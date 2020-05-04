NBA coronavirus
Report: NBA plans two-week quarantines upon arrival to bubble

By Dan FeldmanMay 4, 2020, 5:35 PM EDT
The NBA is reportedly focused on resuming the season in a bubble in either Orlando or Las Vegas. Players’ families would be welcome. Older coaches face more uncertainty.

No matter the exact breakdown of personnel, the bubble would include a lot of people – people who had to travel to a new location, interacting with uncountable others en route.

How will the league ensure coronavirus doesn’t infiltrate the bubble from the onset?

Shams Charania of The Athletic:

I’m told preliminary plans have consisted around a two-week quarantine period in which everyone there is tested; once those two weeks end, retest and allow the players who remain as negative tests to start a 14-day training camp.

If reported correctly, this plan seems suspect.

If the test is accurate, why must everyone quarantine? It’d be immediately clear who does and doesn’t have coronavirus.

If the test is not accurate, what’s the point of the first test? The quarantine period would allow anyone with coronavirus – especially asymptomatically – to recover before interacting with others.

How strict will the quarantine be? The worst-case scenario for the NBA is gathering everyone into a centralized location just to quickly spread coronavirus through everyone there. That’d point to stringent rules. But it’s one thing to quarantine at home. It’s another to quarantine in a hotel room.

Perhaps, players – with protocols in place – could take turns working out during a two-week isolation period. Again, though, that only increases the risk of spreading coronavirus.

On the other hand, if players are confined to hotel rooms, they might need longer than 14 days to get into shape. It’s unclear when team facilities will open and how much players are already training.

Aaron Gordon: Only Derrick Jones Jr. and Dwyane Wade think I should’ve lost dunk contest

By Dan FeldmanMay 4, 2020, 3:41 PM EDT
Aaron Gordon sung about losing the dunk contest.

Now, he’s talking about it.

Gordon on Instagram with Dwyane Wade, whose controversial judging helped hand the victory to Heat forward Derrick Jones Jr.:

There was only a couple of people that think D Jones should have won, though. It’s you and D Jones.

It depends how you look at it.

Was Gordon’s final-round dunk (dunking over 7-foot-5 Tacko Fall) better than Jones’ final-round dunk? Yes.

But Jones dunked better throughout the contest. He should’ve clinched victory sooner.

Wade denied violating a judges’ agreement to keep the dunk contest tied, instead casting blame toward Scottie Pippen. In fact, Wade said he wanted the contest to remain tied.

Though Wade was backward in his explanation – that Gordon performed better throughout and Jones’ last dunk was better – Wade got to an important point: The dunk-contest format is broke. Five judges (maybe individually, maybe conspiring) scoring each dunk on a 6-10 scale is a poor way to do it.

My suggestion: The dunks should be rated relative to each other, not on isolated voting. It’s too common for a judge to give a 10 then see an even better dunk. At that point, the scale no longer works.

Jerry Krause: Michael Jordan misunderstood my view on players and franchises

Michael Jordan and Bulls general manager Jerry Krause
By Dan FeldmanMay 4, 2020, 1:48 PM EDT
Michael Jordan had a funny interaction with Bulls owner Jerry Reinsdorf about Jordan’s foot injury during the 1985-86 season. Of course, Reinsdorf left Bulls general manager Jerry Krause to handle Jordan.

Krause in his unpublished memoir, via K.C. Johnson of NBC Sports Chicago:

I said “Michael, I can’t risk your career for a few games now. You’ve been seen by the best doctors in the field and they all agree that you should rest and not play.” Michael came back with, “I know my own body and I want to play now.”

Now comes the disputed statement. I remember saying, “Michael, you are a player, not a medical doctor. I have to do what’s right for the team and as a result I’m not going to let you play.” Michael has told people who were not at the meeting that I told him he was an employee of the franchise and as a result would do what the franchise told him to do or else. He says he knew that moment that loyalty in the NBA between teams and players was non-existent and it changed his outlook on the game and on me.

Now do you think I’m dumb enough, in front of the owner and within the ears of prominent medical people from all over the nation, to tell a young star that he was an “employee?” I don’t think so.

Do I believe the executive who – even as his top players felt underappreciated – went out of his way to say “players and coaches alone don’t win championships, organizations do” would also tell his young star that he was an “employee”?

Yes.

Krause was right about organizations winning championships. Many people contribute. But nobody means more to the cause than players. Krause – perhaps to accentuate his own importance – failed to emphasize that.

Likewise, it would be quite in character for Krause to call Jordan an “employee.” It was technically true. It also would have been a misleading characterization that slighted Jordan and promoted Krause.

But Krause got far more right in this excerpt, in which he wrote he and Jordan were good for each other – despite their competitiveness sometimes leading to bickering. Jordan was a great player, and Krause built him a great supporting cast.

I suggest reading the full excerpt.

Watch Michael Jordan explain he’d stop passing to young Kobe Bryant

By Dan FeldmanMay 4, 2020, 12:06 PM EDT
Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant crossed paths in the 1998 NBA All-Star game. Jordan was still on top of his game, winning All-Star MVP and then leading the Bulls to the 1998 title. Bryant – spurred by Jordan’s advice – was headed for his own great career.

But at that point, Bryant was best known for air-balling four clutch shots as the Lakers got eliminated by the Jazz in the 1997 playoffs. Bryant returned from that rookie setback gunning shots unlike any teenager to that point – sometimes erratically. After all, he was the player who was later quoted as saying, “I would go 0-30 before I would go 0-9.”

Jordan and his 1998 Eastern Conference All-Star teammates discussed Bryant in the locker room, as shown in ESPN’s “The Last Dance” documentary. Someone off screen said, “I figured after the first four attempted didn’t go in, he was going to chill.”

Jordan:

After his first four attempts? I wouldn’t pass him the f—ing ball. If you want this ball again, brother, you better rebound.

It’s incredible how similar Jordan and Bryant were. Jordan also wanted to control the ball. Their determination to will their teams to victory made both great.

It’s also probably for the best they never played together.

Watch security guard beat Michael Jordan in pitching quarters, hit him with epic shrug

Michael Jordan security guard
By Dan FeldmanMay 4, 2020, 10:35 AM EDT
The star of ESPN’s “The Last Dance” documentary: Michael Jordan John Michael Wozniak.

In the scene that stole the show, Jordan and Wozniak – a security guard – were pitching quarters. The goal is to toss a coin closest to the wall. On a $20 bet, Jordan offered Wozniak four tries to top his one throw.

Wozniak needed only one.

Awful Announcing:

That shrug!

That’s even better than Jordan in the 1992 NBA Finals:

This was just one small example of Jordan’s gambling, though it showed the issue well. Jordan bet relentlessly.

Unfortunately, Wozniak died in January. He did an interview with Matt Welty of Complex in 2016, detailing his years of protecting Jordan.