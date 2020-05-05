Nuggets center Mason Plumlee
Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images

Nuggets’ Mason Plumlee: NBA could resume play in multiple locations

By Dan FeldmanMay 5, 2020, 11:00 PM EDT
If the NBA continues it season in a bubble, will play resume in Orlando or Las Vegas?

Maybe both.

Nuggets alternate union rep Mason Plumlee, via Mike Singer of The Denver Post:

“There have been a lot of proposals thrown around. … From the union meetings, I’ve learned that there are developing plans and strategies to bring the season back.”

“People know that we’re playing for the TV at this point. It’s unrealistic to expect any kind of attendance. I know that they’ve talked about cutting down the travel party. I’ve heard proposals of one city, two cities, three cities with 10 teams, an expedited finish to the season or a differentiated version of the playoffs.

The coronavirus pandemic has caused major uncertainty. The key theme to NBA commissioner Adam Silver’s last press conference: Practically everything is on the table. So, it’s unclear which ideas have traction and which are just floating in the ether. But Plumlee citing union meetings makes it more likely there’s something to a multi-location plan.

It seems reckless to play in separate bubbles if teams must eventually cross bubbles. Gathering everyone in one coronavirus-free location is complicated enough. No need to force additional travel.

So, perhaps one bubble would be for playoff teams (whatever form the postseason takes). Setting the postseason field without playing more games and not bringing lottery teams to the bubble would bring a major advantage: The fewer people in the bubble, the less likely coronavirus will infiltrate.

Good luck generating interest in the other bubble, though.

I just don’t see the NBA handling the logistics of multiple bubbles, especially if teams must eventually cross bubbles. But the plan is apparently being discussed.

76ers GM Elton Brand ‘optimistic’ Ben Simmons can play if games resume

By Kurt HelinMay 5, 2020, 9:12 PM EDT
The last time we saw Ben Simmons on an NBA court it was Feb. 11, a month before the coronavirus forced a shut down of the NBA season. A nerve impingement in Simmons’ lower back sidelined him for eight games, and there were questions about whether he would return for the playoffs.

With the added time off, 76ers GM Elton Brand is “optimistic” Simmons will be ready to go when — or, if — the playoffs start.

Brand spoke to the media in a conference call Tuesday.

“I give Ben and our medical staff a ton of credit for their hard work throughout his recovery,” he said. “I give Ben so much credit for him working so hard throughout this unknown time. Fortunately, we’ve able to arrange for him to continue to get the treatment and rehab he needs during this hiatus. I’m very optimistic he’ll be able to play if and when we’re given that green light to resume…

“We’ve took our time, we’ve been methodical and thoughtful about his recovery and rehab, just to make sure, because we weren’t in a rush. It’s hard to speculate. He’s been working hard and I know he’d be close or ready…  When I FaceTime him during his workouts and his treatments and I see him, I’d be highly encouraged.”

The caution in Brand’s statements are tied to the fact that, due to team practice facilities being shut down, Simmons has not been able to play in any game situations, such as 3-on-3  or 5-on-5 scrimmages. He probably would be able to handle that, but rehabs can have setbacks.

Simmons being ready to return was reported before, but it’s good to hear it from the team itself.

Philadelphia needs Simmons healthy to be a genuine postseason threat, particularly to Milwaukee (a team the Sixers match up well against). Simmons averaged 16.7 points, 7.8 rebounds, and 8.2 assists per game last season, and was an All-Star. They can’t replace that production easily.

Jazz executive says Rudy Gobert, Donovan Mitchell ‘ready to put this behind them’

Jazz stars Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell
Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images
By Kurt HelinMay 5, 2020, 7:08 PM EDT
Donovan Mitchell was pissed at Rudy Gobert. He had good reason to be, it’s not just that Gobert had contracted the coronavirus, it’s that he was cavalier and joking about things before the diagnosis (sources say there was much more than just touching reporters’ microphones). The tension between the two may have existed before the virus (although the Jazz not living up to expectations this season had something to do with that).

It’s a potential problem in Utah as Mitchell and Gobert are the stars Utah built its team and system around. It had the vultures of other teams circling Utah, wondering if Utah would have to trade Gobert and another team could get a steal with the two-time Defensive Player of the Year.

Now Dennis Lindsey, the guy with the hammer on the Jazz, says the two have talked it out.

Have they really put this behind them? Time will tell. This is exactly what Lindsey needs to say right now to calm the waters around the team, but that doesn’t make it false. Gobert and Mitchell have talked, and only they know how they feel now. They are adults and teammates, they may well have moved on.

The Jazz sit as the four seed in the West when play was stopped, having a good season but not looking like the dark horse threat to the Lakers or Clippers some expected. Utah added Mike Conley (who was injured for chunks of the season) and Bojan Bogdanovic to boost the team’s offense, and that worked, they jumped into the top 10 in the NBA on that end. The problem is they sacrificed defense to do it, and they fell from an elite defense led by Gobert to outside the top 10 (that is less about Gobert and more about the talent around him).

If Utah is going to make noise in whatever format the NBA playoffs take, it’s going to come down to chemistry, the whole being more than the sum of its parts. The Jazz haven’t done that this season, and it seems like this rift — healed or not — does not make it more likely to happen.

Former Orlando Magic lottery pick Fran Vazquez retires

Fran Vazquez
Mariano Pozo/Euroleague Basketball via Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanMay 5, 2020, 5:00 PM EDT
Just two lottery picks never played in the NBA:

Len Bias tragically died of a cocaine overdose two days after the Celtics picked him No. 2 in the 1986 NBA draft.

Fran Vazquez, the No. 11 pick by the Magic in 2005, never signed with Orlando. He just stayed in Europe year after year, gradually reducing hope he’d come stateside.

Now, the Magic – who still hold Vazquez’s rights – can really give up.

HoopsHype:

In 2005, Orlando was on the ascent behind a center drafted the previous year named Dwight Howard. It’s unclear how Vazquez – a big forward – would’ve fit with Howard and Rashard Lewis (who really complemented Howard as a stretch four). Really, it’s unclear whether Vazquez would’ve been good enough to contribute in the NBA in any role. Though he was good in Europe, Vazquez never rose to a can’t-miss level.

But the Magic got nil from a prime asset.

At least Orlando probably has minimal reason for second-guessing. The next five picks after Vazquez: Yaroslav Korolev, Sean May, Rashad McCants, Antoine Wright, Joey Graham.

Then again, Danny Granger went No. 17 to the Pacers. If the Magic had a sense how he’d pan out, they really missed an opportunity. He would’ve been awesome on those good Orlando teams.

At minimum, the Magic could have traded the pick for positive value at the time.

Instead, Orlando got a trivia answer.

Michael Jordan: Isiah Thomas second-best PG ever, but would’ve affected Dream Team’s harmony

Michael Jordan and Isiah Thomas
Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanMay 5, 2020, 3:00 PM EDT
Isiah Thomas remains the most controversial exclusion from the Dream Team.

Even decades after the 1992 Olympics, Michael Jordan is still explaining it.

Thomas was a reasonable omission on merit. He wasn’t as accomplished as the players – Larry Bird, Magic Johnson, Jordan – who made it on career achievements. On a sharp decline from his peak, Thomas was also no longer clearly better than the players who made it on current ability.

Thomas also would’ve been a reasonable inclusion on merit. He was close in both categories – career accomplishments and current ability. Nobody would’ve blinked if the combination elevated Thomas onto the team.

But everyone clearly wanted to accommodate Jordan, the NBA’s golden boy. And Jordan loathed (loathes) the Bad Boys Pistons after their battles with his Bulls. So, it’s hard to believe politics didn’t factor in keeping Thomas – a marginal choice – off the roster.

Jordan in “The Last Dance” documentary:

I respect Isiah Thomas’ talent. To me, the best point guard of all-time is Magic Johnson, and right behind him is Isiah Thomas. No matter how much I hate him, I respect his game.

The Dream Team, based on the environment and the camaraderie that happed on that team, it was best harmony. Would Isiah have made a different feeling on that team? Yes.

That’s high praise from Jordan, especially considering Jordan’s animosity toward Thomas. It’s also too strong.

I would definitely rank Stephen Curry ahead of Thomas. Curry has more MVPs (two to zero) and championships (three to two) than Thomas. This isn’t the first time Jordan slighted Curry.

And that’s before getting into more controversial selections like Chris Paul (who has been more effective than Thomas on both ends of the floor but hasn’t matched Thomas’ deep-playoff accomplishments) and John Stockton (whose peak wasn’t quite as high as Thomas’ but had a FAR longer prime). I’d rank both ahead of Thomas.

As far as the Dream Team…

Thomas was a fierce competitor who went hard at his opponents. He was interested in beating, not befriending.

But you know else fit that description? Jordan, Johnson, Bird… practically everyone on the Dream Team. Like the rest, Thomas could be affable in certain environments.

Change any member of a 12-person group, and the dynamic changes. The players got along great at the 1992 Olympics. It’s hard to imagine it going much better.

But if Thomas were included, it probably wouldn’t have gone much differently, either.