Craig Hodges rips Michael Jordan for revealing ‘cocaine circus’ story

Michael Jordan has spent a surprising amount of “The Last Dance” documentary airing dirty laundry of his former Bulls teammates.
That didn’t sit well with Craig Hodges, who played for Chicago from 1988-92.
Craig Hodges, via FOX Sports Radio:
One of the things as players we call this a fraternity. So I’m watching the first episode and I was upset about the ‘cocaine circus.’ That bothered me because I was thinking about the brothers who are on that picture with you who have to explain to their families who are getting ready to watch this great Michael Jordan documentary event and they know you’re on the team, and now you’ve got to explain that to a 12-year-old boy.
Hodges certainly isn’t afraid to speak his mind, including standing up to Jordan. That outspokenness might have prematurely ended Hodge’s NBA career.
Personally, I have mixed feelings. I enjoyed the stories and scenes Jordan shared and appreciate his openness. But he’s also controlling a hagiography that includes promoting himself at the expense of his former teammates.
Undoubtedly, there’s a double standard where Michael Jordan can say these things and remain beloved. I’m glad Hodges at least brought attention to it.