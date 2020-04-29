Bulls coach Jim Boylen
Joe Robbins/Getty Images

Rumor: Adrian Griffin, Ime Udoka at front of line to be next Bulls coach

By Kurt HelinApr 29, 2020, 6:00 PM EDT
Leave a comment

While rounding out a new front office (such as hiring Marc Eversley’s as GM), and with play suspended mid-season, the Chicago Bulls new man in charge — Arturas Karnisovas — has been able to avoid one question:

Will coach Jim Boylen be back as head coach?

Boylen expects to keep his job, and at the least wants a chance to make that pitch. A lot of Bulls fans — and league observers — expect Boylen will lose his job. Boylen hasn’t been popular with players, picks odd times to make points with timeouts, and, in any situation, a new front office often leads to a new coach.

At the Athletic, Darnell Mayberry broke down what he has heard from sources is next.

While Boylen is hoping to stay, the easiest and most efficient way for Karnisovas to begin building the Bulls in his image is to bring in his own coach. Multiple rival executives who spoke to The Athletic on the condition of anonymity anticipate that is what the Bulls eventually will do, whether in the coming days or whenever the NBA announces plans for continuing or canceling its interrupted regular season…

So who could the next coach be? Two current assistant coaches are standing out as increasingly possible Boylen replacements whenever the job may open: Toronto’s Adrian Griffin and Philadelphia’s Ime Udoka.

Both have ties to the new front-office regime. Both have long been mentioned in coaching circles as lead-man material. And on multiple levels, both fit the mold the Bulls previously have pursued.

It would be a massive surprise if Karnisovas and company make any kind of move before some kind of conclusion of the season is announced. With the Bulls eight games out of the playoffs and the 11 seed in the East when play was suspended, there is a very good chance they do not play again. Still, it would be bad form to fire the coach and make a move for another until there is some kind of official conclusion to the Bulls’ season.

There is some political cover in keeping Boylen on — “he’s not my hire, we wanted to evaluate him and the players” which buys Karnisovas some time — but if his unpopularity with the players hurts the locker room chemistry and the Bulls ability to recruit free agents, then it is time for a change. Both Griffin and Udoka are considered guys ready for their shot in the big chair.

Most of the speculation around the league I have heard is that a change is coming, that the Bulls will be looking for a new head coach. The question becomes when will that decision get made? Like everything around the NBA right now, that is up in the air.

 

 

If NBA returns in fanless bubble, will there be regular-season games? A play-in tournament?

NBA playoffs
Garrett Ellwood/NBAE via Getty Images
By Kurt HelinApr 29, 2020, 9:00 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Right now, only one thing about a possible NBA return is certain: There will be no NBA games in arenas full of fans anytime soon. Certainly not as part of salvaging this season.

Whether the NBA returns at all remains unclear, with Adam Silver saying data will drive the decision.

If it does return, if the NBA crowns a champion this season, it will be inside a “bubble” — a facility without fans, likely near or attached to a hotel, where extensive testing can screen who gets inside the bubble, keeping human contact down and the coronavirus out. That potential location looking more and more likely is Orlando (over Las Vegas). The advantage of Orlando and the Walt Disney World property is it is all private land, which makes security and keeping people in (or out) of the bubble easier.

If the bubble proves feasible, it leads to the next hard question:

What does the rest of the NBA season even look like?

Here are the three potential paths.

Play all or some of the remaining regular season, followed by a condensed playoffs

This would be the league’s ideal scenario. It would give regional sports networks the chance to make some money back on lost games (even though there would be conflicts because 22 of them have contracts with MLB teams). It would give players and teams to get back into game shape, start to get their teamwork back to midseason form, and improve the level of play in the postseason.

It’s also the most unlikely to happen, for a couple of reasons. The first is the calendar: even with the league willing to go past Labor Day and into September with playoffs and Finals games, start working the calendar backward (including at least 25 days of training camp) and it becomes very difficult to fit in regular season and postseason games.

Second, the larger the NBA makes the bubble, the harder it is to secure and maintain (and there are already challenges with the availability of testing, keeping hotel staff healthy and tested, meals, and more). Bring in those 14 teams not making the postseason and it’s 210 extra players, plus coaches, trainers, equipment managers, video guys, and on down the line. It’s a lot. And for the teams well out of the postseason, what exactly do they gain from this? Not gate receipts. Teams out of the postseason will prioritize health and next season. Would the Golden State Warriors play Stephen Curry in 5-10 games and risk injury when they have no shot at the playoffs?

Have seeds 7-10 have a play-in tournament followed by the playoffs

Adam Silver pitched this idea as part of his planned changes for the 75th NBA season, and fans and media appeared to like it. Teams and players, not so much. There was enough pushback that the idea was scrapped, along with the midseason tournament.

However, desperate times call for desperate measures. Let’s use the West as an example of how this would play out: The 7-seed Mavericks would play the 8-seed Grizzlies in one game, the winner is in; the 9-seed Trail Blazers and 10-seed Pelicans would play one game, loser goes home; then the loser of the 7/8 game would face the winner of the 9/10 game for the final playoff spot.

Here’s the problem: Of the eight teams in the tournament (four from each conference), two go home after just one game, two go home after two games. That’s four teams who brought their teams to Orlando, went through 25-days of training camp, all so they could play a game or two. Games that bring them no gate revenue. Again, this just makes the bubble bigger, and is the payoff worth it?

Call the regular season done and head straight to the playoffs

This is the most likely scenario. Is it fair to the Pelicans/Trail Blazers/Kings that had a chance to catch Memphis and earn a playoff spot if the season hadn’t been suspended? No. But Anthony Slater at The Athletic put it best:

The league can tell teams like the Kings and Pelicans: “Sorry. You might’ve slipped into the eighth spot. But you were very likely going to be eliminated quickly and those two high-dollar home playoff games you would’ve hosted? They’re already gone. There won’t be fans. None of you are near .500. It’s the middle of a pandemic. Now is not the time to worry about legacies of teams without winning records.”

There would need to be some exhibition games between teams before the playoffs started (East vs. West?) just for players to get some teamwork and timing back.

The first couple of rounds of the playoffs would need to be shrunk down to best-of-five series (there has been talk of a best-of-three, but that seems to short and random). The Finals, and likely conference finals, would be best-of-seven affairs, like usual.

Would we see the champion as legitimate? There will be an asterisk next to this season no matter what, but if the Bucks, Lakers, or Clippers go on to win the title, that will feel like an outcome we might have seen had there been no coronavirus. If the Oklahoma City Thunder or Miami Heat won the title, it would raise some eyebrows.

Let’s just hope we get to raise those eyebrows and ask questions because the games are being played.

Carmen Electra recalls Dennis Rodman: “Dennis was considered the bad boy of basketball and I like bad boys”

Carmen Electra and Dennis Rodman
Getty Images
Associated PressApr 29, 2020, 7:30 PM EDT
Leave a comment

ASSOCIATED PRESS — Carmen Electra’s basketball fandom wasn’t much more than wearing Jordans in high school and her awareness of Dennis Rodman was simply that the NBA bad boy had dated Madonna.

But once the then-Chicago Bulls star, who used his hair as a colorful canvas and illustrated his body with tattoos, noticed the rising 1990′s entertainment star and “Playboy” model, he became enamored with Electra.

“We exchanged numbers and he would call and call and call,” Electra said. “I wouldn’t respond. Finally, one day I picked up the phone and he invited me to come hang out with him and I went for it. I went in.”

Electra, who turned 48 last week, has found herself once again in the spotlight after their relationship blossomed back to life in the documentary “The Last Dance” — the ESPN and Netflix documentary series built around Michael Jordan’s final season with the Chicago Bulls in 1997-98.

“Dennis was considered the bad boy of basketball,” Electra said, “and I like bad boys.”

Electra and Rodman were married, the Bulls won championships and the couple became tabloid sensations. She talked about some of the wild times in the documentary — which drew 6.1 million viewers across ESPN & ESPN2 last Sunday — including once hiding naked under the covers as Jordan banged on a hotel door trying to drag Rodman back to practice.

“I remember being in the living room, naked, in Dennis’ house in Chicago,” Electra told The Associated Press. “He was very humble. He threw a mattress in front of the couch in the living room. That’s where he always slept. That’s where I slept as well. We were both naked, actually, when there’s a knock at the door, Dennis jumps up, I don’t know if he answered the door naked or not, I can’t remember that part because I was hiding. He just turned around to me and said, ’It’s Michael Jordan. I’ve got to go practice.”

She later detailed her sexual dalliances with Rodman throughout the Bulls’ practice facility, everywhere from the training room to the court, and possibly even coach Phil Jackson’s office.

“I’d have to say, sorry, coach,” she said with a laugh.

Rodman’s eccentricities transcended his basketball skills that led to NBA titles with the Detroit Pistons and Bulls and forged a path to the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame. He led the league in rebounding an NBA-record seven straight seasons, won consecutive defensive player of the year awards, and back-to-back titles with the Pistons before teaming with Jordan and Scottie Pippen for three championships in a row with the Bulls.

Electra’s career skyrocketed, her sex appeal had landed her roles in “Baywatch” and a hosting gig on MTV’s “Singled Out.” She shuttled between jobs and trips to Chicago to be with Rodman and said she passed on numerous auditions to spend more time with him. She explained that Rodman could be a very quiet man who “loved to have a cheeseburger and a shake” before games and always called her “momma.”

The changes came when the final horn sounded.

“After the game, the party was on,” Electra said. “It would start with dinner. Then we would go to the strip club, after hours, … I was trying to keep up. I kept up for a long time. I literally felt like one of the boys trying to keep up with Dennis.”

Electra said the partying didn’t seem to slow Rodman, who at times could shrug off the previous night’s shenanigans.

“I almost think of him as not human,” Electra said. “I would have the worst, worst headaches in the morning and he would go to practice. A couple of times he may have been a little late.”

Electra, speaking on the phone from Los Angeles, said she was looking at a picture of Rodman (“so cool, so ahead of his time”) from their time together as she recalled their fiery relationship.

They wed in November 1998, filed for annulment nine days later, reconciled but divorced in April 1999. Electra, whose likeness is soon to appear on a mobile celebrity slot game, and Rodman share an agent and he helped reconnect the pair for a brief conversation months ago.

She said watching the documentary helped her appreciate her time with Rodman.

“Yes, we had a blast, and this wild love, but we had a lot of hard times, too. A lot of struggles,” she said. “No matter what, I’ll always wish him the best.”

Isiah Thomas: If walk-off cost me Dream Team spot, I’m more disappointed now than at time

Isiah Thomas and Michael Jordan
Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanApr 29, 2020, 4:30 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Pistons great Isiah Thomas expressed regret for walking off the floor without shaking the Bulls’ hands at the end of the 1991 Eastern Conference finals. Michael Jordan still carries a grudge.

And this is 29 years later!

Emotions were running much hotter at the time.

The Dream Team was selected shortly after, and Thomas was excluded. It was easy to see Jordan as the reason. At the time, speculation focused on Thomas’ alleged freeze-out of the Bulls star during the 1985 All-Star game.

But seeing how much attention Jordan paid to the handshake snub during “The Last Dance” documentary, there’s even more reason to view that as a factor.

Thomas, via ESPN:

Looking back, if I’m not a part of the Dream Team because a lapse in emotion in terms of not shaking someone’s hand, if that’s the reason why I didn’t make the Dream Team, then I am more disappointed today than I was back then when I wasn’t selected.

Thomas was a marginal choice for the Dream Team. He would have been a totally reasonable selection. It was also reasonable to leave him off purely on basketball merit. He wasn’t as great as the players who made it for career accomplishments, and he was past his prime in 1992.

But it’s hard to believe politics – especially appeasing Jordan – didn’t factor. I don’t blame Thomas for believing he didn’t get fair consideration for the 1992 Olympic team.

It’s easy to hide behind valuing sportsmanship while playing up the handshake situation. But Larry Bird made the Dream Team.

Bird, via Mitch Lawrence of the New York Daily News:

“I didn’t shake hands when we lost to the Lakers,” recalled Bird, now the Pacers’ president. “I never shook hands. When the Lakers and Celtics played, we didn’t shake hands. When I first got to play against Magic, there was a hate factor there. It was more than just dislike.”

The big difference: Bird didn’t cross Jordan, the NBA’s golden boy. Thomas did.

So, a minor situation got turned into something much bigger that still resonates all these years later.

Big enough to cost Thomas a spot on the Dream Team? Maybe.

The uncertainty alone is troubling.

Sacramento Kings charging California $500K per month to use arena as hospital

Sacramento Kings owner Vivek Ranadive
Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanApr 29, 2020, 3:00 PM EDT
Leave a comment

The Kings have allowed their former arena to be turned into a field hospital amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Lest you get the wrong idea…

Ryan Sabalow and Dale Kasler of The Sacramento Bee:

The state is paying the Kings $500,000 a month for use of the facility for three months, though the team has donated the use of adjacent practice facility.

The expenses are detailed in a state contract The Bee obtained after filing a request under the California Public Records Act with Gov. Gavin Newsom’s Office of Emergency Services.

The contract — signed quietly and without public announcement — now raises questions about the expenditure of taxpayer money to enrich an NBA franchise that paid its top player Harrison Barnes $24.1 million in 2019.

Harrison Barnes keeps catching strays.

The Kings have made other donations amid the pandemic. The rent appears to be standard rate. The Kings, run by owner Vivek Ranadive, are a private business. An arena belongs fully within the scope of that private business.

Except when it’s time to build a new arena. Then, taxpayers should pay some of the costs.