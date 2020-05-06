Barack Obama and LeBron James
AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais

Barack Obama to speak at LeBron James’ graduation event

Associated PressMay 6, 2020, 11:00 AM EDT
LeBron James promised the Class of 2020 something special for their virtual commencement celebrations, and he delivered.

James revealed Tuesday that former President Barack Obama will speak during the one-hour special, “Graduate Together: America Honors the High School Class of 2020.” It will air simultaneously on NBC, ABC, CBS and Fox on May 16 at 8 p.m. EDT.

“You all worked so hard the past four years and deserve the best commencement we can bring to you and your family,” James tweeted Tuesday when making the announcement.

The event will pay tribute to high schoolers graduating this year. “Graduate Together” will also air on TikTok, Facebook, YouTube, Complex Networks, PeopleTV and other digital platforms.

The NBA will hold its fourth annual Jr. NBA Leadership Summit on May 15, a three-hour event headlined by a conversation between three-time NBA champion Stephen Curry of the Golden State Warriors and Basketball Hall of Fame honoree Doris Burke of ESPN.

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver will also take part, along with NBA coaches Doc Rivers and Rick Carlisle, Hall of Famer Dawn Staley, and former surgeon general Dr. Vivek Murthy. Jay Bilas will host.

The theme throughout the event will be the effect the coronavirus pandemic is having on youth sports.

The virtual conference will be streamed on NBA.com and most of the league’s social network platforms.

Charles Barkley doesn’t expect friendship with Michael Jordan to be repaired

BRIAN BAHR/AFP via Getty Images
By Kurt HelinMay 6, 2020, 12:32 PM EDT
In 1993, Charles Barkley’s job was to try to beat Michael Jordan on the court. That season Barkley was the NBA MVP and led the Suns to the NBA Finals, but admitted in The Last Dance he couldn’t lift his team to the level Jordan could lift his. Still, Barkley and Jordan remained close friends.

Charles Barkley’s current job is to talk about, critique, and analyze the NBA on TNT, and what he said in that job — criticizing Michael Jordan and how he ran the Charlotte Hornets — cost him his friendship with Jordan.

Barkley has said before he misses his friendship with Jordan but doesn’t expect that relationship to be repaired. Barkley reiterated that Tuesday on the Waddle and Silvy Show on ESPN 1000 in Chicago (hat tip Nick Friedell at ESPN).

“The guy was like a brother to me for, shoot, 20-something years,” Barkley said… “At least 20-something years. And I do, I feel sadness. But to me he’s still the greatest basketball player ever. I wish him nothing but the best. But, there’s nothing I can do about it, brother.”

What cost the friendship is that Barkley criticized Jordan’s ownership style in Charlotte — saying on air what the buzz around the league was at the time (frankly, Barkley was a toned-down, sanitized-for-television version of what the NBA’s chattering classes were saying).

“The thing that bothered me the most about that whole thing, I don’t think that I said anything that bad,” Barkley said. “I’m pretty sure I said, ‘As much as I love Michael, until he stops hiring them kiss-asses, and his best friends, he’s never going to be successful as a general manager.’ And I remember pretty much verbatim I said that. And the thing that really pissed me off about it later is Phil Jackson said the exact same thing.”

Part of what makes Charles Barkley and Inside the NBA must watch is nobody holds back, it’s a barbershop talk come to television. Barkley was honest, but it was something Jordan didn’t want to hear.

And one of the takeaways from The Last Dance should be “Michael Jordan hangs on to his grudges for a long, long time.” The ball is in Jordan’s court.

Hopefully, they can eventually move past this, hang out, and get back on the golf course together. Where Jordan will beat Barkley again.

Knicks reportedly intrigued by RJ Hampton as possible draft pick

Mike Owen/Getty Images
By Kurt HelinMay 6, 2020, 9:00 AM EDT
Are the Knicks looking at drafting an RJ in the lottery two years in a row?

Last June the Knicks drafted RJ Barrett third overall then, due to a glut of forwards, asked the rookie to play a lead guard role that did not suit his game. The result was good counting stats — 14.3 points per game — but terrible efficiency. There were flashes that gave hope, but it’s hard to project out what Barrett will look like because we haven’t seen much of him in the role he eventually will fill in the league.

Now the Knicks are looking at drafting another RJ, this time RJ Hampton, a combo guard who skipped college to play in New Zealand last season and didn’t exactly blow scouts away. Still, Hampton intrigues the Knicks, reports Marc Berman of the New York Post.

According to a source, RJ Hampton, who skipped college to play in New Zealand, is another point-guard-type under consideration by the Knicks if they select between sixth and 10th in the draft currently slated for June 25…

Leon Rose strongly pursued Hampton as a client when Rose was a superagent for Creative Artists Agency before accepting the Knicks’ presidency. Now Rose could join forces with him in a different manner in pairing Hampton with shooting guard RJ Barrett.

Hampton is a 6’5″ guard who is fluid and quick with the ball, can score at the rim, is comfortable taking shots in the midrange, and is a solid playmaker. He’s best suited for an uptempo system to take advantage of his athleticism. That said, he needs to improve his decision making — he tends to play a little wildly — as well as his shooting, he needs to have three-point range to be a real NBA threat. In New Zealand he didn’t exactly light it up, averaging 8.8 points per game on 40 percent shooting.

Hampton has a lot of potential thanks to his athleticism, but he is a development project. He is projected as a late lottery pick.

The Knicks have the sixth-worst record in the NBA as things stand now (it’s unclear if there will be more regular season games). They have a 37.2 percent chance of landing in the top four picks (9 percent they get the top pick), but a 50.4 percent chance they draft No. 7 or 8 — and that is still earlier than some teams (and mock drafts) project Hampton going.

It’s possible the Knicks like Hampton and his potential and take him in that range.

Is Leon Rose going to bring in a head coach focused on player development and give players such as Hampton (or Barrett) room to make mistakes and grow, or is he thinking more win-now? His choice of head coach down the line will tell us a lot (Tom Thibodeau’s name comes up often, he has ties to Rose).

The Draft is still scheduled for June 25, but with the Draft Lottery and combine pushed back indefinitely, it’s expected the draft itself also will get moved back into the late summer or fall (depending upon what happens with the NBA season).

 

 

NBA to allow team practice facilities to open Friday in states that are re-opening

Scott Strazzante/The San Francisco Chronicle via Getty Images
By Kurt HelinMay 6, 2020, 7:44 AM EDT
It’s one small step on the road back to NBA games, but it’s the first step that everything else will be built on.

The NBA will allow teams in states where stay-at-home orders are lifted to open practice facilities Friday. This was expected, and not every team that can will do it, but Marc Stein of the New York Times reports the NBA is going to allow facilities to open.

There are going to be a lot of restrictions and rules on these practice facilities: Only four players can be in the building at a time, and only one shooting at each basket; no head or assistant coaches can be present; players’ temperatures will be taken and they will answer questions about their health before they enter the building; the person rebounding shots for the player will have to wear a mask and gloves, and have on sterilized sneakers; the weight room will be reconfigured to create more space between equipment; and that list goes on and on. It’s incredibly detailed. Look at this note that the NY Times’ Stein passed along in his weekly newsletter from the league about sterilizing the basketballs between players.

If N.B.A. practice facilities indeed open Friday in states where shelter-in-place restrictions have eased, teams will be asked to clean and disinfect basketballs by following these specific instructions from Spalding and the league office: Mix a ¼-teaspoon of dish detergent with each gallon of water, use that liquid and a clean cloth or towel to wipe down each ball, then rinse the balls with water. Once a ball air dries, teams are to spray it with a disinfectant approved by the Environmental Protection Agency.

While facilities can open on Friday for many teams, not every team is going to do it. Some are going to wait a little longer.

Then there are teams such as the Lakers/Clippers/Kings/Warriors in California that cannot open on Friday under their state’s regulations. California is allowing some businesses to re-open on Friday with social distancing guidelines in place — retail stores, manufacturing plants, and more — but gyms and team workout facilities are in the state’s third phase, which may not kick in until deep into the summer.

The California teams have reached out to state officials hoping to be allowed in earlier with their workout guidelines in place, but as of now they have yet to be cleared.

The concern for the league becomes giving some teams a competitive advantage, especially if the league is going to resume playing games at some point this summer.

Still, players are going to be working out in team facilities. It’s a small first step, but it’s an important one.

Nuggets’ Mason Plumlee: NBA could resume play in multiple locations

Nuggets center Mason Plumlee
Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanMay 5, 2020, 11:00 PM EDT
If the NBA continues it season in a bubble, will play resume in Orlando or Las Vegas?

Maybe both.

Nuggets alternate union rep Mason Plumlee, via Mike Singer of The Denver Post:

“There have been a lot of proposals thrown around. … From the union meetings, I’ve learned that there are developing plans and strategies to bring the season back.”

“People know that we’re playing for the TV at this point. It’s unrealistic to expect any kind of attendance. I know that they’ve talked about cutting down the travel party. I’ve heard proposals of one city, two cities, three cities with 10 teams, an expedited finish to the season or a differentiated version of the playoffs.

The coronavirus pandemic has caused major uncertainty. The key theme to NBA commissioner Adam Silver’s last press conference: Practically everything is on the table. So, it’s unclear which ideas have traction and which are just floating in the ether. But Plumlee citing union meetings makes it more likely there’s something to a multi-location plan.

It seems reckless to play in separate bubbles if teams must eventually cross bubbles. Gathering everyone in one coronavirus-free location is complicated enough. No need to force additional travel.

So, perhaps one bubble would be for playoff teams (whatever form the postseason takes). Setting the postseason field without playing more games and not bringing lottery teams to the bubble would bring a major advantage: The fewer people in the bubble, the less likely coronavirus will infiltrate.

Good luck generating interest in the other bubble, though.

I just don’t see the NBA handling the logistics of multiple bubbles, especially if teams must eventually cross bubbles. But the plan is apparently being discussed.