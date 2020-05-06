Mike Owen/Getty Images

Knicks reportedly intrigued by RJ Hampton as possible draft pick

By Kurt HelinMay 6, 2020, 9:00 AM EDT
Are the Knicks looking at drafting an RJ in the lottery two years in a row?

Last June the Knicks drafted RJ Barrett third overall then, due to a glut of forwards, asked the rookie to play a lead guard role that did not suit his game. The result was good counting stats — 14.3 points per game — but terrible efficiency. There were flashes that gave hope, but it’s hard to project out what Barrett will look like because we haven’t seen much of him in the role he eventually will fill in the league.

Now the Knicks are looking at drafting another RJ, this time RJ Hampton, a combo guard who skipped college to play in New Zealand last season and didn’t exactly blow scouts away. Still, Hampton intrigues the Knicks, reports Marc Berman of the New York Post.

According to a source, RJ Hampton, who skipped college to play in New Zealand, is another point-guard-type under consideration by the Knicks if they select between sixth and 10th in the draft currently slated for June 25…

Leon Rose strongly pursued Hampton as a client when Rose was a superagent for Creative Artists Agency before accepting the Knicks’ presidency. Now Rose could join forces with him in a different manner in pairing Hampton with shooting guard RJ Barrett.

Hampton is a 6’5″ guard who is fluid and quick with the ball, can score at the rim, is comfortable taking shots in the midrange, and is a solid playmaker. He’s best suited for an uptempo system to take advantage of his athleticism. That said, he needs to improve his decision making — he tends to play a little wildly — as well as his shooting, he needs to have three-point range to be a real NBA threat. In New Zealand he didn’t exactly light it up, averaging 8.8 points per game on 40 percent shooting.

Hampton has a lot of potential thanks to his athleticism, but he is a development project. He is projected as a late lottery pick.

The Knicks have the sixth-worst record in the NBA as things stand now (it’s unclear if there will be more regular season games). They have a 37.2 percent chance of landing in the top four picks (9 percent they get the top pick), but a 50.4 percent chance they draft No. 7 or 8 — and that is still earlier than some teams (and mock drafts) project Hampton going.

It’s possible the Knicks like Hampton and his potential and take him in that range.

Is Leon Rose going to bring in a head coach focused on player development and give players such as Hampton (or Barrett) room to make mistakes and grow, or is he thinking more win-now? His choice of head coach down the line will tell us a lot (Tom Thibodeau’s name comes up often, he has ties to Rose).

The Draft is still scheduled for June 25, but with the Draft Lottery and combine pushed back indefinitely, it’s expected the draft itself also will get moved back into the late summer or fall (depending upon what happens with the NBA season).

 

 

NBA to allow team practice facilities to open Friday in states that are re-opening

By Kurt HelinMay 6, 2020, 7:44 AM EDT
It’s one small step on the road back to NBA games, but it’s the first step that everything else will be built on.

The NBA will allow teams in states where stay-at-home orders are lifted to open practice facilities Friday. This was expected, and not every team that can will do it, but Marc Stein of the New York Times reports the NBA is going to allow facilities to open.

There are going to be a lot of restrictions and rules on these practice facilities: Only four players can be in the building at a time, and only one shooting at each basket; no head or assistant coaches can be present; players’ temperatures will be taken and they will answer questions about their health before they enter the building; the person rebounding shots for the player will have to wear a mask and gloves, and have on sterilized sneakers; the weight room will be reconfigured to create more space between equipment; and that list goes on and on. It’s incredibly detailed. Look at this note that the NY Times’ Stein passed along in his weekly newsletter from the league about sterilizing the basketballs between players.

If N.B.A. practice facilities indeed open Friday in states where shelter-in-place restrictions have eased, teams will be asked to clean and disinfect basketballs by following these specific instructions from Spalding and the league office: Mix a ¼-teaspoon of dish detergent with each gallon of water, use that liquid and a clean cloth or towel to wipe down each ball, then rinse the balls with water. Once a ball air dries, teams are to spray it with a disinfectant approved by the Environmental Protection Agency.

While facilities can open on Friday for many teams, not every team is going to do it. Some are going to wait a little longer.

Then there are teams such as the Lakers/Clippers/Kings/Warriors in California that cannot open on Friday under their state’s regulations. California is allowing some businesses to re-open on Friday with social distancing guidelines in place — retail stores, manufacturing plants, and more — but gyms and team workout facilities are in the state’s third phase, which may not kick in until deep into the summer.

The California teams have reached out to state officials hoping to be allowed in earlier with their workout guidelines in place, but as of now they have yet to be cleared.

The concern for the league becomes giving some teams a competitive advantage, especially if the league is going to resume playing games at some point this summer.

Still, players are going to be working out in team facilities. It’s a small first step, but it’s an important one.

Nuggets’ Mason Plumlee: NBA could resume play in multiple locations

By Dan FeldmanMay 5, 2020, 11:00 PM EDT
If the NBA continues it season in a bubble, will play resume in Orlando or Las Vegas?

Maybe both.

Nuggets alternate union rep Mason Plumlee, via Mike Singer of The Denver Post:

“There have been a lot of proposals thrown around. … From the union meetings, I’ve learned that there are developing plans and strategies to bring the season back.”

“People know that we’re playing for the TV at this point. It’s unrealistic to expect any kind of attendance. I know that they’ve talked about cutting down the travel party. I’ve heard proposals of one city, two cities, three cities with 10 teams, an expedited finish to the season or a differentiated version of the playoffs.

The coronavirus pandemic has caused major uncertainty. The key theme to NBA commissioner Adam Silver’s last press conference: Practically everything is on the table. So, it’s unclear which ideas have traction and which are just floating in the ether. But Plumlee citing union meetings makes it more likely there’s something to a multi-location plan.

It seems reckless to play in separate bubbles if teams must eventually cross bubbles. Gathering everyone in one coronavirus-free location is complicated enough. No need to force additional travel.

So, perhaps one bubble would be for playoff teams (whatever form the postseason takes). Setting the postseason field without playing more games and not bringing lottery teams to the bubble would bring a major advantage: The fewer people in the bubble, the less likely coronavirus will infiltrate.

Good luck generating interest in the other bubble, though.

I just don’t see the NBA handling the logistics of multiple bubbles, especially if teams must eventually cross bubbles. But the plan is apparently being discussed.

76ers GM Elton Brand ‘optimistic’ Ben Simmons can play if games resume

By Kurt HelinMay 5, 2020, 9:12 PM EDT
The last time we saw Ben Simmons on an NBA court it was Feb. 11, a month before the coronavirus forced a shut down of the NBA season. A nerve impingement in Simmons’ lower back sidelined him for eight games, and there were questions about whether he would return for the playoffs.

With the added time off, 76ers GM Elton Brand is “optimistic” Simmons will be ready to go when — or, if — the playoffs start.

Brand spoke to the media in a conference call Tuesday.

“I give Ben and our medical staff a ton of credit for their hard work throughout his recovery,” he said. “I give Ben so much credit for him working so hard throughout this unknown time. Fortunately, we’ve able to arrange for him to continue to get the treatment and rehab he needs during this hiatus. I’m very optimistic he’ll be able to play if and when we’re given that green light to resume…

“We’ve took our time, we’ve been methodical and thoughtful about his recovery and rehab, just to make sure, because we weren’t in a rush. It’s hard to speculate. He’s been working hard and I know he’d be close or ready…  When I FaceTime him during his workouts and his treatments and I see him, I’d be highly encouraged.”

The caution in Brand’s statements are tied to the fact that, due to team practice facilities being shut down, Simmons has not been able to play in any game situations, such as 3-on-3  or 5-on-5 scrimmages. He probably would be able to handle that, but rehabs can have setbacks.

Simmons being ready to return was reported before, but it’s good to hear it from the team itself.

Philadelphia needs Simmons healthy to be a genuine postseason threat, particularly to Milwaukee (a team the Sixers match up well against). Simmons averaged 16.7 points, 7.8 rebounds, and 8.2 assists per game last season, and was an All-Star. They can’t replace that production easily.

Jazz executive says Rudy Gobert, Donovan Mitchell ‘ready to put this behind them’

By Kurt HelinMay 5, 2020, 7:08 PM EDT
Donovan Mitchell was pissed at Rudy Gobert. He had good reason to be, it’s not just that Gobert had contracted the coronavirus, it’s that he was cavalier and joking about things before the diagnosis (sources say there was much more than just touching reporters’ microphones). The tension between the two may have existed before the virus (although the Jazz not living up to expectations this season had something to do with that).

It’s a potential problem in Utah as Mitchell and Gobert are the stars Utah built its team and system around. It had the vultures of other teams circling Utah, wondering if Utah would have to trade Gobert and another team could get a steal with the two-time Defensive Player of the Year.

Now Dennis Lindsey, the guy with the hammer on the Jazz, says the two have talked it out.

Have they really put this behind them? Time will tell. This is exactly what Lindsey needs to say right now to calm the waters around the team, but that doesn’t make it false. Gobert and Mitchell have talked, and only they know how they feel now. They are adults and teammates, they may well have moved on.

The Jazz sit as the four seed in the West when play was stopped, having a good season but not looking like the dark horse threat to the Lakers or Clippers some expected. Utah added Mike Conley (who was injured for chunks of the season) and Bojan Bogdanovic to boost the team’s offense, and that worked, they jumped into the top 10 in the NBA on that end. The problem is they sacrificed defense to do it, and they fell from an elite defense led by Gobert to outside the top 10 (that is less about Gobert and more about the talent around him).

If Utah is going to make noise in whatever format the NBA playoffs take, it’s going to come down to chemistry, the whole being more than the sum of its parts. The Jazz haven’t done that this season, and it seems like this rift — healed or not — does not make it more likely to happen.