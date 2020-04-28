Lakers owner Jeanie Buss
Jevone Moore/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Report: Lakers were only NBA team to apply for Paycheck Protection Plan loan

By Dan FeldmanApr 28, 2020, 10:35 AM EDT
Leave a comment

The Lakers returned a $4.6 million forgivable loan they received under a federal program ostensibly designed to help small businesses through the coronavirus pandemic.

But should the Lakers have applied through the Payroll Protection Program in the first place?

The mounting evidence sure looks unfavorable for Jeanie Buss’ franchise.

Darren Rovell of The Action Network:

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, via Fred Imbert of CNBC:

“I’m not a big fan of the fact that they took a $4.6 million,” Mnuchin told CNBC’s “Squawk Box.” “I think that’s outrageous.”

Mnuchin added he “would have never expected in a million years that the Los Angeles Lakers” would take such a loan. He also said he was glad the team returned the money, “or they would have had liability.”

The Lakers are a business. Buss has a fiduciary duty to the team’s minority owners. That means exploring potential sources of revenue.

But this incident harms the Lakers’ brand, which is built on forging a deeper connection with fans. It’s in their financial best interest to be viewed as a basketball team, not a coldly transactional company.

That’s on the Lakers’ side.

The bigger issue: Why were they approved for this loan if it shouldn’t have been for them? This entire program is plagued with problems.

What will workouts look like when NBA facilities re-open? Temperature checks, rebounders with gloves, more

Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images
By Kurt HelinApr 28, 2020, 9:00 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Just like society as a whole, when the NBA starts to re-open facilities to players things are not instantly going to go back to normal.

While some local jurisdictions are moving faster, the NBA has said facilities have to remain closed until at least May 8 as the NBA works to keep some competitive balance.  When team training facilities do open, at first it will only be for individual workouts, not team practices or scrimmages. Only four players at a time will be allowed in the facilities.

What will those workouts even look like? A Laker team conference call with players gave some hints, as reported by Dave McMenamin at ESPN.

Some of the Lakers’ planned precautionary measures include players having their temperatures taken while they are in their cars when they arrive at the facility and answering questions to a designated medical professional before being granted access to the building…

Anyone the Lakers players will encounter at the practice facility will be required to wear a mask and gloves, and the designated rebounder for each player will wear gloves and sterilized sneakers, sources said…

Hand-washing stations will be put in place. The weight room will be rearranged to allow for more space between equipment. Food service in the players’ lounge will be revamped to provide meals in individual containers, rather than through a buffet presentation.

And that is just part of the list. Of course, everyone in the facility will be wearing a mask and gloves, save for the players while working out.

Does that seem extreme? Maybe, but teams are smart to error on the side of caution — bring in one player with the disease who works out and the balls or weight room isn’t properly sterilized and soon other players are fighting the disease.

Not mentioned in that scenario is testing, which the Lakers will not require to workout, according to the report.

However, if the NBA is going to restart the season — or, more likely, just the playoffs — in a bubble in Las Vegas or Orlando or wherever, extensive testing of players, coaches, trainers, and everyone around the team will be required. The ability to have that kind of testing — and not be taking tests or medical personnel away from where they are needed — will be one of the core criteria for restarting play, even without fans.

Former NBA player Leandro Barbosa, pregnant wife, both tested positive for coronavirus

Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images
By Kurt HelinApr 28, 2020, 7:00 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Leandro Barbosa, who played 14 seasons in the NBA, was Sixth Man of the Year once and won a ring with the Warriors, is back home in Brazil playing there, where at age 37 he leads the league in scoring.

It’s there that he had a real scare with COVID-19 — not only did he have it, so did his pregnant wife, Talita Rocca. Barbosa shared his story with Marc Stein of the New York Times.

While playing for Minas Tênis Clube in Brazil as the league’s top scorer at 20.1 points per game, Barbosa learned on March 21 that he had tested positive for Covid-19 two days earlier in Belo Horizonte. Talita Rocca, his wife, was 38 weeks pregnant and due to give birth on March 26 in Brazil’s largest city, São Paulo, where the couple live full time.

Amid soon-to-be-confirmed fears that Rocca, a model, had also contracted the virus, her doctors decided, for the baby’s safety, that labor would be induced immediately — with Barbosa barred from the hospital. Rocca’s mother, Geli, took Barbosa’s place in the delivery room. He watched as much of the March 22 birth of Isabela Rocca Barbosa as possible on FaceTime.

“I didn’t know what to do,” Barbosa said. “All I did is just talk on the phone: ‘Listen, you’re going to have to do it by yourself.’ I told my wife, ‘Think on the baby, not on me.’

“We’re all good now. We’re healthy. The baby didn’t have the virus and thank you, God.”

Barbosa is not older or with a pre-existing condition, yet he got a severe case of the disease with headaches, shortness of breath, body aches, and more. It was his brother — not team doctors, who feared getting the disease and didn’t want to treat him at his house — who got Barbosa through this.

Fortunately, he and his family got through this and are healthy.

Brazil has seen more than 67,000 people test positive for Coronavirus and had more than 4,600 deaths, and those numbers are considered to be low because of a lack of testing. Cases in Brazil are just starting to spike and some experts believe it is the next global hotspot for the disease. Brazil’s president Jair Bolsonaro has not called for stay-at-home orders or other restrictions, insisting the disease is just a “little flu” and not that serious.

All three Ball brothers make move to Roc Nation for new agent

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images
By Kurt HelinApr 27, 2020, 11:00 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Lonzo Ball entered the NBA with family friend Harrison Gaines as his agent, but when that blew up — as did many things Ball family — he switched to CAA.

Now he, plus his brothers LaMelo Ball — a likely top-five pick in the upcoming draft — and LiAngelo have all moved to Jay-Z’s Roc Nation, with Raymond Brothers as the primary agent. Jonathan Givony broke the story at ESPN.

“This was a family decision,” [LaMelo’s manager Jermaine] Jackson told ESPN. “This is now an extended family. They put together a beautiful game plan with Jay-Z. The basketball game is about to change. They are going to create something totally new…

“We talked to several agents, but the family had good vibes with Roc Nation,” Jackson told ESPN. “I’ve known Jay-Z since I played for the Knicks, but this is what the kids wanted to do. Jay-Z is a master at what he does. He’s global. It’s power beyond power.

“This is something that they are building from the ground up together. They are brothers and they love each other and that’s how they roll. It’s all love. They don’t separate from each other.”

We will see about all the family love; money and different agendas can tear at those bonds. Hopefully, for them, it doesn’t in this case. Of interest, there was no mention of father LaVar Ball in the ESPN story. He generated a lot of press when Lonzo signed with the Lakers, but he was a far bigger issue outside the locker room than distraction in it (NBA players are used to tuning out loud or overbearing parents, both teammates and their own).

Lonzo has developed into a solid NBA rotational guard, one who may have found a good fit in New Orleans throwing lobs to Zion Williamson. Lonzo has one more year on his current contract, at $11 million, before he hits restricted free agency (unless he and the Pelicans come to terms on an extension, which is a bit of a longshot but not impossible).

LaMelo Ball will be a high pick in this year’s underwhelming draft. He’s a player scouts see has having a wide variance: his handles and feel for the game (especially as a pick-and-roll ball handler) could make him an All-Star level player, but his shooting issues and lingering questions about his work ethic have some teams concerned about a low floor for him as well. LiAngelo Ball had just jumped to the Oklahoma City Blue of the G-League when the coronavirus shut everything down.

Roc Nation also represents Kyrie Irving, Spencer Dinwiddie, Markelle Fultz, and other NBA players.

 

Isiah Thomas regrets it, Laimbeer does not: Pistons refusal to shake hands sparks 30-year-old controversy

Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images
By Kurt HelinApr 27, 2020, 9:30 PM EDT
Leave a comment

In today’s NBA, the vibe is different. There is a “we’re all in a fraternity” feel among players, many of whom have known each other since AAU and other high school events. Guys don’t make plays that could injure another player, and after the game everybody shakes hands and moves on.

The Bad Boy Pistons were not that way.

The two-time champions were eliminated from the playoffs by Jordan’s Bulls in the 1991 playoffs, and they walked off the court without shaking hands. It sparked controversy then and, thanks to The Last Dance documentary, that controversy sparked again on Monday.

Isiah Thomas, the Pistons’ leading scorer, said in the documentary he looked back with regret.

“We were coming down, Michael Jordan was coming up, and in coming up, you have certain emotions; and in coming down as champions, you have certain emotions… Looking back, over the years, had we had the opportunity to do it all over again, I think all of us would make a different decision.”

Thirty years later, Jordan was having none of it.

“Whatever [Thomas] says now, you know it wasn’t his true actions then. He’s had time to think about it. Or, the reaction of the public, that’s kind of changed his perspective of it. You can show me anything you want. There’s no way you can convince me he wasn’t an a******.”

Bill Laimbeer has no such regrets. The Pistons big man called the Bulls “whiners” and said this to Rachel Nichols on ESPN’s The Jump.

“Why would I regret it now today? I don’t care what the media says about me. I never did. If I did, I’d be a basket case, especially back then. I was about winning basketball games and winning championships and did whatever I had to do to get the most out of my ability and our team — and we did. At the end of the day, we’re called world champions.”

Being all about winning championships, being about getting the most out of yourself, is not mutually exclusive with handling losses with some grace and dignity. You can play all out, be frustrated with a loss, and still shake the winner’s hand. To not do so speaks more about the person than the situation.

The Pistons then — and clearly some of them now — felt walking off the court was in line with the “bad boy” nature of the team. If so, it’s good the game and players have evolved from that.

 