Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images

Straw poll finds NBA executives would rather build around Luka Doncic than Zion Williamson

By Kurt HelinApr 29, 2020, 9:00 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Zion Williamson entered the NBA with unreasonable hype piled on his shoulders — and then he exceeded that hype. Williamson averaged 23.6 points a game on 58.9 percent shooting, plus pulled down 6.8 rebounds a game.

In the 19 games he played. He missed 45 games due to injury.

That, and the fact that Luka Doncic is playing at a level that will earn him MVP votes at age 20, has the Mavericks star on top of a straw poll conducted by ESPN. Tim Bontemps asked 20 people — executives, scouts, and coaches — who they would build around between Williamson, Doncic, Ja Morant, and Trae Young, and Doncic was the runaway winner.

“Luka is a known quantity as a total stud,” one Eastern Conference scout said, “so you have to take the sure thing.”

“Luka has size and elite playmaking and shooting right this second,” a Western Conference executive said. “He impacts winning. I believe his game is not only sustainable, but has the ability to continue to get better.”

“I’m only taking Luka because of health concerns about Zion,” said one Western Conference coach who had Doncic and Williamson first and second, respectively. “If [Zion’s] healthy, I think he’ll win an MVP. That’s how good I think he is.”

Interestingly, a number of the executives had Morant in front of Williamson and even Doncic, seeing upside as the Memphis point guard gets stronger and improves his shot.

Again, the concern with Williamson is health — was last season’s injury issues a fluke, or should there be a lingering concern about chronic health issues? It is those risks that had executives taking Doncic or even Morant ahead of him.

Young was a relatively distant fourth and the reason was his defense — he is currently one of the worst defenders in the league. While Young’s offensive skill is unquestioned, it is a challenge to build a title team around him because he hurts the team so much on one end of the floor.

Most teams, however, would love to have any one of the four of them. They are the future of the league.

Rumor: James Wiseman on top of Warriors draft board

Steve Dykes/Getty Images
By Kurt HelinApr 29, 2020, 7:30 AM EDT
Leave a comment

If the NBA cancels the rest of the regular season, the Golden State Warriors would have the worst record in the NBA. Even if the league tries to play a few more regular season games (something Steve Kerr does not expect), it’s highly unlikely we will see enough games played to change the Warriors Draft Lottery odds.

The Warriors will have a 14 percent chance of landing the No. 1 pick.

If that happens, they have James Wiseman on top of their draft board, reports Ric Bucher of Bleacher Report.

A league source said the Warriors have Wiseman at the top of their draft board; understandable considering forward Dragan Bender, a late-season addition via two 10-day contracts, is the only 7-footer on the roster and 6’9″ Kevon Looney is the only listed center. But none of the executives surveyed put Wiseman in the category of Dwight Howard or even Deandre Ayton, big men capable of playing a significant role on Day 1.

“Does Wiseman change the game for them, the way they play?” the lower-level Eastern Conference talent evaluator asks. “No. He doesn’t play hard enough. But he makes sense. They don’t need him to be great. If he goes some place and has to be Trae [Young] or Ja [Morant], he’s not that. But if [the Warriors’] top four are back, he can be Harrison Barnes, a good fifth player.”

While Wiseman might be a good fit eventually — if he will accept that role, which is a question with him — it would not be for a couple of years. Wiseman is not ready to help a team with title aspirations right now or even help a top-four team in the West, which a healthy Warriors team likely would be. He has potential as a pick-setting rim runner, but he is raw and it will take time to get there. The Warriors are a win-now team with aging stars; they don’t have years to wait.

If the Warriors land the top pick, expect them to try hard to trade down. Warriors owner Joe Lacob said as much recently, and it’s what others around the league expect.  When asked what he would do with the No. 1 pick if he were the Warriors GM, NBC Sports’ Rob Dauster said trade down to picks four through six, and likely land a player such as Obi Toppin, Isaac Okoro, or Deni Avdija — players who should not go No. 1 but are better poised to help immediately.

The problem for the Warriors, or whoever lands the top pick, is this is a weak draft at the top — Dauster described it this way: the top three picks in this draft would go 6-10 most years — so there may not be much return in sliding down. Still, the Warriors would explore it as their first option. They need a veteran or someone who can help now more than a project.

The NBA Draft Lottery is scheduled for May 19, the Draft itself June 25. Because the league has yet to cancel games officially, it has not moved either of those dates, but expect both to be pushed back in the coming weeks. The league calendar remains in flux as the NBA tries to figure out if it can salvage some form of this season and postseason.

Stephen Curry talks NBA return, The Last Dance reaction, more

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images
By Kurt HelinApr 28, 2020, 11:00 PM EDT
Leave a comment

What has Stephen Curry learned while sheltering-in-place during the lockdown?

“I am not a very good second grade substitute teacher, we found that out,” Curry joked on the “The Rory & Carson Podcast” on Tuesday. That’s the podcast of Rory McIlroy and Carson Daly, talking golf and much more.

Tuesday, they had Curry on to discuss a lot of things, which included golf, of course, and “The Last Dance” Michael Jordan documentary that everyone seems to be watching.

“The MJ doc, man, the eras are so different. There was so much more mystery back in the day. Jordan, Pippen, and Rodman — they show up on TV, you watch a game, everybody gets into it, and then you really don’t see them or hear from them until the next game…

“So I’m actually learning a lot about leadership. And just really another appreciation for the demands that are put on us as professional athletes. I do understand the work that goes in, but also all the things that you have to juggle being in the spotlight. It’s crazy…

“So with what MJ is sharing with the world right now — and I know he said not a lot of people are gonna like him after watching this documentary because his personality was so strong, and he just wanted to be great — I love that stuff because that’s what that championship mentality is all about.”

The topic of the return of the NBA came up as well, and Curry didn’t pretend to have any answers — but he’s heard a lot of crazy ideas. Like a 3-on-3 tournament on a remote island.

“It changes every day, we’re on a wait-and-see kinda vibe, Even Chris Paul said yesterday — he’s the head of our players’ association [union] —he’s basically admitting, like everyone else, that sports are way down the totem pole. That the virus is control of everything.

“I’ve heard every option and thought in the book on how they finish the season, trying to get all the rest of the regular season [plus playoffs]… that’s a lot of basketball to get in before the end of summer…. I’ve heard certain people say all the teams are in one city, a couple of hotels so that you can control the traffic and the venues and no fans and play. I’ve heard going to some remote island for a 3-on-3 tournament. I know everybody is trying to put their head together to get back on TV for our fans. Like you said, you can’t rush it and not take all precautions of making sure we’re not putting ourselves or the people around us in danger.

“So I’ve heard it all.”

Even if play does resume this season, there’s a good chance we won’t see Curry and the Warriors. Steve Kerr has hinted at as much. With the NBA under a time crunch whenever games start again, it’s unlikely the league will create an even larger bubble just to play a few more regular season games. The money is in the playoffs.

Or, maybe teams just head off to a remote island…

Zion Williamson says Ja Morant has “earned” being Rookie of the Year frontrunner

Sean Gardner/Getty Images
By Kurt HelinApr 28, 2020, 9:30 PM EDT
Leave a comment

When the staff at NBC’s NBA page put together our Rookie of the Year picks, it was unanimous: Ja Morant was the winner.

Zion Williamson may well be the better player three or five years from now — he’s probably the better player now — but the fact Williamson only played in 19 games. In contrast, Morant played in 52 and led his team to a playoff position (when play was suspended), which puts Morant in front for the award.

Williamson gets that — he understands Morant is the frontrunner. Yes, Williamson wants the award, but he gets it. Williamson was on NBA Together with Ernie Johnson of TNT and talked about the ROY race.

“Ja being a brother of mine, I’m happy for Ja. Ja has worked for it, he’s earned it. I give respect when it’s due. I always do. But you know, as a competitor — I’m just a competitor — I want to win at everything, I’m not going to sit here and say I don’t want to win, I want to win at everything. So, my goal was if I could rally my team into the playoffs hopefully I could make a run for [ROY]. It’s just God’s plan at this point.”

It’s difficult to picture god or Adam Silver coming up with a plan where teams will play enough regular season games that the Pelicans (or Trail Blazers, for that matter) can make up the 3.5 games they trail the Grizzlies. If the regular season had played out and the Pelicans suited up for the 18 games they had left, they might have made up the ground. However, the talk around the league is a handful of regular season games at best — going straight to the playoffs is more likely — and that leaves Zion with the 52>19 math problem.

Some scouts think Morant will turn out to be the better long-term prospect — he will get stronger, his shot should improve, and most importantly, he will have the ball in his hands as a shot creator. That’s never going to be the heart of Williamson’s game.

I’d still take Zion long term, but Morant is going to be special. Let’s just hope we get to see both of them on a court again soon.

Former Warriors GM denies, Chris Paul confirms Stephen Curry-Klay Thompson trade offer

By Dan FeldmanApr 28, 2020, 8:00 PM EDT
Leave a comment

The Warriors reportedly offered to trade Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson to New Orleans for Chris Paul in 2011. But the deal fell apart when Paul refused to sign an extension with Golden State.

Then-Warriors general manager Larry Riley denied the story.

But Paul confirmed it.

Paul, via Uninterrupted:

Yeah, I remember it. True story. Yup.

That happened with a few teams.

I actually never wanted to come out west. I’m born and raised on the East Coast. So, I never was crazy about L.A. and all that until I finally got out here and lived out here. But at that time, all I knew really about the Bay – because I had been there to play the games or whatever – and everything was so just hilly, and I just thought about “Full House.”

Ethan Strauss – who first reported the Curry-and-Thompson-for-Paul offer in his book, “The Victory Machine” – specifically said Bob Myers made the offer. Now Golden State’s general manager, Myers was then the Warriors’ assistant general manager on track to get promoted to lead executive.

So, it’s possible Riley didn’t know about the offer (which would sure make Golden State look dysfunctional at that time). Either way, Riley probably shouldn’t so directly call the reporting false – though he has a clear incentive to do so.

Riley’s crowning achievements were drafting Curry and Thompson. If it becomes known Riley’s front office didn’t fully appreciate those future stars, that’d dent Riley’s legacy.

Perhaps, there’s room for middle ground. Paul might have known of a Warriors trade offer without knowing the specific players involved.

But Strauss has earned the benefit of the doubt.

Disclosure: I received a promotional copy of “The Victory Machine.”