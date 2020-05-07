Rockets coach Mike D'Antoni
Mike Stobe/Getty Images

Report: Rockets' Mike D'Antoni (68) has no reservations about coaching if NBA resumes

By Dan FeldmanMay 7, 2020, 11:00 PM EDT
Three NBA head coaches fall in the 65-and-older category of being at high risk for severe coronavirus symptoms:

  • Spurs’ Gregg Popovich (71)
  • Rockets’ Mike D’Antoni (68)
  • Pelicans’ Alvin Gentry (65)

D’Antoni, who’ll turn 69 tomorrow, is the only one of the three coaching a team in playoff position. That raises concern if the NBA holds a postseason.

Tim MacMahon of ESPN:

Houston Rockets coach Mike D’Antoni would have no reservations about being on the sideline if the NBA season resumes, despite his age increasing the risk of severe illness or death from the coronavirus, sources told ESPN.

Rockets sources, however, said that D’Antoni has determined that he would coach if the season resumes, in large part because of confidence in NBA commissioner Adam Silver and the league office to create as safe an environment as possible.

Remember: The NBA – which boasted about being on top of this crisis – held games with fans present after coronavirus was spreading in the United States. The league planned to continue having players play (without fans present) right up until Rudy Gobert tested positive for coronavirus. Even after Gobert’s diagnosis, games continued. The league even planned to start a game that hadn’t begun.

The NBA has sounded more cautious lately, and I do believe the league will wait until it’s sufficiently safe to resume games. But I also wouldn’t blindly trust Silver, who – however progressively he presents himself and his league – is still running a business.

It’s also very possible the NBA resumes when it’s deemed safe for healthy young people (like NBA players) to interact. Social-distancing restrictions might still apply to at-risk groups. Hopefully, if there is that distinction, it gets communicated properly to older coaches like D’Antoni.

Kevin Durant's manager Rich Kleiman calls it's "unrealistic" Durant returns this season

Mike Stobe/Getty Images
By Kurt HelinMay 7, 2020, 9:00 PM EDT
One person and one person alone will decide when Kevin Durant makes his debut in a Brooklyn Nets uniform.

Kevin Durant.

In a sign of the power structure in both Brooklyn and the NBA right now, Nets GM Sean Marks recently told media in his native New Zealand he could not rule out Durant returning. Which is true, it’s ultimately not his call. If Durant wants to return, it is Marks’ job to hold the door open for him.

That doesn’t mean Durant is returning. Durant’s business partner and manager Rich Kleiman reiterated on SiriusXM NBA Radio with hosts Frank Isola and Wes Wilcox that it is “unrealistic” to expect Durant to return.

Kleiman notes it’s hard even to have a realistic conversation about this because the format of an NBA return — if it happens — has yet to be set.

There is little logic in a Durant return this season from the perspective of Durant or the Nets. If the NBA returns there will be a three-of-four week training camp to ramp things up, however, after that Durant’s first action after missing a year of basketball due to a torn Achilles would be a playoff game, or at best a very condensed end to the regular season with games right on top of each other. That invites injury. Second, the current seven-seed Nets have not had Durant on the floor to develop any chemistry with Irving, Joe Harris, Spencer Dinwiddie, and the rest of the team. There would be rough patches as they learned on the fly, and right now Brooklyn would play a Toronto team (the two seed) who knows exactly who it is and what they want to do. That’s a lot to ask of Durant in a return.

Kleiman did say exactly what a friend/manager should say: When Durant returns expect him to be better than ever.

Just don’t expect that this season.

Giannis Antetokounmpo confirms his Twitter, email, bank accounts were hacked

AAron Ontiveroz/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images
Associated PressMay 7, 2020, 7:01 PM EDT
UPDATE: On Thursday night, Giannis Antetokounmpo Tweeted this out.

————————————-

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo’s social media accounts were hacked on Thursday afternoon and several bizarre and offensive tweets were posted, according to the Milwaukee Bucks, Antetokounmpo’s brother and the player’s representatives.

More than a dozen tweets popped up in Antetokounmpo’s feed in the span of about five minutes, and they appeared to clearly be the work of someone other than the reigning MVP.

The tweets included racial slurs, profane attacks on other players and a claim that Antetokounmpo had the coronavirus.

“Giannis’ twitter, phone, email and bank accounts were hacked!” Los Angeles Lakers forward Kostas Antetokounmpo tweeted. “He genuinely apologizes for everything that was tweeted and he will be back as soon as possible! The things that were said by this hacker were extremely inappropriate and disgusting!”

The tweets weren’t up for long before disappearing from Giannis Antetokounmpo’s account. The Bucks said in a statement that an investigation is underway.

Octagon, Antetokounmpo’s agency, also confirmed the hacking.

 

Twenty-five years ago today, Reggie Miller score 8 points in 9 seconds to beat Knicks

By Kurt HelinMay 7, 2020, 5:00 PM EDT
It’s been a rough week for Knicks fans strolling down memory lane. First, The Last Dance documentary reminded everyone that Michael Jordan dominated the Bulls through that era.

Now comes the 25th anniversary of Reggie Miller ripping the heart our of Knicks fans scoring 8 points 9 seconds.

It was May 7, 1995, and the Knicks and Pacers were facing off in Game 1 of a second-round matchup. The host Knicks had the game in hand, up 105-99 with 18.7 seconds left. Then Reggie Miller went off with one of the signature highlights of his career, scoring 8 points in 9 seconds.

The Pacers put together an oral history of that moment.

Reggie Miller:I remember coming out of the timeout, I said, “Okay, if we get a quick three and cut the deficit down, anything is possible.” I knew they didn’t have any timeouts, so that kind of worked in our favor, but I don’t think they knew they didn’t have any timeouts left.”

“When I made the quick three, it was going to be a scramble situation. I saw Anthony Mason kind of leaning and tipping over the line. And he threw the best chest pass I’ve ever seen in my life, right to me. I knew immediately I easily could have gone in for the lay-in, but I said let me get back to the three and tie ‘er up and that’s what happened.

Pacers center Ric Smits: “It just happened so fast. We were almost in shock. Not that we didn’t think or know that Reggie was capable of something like that, he definitely was. But still, to see it happen…I probably was in just as much shock as the rest of Madison Square Garden. I’m just happy he was on our side that day.”

Pacers president Donnie Walsh: “I almost fell over. I mean that’s how improbable it was. And it’s probably one of the greatest finishes that our team’s ever been involved in.”

Report: Warriors have been preparing for years to pursue Giannis Antetokounmpo

Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo and Warriors star Stephen Curry
Noah Graham/NBAE via Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanMay 7, 2020, 4:00 PM EDT
Giannis Antetokounmpo is approaching his super-max decision with the Bucks.

Connor Letourneau off the San Francisco Chronicle:

But according to a league source, the Warriors have been preparing for years to make a bid for Antetokounmpo.

Of course, every team wants Antetokounmpo. But many teams – believing they have no chance of acquiring him – won’t make a legitimate effort to get him.

It’s no surprise the Warriors are taking this seriously. They plotted to land Kevin Durant even before winning their 2015 championship, and look how that paid off.

But so much had to go right for Durant to come – especially the 2016 cap spike coinciding with Durant’s free agency. Odds are strongly against lightning striking again with Antetokounmpo.

Obviously, this entire discussion becomes moot if Antetokounmpo signs an extension with Milwaukee this offseason. If he doesn’t, the Bucks should at least consider trading their superstar before 2021 unrestricted free agency. They’d get incredible offers – better than the theoretical offer commonly discussed for the Warriors (Andrew Wiggins and picks).

Wiggins’ contract didn’t suddenly turn into a positive-value deal just because he’s in Golden State. Yes, the Warriors 2020 first-round pick will be high in the draft, and they got a lightly protected first-rounder from the Timberwolves for D'Angelo Russell. But those picks are a pittance compared to what the Lakers just dealt for Anthony Davis and what the Clippers just dealt for Paul George. Antetokounmpo is better and younger than both.

Even if he doesn’t sign the extension, Milwaukee doesn’t have to trade Antetokounmpo at all. Keeping him for next season would offer another opportunity to win a championship and deepen his bond to the franchise. The Bucks could offer more money than other teams in free agency.

If it gets that far, Golden State would have a tough time opening max cap space while keeping intact the appeal of its roster. The Warriors’ best bet is trading for Antetokounmpo. Again, that’s unlikely.

Antetokounmpo is worth planning ahead for. The Warriors have shown the vision and competence to execute bold plans. If Milwaukee doesn’t win enough, Antetokounmpo could bolt.

But don’t take this for more than what it is: A ginormous longshot Golden State is trying to upgrade into a big longshot.