Photo courtesy of Hannah Storm via AP

Former ABA commissioner, Pacers GM Mike Storen dies at 84

Associated PressMay 8, 2020, 7:30 AM EDT
Leave a comment

ASSOCIATED PRESS — Mike Storen, a former ABA commissioner and multisport marketing whiz and the father of ESPN broadcaster Hannah Storm, died Thursday. He was 84.

Storm said her father died at Emory University Hospital in Atlanta of complications from cancer.

Known for his hearty laugh and creative mind, Storen rose to executive spots in basketball, football, baseball and tennis during a four-decade career in sports.

“I still have a red, white and blue basketball with his name on it,” Storm said. “All those things the ABA did — the 3-point shot, cheerleaders, the slam-dunk contest — those were right up his alley.”

Storen was general manager of the Indiana Pacers and Kentucky Colonels and president of the Atlanta Hawks. He owned the ABA’s Memphis Sounds with musician Isaac Hayes, worked for the Cincinnati Royals of the NBA and the Houston Astros, and was commissioner of the Continental Basketball Association.

With the Memphis Grizzlies of the World Football League, he brought in the likes of Paul Warfield and Larry Csonka on the field and Elvis Presley into the seats.

Storen promoted the Bluebonnet Bowl in Houston and major indoor tennis tournaments featuring Bjorn Borg in Memphis. His last sports job was with the Georgia Force of the Arena Football League in 2002.

“For me and so many other guys that might not have had a chance to continue playing, his influence on the ABA just gave countless kids and coaches to do something they love,” Basketball Hall of Fame coach and ABA alum Larry Brown said Thursday night. “And at the end of the day, when you consider the contributions some of those kids and coaches made in the NBA after the ABA was finished, it’s just remarkable. He just cared about the game and cared about the players in the league.”

The Pacers also paid tribute.

“It is impossible to overstate the impact Storen had on our franchise and the American Basketball Association,” the team posted on Twitter.

“He paved the way for the Pacers’ eventual entry into the NBA by putting together a talented front office and assembling a roster led by eventual Hall of Famers Roger Brown and Mel Daniels,” the team said, adding Storen “was instrumental in choosing the name ‘Pacers,’ designed the team’s first logo and chose its blue and gold colors. Storen was the first captain of the ABA’s flagship franchise and the foundation for the tradition of success the Pacers maintain to this day.”

It was a want ad in the newspaper that started Storen’s pro path. He answered that call — “without any appreciable experience but with a lot of charm and gusto,” Storm has said — for a ticket seller with the Chicago Zephyrs in the NBA in the early 1960s. He stayed with the team when it moved and became the Baltimore Bullets as their promotions director.

Storen eventually ascended to become commissioner of the American Basketball Association in the early 1970s. Boosted by stars such as Julius Erving, Storen helped put in motion the ABA’s move toward a merger with the NBA.

Brown said Storen’s impact on the game — both then and now — should not be understated.

“I would see him from time to time and shoot, I always admired him,” Brown said. That’s the thing that stands out in my mind. When you talk to the old guys from the ABA, the pride we all had in being in the league was just the best part of it. And Mike, to me, championed our league. He made people aware it was a special brand of ball with quality players playing.”

Tweeted NBA Hall of Famer Alex English, who started his rise to prominence with the Pacers: “Rest In Peace to another pioneer in sports, Mike Storen.”

Storen, from Michigan City, Indiana, played freshman football at Notre Dame as a defensive back. He later was a U.S. Marine and was involved with the popular Marine Toys for Tots program.

Storm followed her father to school at Notre Dame and, instilled with a love of sports, made that her career path.

“From the time I was a kid, I was always around sports because of my dad,” Storm said. “I remember always having a lot of very, very tall people in the house for Thanksgiving or Christmas or parties. Artis Gilmore, Dan Issel, Dr. J, so many athletes.”

Storen is survived by wife Lynn; sons Mark and Duke and daughter Hannah by his first wife, Hannah; two stepdaughters, Susan Duncan and Lisa Roberts; and 14 grandchildren.

Among Storen’s relatives is major league pitcher Drew Storen.

Report: Rockets’ Mike D’Antoni (68) has no reservations about coaching if NBA resumes

Rockets coach Mike D'Antoni
Mike Stobe/Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanMay 7, 2020, 11:00 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Three NBA head coaches fall in the 65-and-older category of being at high risk for severe coronavirus symptoms:

  • Spurs’ Gregg Popovich (71)
  • Rockets’ Mike D’Antoni (68)
  • Pelicans’ Alvin Gentry (65)

D’Antoni, who’ll turn 69 tomorrow, is the only one of the three coaching a team in playoff position. That raises concern if the NBA holds a postseason.

Tim MacMahon of ESPN:

Houston Rockets coach Mike D’Antoni would have no reservations about being on the sideline if the NBA season resumes, despite his age increasing the risk of severe illness or death from the coronavirus, sources told ESPN.

Rockets sources, however, said that D’Antoni has determined that he would coach if the season resumes, in large part because of confidence in NBA commissioner Adam Silver and the league office to create as safe an environment as possible.

Remember: The NBA – which boasted about being on top of this crisis – held games with fans present after coronavirus was spreading in the United States. The league planned to continue having players play (without fans present) right up until Rudy Gobert tested positive for coronavirus. Even after Gobert’s diagnosis, games continued. The league even planned to start a game that hadn’t begun.

The NBA has sounded more cautious lately, and I do believe the league will wait until it’s sufficiently safe to resume games. But I also wouldn’t blindly trust Silver, who – however progressively he presents himself and his league – is still running a business.

It’s also very possible the NBA resumes when it’s deemed safe for healthy young people (like NBA players) to interact. Social-distancing restrictions might still apply to at-risk groups. Hopefully, if there is that distinction, it gets communicated properly to older coaches like D’Antoni.

Kevin Durant’s manager Rich Kleiman calls it’s “unrealistic” Durant returns this season

Mike Stobe/Getty Images
By Kurt HelinMay 7, 2020, 9:00 PM EDT
Leave a comment

One person and one person alone will decide when Kevin Durant makes his debut in a Brooklyn Nets uniform.

Kevin Durant.

In a sign of the power structure in both Brooklyn and the NBA right now, Nets GM Sean Marks recently told media in his native New Zealand he could not rule out Durant returning. Which is true, it’s ultimately not his call. If Durant wants to return, it is Marks’ job to hold the door open for him.

That doesn’t mean Durant is returning. Durant’s business partner and manager Rich Kleiman reiterated on SiriusXM NBA Radio with hosts Frank Isola and Wes Wilcox that it is “unrealistic” to expect Durant to return.

Kleiman notes it’s hard even to have a realistic conversation about this because the format of an NBA return — if it happens — has yet to be set.

There is little logic in a Durant return this season from the perspective of Durant or the Nets. If the NBA returns there will be a three-of-four week training camp to ramp things up, however, after that Durant’s first action after missing a year of basketball due to a torn Achilles would be a playoff game, or at best a very condensed end to the regular season with games right on top of each other. That invites injury. Second, the current seven-seed Nets have not had Durant on the floor to develop any chemistry with Irving, Joe Harris, Spencer Dinwiddie, and the rest of the team. There would be rough patches as they learned on the fly, and right now Brooklyn would play a Toronto team (the two seed) who knows exactly who it is and what they want to do. That’s a lot to ask of Durant in a return.

Kleiman did say exactly what a friend/manager should say: When Durant returns expect him to be better than ever.

Just don’t expect that this season.

Giannis Antetokounmpo confirms his Twitter, email, bank accounts were hacked

AAron Ontiveroz/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images
Associated PressMay 7, 2020, 7:01 PM EDT
Leave a comment

UPDATE: On Thursday night, Giannis Antetokounmpo Tweeted this out.

————————————-

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo’s social media accounts were hacked on Thursday afternoon and several bizarre and offensive tweets were posted, according to the Milwaukee Bucks, Antetokounmpo’s brother and the player’s representatives.

More than a dozen tweets popped up in Antetokounmpo’s feed in the span of about five minutes, and they appeared to clearly be the work of someone other than the reigning MVP.

The tweets included racial slurs, profane attacks on other players and a claim that Antetokounmpo had the coronavirus.

“Giannis’ twitter, phone, email and bank accounts were hacked!” Los Angeles Lakers forward Kostas Antetokounmpo tweeted. “He genuinely apologizes for everything that was tweeted and he will be back as soon as possible! The things that were said by this hacker were extremely inappropriate and disgusting!”

The tweets weren’t up for long before disappearing from Giannis Antetokounmpo’s account. The Bucks said in a statement that an investigation is underway.

Octagon, Antetokounmpo’s agency, also confirmed the hacking.

 

Twenty-five years ago today, Reggie Miller score 8 points in 9 seconds to beat Knicks

By Kurt HelinMay 7, 2020, 5:00 PM EDT
Leave a comment

It’s been a rough week for Knicks fans strolling down memory lane. First, The Last Dance documentary reminded everyone that Michael Jordan dominated the Bulls through that era.

Now comes the 25th anniversary of Reggie Miller ripping the heart our of Knicks fans scoring 8 points 9 seconds.

It was May 7, 1995, and the Knicks and Pacers were facing off in Game 1 of a second-round matchup. The host Knicks had the game in hand, up 105-99 with 18.7 seconds left. Then Reggie Miller went off with one of the signature highlights of his career, scoring 8 points in 9 seconds.

The Pacers put together an oral history of that moment.

Reggie Miller:I remember coming out of the timeout, I said, “Okay, if we get a quick three and cut the deficit down, anything is possible.” I knew they didn’t have any timeouts, so that kind of worked in our favor, but I don’t think they knew they didn’t have any timeouts left.”

“When I made the quick three, it was going to be a scramble situation. I saw Anthony Mason kind of leaning and tipping over the line. And he threw the best chest pass I’ve ever seen in my life, right to me. I knew immediately I easily could have gone in for the lay-in, but I said let me get back to the three and tie ‘er up and that’s what happened.

Pacers center Ric Smits: “It just happened so fast. We were almost in shock. Not that we didn’t think or know that Reggie was capable of something like that, he definitely was. But still, to see it happen…I probably was in just as much shock as the rest of Madison Square Garden. I’m just happy he was on our side that day.”

Pacers president Donnie Walsh: “I almost fell over. I mean that’s how improbable it was. And it’s probably one of the greatest finishes that our team’s ever been involved in.”