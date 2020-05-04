Getty Images

Michael Jordan denied gambling problem in Last Dance, “I have a competition problem”

By Kurt HelinMay 4, 2020, 9:00 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Michael Jordan sat down with NBC sportscaster Ahmad Rashad just before the 1993 Finals — the interview aired at halftime of Game 1 against the Suns — wearing dark sunglasses to answer questions about the gambling problem he insisted he did not have. It was not Jordan’s smoothest performance.

Social media today would have roasted him.

Jordan’s competitive nature leading to a lot of gambling questions was a central topic of Episode Six of The Last Dance documentary aired on Sunday night. It seemed to open the eyes of younger fans who had no idea what an obsession this had been in 1993 (long before Twitter). Enough of an obsession Jordan felt he needed to address it in the Rashad interview right at the start of the Finals.

There was evidence. There was the $57,000 check written to Slim Bouler that Jordan admitted in court was to cover gambling debts. There was the book by Richard Esquinas, which said Jordan lost $1.2 million to him on the golf course (although Esquinas came off as a sleaze bag in all this).

And then there was Jordan being spotting at night in an Atlantic City casino between games one and two of the 1993 Eastern Conference Finals against New York. The Knicks won the first two games of that series (and lost the next four).

In 1993 Jordan said: “My father said, ‘Let’s get away from New York City. Let’s you and I go to Atlantic City.’ We got a limo and went and gambled for a couple of hours and came back. Everybody went totally ballistic – ‘He was in the casino last night.’ It wasn’t late. We got home by 12:30, one o’clock.”

Which in tone and substance sounded a lot like how modern-day Jordan defended himself in the documentary.

“I’m actually playing golf with people all the time… and if they want to gamble, we gamble. The character of those individuals, I found out later what kind of people I was playing with. I learned that lesson. But the act of gambling? I didn’t do anything wrong…

“I never bet on games; I only bet on myself and that was golf… I told [the NBA league office] exactly what was happening,”

Jordan’s takeaway line was that he did not have a gambling problem.

“I have a competition problem.”

It was enough of a problem that the NBA was paying attention back in 1993, but the late NBA Commissioner David Stern told the filmmakers, “It never reached epic crisis levels in my view.”

However, the Last Dance got into how Jordan would bet on anything — including tossing coins at a wall with a security guard in the bowels of The United Center before a game. Jordan lost that bet.

The perception of Jordan’s gambling problem was out there in 1993, enough that when Jordan’s father was murdered later that year — in what police decided was a robbery turned murder — some tried to tie it to unpaid Jordan gambling debts. The same with Jordan jumping to play baseball at that time. Expect those to be topics of future Last Dance episodes.

Roland Lazenby, the author of “Michael Jordan: The Life,” said on a recent PBT Podcast that it all got taken out of context, that the jump to baseball was all about Jordan’s grief for his father and their relationship, it was not about gambling debts or anything else.

Still, those kinds of conspiracy theories never die.

And doing an interview in dark sunglasses denying the issue didn’t help any.

 

 

 

 

 

B.J. Armstrong recalls dinner with Michael Jordan & Kobe Bryant: ‘They were playing a virtual game of 1-on-1’

Kobe Bryant and B.J. Armstrong
Rocky Widner/NBAE via Getty Images
Associated PressMay 4, 2020, 8:00 AM EDT
Leave a comment

B.J. Armstrong arrived to an arranged dinner with Michael Jordan in Los Angeles in 2014 and found a third seat at the table. Armstrong asked Jordan whether a guest was coming. Yes, he was told.

Kobe Bryant would be joining them for the meal.

Armstrong and Bryant knew each other; they shared an agent, Arn Tellem, at one time. Bryant arrived and before long, he and Jordan were dissecting every nuance of each other’s game. In the end, they decided that Jordan would have a slight edge because his hands were bigger than Bryant’s.

“They were playing a virtual game of 1-on-1 at dinner,” Armstrong said. “I just sat there and listened to them talk about the love they had for the game. They were so sophisticated; they were talking about footwork, how they conditioned themselves, how they would box out. The detail that they had, the respect that they had for the game … I wish I could have seen them play in their prime.”

Word got out over the course of the evening that Jordan and Bryant were in the restaurant. Eventually, one got out through a back door, another through a side door, and Armstrong was left to fight off a crowd.

“It was chaos,” Armstrong said. “And they were in basketball heaven.”

Whether it was during his rookie season when his stall in the Bulls locker room was adjacent to Jordan’s locker, or at a dinner with the six-time NBA champion and Bryant about a quarter-century later, Armstrong often found himself with a front-row seat to witness the true cost of fame for arguably the world’s most recognizable athlete.

There were obvious perks to being teammates with Jordan. Plenty of his Chicago teammates own multiple championship rings, they appear in some of the most-replayed NBA highlight clips of all time and they’ve got a lifetime of stories to tell about one of the best to ever take the court.

Armstrong also learned to move quickly — off the court, that is.

“I remember as a young player I had this dream of playing in the NBA,” Armstrong, the longtime NBA guard and three-time NBA champion with the Bulls who is now a California-based sports agent, told The Associated Press. “And I vividly remember when I got to Chicago thinking, ‘You better be careful what you wish for, because you just might get it.’ Michael was the first person to show me what it meant to be a star … but you cannot be that star and not accept all the things that came with it.”

The strain of Jordan’s practically unprecedented level of stardom was one of the dominant themes in the latest installments of the ESPN and Netflix documentary “The Last Dance,” a 10-part series that showed episodes five and six on Sunday night.

Every story about Jordan always seemed to become a big story, and Jordan felt some things were overblown such as his infamous stances on not wanting to endorse political candidates publicly or going with his father to Atlantic City for a quick gambling trip during the 1993 Eastern Conference finals.

“We understood his pressures, he understood what we needed and that was just a special group of people who got together,” said Armstrong, who was a Jordan teammate for the 1991, 1992 and 1993 championships. “I don’t wish stardom on anyone. When I hear people say, ‘this guy’s a star,’ I always say, ‘good luck.’ What it takes to be a star at that level is beyond. Always having security around, dealing with tickets, he always had to be turned on. There’s no preparation for that.

“I always say, to this day, that the Air Jordan guy was great and God bless him. But I’ll always just remember Michael, the guy.”

Knowing that there would always be an enormous media horde at Jordan’s locker, Armstrong found himself getting dressed and out of the way quickly because otherwise his shoes would get stomped on and his space would be invaded.

The seventh and eighth episodes of the documentary will air May 10, with the final two episodes on May 17.

B.J. Armstrong will offer perspective and analysis to The Associated Press throughout the airing of the series. He is also a host of a podcast about the series.

Last Dance gets into Bulls/Knicks rivalry, “It wasn’t really a foul until you drew blood”

By Kurt HelinMay 4, 2020, 2:55 AM EDT
Leave a comment

In the early 1990s, the New York Knicks had followed the Bad Boy Pistons blueprint — build a physical, aggressive team with just enough skill to get the job done, then grind the other team into submission. It worked, except against the Chicago Bulls. That didn’t change the plan — coach Pat Riley told his Knicks to go out and knock Michael Jordan to the ground when he drove the lane (sound familiar).

“We hated each other. It was extremely physical. It wasn’t really a foul until you drew blood,” is how Patrick Ewing described it in The Last Dance on Sunday night.

It led to arguably the best rivalry of the 1990s, something the documentary got into in some detail. The Knicks and Bulls met six times in the playoffs over the course of eight seasons.

It’s hard to overstate the hatred in that Bulls-Knicks rivalry at the time — the games were must watch and you expected there would be a fight. You almost pitied the referees.

The Knicks, however, never got past Jordan’s Bulls (New York did beat Chicago in 1994, when Jordan was playing baseball, but lost to MJ five times).

The show spotlighted the 1993 Eastern Conference Finals, when the Knicks raced out to a 2-0 series lead, John Starks was dunking over Horace Grant and Jordan.

Then New York dropped the next four games.

Game 5 is remembered as the Charles Smith game — the Bulls were up by one but the Knicks had a chance to score and take the lead. The ball ended up in the hands of 6’10” Charles Smith, a guy not known as a scorer but who averaged 10 points a game that season and he was right at the rim, but so were Jordan, Pippen, and Grant.

It was a lot of heartbreak for the Knicks, yet it is an era remembered fondly in New York (in part because there hasn’t been sustained success since). Those rough-and-tumble Knicks epitomized the physical basketball of the period.

Unfortunately for the Knicks, Jordan had the grit and skill to rise above it. And win.

Kobe Bryant on Jordan: ‘I don’t get five championships here without him’

By Kurt HelinMay 3, 2020, 10:00 PM EDT
Leave a comment

We know how Michael Jordan felt about Kobe Bryant, it came out with Kobe’s tragic passing and at his memorial service.

“Words can’t describe the pain I’m feeling,” Jordan said in a statement after Bryant’s passing. “I loved Kobe — he was like a little brother to me. We used to talk often, and I will those conversations very much. He was a fierce competitor, one of the greats of the game and a creative force. Kobe was also an amazing dad who loved his family deeply and took great pride in his daughter’s love for the game of basketball.”

In Episode 5 of The Last Dance documentary Sunday night, we heard about how Kobe felt about Jordan.

“I don’t get five championships here without him, because he guided me so much, gave me so much good advice,” Kobe said.

The start of Episode 5 focused on the 1998 All-Star Game — Kobe’s first game and Jordan’s final one with the Bulls. It was a game where Kobe wanted to match up with Jordan and, in a very Kobe way, tried to measure himself against Jordan. Kobe had 18 points.

“That little Laker boy’s gonna take everybody 1-on-1,” Jordan said on the bench in that game.

Jordan had 23 points and was the All-Star Game MVP. He was still the King.

Warriors assistant coach Ron Adams says Stephen Curry could have adjusted, played in any era

Noah Graham/NBAE via Getty Images
By Kurt HelinMay 3, 2020, 7:16 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Fans and some in the media have a fascination with comparing players across eras, even though it’s a bit of a fool’s errand. Everything from training techniques to how the rules are enforced make comparisons uneven. Still, fans need to defend their favorite player (because Michael Jordan needs you to protect his legacy?), and sports-talk shows need to generate content.

Now Jordan has an entire documentary — The Last Dancedefending his reputation.

Which led to some ridiculous “Stephen Curry couldn’t play in Jordan’s era” talk from Jordan stans. Warriors legendary assistant coach Ron Adams — not a guy who throws praise around lightly — said Curry’s drive would have made him a success in any era, speaking to Monte Poole of NBC Sports Bay Area.

“He’s a human being who lives his life with great joy,” Adams said this week. “He plays with great joy. The way he does it — and I’m not saying others haven’t or can’t — is really unique. He’s an outlier. That’s who he is and how he lives his life. He exemplifies the things that a good human being should possess.

“But he is (on the court) guided by his will to succeed, his will to win. And, more than that, his will to do it his way. That’s not unlike Jordan and the other great players. Steph is playing in a different era, with different defensive rules, but the way he is wired, he would have adjusted to any time period. His drive is very similar to all the great players that have played the game.”

Curry also has a very different leadership style than Jordan, more inclusive and less abrasive. Too many people think the Jordan or Kobe Bryant style (Derek Fisher had to play good cop for Kobe for years) is the only way to lead, but that doesn’t work for everyone.

Curry could have thrived in any era because 30-foot shots count for three points in any era (after 1979, at least). He would have adjusted to the physicality the way Jordan would have adapted to the instant doubles and zone defenses he would have seen today (zone defense and its cousin the overload defense to stop iso players wasn’t allowed in the 1990s). Great players — Jordan, Curry, LeBron James, Magic Johnson, and on down the list — would have adapted to thrive in any era. The style they played fit the game of that era, but they were all capable of more.

 

 