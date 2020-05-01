On May 8, the NBA plans to allow teams to open facilities – where local governments permit.
As of now, that’s not California.
The Lakers have been in contact with the Los Angeles mayor’s office to discuss the possibility of opening their practice facility for players before the current shelter-at-home order for L.A. residents expires on May 15, sources close to the matter told ESPN.
Sam Amick and Joe Vardon of The Athletic:
Sources say all four of the league’s California teams (Lakers, Clippers, Warriors, Kings) are hoping to convince Governor Gavin Newsom to include them in “Stage 2” of his reopening plan, perhaps with the help of the mayors in their respective cities.
Newsom:
STAGE 2: Lower Risk Workplaces
Gradually re-opening some lower risk workplaces with adaptations.
This will include:
– Retail (e.g. curbside pickup)
– Manufacturing
– Offices (when telework not possible)
– More public spaces
— Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) April 28, 2020
Players want to play. NBA teams have protocols in place to prevent spread of coronavirus. Facilities should be allowed to open as soon as it’s safe.
As multi-billion-dollar businesses, the Lakers, Clippers, Warriors and Kings have clout and connections. They’ll have an easier time getting orders crafted in their favor.
Meanwhile, many people who want or need some restrictions lifted are struggling to have their message heard.