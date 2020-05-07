Jeff Van Gundy
Rumor: Jeff Van Gundy could replace Mike D’Antoni as Rockets coach

By Dan FeldmanMay 7, 2020, 12:00 PM EDT
Rockets coach Mike D’Antoni is in the final season of his contract. Extension negotiations last summer got messy. Rockets owner Tilman Fertitta has set the NBA Finals as a bar, and D’Antoni hasn’t guided Houston past the conference finals.

Tom Thibodeau has emerged as a possible replacement.

There’s even more buzz around Jeff Van Gundy.

Sam Amick of The Athletic:

As I reported a couple months ago, barring a championship, if they do save the season, I do not get the sense that Mike D’Antoni is going to be back. They’ve had a major divide in the contract negotiations. I’m always cautious when it comes to reporting. So, I’m going to throw in the never say never. Pro sports is a crazy thing. You know what I mean? But the information that we’ve constantly heard is that that bridge, for the most part, has been burned, and now they’re just kind of mutually agreeing to make the best of the time they have together.

Jeff Van Gundy’s name is the one that I had heard consistently as a very possible replacement for Mike.

Van Gundy previously coached Houston from 2003-07. According to Amick, former Rockets owner Leslie Alexander was behind firing Van Gundy. Van Gundy was a candidate for the Houston job in 2016 and reportedly favored by Rockets general manager Daryl Morey with Alexander objecting. Now, Alexander is out of the picture.

Since last coaching in 2007, Van Gundy has also resisted interest elsewhere, instead opting to stay at ESPN. But he recently coached the United States in World Cup qualifying. Perhaps, that signals renewed interest in returning to an NBA sideline.

So, this makes some sense from both sides.

A big complication: Will Morey remain with Houston? The Rockets could undergo a larger overhaul than just the coach.

Houston is a prime job with James Harden and Russell Westbrook still in their primes. This will be an attractive job, no matter who’s running the front office.

‘The Last Dance’ director ‘shocked’ Michel Jordan approved next episodes

Michael Jordan
By Dan FeldmanMay 7, 2020, 2:00 PM EDT
Michael Jordan, according to “The Last Dance” director Jason Hehir, feared footage would make the Bulls superstar look like a “horrible guy.”

So far, it’s hard to see why.

Sure, the documentary has shown Jordan saying not-nice things, especially to Jerry Krause. But Jordan – even while ribbing a teammate – mostly comes across as good-natured. He drinks beer with teammates, gives a ticket to a teammate, pitches quarters with security guards.

His Dennis Rodman retrieval story even makes Jordan, contrary to his reputation, look empathetic rather than demanding. “Did you put your body through anything today, Dennis?” Phil Jackson asked Rodman at practice. “You got to put your body through things, so the muscles have a memorization, too.” Jordan replied, “His body made it here, Phil. Don’t beg for too much.”

Perhaps, the tone will change Sunday.

Hehir on The Dan Patrick Show:

What we tackle in episodes 7 and 8 next week is what it was like to play with Michael and then what it was like to play against him, in 7 and 8, respectively. And the with Michael stuff, man, I don’t know if you would want to practice with Michael Jordan. It would be fun to watch. I don’t know if it would be fun to interact with him during that. Because he is hard. He wanted to make those harder than any game could possibly be. And in the East back in the ’90s, that meant making it as rough and as mentally grueling as possible.

And there’s things in there – there’s language in there that I’m shocked that ESPN let us keep in, and there’s behavior in there that I’m shocked that Michael let us keep in.

We already know Jordan punched Steve Kerr in the face. It’ll take far more for the episodes to meet the high expectations Hehir just set. Hopefully, the show lives up to them.

But remember, Jordan has control. This isn’t an objective journalistic enterprise. I’ll be pleasantly surprised to see anything very revealing.

Lakers reportedly target May 16 to open facilities; Mark Cuban’s Mavs may wait longer

By Kurt HelinMay 7, 2020, 10:00 AM EDT
On Friday, a handful of teams around the NBA will open their practice facilities to players, including the Cavaliers, Nuggets, and Trail Blazers. Only teams in states are starting to re-open can bring in players, and there are a host of restrictions on those workouts, but it is a start to return to play.

It’s going to be a while for other teams to open their facilities, either because their state has yet to loosen restrictions or because the team itself is being more cautious.

For example, the Lakers are waiting at least another week, reports Shams Charania of The Athletic.

That is only if Los Angeles lifts its shelter-in-place order, which is set to expire May 15. Both Los Angeles and California are lifting some restrictions — retail stores are open for curbside pickup, golf courses are opening with social distancing measures, etc. — and Lakers (and likely Clippers) are hoping they can let players into their facilities to workout with extensive safety measures in place.

Other teams are being more cautious. For example, the Utah Jazz could open their facility on Friday, but the team that first had players test positive for the virus is going to wait longer.

Mark Cuban echoed the feeling of some owners is saying he wants to see more testing before he lets the Mavericks’ players back into their facility.

Cuban is thinking along the lines of Commissioner Adam Silver and NBA staff, health and safety have to be the top priority. If the NBA wants to play games in a “bubble” to finish out this season, it is going to need extensive testing for players, coaches, their families, video coordinators, hotel staff, and everyone else in the bubble. ESPN reported that’s about 15,000 tests — including antibody tests, which are a mixed bag right now — and the league needs to be able to get those tests without taking them away from regions of the nation where they would be needed.

The league and nation are not there yet.

But at least players may be able to get into team training facilities in the coming weeks.

LeBron James on Ahmaud Arbery: ‘We’re literally hunted’

Ahmaud Arbery
By Dan FeldmanMay 7, 2020, 8:00 AM EDT
Ahmaud Arbery, a black jogger, was fatally shot in Georgia on Feb. 23. Police have identified two white men – Gregory McMichael and Travis McMichael – who used a pickup truck to pursue Arbery. No arrests have been made.

LeBron James:

These types of incidents have too often been swept under the rug. Video of this shooting becoming public makes it far less likely to be ignored.

LeBron – with his platform – puts a little more pressure on authorities.

Bulls stars Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen really tormented Dan Majerle

Bulls star Michael Jordan and Suns guard Dan Majerle
Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanMay 6, 2020, 11:02 PM EDT
Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen shared a nemesis: Bulls general manager Jerry Krause.

Jordan and Krause spent years jostling for control of the Bulls and credit for their their success. Unhappy with his contract, Pippen clashed with Krause.

Yet, there’s no easy way to best your own general manager.

So, Jordan and Pippen channeled their resentment for Krause toward other players.

Most infamously, while playing for the Dream Team, Jordan and Pippen aggressively defended Toni Kukoc during the 1992 Olympics. Chicago had drafted Kukoc two years prior, and Krause talked up the Croatian prospect.

Jordan and Pippen also targeted Dan Majerle.

In the 1993 NBA Finals, Jordan attacked the Suns guard.

Jordan in “The Last Dance” documentary on ESPN:

I knew that Jerry Krause loved Dan Majerle. And just because Krause liked him was enough for me. He thinks he’s a great defensive player, but OK, fine. I’m going to show you that he’s not.

I put it in my mindset that, if I don’t do this, then they’re going to consider him on the same level as me. And that motivated me to attack.

Did Krause actually like Dan Majerle? Maybe. Krause was often looking ahead. Majerle was a talented two-way player.

But this also sounds like the type of thing Phil Jackson would play up. A master motivator who had his own issues with Krause, Jackson knew how to reach Jordan and had no qualms painting Krause as the villain.

Always eager to form and hold a grudge – whether over something real or imagined – Jordan torched Majerle. Jordan won his third championship and Finals MVP.

Two years later, Pippen used Majerle, perhaps again playing on Krause’s supposed fondness for the Suns guard.

Upset by trade talks outside his control, Pippen demanded a trade. During the 1995 All-Star Weekend in Phoenix, a rumor emerged Pippen could be dealt to the Suns for Majerle and Wesley Person.

Jack M Silverstein of NBC Sports Chicago:

Meeting the press that Friday, Pippen said playing for the Suns would be “paradise,” with Charles Barkley adding, “I’d take Scottie in a minute.”

“I’ve heard the rumors like all of you,” Pippen said to the press on the Friday before the All-Star Game. “People here today were saying Majerle and Person. But I don’t have any substantial evidence.”

The next night, during All-Star Saturday, Pippen went on TNT and practically begged any Western Conference team to trade for him.

Majerle was allegedly so upset by the trade rumor that Suns owner Jerry Colangelo had to personally assuage him.

Majerle, via Richard Evans of the Deseret News:

“It just kind of brought me down for a little bit, because I wanted to concentrate on the All-Star Game and have a fun time, and all the questions I was fielding were mainly about a trade going on. That just took away from the whole All-Star atmosphere for me.”

Silverstein:

A week later, the source of the Pippen-Majerle talks was revealed.

“I started it,” Pippen said, as reported by Lee Shappell of The Republic in a column on February 19. “I’ve been kind of stuck with a lot of rumors and speculation all year and I tried to have some fun with it.”

Poor Dan Majerle.

He caught all that grief just for maybe being liked by Jerry Krause.