MGM Grand in Las Vegas wants to host NBA ‘bubble’ with courts, lounges, spas, even gambling

By Kurt HelinMay 1, 2020, 11:00 PM EDT
If the NBA returns this season — and that is still a big “if,” even as much as Adam Silver, owners, and players are all pushing for it — it will be in a fan-less bubble. The idea is simple: House all the players, their families, coaches, staff, broadcasters and everyone else needed to execute games in a hotel, one attached or near a place where games can be played. Everyone lives, eats, and works in the bubble for six weeks to three months (depending on the season form and how long teams stay alive in the postseason).

The MGM Grand in Las Vegas wants to be that place.

With sources around the league saying Orlando’s Walt Disney World complex appeared to be the frontrunner for the bubble, the MGM Grand pitch for a quarantine “enclosed campus” was leaked to Kevin Draper of the New York Times.

According to a proposal deck sent to the N.B.A. and the W.N.B.A., which The New York Times reviewed, MGM envisions a fully quarantined campus, essentially one full block of the Las Vegas Strip, where players would live and play out whatever schedule the leagues want. The athletes would be joined by their families, league and broadcast media employees, as well as the staff and vendors needed to serve them, with access to lounges, spas, restaurants and all the other perks the resorts offer (yes, even gambling).

It sounds promising on paper.

In reality, the logistics of hosting the bubble is anything but simple, especially one that would need to last months (25 days of training camps plus two months for the playoffs alone). That starts with the fact the league will need 15,000 tests to create and maintain the bubble (and right now there are parts of the nation that do not have all the tests they need). Then there are questions about the hotel cleaning staff, chefs, and everyone else with the hotel and how to make sure they don’t bring the virus into the bubble.

Sources around the league have said that Orlando appears to the current a favorite, hosting the event on the Walt Disney World complex and using the ESPN Wide World of Sports facilities (which already hosts numerous basketball events and is broadcast ready). Orlando also has the hotel facilities, but its primary advantage is it is on private property on the Disney complex — it is relatively easy to seal off the area and keep fans out and players in.

One of the concerns in Las Vegas is the draw of the distractions around that city that could lure players and others outside the bubble for a night, risking exposure to the virus.

Right now, the NBA is not ready to go into a bubble, and the bubble is not ready for the NBA. Maybe it will be next month (in June), but the date that Adam Silver has to make a decision is growing closer every day.

Owners, executives reportedly support pushing start of next season to December

By Kurt HelinMay 1, 2020, 9:50 PM EDT
It’s been a wish of fans for ages: Why not start the season in December and run it into the summer?

Those fans may get their wish — whether or not the NBA returns to play this season.

There is support for this idea among owners and executives, reports Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, who added there was a lengthy discussion of it among the owners on Friday’s Board of Governor’s call.

The idea of pushing back the season was something Atlanta Hawks CEO Steve Koonin pitched from the stage at the MIT Sloan Sports Analytics Conference in March — just days before the league was shut down following Rudy Gobert‘s positive test for the coronavirus. Koonin’s idea was to stop having the first third of the NBA season compete head-to-head with the NFL.

The coronavirus-forced stoppage in play brings two more reasons to push back the start of next season.

First, it gives more time for the NBA to complete this season, still a primary goal of NBA Commissioner Adam Silver and the owners. They want to crown a champion, but the league may need to play into September to do that.

Second, as Wojnarowski mentioned, it makes it more likely there are fans in arenas for NBA games next season. That may or may not happen in December, but the longer the league can delay the start of next season, the more games fans will be able to attend.

This shift also comes with challenges. At the top of the list, 22 of the regional sports networks that carry NBA teams also carry a local MLB team, and games would overlap from April into June or July. There are questions about how good ratings will be in the summer. The NBA season would no longer line up with either the college or European seasons, which could complicate matters for players wanting to test the draft waters. There are other hurdles to clear, as well.

However, if the ratings are good, the league may be willing to try this schedule for a couple of years and see if it works.

Some players have pushed back on this plan new schedule saying they like having their summers off (especially players with families, so that dad and the kids are both off at the same time). However, if it means more money, players will listen, Jared Dudley said.

 

Tilman Fertitta: Rockets would never be sold unless the whole world came to an end’

By Dan FeldmanMay 1, 2020, 7:00 PM EDT
The notion Tilman Fertitta won’t sell even a share of the Rockets?

Confirmed now by Ferttita himself.

Fertitta, via Sam Amick of The Athletic:

“The Rockets would never be sold, unless the whole world came to an end and then it wouldn’t matter, ok?” said Fertitta, whose Rockets (40-24) were tied for fifth in the Western Conference when the season was suspended. “If I ever sell the Rockets, it’s because we don’t exist anymore as a country with the rule of law. We’re having anarchy in the street, and at that point there’s no buyers.

“I don’t need partners so I don’t have partners,” he said. “There’s just no interest in having partners. I think all owners would love not to have partners, but not all teams financially can do that. I have the opportunity that me and my family can own this team 100 percent, and there’s no reason to ever change that.”

Fertitta bought the Rockets in 2017 by taking on debt.

Due to backlash for Daryl Morey’s tweet (which supported Hong Kong protesters, who are trying to maintain and expand their freedoms), the Rockets lost substantial revenue in China.

On March 6, Fertitta said his restaurants were losing nearly $1 million per day in sales. And that was even before the NBA shut down. Since, social distancing has become far more prevalent. His companies have had massive layoffs, though Fertitta said all Rockets employees have kept their jobs and full salaries.

If Fertitta has enough cash to get through the coronavirus pandemic without selling a share of the Rockets, more power to him.

But this wouldn’t be the first time he talked a bigger game than he played.

League indefinitely postpones NBA Draft Lottery, Draft Combine

By Kurt HelinMay 1, 2020, 5:17 PM EDT
The NBA Draft Combine and Draft Lottery, both scheduled in May and both taking place in Chicago, have been indefinitely postponed, the league announced on Friday.

In practice, this means the NBA Draft itself, scheduled for June 25, also will be postponed, although the league has not yet made that official. Teams at the top of the Draft after the lottery want a month to consider trade options and drill down on the players they may select.

The NBA’s owners voted to push back the Draft Lottery and Combine during a conference call on Friday.

For players who have declared for the Draft, this keeps them in limbo longer, but agents and players knew this was coming. For players trying to decide whether or not to return to college, they will need clarification from the NCAA on that timeline. The date to make a decision had been June 3, but officially it is 10-days after the Draft Combine, which is now on hold. Will the NCAA keep the June 3 date or move it?  Those players are still getting feedback from teams and scouts on where they are projected to fall in the Draft.

This postponement was expected.

While NBA front offices had been preparing for the Draft — it’s not like there are games to prep for — the league office had been clear from the start that the Draft itself would not take place until after the NBA playoffs are concluded (in whatever form they take), or until the season had to be canceled outright. Right now, all of that is up in the air.

For people looking for a ray of hope that the league will restart, this is it — if the rest of the season and playoffs were going to be canceled, the league would move ahead with the Draft Lottery to keep the offseason on schedule.

However, amidst a growing urgency, there is optimism around the league that the NBA will have its playoffs and crown a champion — in a bubble without fans, but the games would be played. That will likely mean pushing back next season until a December start, but owners and players seem open to trying that idea. For the league, it means a better chance of starting next season with fans in arena seats again.

 

The time Bobby Knight made Michael Jordan cry during 1984 Olympics

By Kurt HelinMay 1, 2020, 4:39 PM EDT
Bobby Knight was hard on people. And chairs.

The legendary Indiana coach was as old-school, break-you-down, I-say-jump-you-say-how-high as it gets. He was that way with everyone.

That includes Michael Jordan, who had just been drafted before the 1984 Olympics and turned out to be the star of Team USA that year.

The USA beat West Germany by 11 points in the first round of knockout play in the games, and Knight was not happy with the performance of Jordan or his team. NBC Sports Olympic Talk takes it from there.

Earlier in the Olympics, Knight moved Jordan to tears, ordering him to apologize to his teammates for a six-turnover performance in a win over West Germany.

“You should be embarrassed by the way you played,” he yelled at Jordan, according to “Michael Jordan: The Life,” by Roland Lazenby. Sam Perkins, a teammate at North Carolina and at the Olympics, confirmed the story in 2016.

“He told Michael that’s the worst he ever played,” Perkins said in radio interview. “Now, Michael’s going to deny this, but he cried.”…

“I don’t know if I would have done [the 1984 Olympics] if I knew what Knight was going to be like,” [Jordan] said in March 1991, according to Sam Smith‘s book, “The Jordan Rules.”

Jordan — on a team with future Hall of Famers Chris Mullin and Patrick Ewing — led the team in scoring at 17.1 points per game.  As noted in The Last Dance documentary, if the Olympics had been played before the 1984 NBA Draft, Jordan doesn’t fall to the Bulls at No. 3, Jordan was that good.

And before the gold medal game against Spain, Jordan left Knight a note.

Knight was preparing the pre-game points to make to the team. He found a note smack in the middle of the locker-room blackboard. It was a yellow piece of paper from a legal pad.

“Coach: Don’t worry. We’ve put up with too much s— to lose now.”

“I still have the paper,” Knight wrote in his book, first published in 2002. “And I don’t have any doubt about its author. By then, I knew what Michael Jordan’s handwriting looked like. I looked at that note, and everybody was watching. Michael had his head down, but he couldn’t resist looking to see what I was going to do. All I said was, ‘Okay, let’s go play.’”

Jordan had 20 points and the USA routed Spain 96-65 to run away with Jordan’s first gold medal. He would be back eight years later, with a few friends in tow like Magic Johnson and Charles Barkley, to claim another.