Rockets owner Tilman Fertitta
Tilman Fertitta: Rockets would never be sold unless the whole world came to an end’

By Dan FeldmanMay 1, 2020, 7:00 PM EDT
The notion Tilman Fertitta won’t sell even a share of the Rockets?

Confirmed now by Ferttita himself.

Fertitta, via Sam Amick of The Athletic:

“The Rockets would never be sold, unless the whole world came to an end and then it wouldn’t matter, ok?” said Fertitta, whose Rockets (40-24) were tied for fifth in the Western Conference when the season was suspended. “If I ever sell the Rockets, it’s because we don’t exist anymore as a country with the rule of law. We’re having anarchy in the street, and at that point there’s no buyers.

“I don’t need partners so I don’t have partners,” he said. “There’s just no interest in having partners. I think all owners would love not to have partners, but not all teams financially can do that. I have the opportunity that me and my family can own this team 100 percent, and there’s no reason to ever change that.”

Fertitta bought the Rockets in 2017 by taking on debt.

Due to backlash for Daryl Morey’s tweet (which supported Hong Kong protesters, who are trying to maintain and expand their freedoms), the Rockets lost substantial revenue in China.

On March 6, Fertitta said his restaurants were losing nearly $1 million per day in sales. And that was even before the NBA shut down. Since, social distancing has become far more prevalent. His companies have had massive layoffs, though Fertitta said all Rockets employees have kept their jobs and full salaries.

If Fertitta has enough cash to get through the coronavirus pandemic without selling a share of the Rockets, more power to him.

But this wouldn’t be the first time he talked a bigger game than he played.

League indefinitely postpones NBA Draft Lottery, Draft Combine

By Kurt HelinMay 1, 2020, 5:17 PM EDT
The NBA Draft Combine and Draft Lottery, both scheduled in May and both taking place in Chicago, have been indefinitely postponed, the league announced on Friday.

In practice, this means the NBA Draft itself, scheduled for June 25, also will be postponed, although the league has not yet made that official. Teams at the top of the Draft after the lottery want a month to consider trade options and drill down on the players they may select.

The NBA’s owners voted to push back the Draft Lottery and Combine during a conference call on Friday.

For players who have declared for the Draft, this keeps them in limbo longer, but agents and players knew this was coming. For players trying to decide whether or not to return to college, they will need clarification from the NCAA on that timeline. The date to make a decision had been June 3, but officially it is 10-days after the Draft Combine, which is now on hold. Will the NCAA keep the June 3 date or move it?  Those players are still getting feedback from teams and scouts on where they are projected to fall in the Draft.

This postponement was expected.

While NBA front offices had been preparing for the Draft — it’s not like there are games to prep for — the league office had been clear from the start that the Draft itself would not take place until after the NBA playoffs are concluded (in whatever form they take), or until the season had to be canceled outright. Right now, all of that is up in the air.

For people looking for a ray of hope that the league will restart, this is it — if the rest of the season and playoffs were going to be canceled, the league would move ahead with the Draft Lottery to keep the offseason on schedule.

However, amidst a growing urgency, there is optimism around the league that the NBA will have its playoffs and crown a champion — in a bubble without fans, but the games would be played. That will likely mean pushing back next season until a December start, but owners and players seem open to trying that idea. For the league, it means a better chance of starting next season with fans in arena seats again.

 

The time Bobby Knight made Michael Jordan cry during 1984 Olympics

By Kurt HelinMay 1, 2020, 4:39 PM EDT
Bobby Knight was hard on people. And chairs.

The legendary Indiana coach was as old-school, break-you-down, I-say-jump-you-say-how-high as it gets. He was that way with everyone.

That includes Michael Jordan, who had just been drafted before the 1984 Olympics and turned out to be the star of Team USA that year.

The USA beat West Germany by 11 points in the first round of knockout play in the games, and Knight was not happy with the performance of Jordan or his team. NBC Sports Olympic Talk takes it from there.

Earlier in the Olympics, Knight moved Jordan to tears, ordering him to apologize to his teammates for a six-turnover performance in a win over West Germany.

“You should be embarrassed by the way you played,” he yelled at Jordan, according to “Michael Jordan: The Life,” by Roland Lazenby. Sam Perkins, a teammate at North Carolina and at the Olympics, confirmed the story in 2016.

“He told Michael that’s the worst he ever played,” Perkins said in radio interview. “Now, Michael’s going to deny this, but he cried.”…

“I don’t know if I would have done [the 1984 Olympics] if I knew what Knight was going to be like,” [Jordan] said in March 1991, according to Sam Smith‘s book, “The Jordan Rules.”

Jordan — on a team with future Hall of Famers Chris Mullin and Patrick Ewing — led the team in scoring at 17.1 points per game.  As noted in The Last Dance documentary, if the Olympics had been played before the 1984 NBA Draft, Jordan doesn’t fall to the Bulls at No. 3, Jordan was that good.

And before the gold medal game against Spain, Jordan left Knight a note.

Knight was preparing the pre-game points to make to the team. He found a note smack in the middle of the locker-room blackboard. It was a yellow piece of paper from a legal pad.

“Coach: Don’t worry. We’ve put up with too much s— to lose now.”

“I still have the paper,” Knight wrote in his book, first published in 2002. “And I don’t have any doubt about its author. By then, I knew what Michael Jordan’s handwriting looked like. I looked at that note, and everybody was watching. Michael had his head down, but he couldn’t resist looking to see what I was going to do. All I said was, ‘Okay, let’s go play.’”

Jordan had 20 points and the USA routed Spain 96-65 to run away with Jordan’s first gold medal. He would be back eight years later, with a few friends in tow like Magic Johnson and Charles Barkley, to claim another.

Report: Some NBA players secretly practicing at ‘closed’ gyms

By Dan FeldmanMay 1, 2020, 2:47 PM EDT
Trae Young is one of the NBA’s brightest young stars. He earns millions of dollars each year with the Hawks. Endorsements bring even more income.

But did you see his hoop during the HORSE competition?

The rim was bent. I’m not convinced it was 10 feet high. His driveway offered limited space to shoot.

Young is far from alone in lacking ideal basketball equipment. Some players have even less.

The NBA has ordered teams to close facilities and banned players from working out elsewhere outside their homes.

Sam Amick and Joe Vardon of The Athletic:

If a player has a private gym at home, great. Many have said they do not. Others, according to multiple sources, are practicing secretly on their own at gyms that are supposed to be closed.

People generally want to prevent the spread of coronavirus. People generally also want to live as they see fit. Everyone is trying to balance those often-competing concerns.

That’s why it’s so important to limit restrictions to only sensible ones. It’s the fair way to treat people – and will produce maximum buy-in on effective restrictions.

NBA teams have protocols and resources to fight coronavirus within their facilities.

Hopefully, the players practicing elsewhere are doing so safely. But it’s hard to image a safer environment outside the home than a team facility.

Report: Lakers, Clippers, Kings, Warriors lobbying California officials to allow practice facilities to open

By Dan FeldmanMay 1, 2020, 1:00 PM EDT
On May 8, the NBA plans to allow teams to open facilities – where local governments permit.

As of now, that’s not California.

Dave McMenamin of ESPN:

The Lakers have been in contact with the Los Angeles mayor’s office to discuss the possibility of opening their practice facility for players before the current shelter-at-home order for L.A. residents expires on May 15, sources close to the matter told ESPN.

Sam Amick and Joe Vardon of The Athletic:

Sources say all four of the league’s California teams (Lakers, Clippers, Warriors, Kings) are hoping to convince Governor Gavin Newsom to include them in “Stage 2” of his reopening plan, perhaps with the help of the mayors in their respective cities.

Newsom:

Players want to play. NBA teams have protocols in place to prevent spread of coronavirus. Facilities should be allowed to open as soon as it’s safe.

As multi-billion-dollar businesses, the Lakers, Clippers, Warriors and Kings have clout and connections. They’ll have an easier time getting orders crafted in their favor.

Meanwhile, many people who want or need some restrictions lifted are struggling to have their message heard.