Mavericks star Luka Doncic
Glenn James/NBAE via Getty Images

Report: Mavericks star Luka Doncic flies home to Slovenia

By Dan FeldmanMay 8, 2020, 1:01 PM EDT
Leave a comment

If the NBA resumes play in a bubble, there will be complications as everyone arrives at a central location. Of course, everyone must get there first.

That won’t necessarily be simple for international players like Luka Doncic.

Ramona Shelburne of ESPN:

Foreign-born players such as the Dallas Mavericks’ Luka Doncic, who flew home on a private jet to Slovenia after the NBA shutdown, according to sources, will have to fly back to the United States and then quarantine.

It’s one thing knowing Sekou Doumbouya returned to France. He’s a backup on the lottery-bound Pistons. Even if the NBA resumes, Detroit might be finished.

Doncic is the best player on the Mavericks, who are in playoff position. They’d almost certainly have games if the NBA restarts it season.

The United States has travel restrictions from Europe amid the coronavirus pandemic. Resources and connections could help bring Doncic back stateside, but this is yet another complication for the NBA.

Kevin Love on return to Cavaliers’ practice facility, “It just felt great to get in there”

David Liam Kyle/NBAE via Getty Images
By Kurt HelinMay 9, 2020, 1:01 PM EDT
Leave a comment

NBA players are creatures of habit. They have their routines and stick with them from year to year, team to team.

The coronavirus shelter-at-home orders — which led the NBA to close team practice facilities — blew up that routine.

For a couple of teams that started to change on Friday, when practice facilities for the Cavaliers and Trail Blazers opened. There were limits — one player, one coach, one basket, and the rebounding coach is in gloves and a mask — but it was a first step toward a return to normalcy. Cleveland’s Kevin Love told Dave McMenamin of ESPN he loved it.

“I had [Cavs assistant coach] Dan Geriot at my basket and having him rebound and pass me the ball with a mask and gloves on. It’s just odd. It’s just weird…

“For me, I played 25-ish years of organized basketball, and this is the longest I’ve ever gone without touching [a basketball]. And it’s something I really, really enjoy doing.

“So for me, it definitely was a big dopamine hit, and it just felt great to get in there and sweat outside of doing my workouts at home or getting on a treadmill. Going out there and having some sense of normalcy and getting on the court and actually shooting was pretty uplifting.”

The Cavaliers’ Cedi Osman posted a selfie in what looked like an empty gym and said “Great to be back” in an Instagram story.

Other NBA teams will open their facilities for practices next week, and others will follow when both their local guidelines — not every city and state has re-opened — and team management feels it is right. Some teams also will be able to start testing asymptomatic players for the coronavirus.

It’s a long way from isolated workouts to games being played — even games with no fans in a bubble — but it is a step in the right direction.

For the players, it’s a step toward a return to normalcy and a routine. Right now, we are all craving that.

David Robinson: Nobody, including Isiah Thomas, should be surprised he was left off Dream Team

Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images
By Kurt HelinMay 9, 2020, 11:00 AM EDT
Leave a comment

The Last Dance documentary has people talking Jordan and re-litigating 30-year-old NBA controversies, with more to come this weekend as the ESPN series talks Jordan playing baseball and the way he treated teammates.

At the top of the re-litigation list: Should Isiah Thomas have been left off the Dream Team?

Did Jordan, maybe with backing from teammates, keep Thomas off?

David Robinson — a member of the gold-medal 1992 Barcelona Olympic team — said Thomas should not have been surprised he was left off the Dream Team, he did it to himself. This is Robinson on the Bulls Talk podcast with Jason Goff on NBC Sports Chicago.

“If you have a reputation and you take pride in your reputation as a ‘Bad Boy’ it kind of means people aren’t going to like you,” Robinson told Goff. “Can you be that surprised when people say ‘I don’t really want to play with the ‘Bad Boys?’…

“When you talk about putting together a team, chemistry matters. It does,” Robinson said. “You can’t act like it doesn’t matter and for that team it was clear that was a consideration for all the people involved.”

This echoes what Jordan and others said. Robinson said he is a fan of Thomas’ skill and what he and the Pistons accomplished, but that doesn’t mean The Admiral saw Thomas as a Dream Team fit.

No doubt, chemistry does matter in building a team, and if there is friction between one player and the rest of the roster any front office has to consider that.

On the other hand, the Dream Team could have all hated each other and still won going away — at that point the NBA elite were light years ahead of their foreign counterparts.

Check out the Bulls Talk podcast for more insights from Robinson on The Dream Team, Jordan, and much more.

New Bulls front office leaning toward moving Jim Boylen out, getting new coach

Chris Sweda/Chicago Tribune/Tribune News Service via Getty Images
By Kurt HelinMay 9, 2020, 9:08 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Officially, nothing is going on with the Bulls and their coach, Jim Boylen. Like everything with the NBA, the evaluation of Boylen by the new front office is paused and will remain so until the league makes a decision about the season.

In reality, Arturas Karnisovas — the new head of basketball operations — and general manager Marc Eversley have been talking to players and holdover staff about Boylen. They are coming to a different conclusion than the previous management team that liked Boylen’s old-school, hard-nosed ways, reports Joe Cowley at the Chicago Sun-Times.

Ownership, as well as former vice president of basketball operations-turned-adviser John Paxson, would like Boylen back and have told the coach as much… [Karnisovas and Eversley] have already had detailed discussions with players and retained personnel, however, and are getting enough of a mixed bag of feedback of what’s gone on the last year that they are leaning toward starting with a new coach and moving on from Boylen once a decision on the season is made by the league, according to a source…

What will undoubtedly sink him, though, is a source said that several key players ripped Boylen to the regime, and then there’s the elephant in the room of a 39-84 (.317) record since taking over from Fred Hoiberg.

In general, ownership gets what ownership wants, if they want to keep a coach, he stays. However, in this case, ownership moved Paxson aside and brought in Karnisovas to make changes to a franchise stuck in a rut. To be fair to Boylen, the team had a lot of injuries, and what he executed on the court was precisely what Paxson and owner Jerry Reinsdorf wanted — an old-school coach that was the opposite of Hoiberg. It just didn’t work.

Coaches can be hard on the modern player and still get them to run through a wall for him/her — if that coach has built up trust and a good relationship with players. Coaches today can’t automatically expect “I say jump and you say how high” loyalty. At every level, coaches need to build a relationship with players and tell them why they are doing things — do that and today’s players will run through walls for a coach like always. Gregg Popovich can be as hard-a** as they come, but the Spurs players also know he cares about them as individuals and is not flexing his authority for the sake of looking tough. Boylen appears to have skipped the build a relationship part with a lot of key Bulls players.

The challenge for Karnisovas is that he only can play the coaching change card so often. Politically, is it better to bring Boylen back — especially with next season likely starting late, maybe not having fans in the stands at the start, and generally being different — then make a move in a year? Kind of an “I tried it with your guy but it didn’t work” tactic buying Karnisovas a year to start reshaping the roster the way he wants before getting his coach.

The downside of that is the reputation of the franchise, particularly with players and agents. If the Bulls want to bring in quality players and keep them — the kinds of players with options — then having a coach key players don’t like is an issue. If key members of the current roster are badmouthing the coach to the new front office, imagine what they are telling players on other teams.

It feels like a coaching change will be part of the house cleaning in Chicago. Probably. But right now, like everything else with the league, any decision about Boylen and the coaching position are on hold.

 

Report: Big3 delaying reality show/basketball tournament

Big3
Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanMay 9, 2020, 7:00 AM EDT
Leave a comment

The coronavirus pandemic shut down the NBA and created a major opening for basketball content.

The Big3 planned to make a big splash with a show that was part reality-TV house, part basketball tournament.

Instead, “The Last Dance” documentary on Michael Jordan and the Bulls and, to a lesser degree, the NBA’s HORSE tournament have filled the void.

Mark Medina of USA Today:

The Big 3 will delay a quarantined, reality show 3-on-3 pre-season basketball tournament from this month to either August or September because of ongoing concerns about the novel coronavirus, a person familiar with the developments told USA TODAY Sports.

The NBA might resume by then. If it does, there’d be far less appetite for a novelty like the Big3’s tournament.

But this postponement also serves as a warning for the NBA. Though the Big3 has fewer resources than the NBA, this reality-show operation was going to be much smaller than the NBA’s bubble, and the Big3 still can’t get it off the ground.

A bigger venture is even more complicated.