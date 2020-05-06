Cavaliers guard Collin Sexton and Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard
Report: Cavaliers, Trail Blazers, Nuggets to open facilities Friday

By Dan FeldmanMay 6, 2020, 9:00 PM EDT
The NBA is planning to allow teams – where permitted by local governments – to open facilities Friday. So far, we’ve heard mostly about teams that can’t or won’t. There’s still plenty of caution amid the coronavirus epidemic.

But a few teams will welcome players.

Jeff Zillgitt and Mark Medina of USA Today:

Even though the NBA targeted Friday for teams to open their practice facilities to a limited number of players at a time, just a few teams – the Cleveland Cavaliers, Portland Trail Blazers and Denver Nuggets and maybe another team or two – plan to make their facility available on that day.

The Houston Rockets had planned to open Friday, but Texas Gov. Greg Abbott pushed back the opening of gyms until May 18 so the Rockets will follow those guidelines.

This won’t be a resumption of business as usual. There will be drastic protocols in place for these voluntary individual workouts.

But players want to play. Some are reportedly secretly practicing in “closed” gyms.

NBA teams have the resources to provide safer conditions. Once it becomes sufficiently safe and legal, teams should open their facilities.

Though not necessarily Friday, plenty of other teams will soon. Zillgitt and Medina assembled a breakdown of each team’s plan.

‘The Last Dance’ documentary on Michael Jordan and Bulls not even fully produced yet

Michael Jordan
By Dan FeldmanMay 6, 2020, 7:02 PM EDT
With the NBA on a prolonged hiatus due to the coronavirus, there’s a massive opening for basketball content.

Enter “The Last Dance”.

ESPN moved up the air date for the 10-part documentary on Michael Jordan and the Bulls from June to April/May. The series is a hit, with great music and plenty of fascinating stories.

Director Jason Hehir has discussed accelerating production. But I didn’t realize how drastic the schedule became.

Arash Markazi of the Los Angeles Times:

Contrary to the usual practice of having an entire series complete before it debuts, work on episode 9 was finished Friday and the final is scheduled to be done by May 10, as viewers watch episodes 7 and 8.

The original plan – airing episodes on off days during the NBA Finals – would have significantly reduced the cultural relevance of the documentary. There’d be so much focus on the Finals.

But because Hehir and his staff worked – and are working – so hard, “The Last Dance” gets the stage nearly to itself.

Mark Jackson: ‘I look forward to one day coaching again, it’s a dream of mine’

By Kurt HelinMay 6, 2020, 5:00 PM EDT
Mark Jackson spent three seasons as the Warriors coach, going 230-121 and building the defensive foundation that won the Warriors three rings under Steve Kerr.

A lot of coaches with far worse records have gotten another chance in the big chair, and Jackson told Stephen A. Smith and Max Kellerman on ESPN’s “First Take” he wants another chance.

Jackson was asked about the Knicks’ coaching job and said:

“There are 30 NBA jobs. I don’t minimize myself to one. I look forward to one day coaching again, it’s a dream of mine… I had an incredible time in Golden State coaching for three years, developing incredible relationships, and having some success. And I look forward to the challenge of doing it once again somewhere.”

He likely will get a chance. Eventually.

Jackson was not let go because of what happened on the court but off of it. Like many coaches, Jackson created an “us vs. them” mentality on the team, but in this case “them” included ownership, the GM and front office, the business side of the operation, and more (at least from the perspective of ownership). People who should have been on the “us” side of the ledger felt excluded. Plus, Jackson feuded publicly with assistant coaches he hired and didn’t accept ownership’s suggestions on spending money to bring in other veteran assistants. Throw in an outdated offensive system and it was too much. Antagonize and irritate one owner and the others will balk at giving said coach the reins of their team.

With time, that fades a little.

Jackson, depending on his relationship with Leon Rose, could be a good fit in New York, a team that needs to develop a winning culture and defense. Maybe he could coax better defense and cohesion out of James Harden and the Rockets. Would Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving welcome him in Brooklyn? There are expected to be a few other openings, as well.

Jackson may get a shot at one of those. If not he’s back in the comfortable role as ESPN/ABC color analyst. Same with his booth mate Jeff Van Gundy (whose name has come up in New York and Houston).

Patrick Ewing’s Olympic gold medals, Georgetown title ring were stolen (and replaced)

By Kurt HelinMay 6, 2020, 3:30 PM EDT
Patrick Ewing picked up a lot of hardware during his playing career. There was the 1984 NCAA Championship ring at Georgetown. Then there were the two Olympic gold medals (1984 in Los Angeles, and the 1992 “Dream Team” in Barcelona).

He had all of that stolen.

Ewing talked about it on “The Dan Patrick Show” (hat tip ESPN).

“My house got broken into in New York, and at one point they stole my medals,” Ewing said. “So I called [then chairman of USA Basketball] Jerry Colangelo and he was great to be able to get me two replacement medals…

“He took care of me,” Ewing said of Colangelo. “He’s a great guy.”…

“They did take my college championship ring, but someone tried to sell it on eBay and I was able to get that back,” said Ewing.

While this happened years ago, Ewing said Tuesday was the first time he talked about it.

Ewing, as the best player on the Knicks in the 1990s, was pulled into The Last Dance spotlight because of the rivalry between Jordan and the Knicks. For his part, Ewing has moved on, spending years as an NBA assistant coach before taking over as the head coach of Georgetown, his alma mater.

Jerry Krause told Metta World Peace seventh Bulls title would ‘destroy those other six’

By Kurt HelinMay 6, 2020, 2:02 PM EDT
Jerry Krause has been painted as the villain of The Last Dance.

It’s an extension of how Michael Jordan — who greenlit the project through is production company — views the world. That doesn’t mean it’s wrong. For everything Krause did right in building this team — finding Scottie Pippen, Horace Grant, Toni Kukoc, hiring Phil Jackson, and much more — his ego and need to get credit tore the team down when it still was capable of winning more rings (an unspeakable sin in NBA culture).

Metta World Peace — back then known as Ron Artest, now he goes by Metta Ford-Artest — piled on Krause a little more speaking to Sam Amick and Joe Varden of The Athletic on the latest “Tampering” podcast.

Here’s the money quote.

“For me, it’s like Jerry drafted me after Michael Jordan (had finished playing in Chicago), so for me, the Bulls were my favorite team. I played with them all the time on the video games, so as a 19-year-old kid, I’m like, ‘Wow,’ right? And then Jerry told me one day — I love Jerry — Jerry is like, ‘Ron, we’re gonna get (title) No. 7, and you’re gonna be here, and it’s gonna just destroy those other six titles. Jerry would always say that. ‘No. 7 is the most important one.'”

Krause passed away and is not here to defend himself, although K.C. Johnson of NBC Sports Chicago was granted access to Krause’s unfinished and unpublished biography, and in there Krause explains his actions. However, right now Jordan’s world view dominates the conversation.

Maybe the question I get most from casual sports fans friends watching this is, “how did this break up even happen?” Only Bulls owner Jerry Reinsdorf can answer that. It was before the player empowerment era in the NBA, it was before the 24-hour sports news cycle and social media, so while there absolutely was discussion of it at the time, it wasn’t the level of intensity seen today. Also, maybe it is part who Reinsdorf is, how long did he stick with GarPax in Chicago?

As Steve Kerr said of Krause, he did a lot of things right but couldn’t get out of his own way. Believing he could quickly build a team to win the seventh title was the biggest conceit of all, and it closed a championship window prematurely.

 