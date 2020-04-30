Jeremy Lin
Jeremy Lin: I wanted Rockets to lower offer sheet so Knicks would match

By Dan FeldmanApr 30, 2020, 2:21 PM EDT
After joining the Rockets in 2012 restricted free agency (via an offer sheet unmatched by the Knicks), Jeremy Lin made a blunt admission: He preferred New York.

We didn’t realize how much.

Lin, via MSG Network (which is spending the week revisiting Linsanity):

“I’m not sure if I’ve ever even said this publicly because, in my mind, like you said, I’m looking forward. And I think, I’m not sure if I said this publicly, but I don’t have any regrets. Because really, to me, I didn’t really have a decision like I only have one contract. I was only offered one contract. We couldn’t get anything from any other team. And so, I had to go find a contract from somebody. And I remember when Houston gave the offer, I promise you, I had just finished a workout and got into my car and got the phone call from my agent and I said to him, ‘can you tell Houston to lower the offer, this is too much. Can you tell someone to lower the offer’, because I wanted to go back to New York and I wanted New York to match. The time there, with the fans, everything. It was so special. I was like, I need to go back to New York. That’s where my heart is. So, I call my agent and said ‘hey, find a way to get out of Houston. Give me a less good of a contract so that New York will match it’ and he said, ‘we can’t, this is Houston’s final offer and we’ve been talking to them for a week, two weeks, three weeks, this is it. We’re at the end and this is the only offer that you got, you have to sign it.’ So I remember signing it, and again, this is no disrespect to Houston. At that time, I didn’t know anything about the organization or the city. I just knew New York. So, I actually was trying really hard. I was like, man, we have to find a way to make this contract, like bring down the money, bring down the years, whatever we need to do, make it easier. So that it’s not a poison pill. And that’s honestly where my heart was at the time and obviously it didn’t happen, but in my mind, I was like, ‘all right, well, I still hope that New York matches and there’s still a chance.’ But it was a long 72 hours.”

The problem: The Rockets actually wanted Lin. They even increased Lin’s guarantee to make the offer sheet more difficult to match.

Salary-cap rules at the time also aided Houston.

Because of the Arenas rule, Lin was limited to a $5,000,000 salary his first season and $5,225,000 salary his second season. The third year could pay more, and the Rockets offered $14,898,938 to bring his total compensation to $25,123,938.

For Houston, Lin would count against the cap each season at his average salary: $8,374,646.

But if the Knicks matched, their cap hit would have been Lin’s actual salary each season: $5,000,000, $5,225,000 then $14,898,938. That third-year balloon payment could have caused a jam in 2014-15.

As a result of this situation and the Rockets signing Omer Asik to an identically structured offer sheet (which the Bulls didn’t match), the NBA changed its rules in the next Collective Bargaining Agreement. Now, the matching team can choose whether to make the cap hit the player’s actual or average salary.

That was too late for Lin, though.

Even if it weren’t, we’ll never know whether the Knicks would have matched.

New York star Carmelo Anthony publicly called Lin’s offer “ridiculous.” The Knicks found a point guard they liked in Raymond Felton. And it’s not as if Lin proved to be great value on this deal. Houston had to attach a first-round pick just to dump Lin on the Lakers a couple years later.

But Lin carried incredible star power and was intriguing as a player. If it were a little easier to keep him, New York might have.

Would Linsanity have continued? Doubtful. That was a well-timed hot streak, a solid player going supernova. But Lin and the Knicks are left with the “what if?”

That’s not ideal, but it’s better than another potential outcome – the Knicks matching, Lin not living up to his contract and New York turning on him.

LeBron James pushes back on idea of canceling NBA season

Lakers star LeBron James
By Kurt HelinApr 30, 2020, 5:25 PM EDT
There’s a lot of understandable frustration among NBA agents and executives. NBA Commissioner Adam Silver is being patient, saying data will drive any decisions, and so far there is not enough information. Maybe the NBA returns and plays some regular season games in a bubble in Orlando, perhaps they go straight to the playoffs, maybe the entire thing is canceled. Right now, there are no answers.

Thursday, a report surfaced that some agents and executives are urging Adam Silver to cancel the season, to move on and focus on next season.

LeBron James is having none of that.

LeBron, having his best regular season since he lived close enough to bike to the American Airlines Arena in Miami, has real motivation to want to play out this season. The Lakers are serious championship contenders, and winning a ring with the Lakers is another boost to LeBron’s legacy (bringing back one of the league’s flagship franchises from its darkest stretch). He does not want to throw away his shot. Will the Lakers be serious contenders next season? Probably. But NBA seasons are unpredictable — injuries, other teams emerging as contenders, age, a million little things can throw off a season.

LeBron wants to take his chances with this group right now. He is rested and ready to go.

LeBron was not the only person to push back on the idea that the season will be canceled.

Speaking to sources around the league, there is a real desire to play out the playoffs, in the least. People want to crown a champion. But when you look at the restrictions on players just getting back in the gym, it seems a daunting task to play games again.

Everyone has a spin. Agents of players coming into the league don’t want to see that pushed back to September. Players, especially ones on contenders such as LeBron, want to get on the court and play. Everyone has an opinion.

Sitting back, taking it all in, and taking his time is Adam Silver. Whatever decision he ultimately makes, he’s not going to be rushed or pressured into it by anyone.

Report: Executives and agents pushing NBA to cancel rest of season

NBA commissioner Adam Silver
By Dan FeldmanApr 30, 2020, 3:50 PM EDT
The NBA is reportedly increasingly open to delaying next season, allowing more time to finish this season (which is suspended due to coronavirus).

But not everyone supports that plan.

Jabari Young of CNBC:

Team executives are starting to feel the pressure, frustrated with the lack of information from the league and pushing for an outright cancellation of the season so everyone can focus on safely resuming play next season.

NBA team executives and players’ agents spoke to CNBC in recent weeks about the challenges in resuming play. They said team owners are concerned with liability issues and are conflicted about whether or not to give up on the current season.

With so much uncertainty still surrounding coronavirus, agents are also privately calling on NBA Commissioner Adam Silver to cancel the remainder of the season.

“I’m surprised because [Silver] always errs on the side of caution and doing what’s right,” said one agent, who added he felt Silver would have decided to cancel by now.

Uncertainty can be distressing. This hiatus is already way longer than any in-season stoppage in NBA history. Canceling the rest of the season would provide resolution.

But then what?

It won’t necessarily be safe for play to resume next fall. Next season could get delayed WITH OR WITHOUT a swift resolution on the current season now.

Canceling the rest of this season would only wipe out the NBA’s most valuable time of year – the playoffs. We’ve spent all year gearing up for the postseason. That’s when interest peaks. And these executives and agents want to cancel the playoffs to prioritize another regular season? That’s a bad plan – especially because, again, there’s no guarantee with next regular season.

The current situation can be frustrating. The NBA’s false start on allowing teams to re-open facilities wasn’t ideal. There are complications with leaving open the current season indefinitely – mainly contracts that typically expire in June.

But there’s a pandemic happening. This isn’t going to be easy under any plan.

The Collective Bargaining Agreement gives owners and players a shared incentive to maximize revenue, as each side splits Basketball Related Income approximately 50-50. Contractual issues can be negotiated, as they already have been. Nothing generates revenue like the postseason. The playoffs are worth preserving.

I understand the concern about rushing players into unsafe conditions just to draw revenue. That already happened. But everyone has gotten smarter about the threat of coronavirus, and there’s no sign the league plans to repeat that mistake. We can be vigilant against that possibility without the season being canceled. Continuing the season doesn’t mean players will return to the court soon. The current season can extend as long as owners and players agree. Months, even years. And, once again, it won’t necessarily be safe to play when these executives and agents think next season would begin.

The executives and agents are being shortsighted. If the season were canceled, they’d temporarily feel better without that uncertainty looming over them.

But they’d still be stuck in a pandemic that leaves no certainty about when the NBA can safely return. And the lucrative playoffs wouldn’t be around the corner when play resumes.

Craig Ehlo on Ron Harper: ‘I don’t really remember him during our time wanting to play defense that much’

Michael Jordan and Craig Ehlo
By Dan FeldmanApr 30, 2020, 12:43 PM EDT
OF COURSE, ESPN’s Michael Jordan documentary reignited a decades-long feud between the Bulls and Pistons.

But I didn’t anticipate it’d sow discord within in 1989 Cavaliers.

Episode 3 of “The Last Dance” included a couple piercing soundbites about The Shot – Jordan’s iconic buzzer-beater that eliminated Cleveland.

Jordan:

They had Craig Ehlo on me at the time, which in all honestly was a mistake. Because the guy that played me better was Ron Harper.

Ron Harper:

I said, “Coach, I got MJ. I got MJ.” So the coach tells me, “I’m going to put Ehlo on MJ.” And I’m like, “Yeah, OK. Whatever. F— this bulls—t.”

Ehlo, via Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com:

“I never said I was a Jordan stopper like Gerald Wilkins or anything,” Ehlo said during an extensive call with cleveland.com this week. “But back then Harp and me were on the court at the same time and he was our big offensive threat. So, when I came in it was a no-brainer that I would guard Jordan so Harp could rest on defense and play on offense.

“Harp had never really talked about defense or guarding people. He wasn’t a bad defender, I will give him that much, but I think those years with the Bulls where he got those championships, he was definitely third or fourth fiddle, so all of a sudden he becomes this lockdown defender, apparently. I don’t really remember him during our time wanting to play defense that much. He kind of shocked me with those comments, saying he wanted to guard Michael.”

Would Harper have defended Jordan better than Ehlo? Impossible to know. This is a classic case of results tainting any examination of the process. Ehlo defended Jordan pretty well on that final possession. Jordan was just better.

Ehlo is correct: It made some sense for Ehlo to guard Jordan throughout the game to preserve Harper’s energy for offense. But this was a single possession to determine the series. At that point, Cleveland should have put its best perimeter defender – based on peak ability, not sustained effort – on Jordan. That might have been Harper. As Ehlo acknowledged, Harper later showed his defensive upside when not tasked with so much offensive responsibility with the Bulls.

But maybe the only difference would be we’d be talking about Jordan’s shot over Harper. Or, perhaps running the possession again would have led to Jordan missing over Ehlo.

At a certain point, we’re left with reality: Jordan hit The Shot over Ehlo.

North Carolina coach Roy Williams: Michael Jordan ran sub-4.4 40-yard dash

By Dan FeldmanApr 30, 2020, 11:17 AM EDT
Michael Jordan was a great athlete. We tend to focus on his jumping ability – especially his dunks.

But he was also darn fast.

An assistant under Dean Smith when Jordan played for the Tar Heels, North Carolina coach Roy Williams recalled three staffers timing a sophomore Joran with handheld stopwatches in the 40-yard dash. Two got 4.38, and one got 4.39.

Williams, via Fox Sports Radio:

I said, “Michael, we missed your start and made a mistake here. Come on I need you to run it again.” He said, “Oh, too fast for you, huh?” I’ll never forget that. And he goes back to the line and runs it again, and all of us got below 4.4.

For perspective, just 12 players ran sub-4.4 40-yard dashes at this year’s NFL combine. The players with drafting team:

  • Alabama/Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III: 4.27
  • Utah cornerback Javelin K. Guidry: 4.29
  • Southern Miss/Eagles wide receiver Quez Watkins: 4.35
  • Louisiana Tech/Chiefs safety L’Jarius Sneed: 4.37
  • Baylor/Jets wide receiver Denzel Mims: 4.38
  • Tulane/Bears wide receiver Darnell Mooney: 4.38
  • Auburn cornerback Javaris Davis: 4.39
  • Texas/Ravens wide receiver Devin Duvernay: 4.39
  • Memphis/Redskins wide receiver Antonio Gibson: 4.39
  • Florida/Jaguars cornerback CJ Henderson: 4.39
  • Clemson/Cardinals linebacker Isaiah Simmons: 4.39
  • Wisconsin/Colts running back Jonathan Taylor: 4.39

A quarter of those players (Ruggs, Henderson, Simmons) were first-round picks. Most of them (Ruggs, Henderson, Simmons, Mims, Taylor, Duvernay, Gibson)  got picked in the draft’s first two days.

Jordan didn’t keep his peak speed. He bulked up to handle the physicality of the Bad Boys Pistons, and he bulked up further to play baseball. But what an incredible starting point.

There’s only one word for it: legendary.