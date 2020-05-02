Williams Paul/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Penny Hardaway says G-League recruitment of players ‘almost like tampering’

By Kurt HelinMay 2, 2020, 3:00 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Jalen Green, a player considered a top-three pick in the 2021 NBA Draft, backed out of his commitment to the University of Memphis and instead joined a G League select team, which will pay him $500,000 next season (whenever that starts). Not long after, Isaiah Todd (Michigan) and Daishen Nix (UCLA) did the same thing, although for less money.

Penny Hardaway, the coach at Memphis, doesn’t like it. Not exactly shocking news, but he vented about it to Jason Munz of the Memphis Commercial-Appeal (as part of a video Q&A with reporters).

“I didn’t think the G League was built — and I could be wrong — to go and recruit kids that want to go to college out of going to college,” Hardaway said. “I thought they were going to be the organization that was going to be, if you want to go overseas or you absolutely did not want to play college 100 percent, that this would be the best situation for you before you go into the NBA.

“But taking guys out of their commitments (or) they’ve already signed and continuing to talk to their parents, it’s almost like tampering. I really don’t agree with that.”

I can’t believe that the NBA would come in with its money and dirty the pristine waters of college recruiting. (Re-read that sentence in your best sarcastic voice, in case you missed it the first time.)

The G League was built as a developmental minor league, a place teams could put players who needed the kind of run and focused attention an NBA team cannot provide in the middle of the season.

These high schoolers need development, and if they’d rather get paid to do it in the G League as opposed to at Memphis — or UCLA or Kentucky or wherever — then it is their call. That’s not tampering, it’s options.

The NBA maybe came in late, but guys change their mind about what college they will attend all the time (as do coaches, who jump program to program up the ladder). It’s funny to hear any college coach complaining that recruiting being a dirty business — we all know it is, and that the money flows from shoe companies and boosters to players already. The NBA was upfront about paying players, at least.

Soon enough, the NBA will be drafting high schoolers again (although when remains a question mark, that process is rumored to have gotten stuck a little), and the NCAA will have to adapt. This is part of that. Maybe the NCAA needs to work with the NBA to put in a “baseball rule” that says a player who goes to college has to spend two (or three) seasons there before jumping to the NBA. The top talents may want nothing to do with that but they are jumping to the G-League already and will go pro. This way, college programs get a little stability and a chance to develop players on their own. Whatever they do, the NCAA needs to adapt because the game is changing.

If NBA resumes in a ‘bubble’ should teams be concerned about older coaches?

Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images
By Kurt HelinMay 2, 2020, 5:00 PM EDT
Leave a comment

There are three NBA head coaches over the age of 65, the number at which the CDC says people are higher risk for COVID-19. There are a number of assistant coaches around the league older than 65 as well, and if you drop that age to 60 you pick up three more head coaches and more assistants. All that without even talking pre-existing conditions.

As NBA teams start to think about playing out the season in a bubble, they are being asked to shrink down the number of “essential” personnel that will go with players into that bubble. With that, some general managers are questioning putting older coaches through this, reports Baxter Holmes at ESPN.

One NBA general manager, speaking on the condition of anonymity, pointed to the age of the team’s head coach and others on the staff and said he would feel uneasy about those coaches being present for games, given the factors that place some people at a higher risk for serious issues because of the virus.

“I don’t want to put them in harm’s way,” the general manager said.

It’s hard to imagine a team keeping a head coach out of the bubble, but as they trim staff it would be possible for some older assistants to be asked to stay home.

The bigger question becomes, how many people can or will teams bring into the bubble? How many people are “essential?”

Most team’s traveling party for road trips is 40-50 people. I have heard sources say they thought that could be trimmed back to the low 30s, but Holmes said the final numbers could be lower than that, in the 20s.

“The one area you don’t want to skimp on is the medical,” another general manager said. “The coaching part of it, you could probably get by with a head coach, that’s it.”

Just one coach? That seems thin. But these are the discussions going on around the NBA now as teams try to figure out how to make a bubble work and produce a legitimate champion.

As of now there is no timeline for the NBA’s return and a lot of hurdles to clear, starting with testing. However, there is growing optimism that the league can finish out this season then start the next one in December.

Zion Williamson might see minutes restriction if/when play resumes

Chris Graythen/Getty Images
By Kurt HelinMay 2, 2020, 1:00 PM EDT
Leave a comment

It’s one of the biggest challenges in restarting the NBA, having enough time for a slow ramp-up to get players back in shape and avoid injuries.

For teams not headed to the playoffs, an additional question becomes, “how much should we play our stars? Are we risking injury, and for what?”

For the New Orleans Pelicans, that ties directly to Zion Williamson. Their rookie sensation missed the first 45 games of the season; if the Pelicans play again it’s possible Zion will be brought along slowly and have a minutes restriction, coach Alvin Gentry said in a conference call with the media Thursday.

“Obviously, his health will be the number one priority, but the restriction was really off after his first five/six games,” Gentry said. “So, he was playing the minutes that he would normally play, considering with any situation really. But, it will be something that we talk about when we do resume and as far as how it looks for Zion from a minute standpoint, and we’ll do that really with some of the other players.

“This is unprecedented, really. You play in a basketball game, you play 60 games and then all of a sudden the season ends, and then now it’s going to start back up. So, this is going to be something that is different for every single player that has ever played in the NBA or is playing in the NBA now.”

How the Pelicans handle this will be determined in part — probably in large part — by exactly how the NBA returns. If the league cancels the rest of the regular season and goes straight to the playoffs, this is all moot.

If the league plans to play regular season games — NBA officials want to, but the timeline and logistics become much more difficult, essentially doubling the number of teams and players involved — the question becomes how many? When play was suspended, the Pelicans were 3.5 games back of the Grizzlies for the final playoff spot in the West. If New Orleans gets to play out their final 18 games, maybe they can catch Memphis, and in that case they want Zion on the court to help them win. However, if the league reduces the number of regular season games, maybe to 10 (or fewer), it becomes much harder to close that gap, and it becomes a different equation for the Pelicans and Zion.

Gentry is right about one thing: This is unprecedented. Nobody knows what comes next or exactly how it will look. Teams and the league can prepare for scenarios, but that’s the best they can do.

Rumor: Teams watching Victor Oladipo situation with Pacers for possible trade

AP Photo/Darron Cummings, File
By Kurt HelinMay 2, 2020, 10:56 AM EDT
Leave a comment

The Indiana Pacers are locked into some big money contracts: Malcolm Brogdon at three-years, $65 million after this season; Myles Turner three years, 54 million, Domantas Sabonis‘ four-year, $77 million extension kicks in next season; plus both T.J. Warren and Jeremy Lamb have a couple of seasons at more than $10 million.

Then there is Victor Oladipo, just returned to the court and starting to round into shape after a major injury. He has only one more season after this one, at $21 million. He and the Pacers talked extension briefly but tabled those talks.

Can the mid-market Pacers keep all those players? Might they trade Oladipo? Ian Begley at SNY.TV says other teams are monitoring the situation.

Opposing teams are keeping an eye on the situation in Indy because the club will likely have to commit significant money to Victor Oladipo in the summer of 2021 if it wants to keep him.

The Pacers will be able to exceed the cap to sign Oladipo. But it would take a significant financial commitment from Indy to keep the foursome of Oladipo, Sabonis, Brogdon and Turner intact…

The Knicks, Nets and plenty of other teams are in position to be aggressive if a player of Oladipo’s caliber becomes available via trade.

Right now, that’s all a big “if” that hinges on how healthy Oladipo is and can he bounce back to his All-NBA level of play. While he was starting to round into form upon his return, he was not his old self, yet (nor should he be expected to be yet), and he was still developing chemistry with Brogdon.

The sense around the league is that the Pacers would move one of their big men, Turner or Sabonis. However, those two have played well together on the front line and the Pacers have shot down trade requests for Turner in the past.

The questions for owner Herb Simon of the Pacers become: Does he want to pay the luxury tax to keep this team together? While this Pacers team is good, is it “pay the tax” like a contender good? Throw into the mix that Simon’s money in large part comes from owning shopping malls — a sector hit hard in the current economy — and there are a lot of questions to answer.

Which is why other teams will monitor the situation. The core guys in Indiana could help a lot of other teams.

Bulls’ new GM Marc Eversley sees chance to do more than just restore franchise in Chicago

AP Photo
Associated PressMay 2, 2020, 8:42 AM EDT
Leave a comment

CHICAGO — Marc Eversley gets a chance to help restore an iconic NBA franchise and set an example for the city’s youth.

He welcomes the opportunities.

A former Nike executive who spent the past four years in Philadelphia’s front office, Eversley was introduced as the Bulls’ general manager on Friday. He succeeds the fired Gar Forman and will work under new top executive Arturas Karnisovas.

Eversley also becomes the Bulls’ first black general manager, after spending the past two years as the 76ers’ senior vice president of player personnel.

“It means a lot,” he said. “I take pride in that. I think it’s a tremendous responsibility. I am a black man, I’m in a leadership position now in a city with so many black youths. I see this as a great opportunity. I think being visible is going to be important. And being invested is going to be important. I think this position position with the Bulls provides me with some resources to help drive some change.”

Karnisovas said “it’s our responsibility” and “it falls on our shoulders” to seek diversity. He will work with Eversley to transform a young team that expected to contend for a playoff spot. Instead, the Bulls were 11th in the Eastern Conference at 22-43 and finishing their third straight losing season when the NBA suspended play due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

With the front-office leadership in place, the attention turns to coach Jim Boylen. That could take awhile.

Karnisovas and Eversley haven’t arrived in Chicago, let alone met face to face with Boylen or witness a practice. Front office hirings, player development and scouting were the more immediate priority because of the limitations brought on by the pandemic.

“I’m going to do my comprehensive evaluation of every department and ensure I give the process the time it deserves,” Karnisovas said. “We’re limited right now with what we can do.”

Eversley said they “owe it everybody on staff” to meet face-to-face in Chicago and watch practices before making any moves “with respect to anybody on the staff.”

Boylen has a 39-84 record since replacing Fred Hoiberg early last season. Whatever decision the Bulls make, it will be a joint one between Karnisovas and Eversley. The two will share responsibilities when it comes to internal team matters as well as serving as the public voice of the franchise.

Eversley was with the 76ers when they drafted two-time All-Star Ben Simmons with the No. 1 overall pick in 2016 and had a big hand in them trading up with Boston to get Matisse Thybulle at No. 20 last June. The rookie guard established himself as one of the NBA’s best young defenders this season.

The 76ers went from winning 28 games in 2016-17 to more than 50 the next two seasons. They were 39-26 when the NBA suspended play because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

A Canadian, Eversley spent a decade at Nike, managing company-owned retail stores in Ontario before moving to their corporate office in Oregon. He became the point person for their basketball player relationship division, then spent seven years in Toronto’s front office and three in Washington’s going to Philadelphia.

Eversley said he owes gratitude to Bryan Colangelo — his boss with the Raptors and Sixers — as well as Toronto executive Masai Ujiri, a close friend who “really introduced me to the art of scouting.”

The time at Nike taught him the value of relationships and a brand. Now, as he put it, it’s his job to help make the Bulls “cool again,” more than two decades after Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen completed their second championship three-peat. The spotlight is on the dynasty with ESPN airing “The Last Dance” docuseries.

After watching Sunday’s episodes, Karnisovas felt compelled to offer Eversley the job that night rather than wait until the next morning as planned.

“I was so emotional watching it that I was thinking, ‘Why do I have to wait until Monday? Let me check if he’s up,‘” Karnisovas said. “He responds that he didn’t get a chance to watch it live, and now they’re replaying it again on ESPN. So he’s on his couch watching. It’s late. It’s around 1 a.m. Eastern time, so I’m doing the same. But now, I’m calling him to offer him the job while ‘The Last Dance’ is in the background.”