Mavericks star Luka Doncic
Glenn James/NBAE via Getty Images

Report: Mavericks star Luka Doncic flew home to Slovenia

By Dan FeldmanMay 8, 2020, 1:01 PM EDT
If the NBA resumes play in a bubble, there will be complications as everyone arrives at a central location. Of course, everyone must get there first.

That won’t necessarily be simple for international players like Luka Doncic.

Ramona Shelburne of ESPN:

Foreign-born players such as the Dallas Mavericks’ Luka Doncic, who flew home on a private jet to Slovenia after the NBA shutdown, according to sources, will have to fly back to the United States and then quarantine.

It’s one thing knowing Sekou Doumbouya returned to France. He’s a backup on the lottery-bound Pistons. Even if the NBA resumes, Detroit might be finished.

Doncic is the best player on the Mavericks, who are in playoff position. They’d almost certainly have games if the NBA restarts it season.

The United States has travel restrictions from Europe amid the coronavirus pandemic. Resources and connections could help bring Doncic back stateside, but this is yet another complication for the NBA.

CJ McCollum on return to workouts: “Is it really worth it?’ It’s either safe or it’s not.”

Abbie Parr/Getty Images
By Kurt HelinMay 8, 2020, 11:00 AM EDT
Starting today, players on a handful of teams can return to workout in their team facilities.

Those workouts come with a host of restrictions. Only four players in the facility at a time, one player at one basket at a time. Players will get their temperature checked when they arrive and if it’s above 99.1 they will be sent home. The assistant coach rebounding the ball will wear a mask and gloves, then after the ball will be sanitized. Players can workout, but there can’t be a strength coach next to them, spotting them. And the list goes on and on.

Not every team is going to open their facilities today. Some because their state hasn’t re-opened in that way yet. Some because team management and ownership aren’t ready to yet.

Portland’s CJ McCollum is among those who have concerns about the re-opening and the move toward games again, as he told Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports.

“I am worried like the rest of the world, but I like that it is optional and I’m pleased with the caution, structure and measures the Blazers organization has put in place to ensure the safest environment possible for all parties involved,” McCollum told Yahoo Sports. “I get the measures [the league is] taking, but you have to think at some point when there are drastic measures that need to be taken, ‘Is it really worth it?’ It’s either safe or it’s not.

“ … And let’s just be honest, man, it’s not like it will be the first time players got gym access outside of the team’s facilities. Some people have been working out, if we’re being honest.”

Does McCollum think basketball will return this season?

“I don’t know, man,” he said. “I’m probably as optimistic as the casual fan. Some days you feel like there’s a chance, and then some days you’re like, ‘I don’t know.’ But in the meantime, if you go to work out at the facility, I get it. Work out, but we’ve got to figure out a balance between what’s safe and what’s forcing it.”

There is an optimism in league circles that this season — or, at least this postseason — will get played out, that the NBA will crown a champion. Adam Silver is cautious, not leaking plans like the MLB or releasing a schedule like the NFL, but the NBA is planning for a lot of scenarios and expects one of them will come to fruition.

However, as parts of the nation start to re-open and we potentially face a “W” shaped recovery as a country, McCollum is right to ask, “is it really worth it?” If the league can’t keep players and personnel safe, if they can’t find a balance without forcing it, then it’s not worth it.

Steve Kerr on fight with Michael Jordan: “It’s not something I’m proud of”

Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images
By Kurt HelinMay 8, 2020, 9:00 AM EDT
This Sunday’s episodes of The Last Dance documentary don’t exactly paint a flattering picture of Michael Jordan. He could be an a****** and a bully. It’s bad enough the director was shocked Jordan okayed it.

Among those uglier moments: Jordan punched then teammate Steve Kerr in the face, and the two got in a fight during practice.

Kerr talked about reliving that moment with Nick Friedell of ESPN.

“It’s not something I’m proud of,” Kerr said of the incident. “It is something that happens from time to time on most teams during the season. Guys get into it during practice. It’s just part of high-level competition. But it’s very, very strange to know everybody’s hearing this story and talking about it and then I’m going to be on camera talking about it. Michael is. And people are going to be examining this whole thing…

“He called me later that day and apologized,” Kerr said. “In a strange way, it was almost a necessary step in our relationship, in a weird way. And from then on, I think he understood me a lot better and vice versa. And we got along much better and competed together and I think he trusted me more. So it was actually sort of, in the end, it was all good. But we’ve never talked about it since. To be honest, I don’t ever think about it, but I get asked about it because it’s a unique [situation].”

For Jordan, he felt he had to push teammates, and the guys who could take it, the guys who stood up to him, earned his respect. Like Kerr. For Jordan, that meant kicking the ball out to Kerr in the biggest moments on the biggest stage.

The online reaction to this weekend’s episodes will be interesting to watch.

In some quarters of American sports fandom, Jordan’s style has been seen as the only way to lead a team, “it’s how real men lead.” It’s not. Kerr himself uses another style, as does Stephen Curry with the Warriors. LeBron James is different. It’s not just in basketball, Tom Brady is different in the NFL. All of them have rings to show for their different approaches.

Jordan approved this documentary, his production company helped make it. While it hasn’t always painted Jordan in a flattering light — getting into his gambling issues, for example — it also hasn’t gone as hard after some of the questions around Jordan as it could have. The Last Dance has helped bolster the mythology built up around Jordan.

We’ll see if this weekend changes that at all.

Former ABA commissioner, Pacers GM Mike Storen dies at 84

Photo courtesy of Hannah Storm via AP
Associated PressMay 8, 2020, 7:30 AM EDT
ASSOCIATED PRESS — Mike Storen, a former ABA commissioner and multisport marketing whiz and the father of ESPN broadcaster Hannah Storm, died Thursday. He was 84.

Storm said her father died at Emory University Hospital in Atlanta of complications from cancer.

Known for his hearty laugh and creative mind, Storen rose to executive spots in basketball, football, baseball and tennis during a four-decade career in sports.

“I still have a red, white and blue basketball with his name on it,” Storm said. “All those things the ABA did — the 3-point shot, cheerleaders, the slam-dunk contest — those were right up his alley.”

Storen was general manager of the Indiana Pacers and Kentucky Colonels and president of the Atlanta Hawks. He owned the ABA’s Memphis Sounds with musician Isaac Hayes, worked for the Cincinnati Royals of the NBA and the Houston Astros, and was commissioner of the Continental Basketball Association.

With the Memphis Grizzlies of the World Football League, he brought in the likes of Paul Warfield and Larry Csonka on the field and Elvis Presley into the seats.

Storen promoted the Bluebonnet Bowl in Houston and major indoor tennis tournaments featuring Bjorn Borg in Memphis. His last sports job was with the Georgia Force of the Arena Football League in 2002.

“For me and so many other guys that might not have had a chance to continue playing, his influence on the ABA just gave countless kids and coaches to do something they love,” Basketball Hall of Fame coach and ABA alum Larry Brown said Thursday night. “And at the end of the day, when you consider the contributions some of those kids and coaches made in the NBA after the ABA was finished, it’s just remarkable. He just cared about the game and cared about the players in the league.”

The Pacers also paid tribute.

“It is impossible to overstate the impact Storen had on our franchise and the American Basketball Association,” the team posted on Twitter.

“He paved the way for the Pacers’ eventual entry into the NBA by putting together a talented front office and assembling a roster led by eventual Hall of Famers Roger Brown and Mel Daniels,” the team said, adding Storen “was instrumental in choosing the name ‘Pacers,’ designed the team’s first logo and chose its blue and gold colors. Storen was the first captain of the ABA’s flagship franchise and the foundation for the tradition of success the Pacers maintain to this day.”

It was a want ad in the newspaper that started Storen’s pro path. He answered that call — “without any appreciable experience but with a lot of charm and gusto,” Storm has said — for a ticket seller with the Chicago Zephyrs in the NBA in the early 1960s. He stayed with the team when it moved and became the Baltimore Bullets as their promotions director.

Storen eventually ascended to become commissioner of the American Basketball Association in the early 1970s. Boosted by stars such as Julius Erving, Storen helped put in motion the ABA’s move toward a merger with the NBA.

Brown said Storen’s impact on the game — both then and now — should not be understated.

“I would see him from time to time and shoot, I always admired him,” Brown said. That’s the thing that stands out in my mind. When you talk to the old guys from the ABA, the pride we all had in being in the league was just the best part of it. And Mike, to me, championed our league. He made people aware it was a special brand of ball with quality players playing.”

Tweeted NBA Hall of Famer Alex English, who started his rise to prominence with the Pacers: “Rest In Peace to another pioneer in sports, Mike Storen.”

Storen, from Michigan City, Indiana, played freshman football at Notre Dame as a defensive back. He later was a U.S. Marine and was involved with the popular Marine Toys for Tots program.

Storm followed her father to school at Notre Dame and, instilled with a love of sports, made that her career path.

“From the time I was a kid, I was always around sports because of my dad,” Storm said. “I remember always having a lot of very, very tall people in the house for Thanksgiving or Christmas or parties. Artis Gilmore, Dan Issel, Dr. J, so many athletes.”

Storen is survived by wife Lynn; sons Mark and Duke and daughter Hannah by his first wife, Hannah; two stepdaughters, Susan Duncan and Lisa Roberts; and 14 grandchildren.

Among Storen’s relatives is major league pitcher Drew Storen.

Report: Rockets’ Mike D’Antoni (68) has no reservations about coaching if NBA resumes

Rockets coach Mike D'Antoni
Mike Stobe/Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanMay 7, 2020, 11:00 PM EDT
Three NBA head coaches fall in the 65-and-older category of being at high risk for severe coronavirus symptoms:

  • Spurs’ Gregg Popovich (71)
  • Rockets’ Mike D’Antoni (68)
  • Pelicans’ Alvin Gentry (65)

D’Antoni, who’ll turn 69 tomorrow, is the only one of the three coaching a team in playoff position. That raises concern if the NBA holds a postseason.

Tim MacMahon of ESPN:

Houston Rockets coach Mike D’Antoni would have no reservations about being on the sideline if the NBA season resumes, despite his age increasing the risk of severe illness or death from the coronavirus, sources told ESPN.

Rockets sources, however, said that D’Antoni has determined that he would coach if the season resumes, in large part because of confidence in NBA commissioner Adam Silver and the league office to create as safe an environment as possible.

Remember: The NBA – which boasted about being on top of this crisis – held games with fans present after coronavirus was spreading in the United States. The league planned to continue having players play (without fans present) right up until Rudy Gobert tested positive for coronavirus. Even after Gobert’s diagnosis, games continued. The league even planned to start a game that hadn’t begun.

The NBA has sounded more cautious lately, and I do believe the league will wait until it’s sufficiently safe to resume games. But I also wouldn’t blindly trust Silver, who – however progressively he presents himself and his league – is still running a business.

It’s also very possible the NBA resumes when it’s deemed safe for healthy young people (like NBA players) to interact. Social-distancing restrictions might still apply to at-risk groups. Hopefully, if there is that distinction, it gets communicated properly to older coaches like D’Antoni.