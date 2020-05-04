Michael Jordan security guard
Screenshot of ESPN

Watch security guard beat Michael Jordan in pitching quarters, hit him with epic shrug

By Dan FeldmanMay 4, 2020, 10:35 AM EDT
Leave a comment

The star of ESPN’s “The Last Dance” documentary: Michael Jordan John Michael Wozniak.

In the scene that stole the show, Jordan and Wozniak – a security guard – were pitching quarters. The goal is to toss a coin closest to the wall. On a $20 bet, Jordan offered Wozniak four tries to top his one throw.

Wozniak needed only one.

Awful Announcing:

That shrug!

That’s even better than Jordan in the 1992 NBA Finals:

This was just one small example of Jordan’s gambling, though it showed the issue well. Jordan bet relentlessly.

Unfortunately, Wozniak died in January. He did an interview with Matt Welty of Complex in 2016, detailing his years of protecting Jordan.

Jerry Krause: Michael Jordan misquoted me about injury

Michael Jordan and Bulls general manager Jerry Krause
AP Photo/Mark Elias
By Dan FeldmanMay 4, 2020, 1:48 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Michael Jordan had a funny interaction with Bulls owner Jerry Reinsdorf about Jordan’s foot injury during the 1985-86 season. Of course, Reinsdorf left Bulls general manager Jerry Krause to handle Jordan.

Krause in his unpublished memoir, via K.C. Johnson of NBC Sports Chicago:

I said “Michael, I can’t risk your career for a few games now. You’ve been seen by the best doctors in the field and they all agree that you should rest and not play.” Michael came back with, “I know my own body and I want to play now.”

Now comes the disputed statement. I remember saying, “Michael, you are a player, not a medical doctor. I have to do what’s right for the team and as a result I’m not going to let you play.” Michael has told people who were not at the meeting that I told him he was an employee of the franchise and as a result would do what the franchise told him to do or else. He says he knew that moment that loyalty in the NBA between teams and players was non-existent and it changed his outlook on the game and on me.

Now do you think I’m dumb enough, in front of the owner and within the ears of prominent medical people from all over the nation, to tell a young star that he was an “employee?” I don’t think so.

Do I believe the executive who – even as his top players felt underappreciated – went out of his way to say “players and coaches alone don’t win championships, organizations do” would also tell his young star that he was an “employee”?

Yes.

Krause was right about organizations winning championships. Many people contribute. But nobody means more to the cause than players. Krause – perhaps to accentuate his own importance – failed to emphasize that.

Likewise, it would be quite in character for Krause to call Jordan an “employee.” It was technically true. It also would have been a misleading characterization that slighted Jordan and promoted Krause.

But Krause got far more right in this excerpt, in which he wrote he and Jordan were good for each other – despite their competitiveness sometimes leading to bickering. Jordan was a great player, and Krause built him a great supporting cast.

I suggest reading the full excerpt.

Watch Michael Jordan explain he’d stop passing to young Kobe Bryant

By Dan FeldmanMay 4, 2020, 12:06 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant crossed paths in the 1998 NBA All-Star game. Jordan was still on top of his game, winning All-Star MVP and then leading the Bulls to the 1998 title. Bryant – spurred by Jordan’s advice – was headed for his own great career.

But at that point, Bryant was best known for air-balling four clutch shots as the Lakers got eliminated by the Jazz in the 1997 playoffs. Bryant returned from that rookie setback gunning shots unlike any teenager to that point – sometimes erratically. After all, he was the player who was later quoted as saying, “I would go 0-30 before I would go 0-9.”

Jordan and his 1998 Eastern Conference All-Star teammates discussed Bryant in the locker room, as shown in ESPN’s “The Last Dance” documentary. Someone off screen said, “I figured after the first four attempted didn’t go in, he was going to chill.”

Jordan:

After his first four attempts? I wouldn’t pass him the f—ing ball. If you want this ball again, brother, you better rebound.

It’s incredible how similar Jordan and Bryant were. Jordan also wanted to control the ball. Their determination to will their teams to victory made both great.

It’s also probably for the best they never played together.

Michael Jordan denied gambling problem in Last Dance, “I have a competition problem”

Getty Images
By Kurt HelinMay 4, 2020, 9:00 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Michael Jordan sat down with NBC sportscaster Ahmad Rashad just before the 1993 Finals — the interview aired at halftime of Game 1 against the Suns — wearing dark sunglasses to answer questions about the gambling problem he insisted he did not have. It was not Jordan’s smoothest performance.

Social media today would have roasted him.

Jordan’s competitive nature leading to a lot of gambling questions was a central topic of Episode Six of The Last Dance documentary aired on Sunday night. It seemed to open the eyes of younger fans who had no idea what an obsession this had been in 1993 (long before Twitter). Enough of an obsession Jordan felt he needed to address it in the Rashad interview right at the start of the Finals.

There was evidence. There was the $57,000 check written to Slim Bouler that Jordan admitted in court was to cover gambling debts (Jordan skipped meeting President George Bush after the 1991 Finals to golf with Boulder, and Jordan skipped out on the 1992 meeting at the White House, too). There was the book by Richard Esquinas, which said Jordan lost $1.2 million to him on the golf course (although Esquinas came off as a sleaze bag in all this). There were the reports at the time Jordan would bet teammates whose luggage would come down the chute and onto the airport luggage carousel first.

And then there was Jordan being spotting at night in an Atlantic City casino between games one and two of the 1993 Eastern Conference Finals against New York. The Knicks won the first two games of that series (and lost the next four).

In 1993 Jordan said: “My father said, ‘Let’s get away from New York City. Let’s you and I go to Atlantic City.’ We got a limo and went and gambled for a couple of hours and came back. Everybody went totally ballistic – ‘He was in the casino last night.’ It wasn’t late. We got home by 12:30, one o’clock.”

Which in tone and substance sounded a lot like how modern-day Jordan defended himself in the documentary.

“I’m actually playing golf with people all the time… and if they want to gamble, we gamble. The character of those individuals, I found out later what kind of people I was playing with. I learned that lesson. But the act of gambling? I didn’t do anything wrong…

“I never bet on games; I only bet on myself and that was golf… I told [the NBA league office] exactly what was happening,”

Jordan’s takeaway line was that he did not have a gambling problem.

“I have a competition problem.”

It was enough of a problem that the NBA was paying attention back in 1993, but the late NBA Commissioner David Stern told the filmmakers, “It never reached epic crisis levels in my view.”

However, the Last Dance got into how Jordan would bet on anything — including playing quarters with a security guard in the bowels of The United Center before a game. Jordan lost that bet.

The perception of Jordan’s gambling problem was out there in 1993, enough that when Jordan’s father was murdered later that year — in what police decided was a robbery turned murder — some tried to tie it to unpaid Jordan gambling debts. The same with Jordan jumping to play baseball at that time. Expect those to be topics of future Last Dance episodes.

Roland Lazenby, the author of “Michael Jordan: The Life,” said on a recent PBT Podcast that it all got taken out of context, that the jump to baseball was all about Jordan’s grief for his father and their relationship, it was not about gambling debts or anything else.

Still, those kinds of conspiracy theories never die.

And doing an interview in dark sunglasses denying the issue didn’t help any.

 

 

 

 

 

B.J. Armstrong recalls dinner with Michael Jordan & Kobe Bryant: ‘They were playing a virtual game of 1-on-1’

Kobe Bryant and B.J. Armstrong
Rocky Widner/NBAE via Getty Images
Associated PressMay 4, 2020, 8:00 AM EDT
Leave a comment

B.J. Armstrong arrived to an arranged dinner with Michael Jordan in Los Angeles in 2014 and found a third seat at the table. Armstrong asked Jordan whether a guest was coming. Yes, he was told.

Kobe Bryant would be joining them for the meal.

Armstrong and Bryant knew each other; they shared an agent, Arn Tellem, at one time. Bryant arrived and before long, he and Jordan were dissecting every nuance of each other’s game. In the end, they decided that Jordan would have a slight edge because his hands were bigger than Bryant’s.

“They were playing a virtual game of 1-on-1 at dinner,” Armstrong said. “I just sat there and listened to them talk about the love they had for the game. They were so sophisticated; they were talking about footwork, how they conditioned themselves, how they would box out. The detail that they had, the respect that they had for the game … I wish I could have seen them play in their prime.”

Word got out over the course of the evening that Jordan and Bryant were in the restaurant. Eventually, one got out through a back door, another through a side door, and Armstrong was left to fight off a crowd.

“It was chaos,” Armstrong said. “And they were in basketball heaven.”

Whether it was during his rookie season when his stall in the Bulls locker room was adjacent to Jordan’s locker, or at a dinner with the six-time NBA champion and Bryant about a quarter-century later, Armstrong often found himself with a front-row seat to witness the true cost of fame for arguably the world’s most recognizable athlete.

There were obvious perks to being teammates with Jordan. Plenty of his Chicago teammates own multiple championship rings, they appear in some of the most-replayed NBA highlight clips of all time and they’ve got a lifetime of stories to tell about one of the best to ever take the court.

Armstrong also learned to move quickly — off the court, that is.

“I remember as a young player I had this dream of playing in the NBA,” Armstrong, the longtime NBA guard and three-time NBA champion with the Bulls who is now a California-based sports agent, told The Associated Press. “And I vividly remember when I got to Chicago thinking, ‘You better be careful what you wish for, because you just might get it.’ Michael was the first person to show me what it meant to be a star … but you cannot be that star and not accept all the things that came with it.”

The strain of Jordan’s practically unprecedented level of stardom was one of the dominant themes in the latest installments of the ESPN and Netflix documentary “The Last Dance,” a 10-part series that showed episodes five and six on Sunday night.

Every story about Jordan always seemed to become a big story, and Jordan felt some things were overblown such as his infamous stances on not wanting to endorse political candidates publicly or going with his father to Atlantic City for a quick gambling trip during the 1993 Eastern Conference finals.

“We understood his pressures, he understood what we needed and that was just a special group of people who got together,” said Armstrong, who was a Jordan teammate for the 1991, 1992 and 1993 championships. “I don’t wish stardom on anyone. When I hear people say, ‘this guy’s a star,’ I always say, ‘good luck.’ What it takes to be a star at that level is beyond. Always having security around, dealing with tickets, he always had to be turned on. There’s no preparation for that.

“I always say, to this day, that the Air Jordan guy was great and God bless him. But I’ll always just remember Michael, the guy.”

Knowing that there would always be an enormous media horde at Jordan’s locker, Armstrong found himself getting dressed and out of the way quickly because otherwise his shoes would get stomped on and his space would be invaded.

The seventh and eighth episodes of the documentary will air May 10, with the final two episodes on May 17.

B.J. Armstrong will offer perspective and analysis to The Associated Press throughout the airing of the series. He is also a host of a podcast about the series.