Give Michael Jordan’s mother Deloris the credit for him signing with Nike

By Kurt HelinMay 4, 2020, 9:00 PM EDT
Michael Jordan was asked if he had a shoe company he wanted to go with.

“That was Adidas,” he said without hesitation.

Today, with Nike’s Jordan Brand — and the Air Jordans — dominating the basketball shoe market decades after Jordan walked off the court for the last time, it’s difficult to imagine any other reality. However, in the fifth installment of ESPN’s The Last Dance documentary, Jordan described how he wanted to go with Adidas, and it was his mother that changed his mind.

Jordan said he met with Converse, the biggest name in basketball shoes at the time, but they already had Magic Johnson and Larry Bird (among other stars) on their roster and were not going to make Jordan much of the face of the brand.

As quoted above, Jordan wanted to go with Adidas, even though that company would not give him his own signature shoe. Nike was willing to provide him with that shoe, but Jordan’s agent David Falk said he couldn’t even get Jordan to consider it.

“Adidas was really dysfunctional by that time,” Falk said. “And they had just told me, ‘Look, we’d love to have Jordan, we just can’t make a shoe work at this point in time.’ I wanted Michael to go with Nike because they were the big upstart. I couldn’t even get him to get on the damn plane and go visit the campus.”

So, Falk enlisted the help of Deloris, Jordan’s mother.

“My mother said, ‘You’re gonna go listen. You may not like it, but you’re gonna go listen,” Jordan said in the last dance. “She made me get on that plane and go listen.”

We know what happened next, Nike offered Jordan $250,000 — more than double Adidas offer — plus a signature shoe.

“[I] go into that meeting not wanting to be there, and Nike made this big pitch,” Jordan said. “My father said, ‘You’d have to be a fool not taking this deal. This is the best deal.'”

Jordan gets his signature shoe, the Air Jordan, and it takes off — it’s not just a basketball shoe, it becomes a part of popular culture. Spike Lee as Mars Blackmon — from “Do the Right Thing” — is yelling “It’s gotta be the shoes” on commercials. Everyone has to have it. Falk said Nike hoped to sell $3 million in Air Jordans in three years, but they sell $126 million.

Nike becomes THE athletic shoe powerhouse in America, Air Jordan’s get spun off into their own Nike company — Jordan Brand — and everyone makes a whole lot of money. Then Jordan gambled away a bunch of that money, but that’s a story for another day.

At this point, Nike may want to give Deloris her own signature shoe. She’s earned it.

 

Even as rookie, Kobe Bryant held up Lakers’ bus to talk to Michael Jordan

Kobe Bryant and Michael Jordan
VINCENT LAFORET/AFP via Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanMay 4, 2020, 7:01 PM EDT
Two scenes from “The Last Dance,” ESPN’s documentary on Michael Jordan and the Bulls:

1. Backup Chicago guard Randy Brown was looking for extra tickets to a game. Jordan asked whether Brown cared about getting good seats or just any seats. As his way of saying the seats could be high in the arena, Brown said, “They could be in the locker room next to God.” Jordan handed Brown a ticket then asked Brown, “Next to who?” “God,” Brown repeated. “You just got one from him,” Jordan said.

2. Trying to make his tee time, Jordan rushed the Bulls out of the arena after a practice. He even grabbed Scottie Pippen by the shirt and dragged him from reporters. When Pippen stopped for an interview on the loading dock, Jordan boarded the bus and repeatedly honked.

NBA teams have power structures. Veteran stars – especially when they know their power – have major say in what their teams do. Young players generally must follow along.

That’s particularly true on the road, when teams travel together. After games, visiting players usually shower and dress quickly so they can head to their next destination. Again, young players must typically go along with the timeline established by better/older players.

At home, players have more leeway to do what they want after games. They’re on their own schedule to wind down and go home.

Which brings us to Kobe Bryant.

He joined the Lakers as a teenager in 1996. Los Angeles featured Shaquille O’Neal as star. The Lakers also had several established veterans – Elden Campbell, Rick Fox, Robert Horry, Eddie Jones, Nick Van Exel.

Tim Grover, via Ramona Shelburne of ESPN:

“As early as I can remember, whenever the Lakers played the Bulls, Kobe would wait outside the tunnel for Michael to leave,” said Tim Grover, a personal trainer who worked with Jordan in Chicago and later with Bryant in Los Angeles. “And Michael was always the last person to leave the locker room. He took forever. But Kobe would wait and wait for him.”

“I mean there was literally nobody else in the building,” Grover said. “Lakers security would be like, ‘Come on, come on, Kobe, the bus is leaving,’ and you would hear different things, you know, ‘This effing kid da, da, da.'”

“But Kobe was like, ‘The bus is going to have to wait. Because I don’t know when I’m going to get this opportunity.'”

I assure you: “This effing kid da, da, da” doesn’t do justice to what the Lakers said about Bryant. What a quick way for a rookie to draw resentment from his older teammates.

But Bryant had an endearing cockiness, and his plan worked. Bryant bonded with Jordan, drawing lessons that helped Bryant win five championships.

It didn’t take long for Bryant to become the type of player who set the schedule – at least when not preempted by a presumptuous rookie.

Report: NBA plans two-week quarantines upon arrival to bubble

NBA coronavirus
Photo Illustration by Budrul Chukrut/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanMay 4, 2020, 5:35 PM EDT
The NBA is reportedly focused on resuming the season in a bubble in either Orlando or Las Vegas. Players’ families would be welcome. Older coaches face more uncertainty.

No matter the exact breakdown of personnel, the bubble would include a lot of people – people who had to travel to a new location, interacting with uncountable others en route.

How will the league ensure coronavirus doesn’t infiltrate the bubble from the onset?

Shams Charania of The Athletic:

I’m told preliminary plans have consisted around a two-week quarantine period in which everyone there is tested; once those two weeks end, retest and allow the players who remain as negative tests to start a 14-day training camp.

If reported correctly, this plan seems suspect.

If the test is accurate, why must everyone quarantine? It’d be immediately clear who does and doesn’t have coronavirus.

If the test is not accurate, what’s the point of the first test? The quarantine period would allow anyone with coronavirus – especially asymptomatically – to recover before interacting with others.

How strict will the quarantine be? The worst-case scenario for the NBA is gathering everyone into a centralized location just to quickly spread coronavirus through everyone there. That’d point to stringent rules. But it’s one thing to quarantine at home. It’s another to quarantine in a hotel room.

Perhaps, players – with protocols in place – could take turns working out during a two-week isolation period. Again, though, that only increases the risk of spreading coronavirus.

On the other hand, if players are confined to hotel rooms, they might need longer than 14 days to get into shape. It’s unclear when team facilities will open and how much players are already training.

Aaron Gordon: Only Derrick Jones Jr. and Dwyane Wade think I should’ve lost dunk contest

By Dan FeldmanMay 4, 2020, 3:41 PM EDT
Aaron Gordon sung about losing the dunk contest.

Now, he’s talking about it.

Gordon on Instagram with Dwyane Wade, whose controversial judging helped hand the victory to Heat forward Derrick Jones Jr.:

There was only a couple of people that think D Jones should have won, though. It’s you and D Jones.

It depends how you look at it.

Was Gordon’s final-round dunk (dunking over 7-foot-5 Tacko Fall) better than Jones’ final-round dunk? Yes.

But Jones dunked better throughout the contest. He should’ve clinched victory sooner.

Wade denied violating a judges’ agreement to keep the dunk contest tied, instead casting blame toward Scottie Pippen. In fact, Wade said he wanted the contest to remain tied.

Though Wade was backward in his explanation – that Gordon performed better throughout and Jones’ last dunk was better – Wade got to an important point: The dunk-contest format is broke. Five judges (maybe individually, maybe conspiring) scoring each dunk on a 6-10 scale is a poor way to do it.

My suggestion: The dunks should be rated relative to each other, not on isolated voting. It’s too common for a judge to give a 10 then see an even better dunk. At that point, the scale no longer works.

Jerry Krause: Michael Jordan misunderstood my view on players and franchises

Michael Jordan and Bulls general manager Jerry Krause
AP Photo/Mark Elias
By Dan FeldmanMay 4, 2020, 1:48 PM EDT
Michael Jordan had a funny interaction with Bulls owner Jerry Reinsdorf about Jordan’s foot injury during the 1985-86 season. Of course, Reinsdorf left Bulls general manager Jerry Krause to handle Jordan.

Krause in his unpublished memoir, via K.C. Johnson of NBC Sports Chicago:

I said “Michael, I can’t risk your career for a few games now. You’ve been seen by the best doctors in the field and they all agree that you should rest and not play.” Michael came back with, “I know my own body and I want to play now.”

Now comes the disputed statement. I remember saying, “Michael, you are a player, not a medical doctor. I have to do what’s right for the team and as a result I’m not going to let you play.” Michael has told people who were not at the meeting that I told him he was an employee of the franchise and as a result would do what the franchise told him to do or else. He says he knew that moment that loyalty in the NBA between teams and players was non-existent and it changed his outlook on the game and on me.

Now do you think I’m dumb enough, in front of the owner and within the ears of prominent medical people from all over the nation, to tell a young star that he was an “employee?” I don’t think so.

Do I believe the executive who – even as his top players felt underappreciated – went out of his way to say “players and coaches alone don’t win championships, organizations do” would also tell his young star that he was an “employee”?

Yes.

Krause was right about organizations winning championships. Many people contribute. But nobody means more to the cause than players. Krause – perhaps to accentuate his own importance – failed to emphasize that.

Likewise, it would be quite in character for Krause to call Jordan an “employee.” It was technically true. It also would have been a misleading characterization that slighted Jordan and promoted Krause.

But Krause got far more right in this excerpt, in which he wrote he and Jordan were good for each other – despite their competitiveness sometimes leading to bickering. Jordan was a great player, and Krause built him a great supporting cast.

I suggest reading the full excerpt.