Report: Knicks, Nets, Rockets all have interest in Tom Thibodeau as coach

By Kurt HelinMay 5, 2020, 9:00 AM EDT
Tom Thibodeau wants to be back coaching in the NBA next season, and he may be.

There have been a lot of image-rehab articles with a theme of “Thibodeau is a good coach who got a bad rap in Minnesota” coming out of New York media recently. That doesn’t feel like a coincidence (and it’s also wrong to think Thibodeau was blameless in Minnesota).

Thibodeau’s decade-long friendship with new Knicks president Leon Rose has made him the frontrunner for that job. Now comes a report from Marc Berman of the New York Post it’s not just the Knicks who are considering giving Thibodeau another chance.

While his reputation took a hit with the failure in bringing Jimmy Butler to Minnesota and allegedly mishandling young talent, sources told The Post the Nets and Houston will have strong interest, too. Houston’s Mike D’Antoni will be a free agent.

It appears Thibodeau would have interest in all three jobs. But the Knicks would get first crack at their former assistant coach since they won’t be competing in any potential playoffs… According to sources, Nets stars Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving each like and respect Thibodeau, who coached them as a Team USA assistant.

While D’Antoni still has a job in Houston, he is in the final year of his contract few around the league expect he will be brought back for another season. Houston will move on.

Thibodeau’s name comes up a lot with the Knicks.

Thibodeau was being booed by the home fans when introduced before every game at the end in Minnesota, and attendance was dropping. The Timberwolves brought in Thibodeau as coach and GM to develop and elevate a young core around an elite center in Karl-Anthony Towns. Thibodeau is a win-now coach who leans on veterans, so executive Thibodeau traded a chunk of that young core — Zach LaVine, Kris Dunn, and draft picks — to Chicago to bring in his old friend Jimmy Butler. It was a big bet by Thibodeau and it paid off at first when the Timberwolves made the playoffs. Then things fell apart as Butler had issues with Towns — and more so former No. 1 pick Andrew Wiggins — and soon Butler was forcing a trade and torpedoing the Timberwolves season.

The Knicks are trying to build a core of young players and a culture that can be a foundation for winning in the future. Rose and the New York front office need to ask themselves: Is Thibodeau the best coach to do that? He has developed players before, with Jimmy Butler at the top of his list, but his old-school style has rubbed other players the wrong way. Plus, Thibodeau is not exactly analytics friendly, and his style is to lean on veteran players more able to help the team win now.

Who Rose hires to coach the Knicks will give a clearer understanding of what direction he wants to go in building the team.

In Brooklyn, the buzz around the league is Durant and Irving want Tyronn Lue as head coach, he is considered a clear frontrunner. Thibodeau’s name does not regularly come up for that job when other sources around the league are asked about it.

If Thibodeau is coaching in the NBA next season, it will be in New York. However, the Knicks and other teams have put coaching hires on hold until some resolution to the rest of the NBA season is figured out.

Nets owner Joe Tsai suggests some non-playoff team owners not into restarting regular season

By Kurt HelinMay 5, 2020, 7:30 AM EDT
Optimism is growing among team executives the NBA will find a way to complete the playoffs and crown a champion this season. Even if that means pushing back the start of next season until Christmas.

The question becomes, should the NBA play out the regular season, or at last a portion of it, or jump straight into the postseason?

Nets owner Joe Tsai, speaking last week at a Stanford’s Entrepreneurial Thought Leaders virtual event, suggested the feelings among owners is not unified on the regular season question (hat tip Nets Daily).

“The reality is everybody is still trying to figure things out with the hope that maybe we can reopen the season —the current season— because … think about this: the Los Angeles Lakers or the Milwaukee Bucks, they’re in first place when the season got suspended. There’s a chance of them going for the championship. Of course, they want to play. The players want to play. The ownership wants to play.

“Then, there are other teams, if you’re in 28th place, maybe this season isn’t that important. So there’s a difference of opinion among the owners as well.”

Warriors coach Steve Kerr has hinted at the same thing.

It makes sense: If you’re the Warriors or Timberwolves or Hawks or any other team well out of the postseason, what do you gain from the expense of putting your players, coaches, trainers, equipment managers, and everyone else (plus some of their families) into a bubble to play a handful of regular season games? So that the local television partner can get a few more games? It might be simpler to negotiate with the RSNs.

Also, from Kerr and the Warriors’ perspective, what is the point of playing Stephen Curry — and pushing him to return, increasing injury risks — to play five or seven more games? Same with Trae Young in Atlanta or Karl-Anthony Towns in Minnesota, and that list goes on and on. The restart of the season after guys have not been able to work out regularly will lead to increased injury risk, even if the league provides a long ramp.

The timeline also is already tight. If the NBA wants to have a long-enough training camp (say 25 days) plus play out a nearly full playoffs — which reportedly would take 55 days — the league is already at 80 days in the bubble. To finish those playoffs by mid-September, say Sept. 13, means having teams starting training camps in late June. Any days added for regular season games makes the start date earlier. Does anyone think the data is going to say it will be safe to open training camps in early June?

Later on, Tsai echoed Adam Silvers’ words that the data and not dates will drive the NBA’s decisions. Right now, in the NBA league office, they are mapping out multiple scenarios for a restart. As they should be.

It’s just difficult to imagine a scenario where the data will say the league should open up and play enough regular season games to be meaningful. The playoff teams will need games to get into shape for whatever form the playoffs take, but to add 14 more teams to the bubble to play regular season games? That seems unnecessarily difficult.

And it sounds like some owners feel that same way.

 

It’s official: Clippers’ owner Steve Ballmer completes purchase of Forum

By Kurt HelinMay 4, 2020, 11:00 PM EDT
For more than 30 years, from 1967 through 1999, the Fabulous Forum was home to the Los Angeles Lakers. It was synonymous with Showtime and the on-and-off-the-court party that was the 1980s Lakers.

The Clippers now own the Forum.

Which clears the way for Clippers’ owner Steve Ballmer to build a new arena and home for his team just down the street.

This had been in the works since March. The sale of the Forum from Madison Square Garden Entertainment (owned by the Knicks’ James Dolan) to CAPSS LLC — owned by Ballmer — for $400 million was finalized on Monday. The newly-created Forum Entertainment LLC will operate The Forum, with that company reporting to Gillian Zucker, Clippers President of Business Operations.

“We are excited to welcome The Forum to our family. The talented team at The Forum has created a world-class live entertainment venue, and we are committed to building upon that reputation,” Zucker said in a statement. “Having The Forum just a short distance from the L.A. Clippers’ new arena will give us the opportunity to provide the City of Inglewood with a number of benefits, including a collaborative approach to managing traffic and community activities.”

The two buildings sit on either side of the new football home of the Los Angeles Rams and Chargers. That’s potentially a lot of cars, which has raised traffic concerns from area residents.

Not enough concerns to stop the construction of the new Clippers home. The project timeline is to continue with the approval process this season, break ground in 2021, and have the Clippers playing home games there in 2024.

Ballmer has been eager to move the Clippers out of Staples Center, where they are the third tenant (the Los Angeles Kings parent company, AEG, owns the building). Staples Center, much like the Forum, is viewed in Los Angeles as a Laker building.

Which is why Ballmer wants his team in their own place.

Give Michael Jordan’s mother Deloris the credit for him signing with Nike

By Kurt HelinMay 4, 2020, 9:00 PM EDT
Michael Jordan was asked if he had a shoe company he wanted to go with.

“That was Adidas,” he said without hesitation.

Today, with Nike’s Jordan Brand — and the Air Jordans — dominating the basketball shoe market decades after Jordan walked off the court for the last time, it’s difficult to imagine any other reality. However, in the fifth installment of ESPN’s The Last Dance documentary, Jordan described how he wanted to go with Adidas, and it was his mother that changed his mind.

Jordan said he met with Converse, the biggest name in basketball shoes at the time, but they already had Magic Johnson and Larry Bird (among other stars) on their roster and were not going to make Jordan much of the face of the brand.

As quoted above, Jordan wanted to go with Adidas, even though that company would not give him his own signature shoe. Nike was willing to provide him with that shoe, but Jordan’s agent David Falk said he couldn’t even get Jordan to consider it.

“Adidas was really dysfunctional by that time,” Falk said. “And they had just told me, ‘Look, we’d love to have Jordan, we just can’t make a shoe work at this point in time.’ I wanted Michael to go with Nike because they were the big upstart. I couldn’t even get him to get on the damn plane and go visit the campus.”

So, Falk enlisted the help of Deloris, Jordan’s mother.

“My mother said, ‘You’re gonna go listen. You may not like it, but you’re gonna go listen,” Jordan said in the last dance. “She made me get on that plane and go listen.”

We know what happened next, Nike offered Jordan $250,000 — more than double Adidas offer — plus a signature shoe.

“[I] go into that meeting not wanting to be there, and Nike made this big pitch,” Jordan said. “My father said, ‘You’d have to be a fool not taking this deal. This is the best deal.'”

Jordan gets his signature shoe, the Air Jordan, and it takes off — it’s not just a basketball shoe, it becomes a part of popular culture. Spike Lee as Mars Blackmon — from “Do the Right Thing” — is yelling “It’s gotta be the shoes” on commercials. Everyone has to have it. Falk said Nike hoped to sell $3 million in Air Jordans in three years, but they sell $126 million.

Nike becomes THE athletic shoe powerhouse in America, Air Jordan’s get spun off into their own Nike company — Jordan Brand — and everyone makes a whole lot of money. Then Jordan gambled away a bunch of that money, but that’s a story for another day.

At this point, Nike may want to give Deloris her own signature shoe. She’s earned it.

 

Even as rookie, Kobe Bryant held up Lakers’ bus to talk to Michael Jordan

By Dan FeldmanMay 4, 2020, 7:01 PM EDT
Two scenes from “The Last Dance,” ESPN’s documentary on Michael Jordan and the Bulls:

1. Backup Chicago guard Randy Brown was looking for extra tickets to a game. Jordan asked whether Brown cared about getting good seats or just any seats. As his way of saying the seats could be high in the arena, Brown said, “They could be in the locker room next to God.” Jordan handed Brown a ticket then asked Brown, “Next to who?” “God,” Brown repeated. “You just got one from him,” Jordan said.

2. Trying to make his tee time, Jordan rushed the Bulls out of the arena after a practice. He even grabbed Scottie Pippen by the shirt and dragged him from reporters. When Pippen stopped for an interview on the loading dock, Jordan boarded the bus and repeatedly honked.

NBA teams have power structures. Veteran stars – especially when they know their power – have major say in what their teams do. Young players generally must follow along.

That’s particularly true on the road, when teams travel together. After games, visiting players usually shower and dress quickly so they can head to their next destination. Again, young players must typically go along with the timeline established by better/older players.

At home, players have more leeway to do what they want after games. They’re on their own schedule to wind down and go home.

Which brings us to Kobe Bryant.

He joined the Lakers as a teenager in 1996. Los Angeles featured Shaquille O’Neal as star. The Lakers also had several established veterans – Elden Campbell, Rick Fox, Robert Horry, Eddie Jones, Nick Van Exel.

Tim Grover, via Ramona Shelburne of ESPN:

“As early as I can remember, whenever the Lakers played the Bulls, Kobe would wait outside the tunnel for Michael to leave,” said Tim Grover, a personal trainer who worked with Jordan in Chicago and later with Bryant in Los Angeles. “And Michael was always the last person to leave the locker room. He took forever. But Kobe would wait and wait for him.”

“I mean there was literally nobody else in the building,” Grover said. “Lakers security would be like, ‘Come on, come on, Kobe, the bus is leaving,’ and you would hear different things, you know, ‘This effing kid da, da, da.'”

“But Kobe was like, ‘The bus is going to have to wait. Because I don’t know when I’m going to get this opportunity.'”

I assure you: “This effing kid da, da, da” doesn’t do justice to what the Lakers said about Bryant. What a quick way for a rookie to draw resentment from his older teammates.

But Bryant had an endearing cockiness, and his plan worked. Bryant bonded with Jordan, drawing lessons that helped Bryant win five championships.

It didn’t take long for Bryant to become the type of player who set the schedule – at least when not preempted by a presumptuous rookie.