Metta Sandiford-Artest and Maya Sandiford
Metta World Peace says he changed name to Metta Sandiford-Artest

By Dan FeldmanMay 8, 2020, 11:01 PM EDT
Ron Artest

Metta World Peace

The Pandas Friend

Metta Sandiford-Artest

The former Bulls/Pacers/Kings/Rockets/Lakers/Knicks player on Inside the Green Room with Danny Green:

I was one of those people that I love attention.

When I’d seen Ochocinco changed his name – and it was four years before I did mine – I was like, “Yo, that’s dope. I’ve got to do that.” At first, I originally was going to be – so it was going to be “Queensbridge” and then “So Hood.”

The first game that I had with World Peace, I was like, “This is the dumbest thing ever.” I was coming off of the bench at that time, 2011, and they say, “Metta World Peace!” And I remember not wanting to take off my warm-up.

It was embarrassing. So, I did think about changing my name back. But then I got used. People got used it.

But right now, it’s funny because I got married, and my name now is Metta Sandiford-Artest. So, I actually took my wife’s last name.

Sandiford-Artest is married to Maya Sandiford.

As Sandiford-Artest said, he loves attention. This gets him more.

But The Pandas Friend didn’t stick as a name. We’ll see whether Metta Sandiford-Artest is more lasting.

Some NBA players, union have some concerns about playing games in “bubble”

By Kurt HelinMay 8, 2020, 9:00 PM EDT
If the NBA returns this season, games will be played without fans, something NBA Commissioner Adam Silver confirmed to players in a conference call on Friday.

Those games would be played in a “bubble” — or, more likely, bubbles, as in plural — in Las Vegas and/or the Disney resort in Orlando. The idea is to have just players and “essential” staff (15 players plus 20ish people in coaches and support personnel) from the teams enter the bubble and have everyone from every team play/live/eat in one facility. The goal: Test everyone before they go into the “bubble,” then keep them inside said bubble, keep testing them, and the hope is everyone stays healthy.

It sounds like a workable idea at first, but the more anyone dives into the details it clearly becomes a logistical nightmare. Just ask the Chinese league.

Plus, NBA players — voiced through their union — have some legitimate questions about the bubble. Michele Roberts, executive director of the players’ union, spoke with ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne and expressed her concerns (this was before the player/commissioner conference call Friday).

A strict bubble where players are separated from their families, and only go to and from practices and games to a hotel, might seem attractive initially, Roberts said. But to enforce it, everyone inside would likely have to submit to some level of surveillance. And to Roberts, a former public defender and trial lawyer, that was problematic from the jump.

“Are we going to arm guards around the hotel?” Roberts wondered. “That sounds like incarceration to me.”

The bubble plans I have heard allow for families, but the security question is legitimate. What happens if a player’s significant other teenage son leaves the hotel to get some pizza or ramen or whatever, then comes back in and tests positive soon after. Is everything shut down?

Roberts said at this point there is no way to eliminate risks, it’s about trade-offs.

“The questions have now evolved from, ‘Are we going to play again?’ to, ‘If we play, what are the risks going to look like?'”

The level of risk the owners are willing to take on — as most of all of them would not be in the bubble — and the risk the players are willing to take on could be very different things.

That’s one of the topics certain to come up when Roberts and NBA Commissioner Adam Silver host a conference call with players on Friday. Those risks also are one of the big hurdles in the NBA finishing this season.

Adam Silver updates players on return: No date yet (think June), no fans, but 7-game series

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver
By Kurt HelinMay 8, 2020, 8:36 PM EDT
Unlike the NFL’s “put our head down and plow ahead” strategy, NBA Commissioner Adam Silver is going to gather every bit of information he can on the coronavirus and a return to play, try to build a consensus, and in the end not make a decision until he has to.

Which means don’t expect a decision on the return of this season until June, Silver told NBA players in a conference call Friday set up by the union.

The goal of the call was to give players an update on where things stand, and Silver was very transparent according to multiple people on the call who spoke to NBC Sports. Silver also was honest that the situation is still fluid as the nation struggles with the virus (more than 1.2 million cases and 62,000 deaths, with both numbers still climbing).

The plans Silver discussed would be to have fan-less bubbles — likely the West in Las Vegas and the East at the Disney resort in Orlando — where the league could host games (maybe regular season games, but Silver added he hoped for 7-game playoff series) that would be televised.

NBC Sports has spoken to people in on the call, plus Shams Charania of The Athletic and Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN had other details. Here are the key points:

• No decision on a return to play — and what form that would take — needs to be made until June.
• If this season resumes, there will be no fans at the games.
• If this season resumes expect games at one or two locations, with Las Vegas and the Disney resort at Orlando the spots Silver mentioned (however, other sites are on the table).
• To return there would need to be extensive testing — enough to have daily tests of players, ideally, Silver said, more than 10,000 total tests — and the ability to have those without taking tests away from cities/states where they are needed.
• If testing is often enough, a player who tests positive could be isolated without having to shut everything down.
• If the league restarts, there will be at least three weeks of a training camp before games begin.
• Silver said all 30 owners are willing to bring teams back for regular season games (there have been concerns from owners of teams well out of the playoffs about the point of the extra expenses). However, he admitted that as the lockdown heads into the summer it may not be possible to play enough games for teams out of the playoffs to catch teams already in, and the league could go straight to the postseason.
• It’s possible there will be no fans at games at the start of — or maybe through much of — next season if there is not a widely-available vaccine. Silver tried to make this very clear to players.
• The league is taking an unprecedented financial hit, with 40 percent of league’s revenue coming from fans in the form of ticket sales and game revenue, not to mention merchandise sales.
• That, and the television games lost this season, mean both the players and owners are going to have to make financial sacrifices, with Silver emphasizing that hard decisions are coming and he wants to work with players on those. But not everyone is going to be happy.

There were plenty of questions from players on the logistics of going back to play, the opening of team workout facilities, and more. The players were curious.

Silver was open but emphasized right now there are no hard-and-fast answers. As of today, there are not enough tests to restart play, and there has been a spike in COVID-19 cases and deaths in parts of the country, all of which makes it smarter to wait before making any decision.

Silver tried to paint an optimistic but realistic picture — games may return this summer, but the league will not be back to “normal” for years. If ever. And the coming changes will not be painless.

 

Former Laker Shannon Brown charged with shooting at two people

Associated PressMay 8, 2020, 6:39 PM EDT
TYRONE, Ga. (AP) — Former NBA player Shannon Brown faces charges in suburban Atlanta after he was accused of firing a rifle at two people who were looking at homes for sale, police said.

Brown, 34, was arrested on a charge of aggravated assault stemming from an incident May 2 at his home in Tyrone, Georgia. He is free after he posted bond on Monday.

The former Los Angeles Lakers guard and two-time NBA champion told police he thought the couple was trying to break into his home, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported.

The couple told police they were in the area looking for homes and noticed a “for sale” sign in front of Brown’s home. They told investigators the front door was open and they entered after yelling out their intentions to tour the home.

“They stated that they heard a voice acknowledge them and once inside, at some point, Mr. Brown came from upstairs with a rifle and detained them,” said Lt. Philip Nelson. “Shortly thereafter he let them go and they stated he fired his rifle towards them as they were leaving.”

No one was injured, Nelson said. Investigators who responded found one empty shell casing at the scene.

Brown’s home in Fayette County is listed for sale, police said.

Brown, who shares a daughter with ex-wife R&B singer Monica, played for eight teams over nine NBA seasons, most notably winning two rings with the Kobe Bryant/Pau Gasol Lakers. Brown currently plays in the Big3 League.

Craig Hodges rips Michael Jordan for revealing ‘cocaine circus’ story

Craig Hodges
By Dan FeldmanMay 8, 2020, 5:01 PM EDT
Michael Jordan has spent a surprising amount of “The Last Dance” documentary airing dirty laundry of his former Bulls teammates.

That didn’t sit well with Craig Hodges, who played for Chicago from 1988-92.

Craig Hodges, via FOX Sports Radio:

One of the things as players we call this a fraternity. So I’m watching the first episode and I was upset about the ‘cocaine circus.’ That bothered me because I was thinking about the brothers who are on that picture with you who have to explain to their families who are getting ready to watch this great Michael Jordan documentary event and they know you’re on the team, and now you’ve got to explain that to a 12-year-old boy.

Hodges certainly isn’t afraid to speak his mind, including standing up to Jordan. That outspokenness might have prematurely ended Hodge’s NBA career.

Personally, I have mixed feelings. I enjoyed the stories and scenes Jordan shared and appreciate his openness. But he’s also controlling a hagiography that includes promoting himself at the expense of his former teammates.

Undoubtedly, there’s a double standard where Michael Jordan can say these things and remain beloved. I’m glad Hodges at least brought attention to it.