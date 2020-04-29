Knicks general manager Scott Perry
Knicks keeping Scott Perry as general manager on one-year contract

By Dan FeldmanApr 29, 2020, 11:12 AM EDT
The Knicks fired president Steve Mills and replaced him with Leon Rose.

But general manager Scott Perry will survive – beyond just the draft.

Steve Popper of Newsday:

the Knicks needed to make a decision on Perry with a mutual option set to trigger on May 1. According to a league source, the two sides agreed on a one-year contract

Perry has an incredible knack for getting opportunities. He worked in the Magic’s front office during Rob Hennigan’s poor tenure (though sometimes disagreeing with his boss). Then, Perry went to the Kings, helped with an overrated offseason and quickly parlayed that into the Knicks job. In New York, the front office flopped in its plan then still set expectations counterproductively high.

Now he gets to stay under Rose?

A former agent, Rose is a first-time team executive. Perry knows this side of the business and can add value.

Rose knows something about how the game works, too. Lead executives get only so many hires. If he replaced Perry with an incompetent general manager, Rose would face more scrutiny with Knicks owner James Dolan. By keeping Perry – whether or not Perry is up to the job – Rose extends his honeymoon period. With Perry on only a one-year contract, Rose also maintains flexibility.

New York maintains a link to the failed Mills era, and that won’t sit well with fans. But politically, it’s easy to see why this happened.

Here are all 205 players who declared for 2020 NBA draft

By Dan FeldmanApr 29, 2020, 12:51 PM EDT
Cassius Winston was a senior at Michigan State. Udoka Azubuike was a senior at Kansas. Payton Pritchard was a senior at Kansas.

LaMelo Ball and R.J. Hampton – as old-enough American-born players who completed professional contracts outside the NBA – were automatically eligible.

Otherwise, practically every first-round prospect had to declare for the 2020 NBA draft.

The NBA allows players to withdraw until 10 days before the draft (whenever that will be). The NCAA typically has an earlier withdrawal deadline for maintaining eligibility, though everything is in flux amid the coronavirus pandemic.

For now, here are all 205 early entrants (163 players from the American system and 42 international players):

Player Team Height Status
Precious Achiuwa Memphis 6-9 Freshman
Milan Acquaah California Baptist 6-3 Junior
Jordyn Adams Austin Peay 6-3 Freshman
Abdul Ado Mississippi State 6-11 Junior
Ty-Shon Alexander Creighton 6-4 Junior
Timmy Allen Utah 6-6 Sophomore
Derrick Alston Jr. Boise State 6-9 Junior
Cole Anthony North Carolina 6-3 Freshman
Joel Ayayi Gonzaga 6-5 Sophomore
Brendan Bailey Marquette 6-8 Sophomore
Saddiq Bey Villanova 6-8 Sophomore
Tyler Bey Colorado 6-7 Junior
Jermaine Bishop Norfolk State 6-1 Junior
Jomaru Brown Eastern Kentucky 6-2 Sophomore
Marcus Burk IUPUI 6-3 Junior
Dachon Burke Jr. Nebraska 6-4 Junior
Jordan Burns Colgate 6-0 Junior
Jared Butler Baylor 6-3 Sophomore
Manny Camper Siena 6-7 Junior
Vernon Carey Jr. Duke 6-10 Freshman
Marcus Carr Minnesota 6-2 Sophomore
Tamenang Choh Brown 6-5 Junior
Kofi Cockburn Illinois 7-0 Freshman
David Collins South Florida 6-3 Junior
Zach Cooks NJIT 5-9 Junior
Jalen Crutcher Dayton 6-1 Junior
Ryan Daly St. Joseph’s 6-5 Junior
Nate Darling Delaware 6-5 Junior
Darius Days LSU 6-6 Sophomore
Dexter Dennis Wichita State 6-5 Sophomore
Lamine Diane CSUN 6-7 Sophomore
Ayo Dosunmu Illinois 6-5 Sophomore
Devon Dotson Kansas 6-2 Sophomore
Nojel Eastern Purdue 6-7 Junior
Anthony Edwards Georgia 6-5 Freshman
CJ Elleby Washington State 6-6 Sophomore
Mason Faulkner Western Carolina 6-1 Junior
LJ Figueroa St. John’s 6-6 Junior
Malik Fitts St. Mary’s 6-8 Junior
Malachi Flynn San Diego State 6-1 Junior
Blake Francis Richmond 6-0 Junior
Hasahn French St. Louis 6-7 Junior
DJ Funderburk NC State 6-10 Junior
Both Gach Utah 6-6 Sophomore
Alonzo Gaffney Ohio State 6-9 Freshman
Luka Garza Iowa 6-11 Junior
Jacob Gilyard Richmond 5-9 Junior
Grant Golden Richmond 6-10 Junior
Jordan Goodwin St. Louis 6-3 Junior
Tony Goodwin II Redemption Academy (MA) 6-6 Post-Graduate
Jayvon Graves Buffalo 6-3 Junior
AJ Green Northern Iowa 6-4 Sophomore
Darin Green Jr. UCF 6-4 Freshman
Josh Green Arizona 6-6 Freshman
Ashton Hagans Kentucky 6-3 Sophomore
Tyrese Haliburton Iowa State 6-5 Sophomore
Josh Hall Moravian Prep (NC) 6-8 Post-Graduate
Rayshaun Hammonds Georgia 6-9 Junior
Jalen Harris Nevada 6-5 Junior
Niven Hart Fresno State 6-5 Freshman
Aaron Henry Michigan State 6-6 Sophomore
Jalen Hill UCLA 6-10 Sophomore
Nate Hinton Houston 6-5 Sophomore
Jay Huff Virginia 7-1 Junior
Elijah Hughes Syracuse 6-6 Junior
Feron Hunt SMU 6-8 Sophomore
Chance Hunter Long BeachState 6-6 Sophomore
DeJon Jarreau Houston 6-5 Junior
Damien Jefferson Creighton 6-5 Junior
Isaiah Joe Arkansas 6-5 Sophomore
Dakari Johnson Cape Fear CC (NC) 6-0 Freshman
Jalen Johnson Louisiana 6-7 Junior
Andre Jones Nicholls State 6-4 Junior
C.J. Jones MTSU 6-5 Junior
Herbert Jones Alabama 6-7 Junior
Mason Jones Arkansas 6-5 Junior
Tre Jones Duke 6-3 Sophomore
Corey Kispert Gonzaga 6-7 Junior
Kameron Langley NC A&T 6-2 Junior
AJ Lawson South Carolina 6-6 Sophomore
Saben Lee Vanderbilt 6-2 Junior
Kira Lewis Jr. Alabama 6-3 Sophomore
Matt Lewis James Madison 6-5 Junior
Isaiah Livers Michigan 6-7 Junior
Denzel Mahoney Creighton 6-5 Junior
Makur Maker Pacific Academy (CA) 7-0 Post-Graduate
Sandro Mamukelashvili Seton Hall 6-11 Junior
Tre Mann Florida 6-4 Freshman
Nico Mannion Arizona 6-3 Freshman
Naji Marshall Xavier 6-7 Junior
Kenyon Martin Jr. IMG Academy (FL) 6-7 Post-Graduate
Remy Martin Arizona State 6-0 Junior
Tyrese Maxey Kentucky 6-3 Freshman
Mac McClung Georgetown 6-2 Sophomore
Jaden McDaniels Washington 6-9 Freshman
Isiaha Mike SMU 6-8 Junior
Isaiah Miller UNCG 6-0 Junior
Matt Mitchell San Diego State 6-6 Junior
EJ Montgomery Kentucky 6-10 Sophomore
Andrew Nembhard Florida 6-5 Sophomore
Aaron Nesmith Vanderbilt 6-6 Sophomore
Zeke Nnaji Arizona 6-11 Freshman
Obadiah Noel Massachusetts-Lowell 6-4 Junior
Jordan Nwora Louisville 6-7 Junior
Onyeka Okongwu USC 6-9 Freshman
Isaac Okoro Auburn 6-6 Freshman
Elijah Olaniyi Stony Brook 6-5 Junior
Daniel Oturu Minnesota 6-10 Sophomore
Reggie Perry Mississippi State 6-10 Sophomore
Filip Petrusev Gonzaga 6-11 Sophomore
John Petty Jr. Alabama 6-5 Junior
Nate Pierre-Louis Temple 6-4 Junior
Xavier Pinson Missouri 6-2 Sophomore
Yves Pons Tennessee 6-6 Junior
Immanuel Quickley Kentucky 6-3 Sophomore
Darius Quisenberry Youngstown State 6-1 Sophomore
Jahmi’us Ramsey Texas Tech 6-4 Freshman
Paul Reed Jr. DePaul 6-9 Junior
Nick Richards Kentucky 6-11 Junior
Colbey Ross Pepperdine 6-1 Junior
Fatts Russell Rhode Island 5-10 Junior
Joe Saterfield Ranger CC (TX) 6-4 Freshman
Jayden Scrubb John A. Logan College (IL) 6-6 Sophomore
Aamir Simms Clemson 6-9 Junior
Ja’Vonte Smart LSU 6-4 Sophomore
Chris Smith UCLA 6-9 Junior
Collin Smith UCF 6-11 Junior
Jalen Smith Maryland 6-10 Sophomore
Justin Smith Indiana 6-7 Junior
Mitchell Smith Missouri 6-10 Junior
Stef Smith Vermont 6-1 Junior
Ben Stanley Hampton 6-6 Sophomore
Cassius Stanley Duke 6-6 Freshman
Isaiah Stewart Washington 6-9 Freshman
Parker Stewart UT-Martin 6-5 Sophomore
Terry Taylor Austin Peay 6-5 Junior
MaCio Teague Baylor 6-3 Junior
Tyrell Terry Stanford 6-1 Freshman
Justin Thomas Morehead State 5-11 Junior
Ethan Thompson Oregon State 6-5 Junior
Xavier Tillman Sr. Michigan State 6-8 Junior
Jeremiah Tilmon Missouri 6-10 Junior
Obi Toppin Dayton 6-9 Sophomore
Jordan Tucker Butler 6-7 Junior
Devin Vassell Florida State 6-6 Sophomore
Alonzo Verge Jr. Arizona State 6-3 Junior
Chris Vogt Cincinnati 7-1 Junior
CJ Walker Ohio State 6-1 Junior
Trendon Watford LSU 6-9 Freshman
Ibi Watson Dayton 6-5 Junior
Nick Weatherspoon Mississippi State 6-2 Junior
Kaleb Wesson Ohio State 6-9 Junior
Jarrod West Marshall 5-11 Junior
Romello White Arizona State 6-8 Junior
Kahlil Whitney Kentucky 6-6 Freshman
DeAndre Williams Evansville 6-9 Sophomore
Emmitt Williams LSU 6-6 Sophomore
Keith Williams Cincinnati 6-5 Junior
Patrick Williams Florida State 6-8 Freshman
James Wiseman Memphis 7-1 Freshman
Robert Woodard II Mississippi State 6-7 Sophomore
McKinley Wright IV Colorado 6-0 Junior
Omer Yurtseven Georgetown 7-0 Junior
Berke Atar MZT Skopje (Macedonia) 6-11 1999 DOB
Deni Avdija Maccabi Tel Aviv (Israel) 6-8 2001 DOB
Brancou Badio Barcelona (Spain) 6-3 1999 DOB
Darko Bajo Split (Croatia) 6-10 1999 DOB
Philippe Bayehe Roseto (Italy) 6-9 1999 DOB
Marek Blazevic Rytas (Lithuania) 6-10 2001 DOB
Adrian Bogucki Radom (Poland) 7-1 1999 DOB
Leandro Bolmaro Barcelona (Spain) 6-6 2000 DOB
Vinicius Da Silva Prat (Spain) 7-0 2001 DOB
Henri Drell Pesaro (Italy) 6-9 2000 DOB
Imru Duke Zentro Basket (Spain) 6-8 1999 DOB
Michele Ebeling Kleb Ferrara (Italy) 6-9 1999 DOB
Paul Eboua Pesaro (Italy) 6-8 2000 DOB
Osas Ehigiator Fuenlabrada (Spain) 6-10 1999 DOB
Joel Ekamba Limoges (France) 6-5 2001 DOB
Selim Fofana Neuchatel (Switzerland) 6-3 1999 DOB
Miguel Gonzalez Baskonia (Spain) 6-7 1999 DOB
Killian Hayes Ratiopharm Ulm (Germany) 6-5 2001 DOB
Sehmus Hazer Bandirma (Turkey) 6-3 1999 DOB
Rokas Jokubaitis Zalgiris (Lithuania) 6-4 2000 DOB
Georgios Kalaitzakis Nevezis (Lithuania) 6-8 1999 DOB
Vit Krejci Zaragoza (Spain) 6-8 2000 DOB
Arturs Kurucs VEF Riga (Latvia) 6-3 2000 DOB
Dut Mabor Roseto (Italy) 7-1 2001 DOB
Yam Madar Hapoel Tel Aviv (Israel) 6-2 2000 DOB
Theo Maledon ASVEL (France) 6-4 2001 DOB
Karim Mane Vanier (Canada) 6-5 2000 DOB
Sergi Martinez Barcelona (Spain) 6-8 1999 DOB
Nikola Miskovic Mega Bemax (Serbia) 6-10 1999 DOB
Aristide Mouaha Roseto (Italy) 6-3 2000 DOB
Caio Pacheco Bahia Basket (Argentina) 6-3 1999 DOB
Joel Parra Joventut (Spain) 6-8 2000 DOB
Aleksej Pokusevski Olympiacos (Greece) 7-0 2001 DOB
Sander Raieste Kalev/Cramo (Estonia) 6-9 1999 DOB
Nikolaos Rogkavopoulos AEK (Greece) 6-8 2001 DOB
Yigitcan Saybir Anadolu Efes (Turkey) 6-7 1999 DOB
Njegos Sikiras Fuenlabrada (Spain) 6-9 1999 DOB
Marko Simonovic Mega Bemax (Serbia) 6-11 1999 DOB
Mouhamed Thiam Nanterre (France) 6-9 2001 DOB
Uros Trifunovic Partizan (Serbia) 6-7 2000 DOB
Arnas Velicka Prienai (Lithuania) 6-4 1999 DOB
Andrii Voinalovych Khimik (Ukraine) 6-10 1999 DOB

Tulane guard Teshaun Hightower, who announced he was declaring for the draft and was since charged with murder, was not included.

Straw poll finds NBA executives would rather build around Luka Doncic than Zion Williamson

By Kurt HelinApr 29, 2020, 9:00 AM EDT
Zion Williamson entered the NBA with unreasonable hype piled on his shoulders — and then he exceeded that hype. Williamson averaged 23.6 points a game on 58.9 percent shooting, plus pulled down 6.8 rebounds a game.

In the 19 games he played. He missed 45 games due to injury.

That, and the fact that Luka Doncic is playing at a level that will earn him MVP votes at age 20, has the Mavericks star on top of a straw poll conducted by ESPN. Tim Bontemps asked 20 people — executives, scouts, and coaches — who they would build around between Williamson, Doncic, Ja Morant, and Trae Young, and Doncic was the runaway winner.

“Luka is a known quantity as a total stud,” one Eastern Conference scout said, “so you have to take the sure thing.”

“Luka has size and elite playmaking and shooting right this second,” a Western Conference executive said. “He impacts winning. I believe his game is not only sustainable, but has the ability to continue to get better.”

“I’m only taking Luka because of health concerns about Zion,” said one Western Conference coach who had Doncic and Williamson first and second, respectively. “If [Zion’s] healthy, I think he’ll win an MVP. That’s how good I think he is.”

Interestingly, a number of the executives had Morant in front of Williamson and even Doncic, seeing upside as the Memphis point guard gets stronger and improves his shot.

Again, the concern with Williamson is health — was last season’s injury issues a fluke, or should there be a lingering concern about chronic health issues? It is those risks that had executives taking Doncic or even Morant ahead of him.

Young was a relatively distant fourth and the reason was his defense — he is currently one of the worst defenders in the league. While Young’s offensive skill is unquestioned, it is a challenge to build a title team around him because he hurts the team so much on one end of the floor.

Most teams, however, would love to have any one of the four of them. They are the future of the league.

Rumor: James Wiseman on top of Warriors draft board

By Kurt HelinApr 29, 2020, 7:30 AM EDT
If the NBA cancels the rest of the regular season, the Golden State Warriors would have the worst record in the NBA. Even if the league tries to play a few more regular season games (something Steve Kerr does not expect), it’s highly unlikely we will see enough games played to change the Warriors Draft Lottery odds.

The Warriors will have a 14 percent chance of landing the No. 1 pick.

If that happens, they have James Wiseman on top of their draft board, reports Ric Bucher of Bleacher Report.

A league source said the Warriors have Wiseman at the top of their draft board; understandable considering forward Dragan Bender, a late-season addition via two 10-day contracts, is the only 7-footer on the roster and 6’9″ Kevon Looney is the only listed center. But none of the executives surveyed put Wiseman in the category of Dwight Howard or even Deandre Ayton, big men capable of playing a significant role on Day 1.

“Does Wiseman change the game for them, the way they play?” the lower-level Eastern Conference talent evaluator asks. “No. He doesn’t play hard enough. But he makes sense. They don’t need him to be great. If he goes some place and has to be Trae [Young] or Ja [Morant], he’s not that. But if [the Warriors’] top four are back, he can be Harrison Barnes, a good fifth player.”

While Wiseman might be a good fit eventually — if he will accept that role, which is a question with him — it would not be for a couple of years. Wiseman is not ready to help a team with title aspirations right now or even help a top-four team in the West, which a healthy Warriors team likely would be. He has potential as a pick-setting rim runner, but he is raw and it will take time to get there. The Warriors are a win-now team with aging stars; they don’t have years to wait.

If the Warriors land the top pick, expect them to try hard to trade down. Warriors owner Joe Lacob said as much recently, and it’s what others around the league expect.  When asked what he would do with the No. 1 pick if he were the Warriors GM, NBC Sports’ Rob Dauster said trade down to picks four through six, and likely land a player such as Obi Toppin, Isaac Okoro, or Deni Avdija — players who should not go No. 1 but are better poised to help immediately.

The problem for the Warriors, or whoever lands the top pick, is this is a weak draft at the top — Dauster described it this way: the top three picks in this draft would go 6-10 most years — so there may not be much return in sliding down. Still, the Warriors would explore it as their first option. They need a veteran or someone who can help now more than a project.

The NBA Draft Lottery is scheduled for May 19, the Draft itself June 25. Because the league has yet to cancel games officially, it has not moved either of those dates, but expect both to be pushed back in the coming weeks. The league calendar remains in flux as the NBA tries to figure out if it can salvage some form of this season and postseason.

Stephen Curry talks NBA return, The Last Dance reaction, more

By Kurt HelinApr 28, 2020, 11:00 PM EDT
What has Stephen Curry learned while sheltering-in-place during the lockdown?

“I am not a very good second grade substitute teacher, we found that out,” Curry joked on the “The Rory & Carson Podcast” on Tuesday. That’s the podcast of Rory McIlroy and Carson Daly, talking golf and much more.

Tuesday, they had Curry on to discuss a lot of things, which included golf, of course, and “The Last Dance” Michael Jordan documentary that everyone seems to be watching.

“The MJ doc, man, the eras are so different. There was so much more mystery back in the day. Jordan, Pippen, and Rodman — they show up on TV, you watch a game, everybody gets into it, and then you really don’t see them or hear from them until the next game…

“So I’m actually learning a lot about leadership. And just really another appreciation for the demands that are put on us as professional athletes. I do understand the work that goes in, but also all the things that you have to juggle being in the spotlight. It’s crazy…

“So with what MJ is sharing with the world right now — and I know he said not a lot of people are gonna like him after watching this documentary because his personality was so strong, and he just wanted to be great — I love that stuff because that’s what that championship mentality is all about.”

The topic of the return of the NBA came up as well, and Curry didn’t pretend to have any answers — but he’s heard a lot of crazy ideas. Like a 3-on-3 tournament on a remote island.

“It changes every day, we’re on a wait-and-see kinda vibe, Even Chris Paul said yesterday — he’s the head of our players’ association [union] —he’s basically admitting, like everyone else, that sports are way down the totem pole. That the virus is control of everything.

“I’ve heard every option and thought in the book on how they finish the season, trying to get all the rest of the regular season [plus playoffs]… that’s a lot of basketball to get in before the end of summer…. I’ve heard certain people say all the teams are in one city, a couple of hotels so that you can control the traffic and the venues and no fans and play. I’ve heard going to some remote island for a 3-on-3 tournament. I know everybody is trying to put their head together to get back on TV for our fans. Like you said, you can’t rush it and not take all precautions of making sure we’re not putting ourselves or the people around us in danger.

“So I’ve heard it all.”

Even if play does resume this season, there’s a good chance we won’t see Curry and the Warriors. Steve Kerr has hinted at as much. With the NBA under a time crunch whenever games start again, it’s unlikely the league will create an even larger bubble just to play a few more regular season games. The money is in the playoffs.

Or, maybe teams just head off to a remote island…