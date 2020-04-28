Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

Stephen Curry talks NBA return, The Last Dance reaction, more

By Kurt HelinApr 28, 2020, 11:00 PM EDT
What has Stephen Curry learned while sheltering-in-place during the lockdown?

“I am not a very good second grade substitute teacher, we found that out,” Curry joked on the “The Rory & Carson Podcast” on Tuesday. That’s the podcast of Rory McIlroy and Carson Daly, talking golf and much more.

Tuesday, they had Curry on to discuss a lot of things, which included golf, of course, and “The Last Dance” Michael Jordan documentary that everyone seems to be watching.

“The MJ doc, man, the eras are so different. There was so much more mystery back in the day. Jordan, Pippen, and Rodman — they show up on TV, you watch a game, everybody gets into it, and then you really don’t see them or hear from them until the next game…

“So I’m actually learning a lot about leadership. And just really another appreciation for the demands that are put on us as professional athletes. I do understand the work that goes in, but also all the things that you have to juggle being in the spotlight. It’s crazy…

“So with what MJ is sharing with the world right now — and I know he said not a lot of people are gonna like him after watching this documentary because his personality was so strong, and he just wanted to be great — I love that stuff because that’s what that championship mentality is all about.”

The topic of the return of the NBA came up as well, and Curry didn’t pretend to have any answers — but he’s heard a lot of crazy ideas. Like a 3-on-3 tournament on a remote island.

“It changes every day, we’re on a wait-and-see kinda vibe, Even Chris Paul said yesterday — he’s the head of our players’ association [union] —he’s basically admitting, like everyone else, that sports are way down the totem pole. That the virus is control of everything.

“I’ve heard every option and thought in the book on how they finish the season, trying to get all the rest of the regular season [plus playoffs]… that’s a lot of basketball to get in before the end of summer…. I’ve heard certain people say all the teams are in one city, a couple of hotels so that you can control the traffic and the venues and no fans and play. I’ve heard going to some remote island for a 3-on-3 tournament. I know everybody is trying to put their head together to get back on TV for our fans. Like you said, you can’t rush it and not take all precautions of making sure we’re not putting ourselves or the people around us in danger.

“So I’ve heard it all.”

Even if play does resume this season, there’s a good chance we won’t see Curry and the Warriors. Steve Kerr has hinted at as much. With the NBA under a time crunch whenever games start again, it’s unlikely the league will create an even larger bubble just to play a few more regular season games. The money is in the playoffs.

Or, maybe teams just head off to a remote island…

Zion Williamson says Ja Morant has “earned” being Rookie of the Year frontrunner

Sean Gardner/Getty Images
By Kurt HelinApr 28, 2020, 9:30 PM EDT
When the staff at NBC’s NBA page put together our Rookie of the Year picks, it was unanimous: Ja Morant was the winner.

Zion Williamson may well be the better player three or five years from now — he’s probably the better player now — but the fact Williamson only played in 19 games. In contrast, Morant played in 52 and led his team to a playoff position (when play was suspended), which puts Morant in front for the award.

Williamson gets that — he understands Morant is the frontrunner. Yes, Williamson wants the award, but he gets it. Williamson was on NBA Together with Ernie Johnson of TNT and talked about the ROY race.

“Ja being a brother of mine, I’m happy for Ja. Ja has worked for it, he’s earned it. I give respect when it’s due. I always do. But you know, as a competitor — I’m just a competitor — I want to win at everything, I’m not going to sit here and say I don’t want to win, I want to win at everything. So, my goal was if I could rally my team into the playoffs hopefully I could make a run for [ROY]. It’s just God’s plan at this point.”

It’s difficult to picture god or Adam Silver coming up with a plan where teams will play enough regular season games that the Pelicans (or Trail Blazers, for that matter) can make up the 3.5 games they trail the Grizzlies. If the regular season had played out and the Pelicans suited up for the 18 games they had left, they might have made up the ground. However, the talk around the league is a handful of regular season games at best — going straight to the playoffs is more likely — and that leaves Zion with the 52>19 math problem.

Some scouts think Morant will turn out to be the better long-term prospect — he will get stronger, his shot should improve, and most importantly, he will have the ball in his hands as a shot creator. That’s never going to be the heart of Williamson’s game.

I’d still take Zion long term, but Morant is going to be special. Let’s just hope we get to see both of them on a court again soon.

Former Warriors GM denies, Chris Paul confirms Stephen Curry-Klay Thompson trade offer

By Dan FeldmanApr 28, 2020, 8:00 PM EDT
The Warriors reportedly offered to trade Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson to New Orleans for Chris Paul in 2011. But the deal fell apart when Paul refused to sign an extension with Golden State.

Then-Warriors general manager Larry Riley denied the story.

But Paul confirmed it.

Paul, via Uninterrupted:

Yeah, I remember it. True story. Yup.

That happened with a few teams.

I actually never wanted to come out west. I’m born and raised on the East Coast. So, I never was crazy about L.A. and all that until I finally got out here and lived out here. But at that time, all I knew really about the Bay – because I had been there to play the games or whatever – and everything was so just hilly, and I just thought about “Full House.”

Ethan Strauss – who first reported the Curry-and-Thompson-for-Paul offer in his book, “The Victory Machine” – specifically said Bob Myers made the offer. Now Golden State’s general manager, Myers was then the Warriors’ assistant general manager on track to get promoted to lead executive.

So, it’s possible Riley didn’t know about the offer (which would sure make Golden State look dysfunctional at that time). Either way, Riley probably shouldn’t so directly call the reporting false – though he has a clear incentive to do so.

Riley’s crowning achievements were drafting Curry and Thompson. If it becomes known Riley’s front office didn’t fully appreciate those future stars, that’d dent Riley’s legacy.

Perhaps, there’s room for middle ground. Paul might have known of a Warriors trade offer without knowing the specific players involved.

But Strauss has earned the benefit of the doubt.

Report: Kings likely to keep Vlade Divac, Luke Walton for next season

Kings coach Luke Walton and general manager Vlade Divac
Rocky Widner/NBAE via Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanApr 28, 2020, 6:15 PM EDT
Kings owner Vivek Ranadive reportedly showed his frustration with general manager Vlade Divac and coach Luke Walton earlier this season.

Sam Amick of The Athletic:

but sources say Divac and Walton appear very likely to remain (their contracts run through the 2022-23 season).

After starting 15-29, Sacramento has since gone 13-7. Winning cures most ills.

But the Kings will still likely miss the playoffs, and pressure will only increase – especially on Divac.

Sacramento already has a highly paid shooting guard in Buddy Hield and still plans to pay impending restricted free agent Bogdan Bogdanovic. De'Aaron Fox will also be eligible for a contract extension this offseason. As teams get more expensive, expectations rise.

Meanwhile, Luka Doncic casts a large shadow from Dallas. Drafting Marvin Bagley III over Doncic will always loom over Divac.

And if there’s pressure on the general manager, there’s usually pressure on the coach.

Divac and Walton might keep their jobs for now. But it’ll still be a challenge for them to get the Kings winning more quickly than Ranadive gets impatient.

Aaron Gordon drops Dwyane Wade diss track about dunk contest (video)

By Dan FeldmanApr 28, 2020, 4:35 PM EDT
Aaron Gordon was so bitter about losing the dunk contest (again), he said never participate again.

But he hasn’t completely moved on.

The Magic forward released a song called “9 OUT OF 10” directed at Dwyane Wade. Wade’s controversial judging – giving Gordon a nine for his dunk over Tacko Fall – clinched victory for Derrick Jones Jr., another member of the Miami Heat.

My favorite lyrics:

Ride the heat the Windy City, did you see the damn coat?

Saw you in the hallway, you say “youngin, put on a show”

Didn’t know that’s the code for you about to get rolled

Even Adam Silver told me I deserve the gold

Didn’t got the trophy, but I got somethin’ to hold

Deez N***

A few thoughts:

  • Gordon sipping Wade’s wine is a nice touch.
  • The song starts slow, and Gordon is no Damian Lillard (the NBA’s best rapper). But flow eventually gets rolling. This fun.
  • Did NBA commissioner Adam Silver really tell Gordon he deserved to win? I wonder how Jones would feel about that.