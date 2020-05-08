Michael Jordan ‘Last Dance’ documentary: Episodes 7 and 8 TV channel, time, stream, more

By Kurt HelinMay 8, 2020, 4:44 PM EDT
The Last Dance” has garnered large audiences in a time without live sports. Sunday’s episodes will likely do the same considering the Michael Jordan documentary focuses on an especially compelling part of the Chicago Bulls’ 1997-98 season.

Have a peek.

The Last Dance” focuses on the 1997-98 season — Jordan’s final title, the season before he retired — but will flashback and weave in the entire Bulls dynasty, and Jordan’s full career. (Click here for more on the first six episodes.) After Sunday, it’ll be down to the final two episodes.

Below are the details on when and how to watch, plus some things to keep an eye on in the documentary.

BROADCAST SCHEDULE

Sunday, May 10
Episodes 7 & 8: 9 p.m. Eastern

Sunday, May 17
Episodes 9 & 10: 9 p.m. Eastern

TV CHANNEL AND STREAMING

The Last Dance is on ESPN and can be streamed on ESPN.com and the ESPN app. Also, it will be available on a number of streaming services for clients who have paid for the TV/Live service, including Sling, YouTube, and Hulu.

Outside the United States, the show can be streamed on Netflix five hours after the broadcast times.

THREE THINGS TO WATCH IN THE MICHAEL JORDAN DOCUMENTARY

1) All the F-Bombs and cussing you could want

Time to let you in on an NBA secret: Players and coaches cuss. A lot. The best of them at least use the F-word as every part of speech, but swearing is a pervasive part of the culture.

ESPN isn’t editing that out.

At least not on the primary ESPN broadcast. All the swearing, all the expletives, everything will be shown as recorded. No “beeps.”

For people who don’t want to hear that language, the “airplane” version will be broadcast on ESPN2 at the same time. That said, expect a lot of FCC complaints because some people will flip out (for the record, ESPN is a subscription cable network, so curse words are allowed).

2) This is no Jordan puff piece; he was cutthroat and “Last Dance” pulls no punches

Jordan was worried this documentary would make him look like a “horrible guy.” Except, he could be. There is some a****** in MJ. The man punched a teammate in practice — the Warriors’ coach Steve Kerr — and was an overbearing presence. He skipped out on a White House trip to go golfing with a drug lord. This is a documentary in the true sense of the word, which means everyone and everything gets put in a bright light and re-examined.

As a sporting society, we have mythologized Jordan to the point he can walk on water and do no wrong. We gloss over the costs of his style of leadership. The Last Dance does not, it talks about the good and the bad. It paints a true picture.

3) Jordan did not play baseball due to some conspiracy, it was planned out and about his father

After the Bulls first three-peat, Jordan quit the NBA to play baseball. Conspiracy theories have popped up around this decision, because who would walk away on top to struggle in another field? (Plus, if the coronavirus has reminded us of anything, it’s that people love a good conspiracy theory, facts be damned.)

This was about Jordan and his father, who had wanted his son to play baseball and who passed away just before the move. This was about a new challenge and old desires. This was also something Jordan talked about privately for a year before he went public.

Jordan worked hard in Birmingham and the White Sox minor league affiliates, and he might have stayed in baseball longer except 1994 MLB strike — which canceled the World Series that year — put pressure on Jordan as a Spring Training draw in a way he didn’t want, pushed him back to the NBA. And three more rings.

Warriors GM Bob Myers says team will be “good partners” if league tries to restart regular season

Michael Reaves/Getty Images
By Kurt HelinMay 9, 2020, 11:00 PM EDT
“Look, for us, our season is basically over. If the league was somehow to start up again, it’s very unlikely we would be playing regular-season games given that they’d be in such a time crunch.”

That was Warriors’ coach Steve Kerr speaking a few weeks ago about the Golden State’s lack of motivation to return to play regular season games in a “bubble” somewhere. Kerr is not speaking in a vacuum, Nets’ owner Joesph Tsai said recently motivation is lacking for a number of teams at the bottom of the league to expend money and effort for games with little to no meaning (and no gate revenue). The Warriors can say Kerr’s comments were taken out of context (he did say he understood the motivation for contending teams to return), but Kerr isn’t wrong.

Despite that, if the league says teams need to report to a bubble city for some regular season games, the Warriors will be there, GM Bob Myers told Ramona Shelburne of ESPN.

“The truth is we have the worst record in the league. That’s a fact,” Myers said. “It’s hard to motivate in our unique position. But that doesn’t mean players don’t have pride and won’t come back and play and care about the league as a whole. We want to be good partners and we will be good partners.

“We’d like to see Steph [Curry] play with [Andrew] Wiggins; I think we got to see that for one game where we were hoping to see that.”

Of course if the league calls the Warriors will show up. Should they get that call is another question.

The league office would love to play some regular season games and help regional sports networks. However, Adam Silver told players on a conference call Friday as the lockdown moves into the summer it may not be possible to play enough games for teams out of the playoffs to pass teams already in, and the league may go straight to the postseason.

It’s a matter of timing. Silver said there would be at least three weeks of training camp in the bubble before games are played, plus ESPN was told it would take at least 55 days to complete a full playoff bracket to play out. That is 76 days minimum, meaning to end the season on Sept. 13 the NBA has to open training camps at the end of June. That is without one regular season game played. Since opening training camps much earlier is unlikely, the only to get in enough regular season games to be meaningful is to extend the season, possibly into October. Which starts to push back the goal of starting next season in December.

Nobody knows if or when the season will restart, and what format everything will take. Regular season games being played are not out of the question, because nothing is. However, most likely, Kerr and Myers will have to wait until next season to season starts to see Stephen Curry and Andrew Wiggins together, and then they can throw Klay Thompson in the mix.

 

Shaquille O’Neal: “I think we should scrap the season”

Diane Bondareff/AP Images
By Kurt HelinMay 9, 2020, 9:23 PM EDT
Optimism about a return of the NBA season — in a fanless bubble, but a return nonetheless — is growing around the league. Whether it’s Commissioner Adam Silver, owners, players, or executives, there is a growing belief that the season will resume in some form and a champion should be and will be crowned.

That sentiment is not universal.

Some think the NBA should just cancel the 2019-20 season and move on to the next one. Hall of Famer and Inside the NBA jokester Shaquille O’Neal is among them, as he told For The Win.

I think we should scrap the season. Everybody go home, get healthy, come back next year. Just scrap the season. Just scrap it. To try and come back now and do a rush playoffs as a player? Any team that wins this year, there’s an asterisk. They’re not going to get the respect. What if a team that’s not really in the mix of things all of a sudden wins with a new playoff format? Nobody is going to respect that. So, scrap it. Worry about the safety of the fans and the people. Come back next year…

“Look, I understand how players are feeling. I really do. But any team that gets it done this year, there’s going to be an asterisk on that championship.”

Shaq is right about this: Even with full seven-game playoffs series in each round, there will be an asterisk in people’s minds about this title. This has been an unprecedented turn of events, one that is going to linger through sports leagues for years, and there’s no getting around the fact this season is now tarnished on some level.

That doesn’t mean the NBA should throw in the towel. There is no perfect season, luck is ALWAYS a factor (often in the form of injuries), and every season has its “what if?” moments. Whichever team wins this title can talk about perseverance, overcoming never-before-seen obstacles, and finding the will to win. That’s a good narrative.

Will the fan base of the team that wins care? No. Anyone think the Lakers would say “no way, this banner isn’t as good as all our others” and decide not to hang one up if LeBron James and company win?

The NBA should keep trying to find a way to play the season out. Let’s just hope they get to.

 

Pau Gaol: ‘Playing my last year with the Lakers would be great’

Doug Pensinger/Getty Images
By Kurt HelinMay 9, 2020, 7:00 PM EDT
Pau Gasol planned to come off the bench in Portland this season, but he could never recover from foot surgery and the team ended up waiving him.

Gasol has contemplated retirement, but he wants to play for Spain in the Tokyo Olympics. With those games pushed back into the summer of 2021, Gasol would like to play one more NBA season, his 20th.

How about returning to the Lakers? He’s open to it, Gasol told Ryan Ward of ClutchPoints.

“It’s something that has been on my mind. Kind of like the potential of maybe finishing or playing my last year with the Lakers would be great. It’s appealing if you will, but the opportunity never really kind of presented itself in a serious official manner.

“I have a great relationship and love for Jeanie [Buss] and the Lakers organization and the city of Los Angeles, which is always going to remain extremely meaningful to me no matter what, but we’ll see.”

This seems unlikely but never say never in the NBA. Gasol is beloved in Los Angeles, where he won two titles playing next to Kobe Bryant.

Gasol signing anywhere for next season would have to start with him proving healthy enough to play and contribute — he only played 30 games in 2018-19, zero this season, and he will turn 40 before next season. It feels like Gasol’s Hall of Fame career may have come to an end, he would need to convince a team he still has gas in the tank.

The Lakers’ center spot is more fluid. Dwight Howard will be a free agent after this season and has played well enough — and fit in well enough — that he might get offers for more than the minimum he made this season. Then there is JaVale McGee, who has a $4.2 million early termination option (basically a player option), but he likely sticks with the Lakers for another season. With the decreased salary cap next season, and considering the NBA is already shifting toward treating the center spot as a position to save money (except for the handful of truly elite bigs), the Lakers should not need to spend money to have options at center next to Anthony Davis (who will play some key minutes at the five, just not steady minutes, he wants to be at the four).

It would take a lot for Gasol to fill that role. That said, one of the smartest and best guys in the league, Gasol will fit in any locker room. Including the Lakers.

Report: NBA salary cap will be lowered

NBA
Robin Utrecht/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanMay 9, 2020, 5:00 PM EDT
Current NBA salary cap: $109,140,000.

Projected NBA salary cap for next season: $115,000,000.

Of course, that projection came before the NBA suspended its season due the coronavirus. The stoppage is costing the league significant money. With it appearing increasingly likely fans won’t be able to attend games next season, that’s even more lost revenue ahead.

Marc Berman of the New York Post:

There is so much uncertainty with the coronavirus pandemic, but one thing is for sure: the salary cap will be lowered, according to league sources.

A big question: Will the salary be lower than this season or lower than the last projection for next season? There’s obviously a big difference.

The salary cap has decreased just twice ever. It went from $42,500,000 in 2001-02 to $40,271,000 in 2002-03. After being $58.68 million in 2008-09, it fell to $57.7 million in 2009-10.

Owners and players split Basketball Related Income (BRI) approximately 50-50. So far, owners have generally bore the brunt of coronavirus-caused financial pain. Players will soon take their lumps, having 25 percent of their salaries withheld. But it’s unclear just how much less revenue will be made this season than initially expected. If players don’t give back enough salary to reach that approximate 50-50 split of BRI, that could trigger a lowering of next season’s salary cap.

The salary cap is generally determined by projected revenue. But if players got paid too much (based on the approximate 50-50 split), the cap can be reduced the following season.

Next season could be hit with a double whammy – lower-than-expected revenue plus players getting paid more than their fair share this season.

That’s part of why players are giving back money now. A goal was keeping the salary cap relatively steady. This is a second chance at cap smoothing.

But perhaps the revenue losses from coronavirus will be so drastic, the salary cap will decrease regardless (though not as sharply as if no countermeasures were taken).

A lower salary cap would particularly hurt players who signed max contract extensions last offseason – 76ers’ Ben Simmons, Nuggets’ Jamal Murray and Raptors’ Pascal Siakam. The max is based on a percentage of the salary cap. If the salary cap lands below $95,535,716, Celtics wing Jaylen Brown would also have his extension reduced.

First-round picks also generally have their four-year contracts based on the salary cap the year they sign. So, the 2020 draft class could suffer.

Free agents next offseason would also generally get squeezed. Some could opt for shorter contracts rather than locking into long-term deals with a relatively low starting salary. On the flip side, teams could get value with the risk-averse free agents who’d sign long-term under these conditions.

If the teams can afford it.

The luxury tax generally rises and falls with the salary cap. A lower luxury-tax line could burden many teams and produce a tremendous advantage for the teams with lower payrolls. Those latter teams could extract sweeteners by trading for expensive players and/or receive relatively high distribution payments from tax teams. Even more than a lower salary cap, a lower tax line could significantly alter the landscape. Which is why the luxury tax could be calculated differently next season – or even suspended.

Everything is up for negotiation in these unprecedented times.

But consider this report a clue in the direction things are headed.