Ahmaud Arbery
Sean Rayford/Getty Images

LeBron James on Ahmaud Arbery: ‘We’re literally hunted’

By Dan FeldmanMay 7, 2020, 8:00 AM EDT
Ahmaud Arbery, a black jogger, was fatally shot in Georgia on Feb. 23. Police have identified two white men – Gregory McMichael and Travis McMichael – who used a pickup truck to pursue Arbery. No arrests have been made.

LeBron James:

These types of incidents have too often been swept under the rug. Video of this shooting becoming public makes it far less likely to be ignored.

LeBron – with his platform – puts a little more pressure on authorities.

Bulls stars Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen really tormented Dan Majerle

Bulls star Michael Jordan and Suns guard Dan Majerle
Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanMay 6, 2020, 11:02 PM EDT
Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen shared a nemesis: Bulls general manager Jerry Krause.

Jordan and Krause spent years jostling for control of the Bulls and credit for their their success. Unhappy with his contract, Pippen clashed with Krause.

Yet, there’s no easy way to best your own general manager.

So, Jordan and Pippen channeled their resentment for Krause toward other players.

Most infamously, while playing for the Dream Team, Jordan and Pippen aggressively defended Toni Kukoc during the 1992 Olympics. Chicago had drafted Kukoc two years prior, and Krause talked up the Croatian prospect.

Jordan and Pippen also targeted Dan Majerle.

In the 1993 NBA Finals, Jordan attacked the Suns guard.

Jordan in “The Last Dance” documentary on ESPN:

I knew that Jerry Krause loved Dan Majerle. And just because Krause liked him was enough for me. He thinks he’s a great defensive player, but OK, fine. I’m going to show you that he’s not.

I put it in my mindset that, if I don’t do this, then they’re going to consider him on the same level as me. And that motivated me to attack.

Did Krause actually like Dan Majerle? Maybe. Krause was often looking ahead. Majerle was a talented two-way player.

But this also sounds like the type of thing Phil Jackson would play up. A master motivator who had his own issues with Krause, Jackson knew how to reach Jordan and had no qualms painting Krause as the villain.

Always eager to form and hold a grudge – whether over something real or imagined – Jordan torched Majerle. Jordan won his third championship and Finals MVP.

Two years later, Pippen used Majerle, perhaps again playing on Krause’s supposed fondness for the Suns guard.

Upset by trade talks outside his control, Pippen demanded a trade. During the 1995 All-Star Weekend in Phoenix, a rumor emerged Pippen could be dealt to the Suns for Majerle and Wesley Person.

Jack M Silverstein of NBC Sports Chicago:

Meeting the press that Friday, Pippen said playing for the Suns would be “paradise,” with Charles Barkley adding, “I’d take Scottie in a minute.”

“I’ve heard the rumors like all of you,” Pippen said to the press on the Friday before the All-Star Game. “People here today were saying Majerle and Person. But I don’t have any substantial evidence.”

The next night, during All-Star Saturday, Pippen went on TNT and practically begged any Western Conference team to trade for him.

Majerle was allegedly so upset by the trade rumor that Suns owner Jerry Colangelo had to personally assuage him.

Majerle, via Richard Evans of the Deseret News:

“It just kind of brought me down for a little bit, because I wanted to concentrate on the All-Star Game and have a fun time, and all the questions I was fielding were mainly about a trade going on. That just took away from the whole All-Star atmosphere for me.”

Silverstein:

A week later, the source of the Pippen-Majerle talks was revealed.

“I started it,” Pippen said, as reported by Lee Shappell of The Republic in a column on February 19. “I’ve been kind of stuck with a lot of rumors and speculation all year and I tried to have some fun with it.”

Poor Dan Majerle.

He caught all that grief just for maybe being liked by Jerry Krause.

Report: Cavaliers, Trail Blazers, Nuggets to open facilities on Friday

Cavaliers guard Collin Sexton and Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard
David Liam Kyle/NBAE via Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanMay 6, 2020, 9:00 PM EDT
The NBA is planning to allow teams – where permitted by local governments – to open facilities Friday. So far, we’ve heard mostly about teams that can’t or won’t. There’s still plenty of caution amid the coronavirus epidemic.

But a few teams will welcome players.

Jeff Zillgitt and Mark Medina of USA Today:

Even though the NBA targeted Friday for teams to open their practice facilities to a limited number of players at a time, just a few teams – the Cleveland Cavaliers, Portland Trail Blazers and Denver Nuggets and maybe another team or two – plan to make their facility available on that day.

The Houston Rockets had planned to open Friday, but Texas Gov. Greg Abbott pushed back the opening of gyms until May 18 so the Rockets will follow those guidelines.

This won’t be a resumption of business as usual. There will be drastic protocols in place for these voluntary individual workouts.

But players want to play. Some are reportedly secretly practicing in “closed” gyms.

NBA teams have the resources to provide safer conditions. Once it becomes sufficiently safe and legal, teams should open their facilities.

Though not necessarily Friday, plenty of other teams will soon. Zillgitt and Medina assembled a breakdown of each team’s plan.

‘The Last Dance’ documentary on Michael Jordan and Bulls not even fully produced yet

Michael Jordan
VINCENT LAFORET/AFP via Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanMay 6, 2020, 7:02 PM EDT
With the NBA on a prolonged hiatus due to the coronavirus, there’s a massive opening for basketball content.

Enter “The Last Dance”.

ESPN moved up the air date for the 10-part documentary on Michael Jordan and the Bulls from June to April/May. The series is a hit, with great music and plenty of fascinating stories.

Director Jason Hehir has discussed accelerating production. But I didn’t realize how drastic the schedule became.

Arash Markazi of the Los Angeles Times:

Contrary to the usual practice of having an entire series complete before it debuts, work on episode 9 was finished Friday and the final is scheduled to be done by May 10, as viewers watch episodes 7 and 8.

The original plan – airing episodes on off days during the NBA Finals – would have significantly reduced the cultural relevance of the documentary. There’d be so much focus on the Finals.

But because Hehir and his staff worked – and are working – so hard, “The Last Dance” gets the stage nearly to itself.

Mark Jackson: ‘I look forward to one day coaching again, it’s a dream of mine’

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images
By Kurt HelinMay 6, 2020, 5:00 PM EDT
Mark Jackson spent three seasons as the Warriors coach, going 230-121 and building the defensive foundation that won the Warriors three rings under Steve Kerr.

A lot of coaches with far worse records have gotten another chance in the big chair, and Jackson told Stephen A. Smith and Max Kellerman on ESPN’s “First Take” he wants another chance.

Jackson was asked about the Knicks’ coaching job and said:

“There are 30 NBA jobs. I don’t minimize myself to one. I look forward to one day coaching again, it’s a dream of mine… I had an incredible time in Golden State coaching for three years, developing incredible relationships, and having some success. And I look forward to the challenge of doing it once again somewhere.”

He likely will get a chance. Eventually.

Jackson was not let go because of what happened on the court but off of it. Like many coaches, Jackson created an “us vs. them” mentality on the team, but in this case “them” included ownership, the GM and front office, the business side of the operation, and more (at least from the perspective of ownership). People who should have been on the “us” side of the ledger felt excluded. Plus, Jackson feuded publicly with assistant coaches he hired and didn’t accept ownership’s suggestions on spending money to bring in other veteran assistants. Throw in an outdated offensive system and it was too much. Antagonize and irritate one owner and the others will balk at giving said coach the reins of their team.

With time, that fades a little.

Jackson, depending on his relationship with Leon Rose, could be a good fit in New York, a team that needs to develop a winning culture and defense. Maybe he could coax better defense and cohesion out of James Harden and the Rockets. Would Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving welcome him in Brooklyn? There are expected to be a few other openings, as well.

Jackson may get a shot at one of those. If not he’s back in the comfortable role as ESPN/ABC color analyst. Same with his booth mate Jeff Van Gundy (whose name has come up in New York and Houston).