AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu

Jerry West really wanted to see Lakers vs. Clippers playoff series

By Kurt HelinMay 3, 2020, 8:00 AM EDT
Leave a comment

The Lakers and Clippers have never met in the playoffs, which is the central reason there has never been a real Los Angeles rivalry. Through all the Lakers’ championship years the Clippers were the doormats of the league. In the last handful of years, while the Lob City Clippers became playoff regulars, the Lakers were rebuilding (and using Kobe Bryant to sell tickets through that).

This year was different. LeBron James was back in MVP form, and he and Anthony Davis had the Lakers on top of the West. Kawhi Leonard and Paul George fronted a Clippers roster that seemed the deepest and best balanced in the league. They seemed destined for an epic playoff clash.

Jerry West — Lakers legend and current Clippers consultant — told Ernie Johnson on NBA TV he really wanted to see that matchup, but it will be different now.

“We were ascending OK, and now when are we going to get back? When are we going to get back? No one knows. And the Lakers across town – this would have been an incredible thing for basketball if someway, somehow, these two teams could have played in a Western Conference final…

“I think you would have seen record numbers on TNT,. I think the viewership would have been obviously biased toward the Lakers, which is great, OK. It’s just horrible to sit here and not have something to root for, or me anticipating to see Milwaukee in the East or the other good teams over there.”

We all feel the same way.

Hopefully, we still get to see that Lakers/Clippers matchup, in whatever format the NBA playoffs take (if they happen). While both of those teams will bring their cores back next season, there is no guarantee things will play out the same way. This may be our best chance of seeing this series.

We’re all with the logo on this one, let’s just hope we get to see it.

 

Nets’ Sean Marks still will not completely rule out Kevin Durant return

Kevin Durant
Chris Elise/NBAE via Getty Images
By Kurt HelinMay 3, 2020, 3:00 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Kevin Durant‘s business partner/manager/friend Rich Kleiman has repeatedly shot down the idea that KD will be back this season.

Plus, from the Nets perspective, there would be a lot of risk. Do they want to take their $164 million best player, fresh off missing a season following a torn Achilles, and throw him right into the intensity of playoff basketball where the risk of injury is higher?

Still, Nets General Manager Sean Marks refuses to close that door. Marks was asked about a Durant return by Grant Chapman of Newshub in New Zealand (hat tip Hooprumors).

“That’s a $110 million question. In all seriousness, we’ve tried not to talk about his timeline a lot. He knows his body better than anybody. Our performance team and training staff have done a tremendous job getting him to this point, but I just don’t know how coming out of this pandemic will affect anybody, let alone Kevin.

“When you’ve got enough invested in a player like Kevin, we’re never going to push him to come back. When the timing is right, he’ll be 100 percent when he gets on the court. I can tell you this though — before the pandemic, he looked like Kevin Durant and that’s a good thing.”

Allow me to translate: “Kevin Durant decides when and where Kevin Durant returns, and I’m just here holding the door open for him whenever he is ready.”

Durant does know his body best, he should have the final say on his return, in consultation with specialists. It would just be incredibly surprising to see it this season (same with Kyrie Irving, coming off shoulder surgery). The Nets have qualified for the playoffs as the seven seed, it would be difficult for Durant and Irving to step in and have the instant chemistry it would take to beat Toronto in the first round (their current matchup, but the same would apply to Boston or Milwaukee if a few regular season games are played and things shift). Expect Durant and Irving to wait until the start of next season to play, even if that is in December.

In the meantime, Durant and Irving will need to need to give a behind-the-scenes thumbs up on the hiring of Tyronn Lue or whoever becomes the next Nets head coach.

Vince Carter on playing with no crowds: “You should be focused on the guy in front of you”

Scott Cunningham/NBAE via Getty Images
By Kurt HelinMay 3, 2020, 12:45 PM EDT
Leave a comment

It will just feel weird.

If the NBA returns this season, it will do so without fans. The games will be played in a “bubble” — in Las Vegas or Orlando — where players, their families, plus coaches, trainers, and more will live, eat, work, and sleep. The games will be broadcast, but there will be no crowds, no fans in attendance.

Vince Carter was asked about playing without fans during Sacramento’s The Grant Napear Show with Doug Christie on Saturday, and he said NBA players have to adapt to changing situations all the time (hat tip Clutch Points).

“I’ve been dying to answer this question… When you toss that ball up and competition starts, and you’re in battle, how often do you worry about the fans? Yes, you hear them cheering, and booing you, I get that. But you’re in competition, you’re in battle. You should be focused on the guy in front of you, or the task at hand.”

Responses have been mixed to this idea of fanless games, but players have come around to it as the only way to finish out the season. LeBron James has been the most obvious example, at first saying he does what he does for the fans and only wanting to play in front of them, but that position has softened and now he is pushing back on talk of canceling the season.

As another coach told me, most of the time players are playing with no fans in the crowd — every practice, every scrimmage, every summer run in the gym at UCLA or in Manhattan. Players are used to this, they will adapt very quickly, the coach said. Carter echoed that same point.

The only question is, will we get to see Carter play again? This record 22nd one is his final season, and if the NBA returns and jumps straight to the playoffs the Hawks are done, they are not in the top eight. We may have seen Carter’s final shot.

Whatever is next for Carter, we know the next place we can see him will be his Hall of Fame induction in a handful of years.

 

Minnesota’s Gersson Rosas hopes to re-sign Malik Beasley, Juancho Hernangomez

Fernando Medina/NBAE via Getty Images
By Kurt HelinMay 3, 2020, 10:00 AM EDT
Leave a comment

The Minnesota Timberwolves have their stars at center and the point — Karl-Anthony Towns and D'Angelo Russell — but heading into the last trade deadline they needed shooting and depth on the wing. Which is why team president Gersson Rosas jumped into a four-team trade — one mostly remembered as the Clint Capela trade — and sent out a first-round pick to snag Malik Beasley to play the two and Juancho Hernangomez at the four.

Both men played the best basketball of their careers as a Timberwolves starters over the last month of the season (before the shutdown), with both seeing a considerable jump in minutes. Beasley was the floor-spacing wing the Timberwolves desperately needed, averaging 20.7 points a game, and he brought a needed feistiness to the lineup. Meanwhile, Hernangomez averaged 12.9 points and 7.3 rebounds a night.

Minnesota’s challenge? Both Beasley and Hernangomez are free agents this offseason (whenever that happens). In a radio interview Saturday, Rosas said he plans to keep both of them.

Of course he said that, what else is Rosas going to say? He likely means it, but he’d also like to scare off suitors offering big contracts the Timberwolves would have to match, especially for Beasley. A 23-year-old wing who can shoot will be in demand (Beasley bet on himself turning down a three-year, $30 million extension offer from Denver, that bet is going to pay off.)

Minnesota will have some money to spend, thanks to both Evan Turner and the waived Allen Crabbe coming off the books, although how much money will depend on where the salary cap lands for next season (one of the many unknows around the NBA right now). In a down free agent class, there will be interest in both Beasley and Hernangomez, although nobody knows how the free agent market will play out now. Whatever happens, the Timberwolves will have the means to re-sign both men.

The question becomes, is that the best use of Minnesota’s resources? It’s impossible to say how this Timberwolves roster would really fit together because Towns was out the last dozen games before play was shut down. Without its All-NBA level center (when healthy) and preferred lineups the team went 4-10 after trade with a -4.9 net rating and a dreadful defense.

About the only thing to expect for sure is for Rosas to be aggressive this summer.

Beasley has not focused on any of this. He has more important things on his mind having lost a family member to COVID-19 (as did Towns). His next contract, the resumption of the season, it all takes a back seat to the reality of his disease.

Eventually, the focus will return to the court.

How good Minnesota will be next season will depend on how well Towns and Russell mesh (and if they can stay healthy), combined with if coach Ryan Saunders can coax some defense out of this squad. Both Beasley (especially) and Hernangomez seemed a good fit so far.

What that will mean in terms of larger paychecks for the free agents is impossible to predict right now, but Minnesota wants to be in the game.

Zach LaVine realizes Bulls winning is next step for him

Gary Dineen/NBAE via Getty Images
By Kurt HelinMay 2, 2020, 9:30 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Zach LaVine averaged 25.5 points per game for the Bulls last season and wasn’t as close to making the All-Star team in the East as Chicago fans think.

LaVine thinks he understands why — he’s on a struggling Bulls team, one that was 22-43 when play was halted due to the coronavirus. If there is one takeaway from The Last Dance Bulls/Jordan documentary, it’s that winning matters.

In a Q&A with Alex Kennedy of Hoopshype, LaVine talked a lot about winning, including when he was told he had the highest season scoring average in Chicago since Jordan (he just edges Derrick Rose‘s MVP season).

That’s something that I didn’t even realize until you just told me! (laughs). It’s cool, but you won’t be recognized as great or get put where you want to be put for individual things – you need to have that team success. That’s what I’m looking forward to. I’m looking forward to helping the Bulls get back to where we’re supposed to be.

LaVine did a lot of talk about winning.

But what I’ve learned through this and through basketball is that everything comes with winning. I really just want to be a winner because everyone benefits from it. It’s something that all of the great players do. It doesn’t matter if you put up 40 points a game, you’re not going to be looked at as a winner.

Coming out of high school and college, I’ve always been a winning player. Now, I just want to do it in the NBA. Then, I think you’ll get the recognition that you deserve…

[Winning] is something that I want to do and get better at. The hardest thing in sports is learning how to win. It drives me because I’ve accomplished a lot of things, but that’s something that I haven’t accomplished. I’m looking forward to the chance to go out there and show everybody that we can do this – not just individually, but as a team. People count you out and you take that and use it as motivation; at least, that’s what I do.

The Bulls hired new team president Arturas Karnisovas out of Denver, new GM Marc Eversley out of Philadelphia, and others to make the Bulls winners. Part of that is amassing talent and better developing it, but also making sure the talent — and the coaching staff — all fit together. For example, a LaVine and Coby White backcourt would be offensively dynamic (especially if their playmaking for others improves), but would it be good enough defensively to win games? Talent for talent’s sake is not enough.

It’s good to hear LaVine saying all the right things, talking about his desire to win. About his willingness to make sacrifices. We’ll see if that translates tow wins.

The Bulls are going to be a fascinating team to watch over the next couple of seasons as Karnisovas changes their direction.