Report: Some NBA players secretly practicing at “closed” gyms

Trae Young is one of the NBA’s brightest young stars. He earns millions of dollars each year with the Hawks. Endorsements bring even more income.

But did you see his hoop during the HORSE competition?

The rim was bent. I’m not convinced it was 10 feet high. His driveway offered limited space to shoot.

Young is far from alone in lacking ideal basketball equipment. Some players have even less.

The NBA has ordered teams to close facilities and banned players from working out elsewhere outside their homes.

Sam Amick and Joe Vardon of The Athletic:

If a player has a private gym at home, great. Many have said they do not. Others, according to multiple sources, are practicing secretly on their own at gyms that are supposed to be closed.

People generally want to prevent the spread of coronavirus. People generally also want to live as they see fit. Everyone is trying to balance those often-competing concerns.

That’s why it’s so important to limit restrictions to only sensible ones. It’s the fair way to treat people – and will produce maximum buy-in on effective restrictions.

NBA teams have protocols and resources to fight coronavirus within their facilities.

Hopefully, the players practicing elsewhere are doing so safely. But it’s hard to image a safer environment outside the home than a team facility.