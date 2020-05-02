John Wall on his return: ‘I’m gonna be better than what I was before’

Even if regular season play resumes this season, John Wall is not going to be part of it. Wall may have been out practicing before the league was shut down, but he is not playing in a game until next season (whenever that is).

When he does come back, Wall expects to dominate.

Here is what the point guard told Stephen Jackson and Matt Barnes in the latest episode of “Up In Smoke.”

“I’m gonna be better than what I was before, and that’s the scary part. Damn near the whole five years I was an All-Star I played with two bone spurs in my knee and my heel. People don’t know that. They ain’t even get the best of John Wall yet, they just got a clip of him.”

Wall has a point about finally being completely healthy. Wall also will turn 30 before next season starts, and Father Time has to be factored into that race.

Washington went 24-40 this season without Wall (good enough for the nine seed in the East, 5.5 games out of the playoffs), but the Wizards are not shaking up the roster. The plan in Washington is to get the Wall and Bradley Beal backcourt together again and see how far they can ride that pairing.

Wall is down with that, saying everything is good with Beal.

“We both want to be stars. We both want to take the game-winning shots… Ain’t no John Wall without Bradley Beal. Ain’t no Bradley Beal without John Wall. We make each other better. We accommodate each other so well on the court and it works easy for us.”

Both Wall and Beal are locked in contractually for two seasons after this one, Wall at $85.6 million, Beal at $63.3 million. Both have player options for a third year, Wall at $47.4 million (which he almost certainly will pick up) and Beal at $37.3 million.

Teams will be calling about Beal, and in the offseason of 2021 they are going to have to make a decision on what direction they go with him. Beal will have a say in that as well, if he threatens to opt-out and not re-sign in Washington it will force the Wizards’ hand.

That, however, is a season away. For now, the Wizards have the Wall/Beal backcourt and with it playoff expectations.