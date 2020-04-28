Kings coach Luke Walton and general manager Vlade Divac
Rocky Widner/NBAE via Getty Images

Report: Kings likely to keep Vlade Divac, Luke Walton for next season

By Dan FeldmanApr 28, 2020, 6:15 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Kings owner Vivek Ranadive reportedly showed his frustration with general manager Vlade Divac and coach Luke Walton earlier this season.

Sam Amick of The Athletic:

but sources say Divac and Walton appear very likely to remain (their contracts run through the 2022-23 season).

After starting 15-29, Sacramento has since gone 13-7. Winning cures most ills.

But the Kings will still likely miss the playoffs, and pressure will only increase – especially on Divac.

Sacramento already has a highly paid shooting guard in Buddy Hield and still plans to pay impending restricted free agent Bogdan Bogdanovic. De'Aaron Fox will also be eligible for a contract extension this offseason. As teams get more expensive, expectations rise.

Meanwhile, Luka Doncic casts a large shadow from Dallas. Drafting Marvin Bagley III over Doncic will always loom over Divac.

And if there’s pressure on the general manager, there’s usually pressure on the coach.

Divac and Walton might keep their jobs for now. But it’ll still be a challenge for them to get the Kings winning more quickly than Ranadive gets impatient.

Former Warriors GM denies, Chris Paul confirms Stephen Curry-Klay Thompson trade offer

By Dan FeldmanApr 28, 2020, 8:00 PM EDT
Leave a comment

The Warriors reportedly offered to trade Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson to New Orleans for Chris Paul in 2011. But the deal fell apart when Paul refused to sign an extension with Golden State.

Then-Warriors general manager Larry Riley denied the story.

But Paul confirmed it.

Paul, via Uninterrupted:

Yeah, I remember it. True story. Yup.

That happened with a few teams.

I actually never wanted to come out west. I’m born and raised on the East Coast. So, I never was crazy about L.A. and all that until I finally got out here and lived out here. But at that time, all I knew really about the Bay – because I had been there to play the games or whatever – and everything was so just hilly, and I just thought about “Full House.”

Ethan Strauss – who first reported the Curry-and-Thompson-for-Paul offer in his book, “The Victory Machine” – specifically said Bob Myers made the offer. Now Golden State’s general manager, Myers was then the Warriors’ assistant general manager on track to get promoted to lead executive.

So, it’s possible Riley didn’t know about the offer (which would sure make Golden State look dysfunctional at that time). Either way, Riley probably shouldn’t so directly call the reporting false – though he has a clear incentive to do so.

Riley’s crowning achievements were drafting Curry and Thompson. If it becomes known Riley’s front office didn’t fully appreciate those future stars, that’d dent Riley’s legacy.

Perhaps, there’s room for middle ground. Paul might have known of a Warriors trade offer without knowing the specific players involved.

But Strauss has earned the benefit of the doubt.

Disclosure: I received a promotional copy of “The Victory Machine.”

Aaron Gordon drops Dwyane Wade diss track about dunk contest (video)

By Dan FeldmanApr 28, 2020, 4:35 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Aaron Gordon was so bitter about losing the dunk contest (again), he said never participate again.

But he hasn’t completely moved on.

The Magic forward released a song called “9 OUT OF 10” directed at Dwyane Wade. Wade’s controversial judging – giving Gordon a nine for his dunk over Tacko Fall – clinched victory for Derrick Jones Jr., another member of the Miami Heat.

My favorite lyrics:

Ride the heat the Windy City, did you see the damn coat?

Saw you in the hallway, you say “youngin, put on a show”

Didn’t know that’s the code for you about to get rolled

Even Adam Silver told me I deserve the gold

Didn’t got the trophy, but I got somethin’ to hold

Deez N***

A few thoughts:

  • Gordon sipping Wade’s wine is a nice touch.
  • The song starts slow, and Gordon is no Damian Lillard (the NBA’s best rapper). But flow eventually gets rolling. This fun.
  • Did NBA commissioner Adam Silver really tell Gordon he deserved to win? I wonder how Jones would feel about that.

Report: NBA increasingly open to delaying next season

NBA commissioner Adam Silver
Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanApr 28, 2020, 2:47 PM EDT
Leave a comment

At one point, the NBA viewed Labor Day as a potential deadline for completing the current season.

But the odds of finishing the season that quickly – whatever they may be – shrink by the day.

The coronavirus pandemic is ongoing. Widespread testing is not yet available. Team facilities remain closed. Players will need time to get back into shape. Even a shortened postseason will take time.

Once all that happens, it could be time – or past time – to begin next season.

Adrian Wojnarowski, via ESPN:

They are more willing than ever to delay the start of next season.

And part of that reason is that might give them more time next year to be able to have fans in the building. But, next season, the fear of having to start the year in empty arenas. And if they were going to start in their normal time – mid-, late-October – it’s hard to imagine that there would be fans in the stands.

And so I think as much time as they can buy for themselves, I think the league is willing to do that right now. And they’re trying to look at everything. And this isn’t just “let’s figure out the next couple months and this season.” This is a two-, three-, four-year look moving forward.

Before going on hiatus, the NBA was approaching its most lucrative time of year – the playoffs. It’d be silly to cancel a postseason just to preserve a future regular season.

Especially when it’s unclear whether the next regular season would actually start on time.

More than a month after the hiatus began, NBA commissioner Adam Silver said he didn’t know when his league would resume play and wouldn’t know soon. The coronavirus isn’t easily controlled. Another wave could undermine any plans.

But there’s value in finishing the current season. It’d bring satisfying closure and optimize revenue.

A complication of extending the current season through an indefinite delay: Owners could invoke force majeure only if canceling games. But players already agreed to have salary withheld. These issues – including how to handle player contracts when a season lasts longer than a year – are negotiable. Both sides are in it together, sharing nearly equally in revenue.

If the NBA finishes this season, it’d need an offseason for free agency and for players to rest. Odds are against that perfectly coinciding with the typical June-September break.

The league could permanently shift its calendar. Otherwise, the NBA could also gradually shift back toward an October start as necessary over several years. Perhaps, the season could begin a few weeks earlier each year until back to normal. Temporarily reducing the season from 82 games could also be part of that process.

Fans will return when fans return. The NBA can probably resume play before fans can safely attend (and maybe even longer before they want to). The league can’t wait around for that. There’s too much money to be made through television.

And there’s the most TV money to be made in the playoffs.

When the NBA can return, it should be with a lead-up then the postseason. Whatever that means for future seasons, so be it.

Another potential 2021 lottery pick, ex-UCLA commit Daishen Nix, joining NBA’s minor league

Daishen Nix
Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanApr 28, 2020, 1:00 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Jalen Green and Isaiah Todd signed onto the NBA’s new minor-league program for players jumping straight from high school.

The program is still recruiting more 2021 NBA draft prospects.

Shams Charania of The Athletic:

We’ll see how players develop in the new program, which will be based in Southern California and include games against fully fledged teams in the NBA’s minor league. There’s always risk in something untested.

But the money is nice.

It’s not as if Nix – in the mix to be the second point guard after Cade Cunningham in the 2021 NBA draft – were guaranteed to develop well at UCLA. No path is guaranteed to work out. At least this one comes with a sizable salary.