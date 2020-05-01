NBA
Report: Some NBA players secretly practicing at “closed” gyms

By Dan FeldmanMay 1, 2020, 2:47 PM EDT
Trae Young is one of the NBA’s brightest young stars. He earns millions of dollars each year with the Hawks. Endorsements bring even more income.

But did you see his hoop during the HORSE competition?

The rim was bent. I’m not convinced it was 10 feet high. His driveway offered limited space to shoot.

Young is far from alone in lacking ideal basketball equipment. Some players have even less.

The NBA has ordered teams to close facilities and banned players from working out elsewhere outside their homes.

Sam Amick and Joe Vardon of The Athletic:

If a player has a private gym at home, great. Many have said they do not. Others, according to multiple sources, are practicing secretly on their own at gyms that are supposed to be closed.

People generally want to prevent the spread of coronavirus. People generally also want to live as they see fit. Everyone is trying to balance those often-competing concerns.

That’s why it’s so important to limit restrictions to only sensible ones. It’s the fair way to treat people – and will produce maximum buy-in on effective restrictions.

NBA teams have protocols and resources to fight coronavirus within their facilities.

Hopefully, the players practicing elsewhere are doing so safely. But it’s hard to image a safer environment outside the home than a team facility.

Report: Lakers, Clippers, Kings, Warriors lobbying California officials to allow practice facilities to open

Lakers owner Jeanie Buss and Clippers owner Steve Ballmer
By Dan FeldmanMay 1, 2020, 1:00 PM EDT
On May 8, the NBA plans to allow teams to open facilities – where local governments permit.

As of now, that’s not California.

Dave McMenamin of ESPN:

The Lakers have been in contact with the Los Angeles mayor’s office to discuss the possibility of opening their practice facility for players before the current shelter-at-home order for L.A. residents expires on May 15, sources close to the matter told ESPN.

Sam Amick and Joe Vardon of The Athletic:

Sources say all four of the league’s California teams (Lakers, Clippers, Warriors, Kings) are hoping to convince Governor Gavin Newsom to include them in “Stage 2” of his reopening plan, perhaps with the help of the mayors in their respective cities.

Newsom:

Players want to play. NBA teams have protocols in place to prevent spread of coronavirus. Facilities should be allowed to open as soon as it’s safe.

As multi-billion-dollar businesses, the Lakers, Clippers, Warriors and Kings have clout and connections. They’ll have an easier time getting orders crafted in their favor.

Meanwhile, many people who want or need some restrictions lifted are struggling to have their message heard.

Report: NBA set on including players’ families in potential bubble

NBA star Russell Westbrook and son Noah
By Dan FeldmanMay 1, 2020, 11:09 AM EDT
The quickest way for the NBA to resume play amid the coronavirus pandemic is probably within a bubble.

Of course, it’s not easy to isolate so many people from the outside world. There are numerous issues, including: Could players include their families within the bubble?

That has apparently gone from hope to plan.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:

As the league evaluates options, sources said it has rejected the concept of quarantining players without family members.

The more people in the bubble, the more testing necessary. This could delay the venture.

But it might also be the only way to get operations off the ground at all. Players must agree to a new format, and many want to stay close to their families.

If families can safely be included within the bubble, this is definitely the better way to go.

NBA advises teams not to test asymptomatic players for coronavirus

NBA
By Kurt HelinMay 1, 2020, 9:00 AM EDT
Eventually, if the NBA is going to create a “bubble” somewhere to finish out the season, it’s going to have to test everyone involved — players, coaches, trainers, etc. To create a bubble and make it stick, the NBA estimates it will need about 15,000 tests, reports Adrian Wojnarowski at ESPN.

The league is not there yet.

The NBA is close to letting teams allow players into their facilities to workoutunder stringent guidelines — in areas that have re-opened. However, what the league does not want yet is for teams to test asymptomatic players, and it told them so in a memo, reports Tim Bontemps of ESPN.

The memo states that, “for the time being, it is not appropriate in the current public health environment to regularly test all players and staff for the coronavirus.”…

Teams were instructed to make any decisions on testing any players or staff “in consultation with an infectious disease specialist, and in consideration of the patient’s individual circumstances and guidance on testing related to COVID-19 from the [Centers for Disease Control and Prevention] and from the local health authority in the team’s market.”

The league is still feeling the PR sting from when several entire NBA teams were tested after games were suspended mid-March — back when tests were scarce and even people with symptoms could not get tests in some areas. Getting entire teams tested then reeked of moneyed privilege. The league learned from that mistake.

Eventually, however, if the league is going to play games again this season — even without fans — it’s going to need extensive testing. While the NBA league office has worked with private companies and reportedly has lined up the required tests, if some areas still don’t have enough tests to re-open the economy it would be the same PR problem for the league.

Hopefully, for the nation’s sake, we have the needed testing — both diagnostic tests and antibody tests — to start to re-open the nation sooner rather than later. The NBA is just one part of that wave.

 

Jeremy Lin reflects on Linsanity: “My biggest regret is that I didn’t soak in every second”

By Kurt HelinMay 1, 2020, 7:30 AM EDT
There was nothing quite like “Linsanity.”

For a few weeks in February of 2012, Jeremy Lin brought pure joy to the New York Knicks and the basketball world. A guy signed to a non-guaranteed injury replacement contract just after Christmas of 2011, Lin exploded on the scene — finding a perfect fit in Mike D’Antoni’s up-tempo system — became must-watch television as he lifted the Knicks up. Within a month, D’Antoni was out in New York, and as quickly as Linsanity rose it started to fall back down. By the next year, he was in Houston.

Lin, in an hour-long interview airing Friday with Mike Breen on MSG Network — which is re-showing the Linsanity games during this forced stoppage in play and life — Lin talked about what he remembered most from those days.

“The number one thing I would say is just the fan support. Since then I’ve gone through a lot of highs and lows. I’ve been fortunate enough to win an NBA Championship and go through the championship parade and things like that. And that was incredible, but what happened in New York during that stretch -it was just really not something that I’ll ever experience again. It’s not really anything that even an NBA player may experience. It was that unique. And it was all built around how the fans were on a different level in terms of the energy, the excitement. That’s really what I remember, and that’s what brings a huge smile to my face when I think back.”

Lin detailed his breakout game against Brooklyn — “I don’t remember it all. It was a blur.” — how he slept on Landry Fields’ couch through part of that stretch, and Lin talked about his regrets from that era.

“It was the most special, precious moment. And in the end to the previous question about regrets. My biggest regret is that I didn’t soak in every second of that experience. That’s my biggest regret. My biggest regret is that I was too immature and young to really learn how to not take that for granted. I was so set on the next season and rehabbing from my injury and what I wanted to happen next that I couldn’t stay in the moment and just appreciate that, and appreciate New York for who New York was and what New York did for me, who all those fans were, and what that meant. It was so special.”

It’s a nice touch by MSG to bring back Linsanity — one of the handful bright spots for the Knicks in the last decade — to remind us all how much fun basketball and the NBA can be. We miss the sport, and it brings joy to be reminded of the highs it can reach when everything comes together.

 