Report: NBA set on including players’ families in potential bubble

The quickest way for the NBA to resume play amid the coronavirus pandemic is probably within a bubble.

Of course, it’s not easy to isolate so many people from the outside world. There are numerous issues, including: Could players include their families within the bubble?

That has apparently gone from hope to plan.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:

As the league evaluates options, sources said it has rejected the concept of quarantining players without family members.

The more people in the bubble, the more testing necessary. This could delay the venture.

But it might also be the only way to get operations off the ground at all. Players must agree to a new format, and many want to stay close to their families.

If families can safely be included within the bubble, this is definitely the better way to go.