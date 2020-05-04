Kobe Bryant and B.J. Armstrong
Rocky Widner/NBAE via Getty Images

B.J. Armstrong recalls dinner with Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant: ‘They were playing a virtual game of 1-on-1’

Associated Press
May 4, 2020, 8:00 AM EDT
B.J. Armstrong arrived to an arranged dinner with Michael Jordan in Los Angeles in 2014 and found a third seat at the table. Armstrong asked Jordan whether a guest was coming. Yes, he was told.

Kobe Bryant would be joining them for the meal.

Armstrong and Bryant knew each other; they shared an agent, Arn Tellem, at one time. Bryant arrived and before long, he and Jordan were dissecting every nuance of each other’s game. In the end, they decided that Jordan would have a slight edge because his hands were bigger than Bryant’s.

“They were playing a virtual game of 1-on-1 at dinner,” Armstrong said. “I just sat there and listened to them talk about the love they had for the game. They were so sophisticated; they were talking about footwork, how they conditioned themselves, how they would box out. The detail that they had, the respect that they had for the game … I wish I could have seen them play in their prime.”

Word got out over the course of the evening that Jordan and Bryant were in the restaurant. Eventually, one got out through a back door, another through a side door, and Armstrong was left to fight off a crowd.

“It was chaos,” Armstrong said. “And they were in basketball heaven.”

Whether it was during his rookie season when his stall in the Bulls locker room was adjacent to Jordan’s locker, or at a dinner with the six-time NBA champion and Bryant about a quarter-century later, Armstrong often found himself with a front-row seat to witness the true cost of fame for arguably the world’s most recognizable athlete.

There were obvious perks to being teammates with Jordan. Plenty of his Chicago teammates own multiple championship rings, they appear in some of the most-replayed NBA highlight clips of all time and they’ve got a lifetime of stories to tell about one of the best to ever take the court.

Armstrong also learned to move quickly — off the court, that is.

“I remember as a young player I had this dream of playing in the NBA,” Armstrong, the longtime NBA guard and three-time NBA champion with the Bulls who is now a California-based sports agent, told The Associated Press. “And I vividly remember when I got to Chicago thinking, ‘You better be careful what you wish for, because you just might get it.’ Michael was the first person to show me what it meant to be a star … but you cannot be that star and not accept all the things that came with it.”

The strain of Jordan’s practically unprecedented level of stardom was one of the dominant themes in the latest installments of the ESPN and Netflix documentary “The Last Dance,” a 10-part series that showed episodes five and six on Sunday night.

Every story about Jordan always seemed to become a big story, and Jordan felt some things were overblown such as his infamous stances on not wanting to endorse political candidates publicly or going with his father to Atlantic City for a quick gambling trip during the 1993 Eastern Conference finals.

“We understood his pressures, he understood what we needed and that was just a special group of people who got together,” said Armstrong, who was a Jordan teammate for the 1991, 1992 and 1993 championships. “I don’t wish stardom on anyone. When I hear people say, ‘this guy’s a star,’ I always say, ‘good luck.’ What it takes to be a star at that level is beyond. Always having security around, dealing with tickets, he always had to be turned on. There’s no preparation for that.

“I always say, to this day, that the Air Jordan guy was great and God bless him. But I’ll always just remember Michael, the guy.”

Knowing that there would always be an enormous media horde at Jordan’s locker, Armstrong found himself getting dressed and out of the way quickly because otherwise his shoes would get stomped on and his space would be invaded.

The seventh and eighth episodes of the documentary will air May 10, with the final two episodes on May 17.

B.J. Armstrong will offer perspective and analysis to The Associated Press throughout the airing of the series. He is also a host of a podcast about the series.

Report: NBA plans two-week quarantines upon arrival to bubble

NBA coronavirus
Photo Illustration by Budrul Chukrut/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images
By Dan Feldman
May 4, 2020, 5:35 PM EDT
The NBA is reportedly focused on resuming the season in a bubble in either Orlando or Las Vegas. Players’ families would be welcome. Older coaches face more uncertainty.

No matter the exact breakdown of personnel, the bubble would include a lot of people – people who had to travel to a new location, interacting with uncountable others en route.

How will the league ensure coronavirus doesn’t infiltrate the bubble from the onset?

Shams Charania of The Athletic:

I’m told preliminary plans have consisted around a two-week quarantine period in which everyone there is tested; once those two weeks end, retest and allow the players who remain as negative tests to start a 14-day training camp.

If reported correctly, this plan seems suspect.

If the test is accurate, why must everyone quarantine? It’d be immediately clear who does and doesn’t have coronavirus.

If the test is not accurate, what’s the point of the first test? The quarantine period would allow anyone with coronavirus – especially asymptomatically – to recover before interacting with others.

How strict will the quarantine be? The worst-case scenario for the NBA is gathering everyone into a centralized location just to quickly spread coronavirus through everyone there. That’d point to stringent rules. But it’s one thing to quarantine at home. It’s another to quarantine in a hotel room.

Perhaps, players – with protocols in place – could take turns working out during a two-week isolation period. Again, though, that only increases the risk of spreading coronavirus.

On the other hand, if players are confined to hotel rooms, they might need longer than 14 days to get into shape. It’s unclear when team facilities will open and how much players are already training.

Aaron Gordon: Only Derrick Jones Jr. and Dwyane Wade think I should’ve lost dunk contest

By Dan Feldman
May 4, 2020, 3:41 PM EDT
Aaron Gordon sung about losing the dunk contest.

Now, he’s talking about it.

Gordon on Instagram with Dwyane Wade, whose controversial judging helped hand the victory to Heat forward Derrick Jones Jr.:

There was only a couple of people that think D Jones should have won, though. It’s you and D Jones.

It depends how you look at it.

Was Gordon’s final-round dunk (dunking over 7-foot-5 Tacko Fall) better than Jones’ final-round dunk? Yes.

But Jones dunked better throughout the contest. He should’ve clinched victory sooner.

Wade denied violating a judges’ agreement to keep the dunk contest tied, instead casting blame toward Scottie Pippen. In fact, Wade said he wanted the contest to remain tied.

Though Wade was backward in his explanation – that Gordon performed better throughout and Jones’ last dunk was better – Wade got to an important point: The dunk-contest format is broke. Five judges (maybe individually, maybe conspiring) scoring each dunk on a 6-10 scale is a poor way to do it.

My suggestion: The dunks should be rated relative to each other, not on isolated voting. It’s too common for a judge to give a 10 then see an even better dunk. At that point, the scale no longer works.

Jerry Krause: Michael Jordan misunderstood my view on players and franchises

Michael Jordan and Bulls general manager Jerry Krause
AP Photo/Mark Elias
By Dan Feldman
May 4, 2020, 1:48 PM EDT
Michael Jordan had a funny interaction with Bulls owner Jerry Reinsdorf about Jordan’s foot injury during the 1985-86 season. Of course, Reinsdorf left Bulls general manager Jerry Krause to handle Jordan.

Krause in his unpublished memoir, via K.C. Johnson of NBC Sports Chicago:

I said “Michael, I can’t risk your career for a few games now. You’ve been seen by the best doctors in the field and they all agree that you should rest and not play.” Michael came back with, “I know my own body and I want to play now.”

Now comes the disputed statement. I remember saying, “Michael, you are a player, not a medical doctor. I have to do what’s right for the team and as a result I’m not going to let you play.” Michael has told people who were not at the meeting that I told him he was an employee of the franchise and as a result would do what the franchise told him to do or else. He says he knew that moment that loyalty in the NBA between teams and players was non-existent and it changed his outlook on the game and on me.

Now do you think I’m dumb enough, in front of the owner and within the ears of prominent medical people from all over the nation, to tell a young star that he was an “employee?” I don’t think so.

Do I believe the executive who – even as his top players felt underappreciated – went out of his way to say “players and coaches alone don’t win championships, organizations do” would also tell his young star that he was an “employee”?

Yes.

Krause was right about organizations winning championships. Many people contribute. But nobody means more to the cause than players. Krause – perhaps to accentuate his own importance – failed to emphasize that.

Likewise, it would be quite in character for Krause to call Jordan an “employee.” It was technically true. It also would have been a misleading characterization that slighted Jordan and promoted Krause.

But Krause got far more right in this excerpt, in which he wrote he and Jordan were good for each other – despite their competitiveness sometimes leading to bickering. Jordan was a great player, and Krause built him a great supporting cast.

I suggest reading the full excerpt.

Watch Michael Jordan explain he’d stop passing to young Kobe Bryant

By Dan Feldman
May 4, 2020, 12:06 PM EDT
Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant crossed paths in the 1998 NBA All-Star game. Jordan was still on top of his game, winning All-Star MVP and then leading the Bulls to the 1998 title. Bryant – spurred by Jordan’s advice – was headed for his own great career.

But at that point, Bryant was best known for air-balling four clutch shots as the Lakers got eliminated by the Jazz in the 1997 playoffs. Bryant returned from that rookie setback gunning shots unlike any teenager to that point – sometimes erratically. After all, he was the player who was later quoted as saying, “I would go 0-30 before I would go 0-9.”

Jordan and his 1998 Eastern Conference All-Star teammates discussed Bryant in the locker room, as shown in ESPN’s “The Last Dance” documentary. Someone off screen said, “I figured after the first four attempted didn’t go in, he was going to chill.”

Jordan:

After his first four attempts? I wouldn’t pass him the f—ing ball. If you want this ball again, brother, you better rebound.

It’s incredible how similar Jordan and Bryant were. Jordan also wanted to control the ball. Their determination to will their teams to victory made both great.

It’s also probably for the best they never played together.