Knicks keeping Scott Perry as general manager on one-year contract

What has Stephen Curry learned while sheltering-in-place during the lockdown?

“I am not a very good second grade substitute teacher, we found that out,” Curry joked on the “The Rory & Carson Podcast” on Tuesday. That’s the podcast of Rory McIlroy and Carson Daly, talking golf and much more.

Tuesday, they had Curry on to discuss a lot of things, which included golf, of course, and “The Last Dance” Michael Jordan documentary that everyone seems to be watching.

“The MJ doc, man, the eras are so different. There was so much more mystery back in the day. Jordan, Pippen, and Rodman — they show up on TV, you watch a game, everybody gets into it, and then you really don’t see them or hear from them until the next game…

“So I’m actually learning a lot about leadership. And just really another appreciation for the demands that are put on us as professional athletes. I do understand the work that goes in, but also all the things that you have to juggle being in the spotlight. It’s crazy…

“So with what MJ is sharing with the world right now — and I know he said not a lot of people are gonna like him after watching this documentary because his personality was so strong, and he just wanted to be great — I love that stuff because that’s what that championship mentality is all about.”

The topic of the return of the NBA came up as well, and Curry didn’t pretend to have any answers — but he’s heard a lot of crazy ideas. Like a 3-on-3 tournament on a remote island.

“It changes every day, we’re on a wait-and-see kinda vibe, Even Chris Paul said yesterday — he’s the head of our players’ association [union] —he’s basically admitting, like everyone else, that sports are way down the totem pole. That the virus is control of everything.

“I’ve heard every option and thought in the book on how they finish the season, trying to get all the rest of the regular season [plus playoffs]… that’s a lot of basketball to get in before the end of summer…. I’ve heard certain people say all the teams are in one city, a couple of hotels so that you can control the traffic and the venues and no fans and play. I’ve heard going to some remote island for a 3-on-3 tournament. I know everybody is trying to put their head together to get back on TV for our fans. Like you said, you can’t rush it and not take all precautions of making sure we’re not putting ourselves or the people around us in danger.

“So I’ve heard it all.”

Even if play does resume this season, there’s a good chance we won’t see Curry and the Warriors. Steve Kerr has hinted at as much. With the NBA under a time crunch whenever games start again, it’s unlikely the league will create an even larger bubble just to play a few more regular season games. The money is in the playoffs.

Or, maybe teams just head off to a remote island…