Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

John Wall on his return: ‘I’m gonna be better than what I was before’

By Kurt HelinMay 2, 2020, 7:45 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Even if regular season play resumes this season, John Wall is not going to be part of it. Wall may have been out practicing before the league was shut down, but he is not playing in a game until next season (whenever that is).

When he does come back, Wall expects to dominate.

Here is what the point guard told Stephen Jackson and Matt Barnes in the latest episode of “Up In Smoke.”

“I’m gonna be better than what I was before, and that’s the scary part. Damn near the whole five years I was an All-Star I played with two bone spurs in my knee and my heel. People don’t know that. They ain’t even get the best of John Wall yet, they just got a clip of him.”

Wall has a point about finally being completely healthy. Wall also will turn 30 before next season starts, and Father Time has to be factored into that race.

Washington went 24-40 this season without Wall (good enough for the nine seed in the East, 5.5 games out of the playoffs), but the Wizards are not shaking up the roster. The plan in Washington is to get the Wall and Bradley Beal backcourt together again and see how far they can ride that pairing.

Wall is down with that, saying everything is good with Beal.

“We both want to be stars. We both want to take the game-winning shots… Ain’t no John Wall without Bradley Beal. Ain’t no Bradley Beal without John Wall. We make each other better. We accommodate each other so well on the court and it works easy for us.”

Both Wall and Beal are locked in contractually for two seasons after this one, Wall at $85.6 million, Beal at $63.3 million. Both have player options for a third year, Wall at $47.4 million (which he almost certainly will pick up) and Beal at $37.3 million.

Teams will be calling about Beal, and in the offseason of 2021 they are going to have to make a decision on what direction they go with him. Beal will have a say in that as well, if he threatens to opt-out and not re-sign in Washington it will force the Wizards’ hand.

That, however, is a season away. For now, the Wizards have the Wall/Beal backcourt and with it playoff expectations.

Zach LaVine realizes Bulls winning is next step for him

Gary Dineen/NBAE via Getty Images
By Kurt HelinMay 2, 2020, 9:30 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Zach LaVine averaged 25.5 points per game for the Bulls last season and wasn’t as close to making the All-Star team in the East as Chicago fans think.

LaVine thinks he understands why — he’s on a struggling Bulls team, one that was 22-43 when play was halted due to the coronavirus. If there is one takeaway from The Last Dance Bulls/Jordan documentary, it’s that winning matters.

In a Q&A with Alex Kennedy of Hoopshype, LaVine talked a lot about winning, including when he was told he had the highest season scoring average in Chicago since Jordan (he just edges Derrick Rose‘s MVP season).

That’s something that I didn’t even realize until you just told me! (laughs). It’s cool, but you won’t be recognized as great or get put where you want to be put for individual things – you need to have that team success. That’s what I’m looking forward to. I’m looking forward to helping the Bulls get back to where we’re supposed to be.

LaVine did a lot of talk about winning.

But what I’ve learned through this and through basketball is that everything comes with winning. I really just want to be a winner because everyone benefits from it. It’s something that all of the great players do. It doesn’t matter if you put up 40 points a game, you’re not going to be looked at as a winner.

Coming out of high school and college, I’ve always been a winning player. Now, I just want to do it in the NBA. Then, I think you’ll get the recognition that you deserve…

[Winning] is something that I want to do and get better at. The hardest thing in sports is learning how to win. It drives me because I’ve accomplished a lot of things, but that’s something that I haven’t accomplished. I’m looking forward to the chance to go out there and show everybody that we can do this – not just individually, but as a team. People count you out and you take that and use it as motivation; at least, that’s what I do.

The Bulls hired new team president Arturas Karnisovas out of Denver, new GM Marc Eversley out of Philadelphia, and others to make the Bulls winners. Part of that is amassing talent and better developing it, but also making sure the talent — and the coaching staff — all fit together. For example, a LaVine and Coby White backcourt would be offensively dynamic (especially if their playmaking for others improves), but would it be good enough defensively to win games? Talent for talent’s sake is not enough.

It’s good to hear LaVine saying all the right things, talking about his desire to win. About his willingness to make sacrifices. We’ll see if that translates tow wins.

The Bulls are going to be a fascinating team to watch over the next couple of seasons as Karnisovas changes their direction.

If NBA resumes in a ‘bubble’ should teams be concerned about older coaches?

Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images
By Kurt HelinMay 2, 2020, 5:00 PM EDT
Leave a comment

There are three NBA head coaches over the age of 65, the number at which the CDC says people are higher risk for COVID-19. There are a number of assistant coaches around the league older than 65 as well, and if you drop that age to 60 you pick up three more head coaches and more assistants. All that without even talking pre-existing conditions.

As NBA teams start to think about playing out the season in a bubble, they are being asked to shrink down the number of “essential” personnel that will go with players into that bubble. With that, some general managers are questioning putting older coaches through this, reports Baxter Holmes at ESPN.

One NBA general manager, speaking on the condition of anonymity, pointed to the age of the team’s head coach and others on the staff and said he would feel uneasy about those coaches being present for games, given the factors that place some people at a higher risk for serious issues because of the virus.

“I don’t want to put them in harm’s way,” the general manager said.

It’s hard to imagine a team keeping a head coach out of the bubble, but as they trim staff it would be possible for some older assistants to be asked to stay home.

The bigger question becomes, how many people can or will teams bring into the bubble? How many people are “essential?”

Most team’s traveling party for road trips is 40-50 people. I have heard sources say they thought that could be trimmed back to the low 30s, but Holmes said the final numbers could be lower than that, in the 20s.

“The one area you don’t want to skimp on is the medical,” another general manager said. “The coaching part of it, you could probably get by with a head coach, that’s it.”

Just one coach? That seems thin. But these are the discussions going on around the NBA now as teams try to figure out how to make a bubble work and produce a legitimate champion.

As of now there is no timeline for the NBA’s return and a lot of hurdles to clear, starting with testing. However, there is growing optimism that the league can finish out this season then start the next one in December.

Penny Hardaway says G-League recruitment of players ‘almost like tampering’

Williams Paul/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images
By Kurt HelinMay 2, 2020, 3:00 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Jalen Green, a player considered a top-three pick in the 2021 NBA Draft, backed out of his commitment to the University of Memphis and instead joined a G League select team, which will pay him $500,000 next season (whenever that starts). Not long after, Isaiah Todd (Michigan) and Daishen Nix (UCLA) did the same thing, although for less money.

Penny Hardaway, the coach at Memphis, doesn’t like it. Not exactly shocking news, but he vented about it to Jason Munz of the Memphis Commercial-Appeal (as part of a video Q&A with reporters).

“I didn’t think the G League was built — and I could be wrong — to go and recruit kids that want to go to college out of going to college,” Hardaway said. “I thought they were going to be the organization that was going to be, if you want to go overseas or you absolutely did not want to play college 100 percent, that this would be the best situation for you before you go into the NBA.

“But taking guys out of their commitments (or) they’ve already signed and continuing to talk to their parents, it’s almost like tampering. I really don’t agree with that.”

I can’t believe that the NBA would come in with its money and dirty the pristine waters of college recruiting. (Re-read that sentence in your best sarcastic voice, in case you missed it the first time.)

The G League was built as a developmental minor league, a place teams could put players who needed the kind of run and focused attention an NBA team cannot provide in the middle of the season.

These high schoolers need development, and if they’d rather get paid to do it in the G League as opposed to at Memphis — or UCLA or Kentucky or wherever — then it is their call. That’s not tampering, it’s options.

The NBA maybe came in late, but guys change their mind about what college they will attend all the time (as do coaches, who jump program to program up the ladder). It’s funny to hear any college coach complaining that recruiting being a dirty business — we all know it is, and that the money flows from shoe companies and boosters to players already. The NBA was upfront about paying players, at least.

Soon enough, the NBA will be drafting high schoolers again (although when remains a question mark, that process is rumored to have gotten stuck a little), and the NCAA will have to adapt. This is part of that. Maybe the NCAA needs to work with the NBA to put in a “baseball rule” that says a player who goes to college has to spend two (or three) seasons there before jumping to the NBA. The top talents may want nothing to do with that but they are jumping to the G-League already and will go pro. This way, college programs get a little stability and a chance to develop players on their own. Whatever they do, the NCAA needs to adapt because the game is changing.

Zion Williamson might see minutes restriction if/when play resumes

Chris Graythen/Getty Images
By Kurt HelinMay 2, 2020, 1:00 PM EDT
Leave a comment

It’s one of the biggest challenges in restarting the NBA, having enough time for a slow ramp-up to get players back in shape and avoid injuries.

For teams not headed to the playoffs, an additional question becomes, “how much should we play our stars? Are we risking injury, and for what?”

For the New Orleans Pelicans, that ties directly to Zion Williamson. Their rookie sensation missed the first 45 games of the season; if the Pelicans play again it’s possible Zion will be brought along slowly and have a minutes restriction, coach Alvin Gentry said in a conference call with the media Thursday.

“Obviously, his health will be the number one priority, but the restriction was really off after his first five/six games,” Gentry said. “So, he was playing the minutes that he would normally play, considering with any situation really. But, it will be something that we talk about when we do resume and as far as how it looks for Zion from a minute standpoint, and we’ll do that really with some of the other players.

“This is unprecedented, really. You play in a basketball game, you play 60 games and then all of a sudden the season ends, and then now it’s going to start back up. So, this is going to be something that is different for every single player that has ever played in the NBA or is playing in the NBA now.”

How the Pelicans handle this will be determined in part — probably in large part — by exactly how the NBA returns. If the league cancels the rest of the regular season and goes straight to the playoffs, this is all moot.

If the league plans to play regular season games — NBA officials want to, but the timeline and logistics become much more difficult, essentially doubling the number of teams and players involved — the question becomes how many? When play was suspended, the Pelicans were 3.5 games back of the Grizzlies for the final playoff spot in the West. If New Orleans gets to play out their final 18 games, maybe they can catch Memphis, and in that case they want Zion on the court to help them win. However, if the league reduces the number of regular season games, maybe to 10 (or fewer), it becomes much harder to close that gap, and it becomes a different equation for the Pelicans and Zion.

Gentry is right about one thing: This is unprecedented. Nobody knows what comes next or exactly how it will look. Teams and the league can prepare for scenarios, but that’s the best they can do.