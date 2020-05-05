Jazz stars Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell
Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

Jazz executive says Rudy Gobert, Donovan Mitchell ‘ready to put this behind them’

By Kurt HelinMay 5, 2020, 7:08 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Donovan Mitchell was pissed at Rudy Gobert. He had good reason to be, it’s not just that Gobert had contracted the coronavirus, it’s that he was cavalier and joking about things before the diagnosis (sources say there was much more than just touching reporters’ microphones). The tension between the two may have existed before the virus (although the Jazz not living up to expectations this season had something to do with that).

It’s a potential problem in Utah as Mitchell and Gobert are the stars Utah built its team and system around. It had the vultures of other teams circling Utah, wondering if Utah would have to trade Gobert and another team could get a steal with the two-time Defensive Player of the Year.

Now Dennis Lindsey, the guy with the hammer on the Jazz, says the two have talked it out.

Have they really put this behind them? Time will tell. This is exactly what Lindsey needs to say right now to calm the waters around the team, but that doesn’t make it false. Gobert and Mitchell have talked, and only they know how they feel now. They are adults and teammates, they may well have moved on.

The Jazz sit as the four seed in the West when play was stopped, having a good season but not looking like the dark horse threat to the Lakers or Clippers some expected. Utah added Mike Conley (who was injured for chunks of the season) and Bojan Bogdanovic to boost the team’s offense, and that worked, they jumped into the top 10 in the NBA on that end. The problem is they sacrificed defense to do it, and they fell from an elite defense led by Gobert to outside the top 10 (that is less about Gobert and more about the talent around him).

If Utah is going to make noise in whatever format the NBA playoffs take, it’s going to come down to chemistry, the whole being more than the sum of its parts. The Jazz haven’t done that this season, and it seems like this rift — healed or not — does not make it more likely to happen.

Former Orlando Magic lottery pick Fran Vazquez retires

Fran Vazquez
Mariano Pozo/Euroleague Basketball via Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanMay 5, 2020, 5:00 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Just two lottery picks never played in the NBA:

Len Bias tragically died of a cocaine overdose two days after the Celtics picked him No. 2 in the 1986 NBA draft.

Fran Vazquez, the No. 11 pick by the Magic in 2005, never signed with Orlando. He just stayed in Europe year after year, gradually reducing hope he’d come stateside.

Now, the Magic – who still hold Vazquez’s rights – can really give up.

HoopsHype:

In 2005, Orlando was on the ascent behind a center drafted the previous year named Dwight Howard. It’s unclear how Vazquez – a big forward – would’ve fit with Howard and Rashard Lewis (who really complemented Howard as a stretch four). Really, it’s unclear whether Vazquez would’ve been good enough to contribute in the NBA in any role. Though he was good in Europe, Vazquez never rose to a can’t-miss level.

But the Magic got nil from a prime asset.

At least Orlando probably has minimal reason for second-guessing. The next five picks after Vazquez: Yaroslav Korolev, Sean May, Rashad McCants, Antoine Wright, Joey Graham.

Then again, Danny Granger went No. 17 to the Pacers. If the Magic had a sense how he’d pan out, they really missed an opportunity. He would’ve been awesome on those good Orlando teams.

At minimum, the Magic could have traded the pick for positive value at the time.

Instead, Orlando got a trivia answer.

Michael Jordan: Isiah Thomas second-best PG ever, but would’ve affected Dream Team’s harmony

Michael Jordan and Isiah Thomas
Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanMay 5, 2020, 3:00 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Isiah Thomas remains the most controversial exclusion from the Dream Team.

Even decades after the 1992 Olympics, Michael Jordan is still explaining it.

Thomas was a reasonable omission on merit. He wasn’t as accomplished as the players – Larry Bird, Magic Johnson, Jordan – who made it on career achievements. On a sharp decline from his peak, Thomas was also no longer clearly better than the players who made it on current ability.

Thomas also would’ve been a reasonable inclusion on merit. He was close in both categories – career accomplishments and current ability. Nobody would’ve blinked if the combination elevated Thomas onto the team.

But everyone clearly wanted to accommodate Jordan, the NBA’s golden boy. And Jordan loathed (loathes) the Bad Boys Pistons after their battles with his Bulls. So, it’s hard to believe politics didn’t factor in keeping Thomas – a marginal choice – off the roster.

Jordan in “The Last Dance” documentary:

I respect Isiah Thomas’ talent. To me, the best point guard of all-time is Magic Johnson, and right behind him is Isiah Thomas. No matter how much I hate him, I respect his game.

The Dream Team, based on the environment and the camaraderie that happed on that team, it was best harmony. Would Isiah have made a different feeling on that team? Yes.

That’s high praise from Jordan, especially considering Jordan’s animosity toward Thomas. It’s also too strong.

I would definitely rank Stephen Curry ahead of Thomas. Curry has more MVPs (two to zero) and championships (three to two) than Thomas. This isn’t the first time Jordan slighted Curry.

And that’s before getting into more controversial selections like Chris Paul (who has been more effective than Thomas on both ends of the floor but hasn’t matched Thomas’ deep-playoff accomplishments) and John Stockton (whose peak wasn’t quite as high as Thomas’ but had a FAR longer prime). I’d rank both ahead of Thomas.

As far as the Dream Team…

Thomas was a fierce competitor who went hard at his opponents. He was interested in beating, not befriending.

But you know else fit that description? Jordan, Johnson, Bird… practically everyone on the Dream Team. Like the rest, Thomas could be affable in certain environments.

Change any member of a 12-person group, and the dynamic changes. The players got along great at the 1992 Olympics. It’s hard to imagine it going much better.

But if Thomas were included, it probably wouldn’t have gone much differently, either.

Michael Jordan: Bulls teammates used to drink beer at halftime

Michael Jordan
Scott Cunningham/NBAE via Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanMay 5, 2020, 1:00 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Michael Jordan loves telling on his former teammates.

Of course, there was the cocaine story.

“The Last Dance,” ESPN’s documentary on the 1997-98 Bulls, also showed Scottie Pippen objecting to being filmed drinking beer in the training room after a game. Ron Harper and Jordan – drinking with Pippen – expressed no such qualms.

Jordan, whom Chicago drafted in 1984:

Ten years ago, you’d see half the brothers drinking a case. At halftime! When I first joined the team, they was drinking beer at half and smoking cigarettes. And you know what? See, they were getting the cigarettes from the coaches.

Remember when Ron Artest (now Metta World Peace) admitted to drinking at halftimes while playing for the Bulls (1999-2002)? That was a big scandal.

The 80s were a different time.

As NBA’s style of play evolves, European players get a boost in scouts’ eyes

Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images
By Kurt HelinMay 5, 2020, 11:00 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Giannis Antetokounmpo — the reigning and likely repeat MVP — grew up playing in Greece. Luka Doncic, the reigning Rookie of the Year and a guy who will get MVP votes this season, played in Spain until he was 19.

It’s not just the stars. More and more, players who came out of the European system, not through the American AAU/NCAA system, are finding homes and thriving in the NBA.

That’s not a coincidence, Ethan Strauss said at The Athletic, making an interesting point.

The fact that the [NBA and NCAA] use different rules has major implications for pro development. The cleave between the NBA (24-second shot clock, maximum 3-point line distance of 23 feet, 9 inches) and college (30-second shot clock, maximum 3-point line distance of 20 feet, 9 inches), isn’t just some minor detail. A game’s rules are defining, and practicing for one set of rules means unlearning habits when you must succeed with another set. This difference between leagues almost certainly messes with the pro development of players.

Increasingly, I hear from NBA scouts that they prefer players out of Europe going forward, because the games are similar to the NBA style of play. NBA coaches have been pilfering European tactics. Or, to put it more generously, Jazz coach Quin Snyder hosts a yearly Las Vegas symposium, where European coaches teach NBA coaches and vice versa. Through this cultural exchange, NBA and Euro styles are merging, as the NCAA game putters on, locked into an older era. It used to be that Euro prospects carried this scary aura of mystery versus the tried-and-true NCAA guys. Now, with the great NBA/Euro convergence, that dynamic is getting flipped.

It’s about the style of play — the NCAA is game is very different than the NBA game; the European style less so — and understanding where to fit in the modern game.

The NBA game now demands big men who can space the floor (as seen in Europe), not only be power players inside (as still works in the NCAA). Having great handles and shot creation matters for James Harden or Damian Lillard or Kawhi Leonard, but a lot of American players who could lead their team that way at the AAU level can’t at the NBA level, and they don’t know how to adapt to a new role. They have to learn how to find space, how to become a catch-and-shoot guy, and become a complementary player. In the European system, that is the role, guys come in more quickly able to grasp what is needed and fit into a team.

This is not some simple “European players are better than Americans” thing, because they are not (or, at least not consistently). It’s about the evolution of the game, and with that how players are developed.

For Jalen Green and Isaiah Todd and Daishen Nix — three elite recruits who backed out of NCAA commitments to play on a G-League select team — moving into an NBA system now will better prepare them for the NBA game. They will not learn a style of play they will need to unlearn a year later, a former NBA coach will coach them in the NBA style of game.

Like European players, those three will come out of the G-League better prepared for the NBA game.

 