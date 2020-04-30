Michael Jordan and Craig Ehlo
Ed Wagner Jr./Chicago Tribune/Tribune News Service via Getty Images

Craig Ehlo on Ron Harper: ‘I don’t really remember him during our time wanting to play defense that much’

By Dan FeldmanApr 30, 2020, 12:43 PM EDT
OF COURSE, ESPN’s Michael Jordan documentary reignited a decades-long feud between the Bulls and Pistons.

But I didn’t anticipate it’d sow discord within in 1989 Cavaliers.

Episode 3 of “The Last Dance” included a couple piercing soundbites about The Shot – Jordan’s iconic buzzer-beater that eliminated Cleveland.

Jordan:

They had Craig Ehlo on me at the time, which in all honestly was a mistake. Because the guy that played me better was Ron Harper.

Ron Harper:

I said, “Coach, I got MJ. I got MJ.” So the coach tells me, “I’m going to put Ehlo on MJ.” And I’m like, “Yeah, OK. Whatever. F— this bulls—t.”

Ehlo, via Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com:

“I never said I was a Jordan stopper like Gerald Wilkins or anything,” Ehlo said during an extensive call with cleveland.com this week. “But back then Harp and me were on the court at the same time and he was our big offensive threat. So, when I came in it was a no-brainer that I would guard Jordan so Harp could rest on defense and play on offense.

“Harp had never really talked about defense or guarding people. He wasn’t a bad defender, I will give him that much, but I think those years with the Bulls where he got those championships, he was definitely third or fourth fiddle, so all of a sudden he becomes this lockdown defender, apparently. I don’t really remember him during our time wanting to play defense that much. He kind of shocked me with those comments, saying he wanted to guard Michael.”

Would Harper have defended Jordan better than Ehlo? Impossible to know. This is a classic case of results tainting any examination of the process. Ehlo defended Jordan pretty well on that final possession. Jordan was just better.

Ehlo is correct: It made some sense for Ehlo to guard Jordan throughout the game to preserve Harper’s energy for offense. But this was a single possession to determine the series. At that point, Cleveland should have put its best perimeter defender – based on peak ability, not sustained effort – on Jordan. That might have been Harper. As Ehlo acknowledged, Harper later showed his defensive upside when not tasked with so much offensive responsibility with the Bulls.

But maybe the only difference would be we’d be talking about Jordan’s shot over Harper. Or, perhaps running the possession again would have led to Jordan missing over Ehlo.

At a certain point, we’re left with reality: Jordan hit The Shot over Ehlo.

North Carolina coach Roy Williams: Michael Jordan ran sub-4.4 40-yard dash

By Dan FeldmanApr 30, 2020, 11:17 AM EDT
Michael Jordan was a great athlete. We tend to focus on his jumping ability – especially his dunks.

But he was also darn fast.

An assistant under Dean Smith when Jordan played for the Tar Heels, North Carolina coach Roy Williams recalled three staffers timing a sophomore Joran with handheld stopwatches in the 40-yard dash. Two got 4.38, and one got 4.39.

Williams, via Fox Sports Radio:

I said, “Michael, we missed your start and made a mistake here. Come on I need you to run it again.” He said, “Oh, too fast for you, huh?” I’ll never forget that. And he goes back to the line and runs it again, and all of us got below 4.4.

For perspective, just 12 players ran sub-4.4 40-yard dashes at this year’s NFL combine. The players with drafting team:

  • Alabama/Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III: 4.27
  • Utah cornerback Javelin K. Guidry: 4.29
  • Southern Miss/Eagles wide receiver Quez Watkins: 4.35
  • Louisiana Tech/Chiefs safety L’Jarius Sneed: 4.37
  • Baylor/Jets wide receiver Denzel Mims: 4.38
  • Tulane/Bears wide receiver Darnell Mooney: 4.38
  • Auburn cornerback Javaris Davis: 4.39
  • Texas/Ravens wide receiver Devin Duvernay: 4.39
  • Memphis/Redskins wide receiver Antonio Gibson: 4.39
  • Florida/Jaguars cornerback CJ Henderson: 4.39
  • Clemson/Cardinals linebacker Isaiah Simmons: 4.39
  • Wisconsin/Colts running back Jonathan Taylor: 4.39

A quarter of those players (Ruggs, Henderson, Simmons) were first-round picks. Most of them (Ruggs, Henderson, Simmons, Mims, Taylor, Duvernay, Gibson)  got picked in the draft’s first two days.

Jordan didn’t keep his peak speed. He bulked up to handle the physicality of the Bad Boys Pistons, and he bulked up further to play baseball. But what an incredible starting point.

There’s only one word for it: legendary.

Is Orlando frontrunner for NBA’s “bubble” if play returns?

Alex Menendez/Getty Images
By Kurt HelinApr 30, 2020, 9:00 AM EDT
When talk of the NBA playing games without fans in a “bubble” first came up, Las Vegas became the natural first thought: Plenty of hotel rooms, venues where the league already plays Summer League, and the NBA and city have a strong relationship.

Almost as fast, there became real questions about if Las Vegas would really work for a bubble. On the one hand, it’s an open city and the UNLV campus (where the summer league games are played) is open, meaning it would be difficult to keep fans from just showing up at the hotel or venue trying to see their favorite players. Plus, keeping players and staff inside the bubble and not exploring the, um, distractions Las Vegas is known for would be difficult.

Which is why Orlando — specifically, the Walt Disney World property — appears to have moved to the front of the line for the NBA’s bubble city, if it happens.

Good friend of this site Keith Smith detailed weeks ago why the Walt Disney World complex made sense for Yahoo Sports. It has plenty of hotel rooms. More importantly, it has the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, which already hosts major hoops events, has multiple facilities that can host games and practices, plus it’s all broadcast ready. Also, it has to be noted that ESPN/Disney are broadcast partners with the league.

However, it is the fact Walt Disney World is private property that is the most significant selling point.

Unlike many of the other locations mentioned as single-site candidates, Walt Disney World is private property. That includes not only the hotels and [ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex], but the immediate surrounding area as well. In effect, Disney can create a bubble by closing off streets and denying access to any area with relative ease. Some of the other potential locations may be able to restrict access to hotels/housing and the basketball facilities, but closing down the surrounding public areas would be difficult.

Meaning it is not only easier to keep fans and the public out, it is much easier to keep the players and staff in, rather than hopping around the city.

There are still a lot of challenges with creating a bubble that works: What about the hotel cleaning staff, do they come in and out of the bubble? What about the cooks and food for all these players and staff? Will close family be able to go with the players and stay in the bubble? Will there be enough available testing that the bubble can be created without taking needed tests and medical personnel away from hot spots where the disease is flaring up?

There may be no season. Adam Silver has said data will drive the NBA’s decision, and that call is not being made on May 1. However, with NBA practice facilities likely opening for a lot of teams on May 8, the possibility of games seems more realistic. If we, as a nation, can get on top of this disease and numbers start to fall in terms of new infections (and not just because we can’t test people, but really falling), the idea of basketball returning seems more likely.

If the NBA does return to play out this postseason, bet on Orlando as the host (or at least one of the hosts).

Documentary specialist Ken Burns has a bone to pick with The Last Dance

Nathan Congleton/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
By Kurt HelinApr 30, 2020, 7:30 AM EDT
The Last Dance, the 10-hour ESPN documentary on Michael Jordan and the 1997-98 Bulls, was only green-lit when Jordan gave his approval to use the archived footage. It was MJ who had control of the project, and it was only after LeBron James started to threaten MJ’s legacy as the GOAT that suddenly Jordan was okay with the project. Jordan’s production company helped make the documentary.

Ken Burns has a problem with that.

Burns, the most famed documentary maker in America (The Civil War, Jazz, Baseball, Country Music, and more), spoke to the Wall Street Journal about Jordan having a hand in The Last Dance.

The series counts the basketball great’s production company as a partner, an arrangement Mr. Burns says he would “never, never, never, never” agree to. “I find it the opposite direction of where we need to be going,” he says.

“If you are there influencing the very fact of it getting made it means that certain aspects that you don’t necessarily want in aren’t going to be in, period,” he says. “And that’s not the way you do good journalism … and it’s certainly not the way you do good history, my business.”

Burns is not wrong.

While The Last Dance has not whitewashed Jordan — even MJ himself though he would look like a “horrible guy” — it also paints him as the protagonist on a heroic quest. Not a flawless hero, but absolutely a hero. It is not going to go too dark or ask too hard a question, because Jordan is the man who saves the day in this story. (That does not mean he should be asked about the conspiracy theory of him playing baseball because of gambling, author Roland Lazenby did an excellent job shooting that down on the PBT Podcast.)

That doesn’t make The Last Dance terrible viewing. It’s well done storytelling. Just know in advance it does not come without bias.

 

 

LeBron James plans all-star event to honor high school class of 2020

Stacy Revere/Getty Images
Associated PressApr 29, 2020, 10:58 PM EDT
NEW YORK (AP) — LeBron James is putting together an all-star event to honor and celebrate the high school class of 2020, which has had its graduation season upended by the coronavirus pandemic.

The LeBron James Family Foundation, XQ Institute and The Entertainment Industry Foundation on Wednesday announced that the one-hour special, “Graduate Together: America Honors the High School Class of 2020,” will air simultaneously on NBC, ABC, CBS and Fox on May 16 at 8 p.m. EDT.

The event will pay tribute to high schoolers graduating this year and will include appearances by James, Pharrell Williams, Malala Yousafzai, the Jonas Brothers, Bad Bunny, Yara Shahidi, Ben Platt, Lena Waithe and H.E.R.

“I wanted to help create a show that looked and felt very different from traditional specials. Something that spoke to kids in a different way. These kids worked so hard to graduate and what is happening to them is truly unfair,” James said in a statement to The Associated Press. “I hope we can give them and their families something cool that makes their accomplishment feel special.”

“Graduate Together” was curated by high school students, educators and the American Federation of Teachers. It will feature commencement speeches, performances and more. It will also air on TikTok, Facebook, YouTube, Complex Networks, PeopleTV and other digital platforms.

Other participants in the event include Megan Rapinoe, YBN Cordae, Chika, Charli D’Amelio, Dixie D’Amelio, Loren Gray, Brandan “Bmike” Odums, Henry Platt and Jonah Platt.