Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo and Warriors star Stephen Curry
Report: Warriors have been preparing for years to pursue Giannis Antetokounmpo

By Dan FeldmanMay 7, 2020, 4:00 PM EDT
Giannis Antetokounmpo is approaching his super-max decision with the Bucks.

Connor Letourneau off the San Francisco Chronicle:

But according to a league source, the Warriors have been preparing for years to make a bid for Antetokounmpo.

Of course, every team wants Antetokounmpo. But many teams – believing they have no chance of acquiring him – won’t make a legitimate effort to get him.

It’s no surprise the Warriors are taking this seriously. They plotted to land Kevin Durant even before winning their 2015 championship, and look how that paid off.

But so much had to go right for Durant to come – especially the 2016 cap spike coinciding with Durant’s free agency. Odds are strongly against lightning striking again with Antetokounmpo.

Obviously, this entire discussion becomes moot if Antetokounmpo signs an extension with Milwaukee this offseason. If he doesn’t, the Bucks should at least consider trading their superstar before 2021 unrestricted free agency. They’d get incredible offers – better than the theoretical offer commonly discussed for the Warriors (Andrew Wiggins and picks).

Wiggins’ contract didn’t suddenly turn into a positive-value deal just because he’s in Golden State. Yes, the Warriors 2020 first-round pick will be high in the draft, and they got a lightly protected first-rounder from the Timberwolves for D'Angelo Russell. But those picks are a pittance compared to what the Lakers just dealt for Anthony Davis and what the Clippers just dealt for Paul George. Antetokounmpo is better and younger than both.

Even if he doesn’t sign the extension, Milwaukee doesn’t have to trade Antetokounmpo at all. Keeping him for next season would offer another opportunity to win a championship and deepen his bond to the franchise. The Bucks could offer more money than other teams in free agency.

If it gets that far, Golden State would have a tough time opening max cap space while keeping intact the appeal of its roster. The Warriors’ best bet is trading for Antetokounmpo. Again, that’s unlikely.

Antetokounmpo is worth planning ahead for. The Warriors have shown the vision and competence to execute bold plans. If Milwaukee doesn’t win enough, Antetokounmpo could bolt.

But don’t take this for more than what it is: A ginormous longshot Golden State is trying to upgrade into a big longshot.

‘The Last Dance’ director ‘shocked’ Michel Jordan approved next episodes

By Dan FeldmanMay 7, 2020, 2:00 PM EDT
Michael Jordan, according to “The Last Dance” director Jason Hehir, feared footage would make the Bulls superstar look like a “horrible guy.”

So far, it’s hard to see why.

Sure, the documentary has shown Jordan saying not-nice things, especially to Jerry Krause. But Jordan – even while ribbing a teammate – mostly comes across as good-natured. He drinks beer with teammates, gives a ticket to a teammate, pitches quarters with security guards.

His Dennis Rodman retrieval story even makes Jordan, contrary to his reputation, look empathetic rather than demanding. “Did you put your body through anything today, Dennis?” Phil Jackson asked Rodman at practice. “You got to put your body through things, so the muscles have a memorization, too.” Jordan replied, “His body made it here, Phil. Don’t beg for too much.”

Perhaps, the tone will change Sunday.

Hehir on The Dan Patrick Show:

What we tackle in episodes 7 and 8 next week is what it was like to play with Michael and then what it was like to play against him, in 7 and 8, respectively. And the with Michael stuff, man, I don’t know if you would want to practice with Michael Jordan. It would be fun to watch. I don’t know if it would be fun to interact with him during that. Because he is hard. He wanted to make those harder than any game could possibly be. And in the East back in the ’90s, that meant making it as rough and as mentally grueling as possible.

And there’s things in there – there’s language in there that I’m shocked that ESPN let us keep in, and there’s behavior in there that I’m shocked that Michael let us keep in.

We already know Jordan punched Steve Kerr in the face. It’ll take far more for the episodes to meet the high expectations Hehir just set. Hopefully, the show lives up to them.

But remember, Jordan has control. This isn’t an objective journalistic enterprise. I’ll be pleasantly surprised to see anything very revealing.

Rumor: Jeff Van Gundy could replace Mike D’Antoni as Rockets coach

Jeff Van Gundy
By Dan FeldmanMay 7, 2020, 12:00 PM EDT
Rockets coach Mike D’Antoni is in the final season of his contract. Extension negotiations last summer got messy. Rockets owner Tilman Fertitta has set the NBA Finals as a bar, and D’Antoni hasn’t guided Houston past the conference finals.

Tom Thibodeau has emerged as a possible replacement.

There’s even more buzz around Jeff Van Gundy.

Sam Amick of The Athletic:

As I reported a couple months ago, barring a championship, if they do save the season, I do not get the sense that Mike D’Antoni is going to be back. They’ve had a major divide in the contract negotiations. I’m always cautious when it comes to reporting. So, I’m going to throw in the never say never. Pro sports is a crazy thing. You know what I mean? But the information that we’ve constantly heard is that that bridge, for the most part, has been burned, and now they’re just kind of mutually agreeing to make the best of the time they have together.

Jeff Van Gundy’s name is the one that I had heard consistently as a very possible replacement for Mike.

Van Gundy previously coached Houston from 2003-07. According to Amick, former Rockets owner Leslie Alexander was behind firing Van Gundy. Van Gundy was a candidate for the Houston job in 2016 and reportedly favored by Rockets general manager Daryl Morey with Alexander objecting. Now, Alexander is out of the picture.

Since last coaching in 2007, Van Gundy has also resisted interest elsewhere, instead opting to stay at ESPN. But he recently coached the United States in World Cup qualifying. Perhaps, that signals renewed interest in returning to an NBA sideline.

So, this makes some sense from both sides.

A big complication: Will Morey remain with Houston? The Rockets could undergo a larger overhaul than just the coach.

Houston is a prime job with James Harden and Russell Westbrook still in their primes. This will be an attractive job, no matter who’s running the front office.

Lakers reportedly target May 16 to open facilities; Mark Cuban’s Mavs may wait longer

By Kurt HelinMay 7, 2020, 10:00 AM EDT
On Friday, a handful of teams around the NBA will open their practice facilities to players, including the Cavaliers, Nuggets, and Trail Blazers. Only teams in states are starting to re-open can bring in players, and there are a host of restrictions on those workouts, but it is a start to return to play.

It’s going to be a while for other teams to open their facilities, either because their state has yet to loosen restrictions or because the team itself is being more cautious.

For example, the Lakers are waiting at least another week, reports Shams Charania of The Athletic.

That is only if Los Angeles lifts its shelter-in-place order, which is set to expire May 15. Both Los Angeles and California are lifting some restrictions — retail stores are open for curbside pickup, golf courses are opening with social distancing measures, etc. — and Lakers (and likely Clippers) are hoping they can let players into their facilities to workout with extensive safety measures in place.

Other teams are being more cautious. For example, the Utah Jazz could open their facility on Friday, but the team that first had players test positive for the virus is going to wait longer.

Mark Cuban echoed the feeling of some owners is saying he wants to see more testing before he lets the Mavericks’ players back into their facility.

Cuban is thinking along the lines of Commissioner Adam Silver and NBA staff, health and safety have to be the top priority. If the NBA wants to play games in a “bubble” to finish out this season, it is going to need extensive testing for players, coaches, their families, video coordinators, hotel staff, and everyone else in the bubble. ESPN reported that’s about 15,000 tests — including antibody tests, which are a mixed bag right now — and the league needs to be able to get those tests without taking them away from regions of the nation where they would be needed.

The league and nation are not there yet.

But at least players may be able to get into team training facilities in the coming weeks.

LeBron James on Ahmaud Arbery: ‘We’re literally hunted’

Ahmaud Arbery
By Dan FeldmanMay 7, 2020, 8:00 AM EDT
Ahmaud Arbery, a black jogger, was fatally shot in Georgia on Feb. 23. Police have identified two white men – Gregory McMichael and Travis McMichael – who used a pickup truck to pursue Arbery. No arrests have been made.

LeBron James:

These types of incidents have too often been swept under the rug. Video of this shooting becoming public makes it far less likely to be ignored.

LeBron – with his platform – puts a little more pressure on authorities.