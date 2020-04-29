Michael Jordan had a sharp tongue and persistent aim for Bulls teammate Scott Burrell.
We saw that in episode 4 of ESPN’s “The Last Dance” documentary, as Jordan needled Burrell on a team flight.
Jordan:
This man never gets sleep. Dennis Rodman Junior.
Burrell:
Don’t say that on camera.
Jordan:
He never gets his sleep. Single man, and he thinks he can hang out all night.
Burrell:
Hey, hey, don’t put that on tape. Don’t put that on tape.
Jordan:
If he committed to one girl ever, it’s a lie. It’s a lie. He’s out every night.
Burrell:
Do not put this on tape right here.
Jordan:
Why not? Get some sleep, man.
Burrell:
I do. I get a whole of sleep.
Jordan:
Look at you. You’ve got a hangover this morning.
Burrell:
No, I – M. My mom and dad are going to watch this, M.
Jordan:
Mom and dad, he’s an alcoholic.
CBS:
“I warned my parents about that part.” @sburrell24 was ready for that scene with Michael Jordan on the team plane in #TheLastDance. pic.twitter.com/fXUV91hEFL
— CBS Sports HQ (@CBSSportsHQ) April 27, 2020
Burrell:
Well, I warned my parents about that part was going to be in the movie. So, I knew that part was coming, and someone told it was going to come in today’s film. So, I was like, “Oh boy. When is it coming?” So I’m sitting on the couch watching with Jeane, my wife, and I was like, “What is she going think? What are her parents going to think?” But you know what? That was 20-something years ago. So, that’s a different way of life, and I wasn’t really that bad. I was a normal 28-year-old kid playing basketball, working on my craft every day.
His wife, Jeane Coakley, was unbothered:
I was in high school when “baby Rodman” was at his peak 😂 https://t.co/ENi0236YuW
— Jeane Coakley (@JeaneCoakley) April 27, 2020
🤣🤣🤣 Nah, I want hear about “baby Rodman” https://t.co/MQJBHU1bN2
— Jeane Coakley (@JeaneCoakley) April 27, 2020
Michael Jordan called out Scott Burrell in The Last Dance documentary. His wife, our. own @JeaneCoakley, is here to set the record straight. https://t.co/HGup1H4yDu pic.twitter.com/X39vt8LDZZ
— SNY (@SNYtv) April 28, 2020
No word on how the 1984 Bulls explained That Story to their families.