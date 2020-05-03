Nets’ Sean Marks still won’t completely rule out Kevin Durant return

Kevin Durant‘s business partner/manager/friend Rich Kleiman has repeatedly shot down the idea that KD will be back this season.
Plus, from the Nets perspective, there would be a lot of risk. Do they want to take their $164 million best player, fresh off missing a season following a torn Achilles, and throw him right into the intensity of playoff basketball where the risk of injury is higher?
Still, Nets General Manager Sean Marks refuses to close that door. Marks was asked about a Durant return by Grant Chapman of Newshub in New Zealand (hat tip Hooprumors).
“That’s a $110 million question. In all seriousness, we’ve tried not to talk about his timeline a lot. He knows his body better than anybody. Our performance team and training staff have done a tremendous job getting him to this point, but I just don’t know how coming out of this pandemic will affect anybody, let alone Kevin.
“When you’ve got enough invested in a player like Kevin, we’re never going to push him to come back. When the timing is right, he’ll be 100 percent when he gets on the court. I can tell you this though — before the pandemic, he looked like Kevin Durant and that’s a good thing.”
Allow me to translate: “Kevin Durant decides when and where Kevin Durant returns, and I’m just here holding the door open for him whenever he is ready.”
Durant does know his body best, he should have the final say on his return, in consultation with specialists. It would just be incredibly surprising to see it this season (same with Kyrie Irving, coming off shoulder surgery). The Nets have qualified for the playoffs as the seven seed, it would be difficult for Durant and Irving to step in and have the instant chemistry it would take to beat Toronto in the first round (their current matchup, but the same would apply to Boston or Milwaukee if a few regular season games are played and things shift). Expect Durant and Irving to wait until the start of next season to play, even if that is in December.
In the meantime, Durant and Irving will need to need to give a behind-the-scenes thumbs up on the hiring of Tyronn Lue or whoever becomes the next Nets head coach.
We know how Michael Jordan felt about Kobe Bryant, it came out with Kobe’s tragic passing and at his memorial service.
“Words can’t describe the pain I’m feeling,” Jordan said in a statement after Bryant’s passing. “I loved Kobe — he was like a little brother to me. We used to talk often, and I will those conversations very much. He was a fierce competitor, one of the greats of the game and a creative force. Kobe was also an amazing dad who loved his family deeply and took great pride in his daughter’s love for the game of basketball.”
In Episode 5 of The Last Dance documentary Sunday night, we heard about how Kobe felt about Jordan.
“I don’t get five championships here without him, because he guided me so much, gave me so much good advice,” Kobe said.
The start of Episode 5 focused on the 1998 All-Star Game — Kobe’s first game and Jordan’s final one with the Bulls. It was a game where Kobe wanted to match up with Jordan and, in a very Kobe way, tried to measure himself against Jordan. Kobe had 18 points.
“That little Laker boy’s gonna take everybody 1-on-1,” Jordan said on the bench in that game.
Jordan had 23 points and was the All-Star Game MVP. He was still the King.
Fans and some in the media have a fascination with comparing players across eras, even though it’s a bit of a fool’s errand. Everything from training techniques to how the rules are enforced make comparisons uneven. Still, fans need to defend their favorite player (because Michael Jordan needs you to protect his legacy?), and sports-talk shows need to generate content.
Now Jordan has an entire documentary — The Last Dance — defending his reputation.
Which led to some ridiculous “Stephen Curry couldn’t play in Jordan’s era” talk from Jordan stans. Warriors legendary assistant coach Ron Adams — not a guy who throws praise around lightly — said Curry’s drive would have made him a success in any era, speaking to Monte Poole of NBC Sports Bay Area.
“He’s a human being who lives his life with great joy,” Adams said this week. “He plays with great joy. The way he does it — and I’m not saying others haven’t or can’t — is really unique. He’s an outlier. That’s who he is and how he lives his life. He exemplifies the things that a good human being should possess.
“But he is (on the court) guided by his will to succeed, his will to win. And, more than that, his will to do it his way. That’s not unlike Jordan and the other great players. Steph is playing in a different era, with different defensive rules, but the way he is wired, he would have adjusted to any time period. His drive is very similar to all the great players that have played the game.”
Curry also has a very different leadership style than Jordan, more inclusive and less abrasive. Too many people think the Jordan or Kobe Bryant style (Derek Fisher had to play good cop for Kobe for years) is the only way to lead, but that doesn’t work for everyone.
Curry could have thrived in any era because 30-foot shots count for three points in any era (after 1979, at least). He would have adjusted to the physicality the way Jordan would have adapted to the instant doubles and zone defenses he would have seen today (zone defense and its cousin the overload defense to stop iso players wasn’t allowed in the 1990s). Great players — Jordan, Curry, LeBron James, Magic Johnson, and on down the list — would have adapted to thrive in any era. The style they played fit the game of that era, but they were all capable of more.
Like everyone else in the NBA, Brooklyn sharpshooter Joe Harris has spent the last month in his apartment, not going out, not getting to play basketball.
Harris just might have been doing that anyway.
Harris spoke to UVA Today (he is a Virginia alumnus) and said he would have been sidelined anyway with a sprained ankle suffered against the Lakers in the final games the nets played before the league shut down (hat tip NetsDaily).
“So I was going to be out a month, no matter what, and then [the NBA shutdown] went down literally the next day,” Harris said. “I wasn’t even with the team. I flew back to New York with one of our trainers, and we were supposed to play at Golden State [on March 12]. The rest of the team was in San Francisco, and they just had to pack up their stuff and leave from there.”
Harris added that he has been able to get into the Nets facility for treatment, but that’s it.
“The only loophole that I have right now is that the NBA allowed guys that were in the midst of rehab go into the facility and work with the trainer, so I’ve been able to do that for the last few weeks,” Harris said. “But when I go in, I have to wear a mask and gloves the entire time, and only you and the trainer are allowed in there.”
Harris also had time to post do this for the Nets on Instagram.
If the NBA returns for the postseason (or whatever), Harris should be good to go. The Nets will not have Kevin Durant or Kyrie Irving, and it would be a tough first-round matchup against Toronto (as currently set).
After that, Harris will be a coveted free agent in the offseason — what team couldn’t use more shooting? — and while he’s said he would like to stay in Brooklyn he will have options. And he’s about to get a nice pay raise, too.
It will just feel weird.
If the NBA returns this season, it will do so without fans. The games will be played in a “bubble” — in Las Vegas or Orlando — where players, their families, plus coaches, trainers, and more will live, eat, work, and sleep. The games will be broadcast, but there will be no crowds, no fans in attendance.
Vince Carter was asked about playing without fans during Sacramento’s The Grant Napear Show with Doug Christie on Saturday, and he said NBA players have to adapt to changing situations all the time (hat tip Clutch Points).
“I’ve been dying to answer this question… When you toss that ball up and competition starts, and you’re in battle, how often do you worry about the fans? Yes, you hear them cheering, and booing you, I get that. But you’re in competition, you’re in battle. You should be focused on the guy in front of you, or the task at hand.”
Responses have been mixed to this idea of fanless games, but players have come around to it as the only way to finish out the season. LeBron James has been the most obvious example, at first saying he does what he does for the fans and only wanting to play in front of them, but that position has softened and now he is pushing back on talk of canceling the season.
As another coach told me, most of the time players are playing with no fans in the crowd — every practice, every scrimmage, every summer run in the gym at UCLA or in Manhattan. Players are used to this, they will adapt very quickly, the coach said. Carter echoed that same point.
The only question is, will we get to see Carter play again? This record 22nd one is his final season, and if the NBA returns and jumps straight to the playoffs the Hawks are done, they are not in the top eight. We may have seen Carter’s final shot.
Whatever is next for Carter, we know the next place we can see him will be his Hall of Fame induction in a handful of years.