Jerry Krause told Metta World Peace seventh Bulls title would “destroy those other six”

By Kurt HelinMay 6, 2020, 2:02 PM EDT
Jerry Krause has been painted as the villain of The Last Dance.

It’s an extension of how Michael Jordan — who greenlit the project through is production company — views the world. That doesn’t mean it’s wrong. For everything Krause did right in building this team — finding Scottie Pippen, Horace Grant, Toni Kukoc, hiring Phil Jackson, and much more — his ego and need to get credit tore the team down when it still was capable of winning more rings (an unspeakable sin in NBA culture).

Metta World Peace — back then known as Ron Artest, now he goes by Metta Ford-Artest — piled on Krause a little more speaking to Sam Amick and Joe Varden of The Athletic on the latest “Tampering” podcast.

Here’s the money quote.

“For me, it’s like Jerry drafted me after Michael Jordan (had finished playing in Chicago), so for me, the Bulls were my favorite team. I played with them all the time on the video games, so as a 19-year-old kid, I’m like, ‘Wow,’ right? And then Jerry told me one day — I love Jerry — Jerry is like, ‘Ron, we’re gonna get (title) No. 7, and you’re gonna be here, and it’s gonna just destroy those other six titles. Jerry would always say that. ‘No. 7 is the most important one.'”

Krause passed away and is not here to defend himself, although K.C. Johnson of NBC Sports Chicago was granted access to Krause’s unfinished and unpublished biography, and in there Krause explains his actions. However, right now Jordan’s world view dominates the conversation.

Maybe the question I get most from casual sports fans friends watching this is, “how did this break up even happen?” Only Bulls owner Jerry Reinsdorf can answer that. It was before the player empowerment era in the NBA, it was before the 24-hour sports news cycle and social media, so while there absolutely was discussion of it at the time, it wasn’t the level of intensity seen today. Also, maybe it is part who Reinsdorf is, how long did he stick with GarPax in Chicago?

As Steve Kerr said of Krause, he did a lot of things right but couldn’t get out of his own way. Believing he could quickly build a team to win the seventh title was the biggest conceit of all, and it closed a championship window prematurely.

 

Mark Jackson: “I look forward to one day coaching again, it’s a dream of mine”

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images
By Kurt HelinMay 6, 2020, 5:00 PM EDT
Mark Jackson spent three seasons as the Warriors coach, going 230-121 and building the defensive foundation that won the Warriors three rings under Steve Kerr.

A lot of coaches with far worse records have gotten another chance in the big chair, and Jackson told Stephen A. Smith and Max Kellerman on ESPN’s “First Take” he wants another chance.

Jackson was asked about the Knicks’ coaching job and said:

“There are 30 NBA jobs. I don’t minimize myself to one. I look forward to one day coaching again, it’s a dream of mine… I had an incredible time in Golden State coaching for three years, developing incredible relationships, and having some success. And I look forward to the challenge of doing it once again somewhere.”

He likely will get a chance. Eventually.

Jackson was not let go because of what happened on the court but off of it. Like many coaches, Jackson created an “us vs. them” mentality on the team, but in this case “them” included ownership, the GM and front office, the business side of the operation, and more (at least from the perspective of ownership). People who should have been on the “us” side of the ledger felt excluded. Plus, Jackson feuded publicly with assistant coaches he hired and didn’t accept ownership’s suggestions on spending money to bring in other veteran assistants. Throw in an outdated offensive system and it was too much. Antagonize and irritate one owner and the others will balk at giving said coach the reins of their team.

With time, that fades a little.

Jackson, depending on his relationship with Leon Rose, could be a good fit in New York, a team that needs to develop a winning culture and defense. Maybe he could coax better defense and cohesion out of James Harden and the Rockets. Would Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving welcome him in Brooklyn? There are expected to be a few other openings, as well.

Jackson may get a shot at one of those. If not he’s back in the comfortable role as ESPN/ABC color analyst. Same with his booth mate Jeff Van Gundy (whose name has come up in New York and Houston).

Patrick Ewing’s Olympic gold medals, Georgetown title ring were stolen (and replaced)

Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images
By Kurt HelinMay 6, 2020, 3:30 PM EDT
Patrick Ewing picked up a lot of hardware during his playing career. There was the 1984 NCAA Championship ring at Georgetown. Then there were the two Olympic gold medals (1984 in Los Angeles, and the 1992 “Dream Team” in Barcelona).

He had all of that stolen.

Ewing talked about it on “The Dan Patrick Show” (hat tip ESPN).

“My house got broken into in New York, and at one point they stole my medals,” Ewing said. “So I called [then chairman of USA Basketball] Jerry Colangelo and he was great to be able to get me two replacement medals…

“He took care of me,” Ewing said of Colangelo. “He’s a great guy.”…

“They did take my college championship ring, but someone tried to sell it on eBay and I was able to get that back,” said Ewing.

While this happened years ago, Ewing said Tuesday was the first time he talked about it.

Ewing, as the best player on the Knicks in the 1990s, was pulled into The Last Dance spotlight because of the rivalry between Jordan and the Knicks. For his part, Ewing has moved on, spending years as an NBA assistant coach before taking over as the head coach of Georgetown, his alma mater.

Charles Barkley doesn’t expect friendship with Michael Jordan to be repaired

BRIAN BAHR/AFP via Getty Images
By Kurt HelinMay 6, 2020, 12:32 PM EDT
In 1993, Charles Barkley’s job was to try to beat Michael Jordan on the court. That season Barkley was the NBA MVP and led the Suns to the NBA Finals, but admitted in The Last Dance he couldn’t lift his team to the level Jordan could lift his. Still, Barkley and Jordan remained close friends.

Charles Barkley’s current job is to talk about, critique, and analyze the NBA on TNT, and what he said in that job — criticizing Michael Jordan and how he ran the Charlotte Hornets — cost him his friendship with Jordan.

Barkley has said before he misses his friendship with Jordan but doesn’t expect that relationship to be repaired. Barkley reiterated that Tuesday on the Waddle and Silvy Show on ESPN 1000 in Chicago (hat tip Nick Friedell at ESPN).

“The guy was like a brother to me for, shoot, 20-something years,” Barkley said… “At least 20-something years. And I do, I feel sadness. But to me he’s still the greatest basketball player ever. I wish him nothing but the best. But, there’s nothing I can do about it, brother.”

What cost the friendship is that Barkley criticized Jordan’s ownership style in Charlotte — saying on air what the buzz around the league was at the time (frankly, Barkley was a toned-down, sanitized-for-television version of what the NBA’s chattering classes were saying).

“The thing that bothered me the most about that whole thing, I don’t think that I said anything that bad,” Barkley said. “I’m pretty sure I said, ‘As much as I love Michael, until he stops hiring them kiss-asses, and his best friends, he’s never going to be successful as a general manager.’ And I remember pretty much verbatim I said that. And the thing that really pissed me off about it later is Phil Jackson said the exact same thing.”

Part of what makes Charles Barkley and Inside the NBA must watch is nobody holds back, it’s a barbershop talk come to television. Barkley was honest, but it was something Jordan didn’t want to hear.

And one of the takeaways from The Last Dance should be “Michael Jordan hangs on to his grudges for a long, long time.” The ball is in Jordan’s court.

Hopefully, they can eventually move past this, hang out, and get back on the golf course together. Where Jordan will beat Barkley again.

Barack Obama to speak at LeBron James’ graduation event

Barack Obama and LeBron James
AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais
Associated PressMay 6, 2020, 11:00 AM EDT
LeBron James promised the Class of 2020 something special for their virtual commencement celebrations, and he delivered.

James revealed Tuesday that former President Barack Obama will speak during the one-hour special, “Graduate Together: America Honors the High School Class of 2020.” It will air simultaneously on NBC, ABC, CBS and Fox on May 16 at 8 p.m. EDT.

“You all worked so hard the past four years and deserve the best commencement we can bring to you and your family,” James tweeted Tuesday when making the announcement.

The event will pay tribute to high schoolers graduating this year. “Graduate Together” will also air on TikTok, Facebook, YouTube, Complex Networks, PeopleTV and other digital platforms.

The NBA will hold its fourth annual Jr. NBA Leadership Summit on May 15, a three-hour event headlined by a conversation between three-time NBA champion Stephen Curry of the Golden State Warriors and Basketball Hall of Fame honoree Doris Burke of ESPN.

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver will also take part, along with NBA coaches Doc Rivers and Rick Carlisle, Hall of Famer Dawn Staley, and former surgeon general Dr. Vivek Murthy. Jay Bilas will host.

The theme throughout the event will be the effect the coronavirus pandemic is having on youth sports.

The virtual conference will be streamed on NBA.com and most of the league’s social network platforms.