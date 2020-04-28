Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images

Former NBA player Leandro Barbosa, pregnant wife, both test positive for coronavirus

By Kurt HelinApr 28, 2020, 7:00 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Leandro Barbosa, who played 14 seasons in the NBA, was Sixth Man of the Year once and won a ring with the Warriors, is back home in Brazil playing there, where at age 37 he leads the league in scoring.

It’s there that he had a real scare with COVID-19 — not only did he have it, so did his pregnant wife, Talita Rocca. Barbosa shared his story with Marc Stein of the New York Times.

While playing for Minas Tênis Clube in Brazil as the league’s top scorer at 20.1 points per game, Barbosa learned on March 21 that he had tested positive for Covid-19 two days earlier in Belo Horizonte. Talita Rocca, his wife, was 38 weeks pregnant and due to give birth on March 26 in Brazil’s largest city, São Paulo, where the couple live full time.

Amid soon-to-be-confirmed fears that Rocca, a model, had also contracted the virus, her doctors decided, for the baby’s safety, that labor would be induced immediately — with Barbosa barred from the hospital. Rocca’s mother, Geli, took Barbosa’s place in the delivery room. He watched as much of the March 22 birth of Isabela Rocca Barbosa as possible on FaceTime.

“I didn’t know what to do,” Barbosa said. “All I did is just talk on the phone: ‘Listen, you’re going to have to do it by yourself.’ I told my wife, ‘Think on the baby, not on me.’

“We’re all good now. We’re healthy. The baby didn’t have the virus and thank you, God.”

Barbosa is not older or with a pre-existing condition, yet he got a severe case of the disease with headaches, shortness of breath, body aches, and more. It was his brother — not team doctors, who feared getting the disease and didn’t want to treat him at his house — who got Barbosa through this.

Fortunately, he and his family got through this and are healthy.

Brazil has seen more than 67,000 people test positive for Coronavirus and had more than 4,600 deaths, and those numbers are considered to be low because of a lack of testing. Cases in Brazil are just starting to spike and some experts believe it is the next global hotspot for the disease. Brazil’s president Jair Bolsonaro has not called for stay-at-home orders or other restrictions, insisting the disease is just a “little flu” and not that serious.

Report: NBA increasingly open to delaying next season

NBA commissioner Adam Silver
Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanApr 28, 2020, 2:47 PM EDT
Leave a comment

At one point, the NBA viewed Labor Day as a potential deadline for completing the current season.

But the odds of finishing the season that quickly – whatever they may be – shrink by the day.

The coronavirus pandemic is ongoing. Widespread testing is not yet available. Team facilities remain closed. Players will need time to get back into shape. Even a shortened postseason will take time.

Once all that happens, it could be time – or past time – to begin next season.

Adrian Wojnarowski, via ESPN:

They are more willing than ever to delay the start of next season.

And part of that reason is that might give them more time next year to be able to have fans in the building. But, next season, the fear of having to start the year in empty arenas. And if they were going to start in their normal time – mid-, late-October – it’s hard to imagine that there would be fans in the stands.

And so I think as much time as they can buy for themselves, I think the league is willing to do that right now. And they’re trying to look at everything. And this isn’t just “let’s figure out the next couple months and this season.” This is a two-, three-, four-year look moving forward.

Before going on hiatus, the NBA was approaching its most lucrative time of year – the playoffs. It’d be silly to cancel a postseason just to preserve a future regular season.

Especially when it’s unclear whether the next regular season would actually start on time.

More than a month after the hiatus began, NBA commissioner Adam Silver said he didn’t know when his league would resume play and wouldn’t know soon. The coronavirus isn’t easily controlled. Another wave could undermine any plans.

But there’s value in finishing the current season. It’d bring satisfying closure and optimize revenue.

A complication of extending the current season through an indefinite delay: Owners could invoke force majeure only if canceling games. But players already agreed to have salary withheld. These issues – including how to handle player contracts when a season lasts longer than a year – are negotiable. Both sides are in it together, sharing nearly equally in revenue.

If the NBA finishes this season, it’d need an offseason for free agency and for players to rest. Odds are against that perfectly coinciding with the typical June-September break.

The league could permanently shift its calendar. Otherwise, the NBA could also gradually shift back toward an October start as necessary over several years. Perhaps, the season could begin a few weeks earlier each year until back to normal. Temporarily reducing the season from 82 games could also be part of that process.

Fans will return when fans return. The NBA can probably resume play before fans can safely attend (and maybe even longer before they want to). The league can’t wait around for that. There’s too much money to be made through television.

And there’s the most TV money to be made in the playoffs.

When the NBA can return, it should be with a lead-up then the postseason. Whatever that means for future seasons, so be it.

Another potential 2021 lottery pick, ex-UCLA commit Daishen Nix, joining NBA’s minor league

Daishen Nix
Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanApr 28, 2020, 1:00 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Jalen Green and Isaiah Todd signed onto the NBA’s new minor-league program for players jumping straight from high school.

The program is still recruiting more 2021 NBA draft prospects.

Shams Charania of The Athletic:

We’ll see how players develop in the new program, which will be based in Southern California and include games against fully fledged teams in the NBA’s minor league. There’s always risk in something untested.

But the money is nice.

It’s not as if Nix – in the mix to be the second point guard after Cade Cunningham in the 2021 NBA draft – were guaranteed to develop well at UCLA. No path is guaranteed to work out. At least this one comes with a sizable salary.

Sebastian Telfair’s mother, brother die after contracting coronavirus

Sebastian Telfair
AP Photo/David Zalubowski
By Dan FeldmanApr 28, 2020, 12:00 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Sebastian Telfair was on the cover of Sports Illustrated as an 18-year-old in 2004. Chris Ballard:

It’s hard to believe, too, that Telfair is, in many ways, still a kid. True, he might be miked during a basketball game and have his every move followed by a documentary film crew, but he still lives with his mother, Erica; his father, Otis; and three siblings in an apartment at the Surfside Gardens housing project in Brooklyn’s Coney Island. He’s still poor by most definitions (Otis is on veterans’ disability) and still uses the buy-one-ticket-and-pass-it-back ruse to get into movies with his friends. At school he goes to classes like the other kids, still waits eagerly for the bell to ring.

A few months later, Telfair became the first point guard to jump straight from high school to the NBA. Though he never became a star, he still stuck 11 years in the league (primarily with the Timberwolves, Trail Blazers and Suns).

The story has turned tragic since.

Last year, Telfair was convicted on a gun charge. This year, his mother and brother died after contracting coronavirus.

Joseph Staszewski of the New York Post:

Erica Telfair, the mother of former NBA and Abraham Lincoln High School star Sebastian Telfair, died early Monday after battling the virus, although her official cause of death is unknown. She was 64.

Her passing comes after her son and Sebastian’s older brother, Dan Turner, died March 28 from COVID-19.

Our sympathies to Telfair and his family.

Report: Lakers were only NBA team to apply for Paycheck Protection Plan loan

Lakers owner Jeanie Buss
Jevone Moore/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanApr 28, 2020, 10:35 AM EDT
Leave a comment

The Lakers returned a $4.6 million forgivable loan they received under a federal program ostensibly designed to help small businesses through the coronavirus pandemic.

But should the Lakers have applied through the Payroll Protection Program in the first place?

The mounting evidence sure looks unfavorable for Jeanie Buss’ franchise.

Darren Rovell of The Action Network:

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, via Fred Imbert of CNBC:

“I’m not a big fan of the fact that they took a $4.6 million,” Mnuchin told CNBC’s “Squawk Box.” “I think that’s outrageous.”

Mnuchin added he “would have never expected in a million years that the Los Angeles Lakers” would take such a loan. He also said he was glad the team returned the money, “or they would have had liability.”

The Lakers are a business. Buss has a fiduciary duty to the team’s minority owners. That means exploring potential sources of revenue.

But this incident harms the Lakers’ brand, which is built on forging a deeper connection with fans. It’s in their financial best interest to be viewed as a basketball team, not a coldly transactional company.

That’s on the Lakers’ side.

The bigger issue: Why were they approved for this loan if it shouldn’t have been for them? This entire program is plagued with problems.