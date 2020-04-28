Daishen Nix
Another potential 2021 lottery pick, ex-UCLA commit Daishen Nix, joining NBA’s minor league

By Dan FeldmanApr 28, 2020, 1:00 PM EDT
Jalen Green and Isaiah Todd signed onto the NBA’s new minor-league program for players jumping straight from high school.

The program is still recruiting more 2021 NBA draft prospects.

Shams Charania of The Athletic:

We’ll see how players develop in the new program, which will be based in Southern California and include games against fully fledged teams in the NBA’s minor league. There’s always risk in something untested.

But the money is nice.

It’s not as if Nix – in the mix to be the second point guard after Cade Cunningham in the 2021 NBA draft – were guaranteed to develop well at UCLA. No path is guaranteed to work out. At least this one comes with a sizable salary.

Report: NBA increasingly open to delaying next season

NBA commissioner Adam Silver
By Dan FeldmanApr 28, 2020, 2:47 PM EDT
At one point, the NBA viewed Labor Day as a potential deadline for completing the current season.

But the odds of finishing the season that quickly – whatever they may be – shrink by the day.

The coronavirus pandemic is ongoing. Widespread testing is not yet available. Team facilities remain closed. Players will need time to get back into shape. Even a shortened postseason will take time.

Once all that happens, it could be time – or past time – to begin next season.

Adrian Wojnarowski, via ESPN:

They are more willing than ever to delay the start of next season.

And part of that reason is that might give them more time next year to be able to have fans in the building. But, next season, the fear of having to start the year in empty arenas. And if they were going to start in their normal time – mid-, late-October – it’s hard to imagine that there would be fans in the stands.

And so I think as much time as they can buy for themselves, I think the league is willing to do that right now. And they’re trying to look at everything. And this isn’t just “let’s figure out the next couple months and this season.” This is a two-, three-, four-year look moving forward.

Before going on hiatus, the NBA was approaching its most lucrative time of year – the playoffs. It’d be silly to cancel a postseason just to preserve a future regular season.

Especially when it’s unclear whether the next regular season would actually start on time.

More than a month after the hiatus began, NBA commissioner Adam Silver said he didn’t know when his league would resume play and wouldn’t know soon. The coronavirus isn’t easily controlled. Another wave could undermine any plans.

But there’s value in finishing the current season. It’d bring satisfying closure and optimize revenue.

A complication of extending the current season through an indefinite delay: Owners could invoke force majeure only if canceling games. But players already agreed to have salary withheld. These issues – including how to handle player contracts when a season lasts longer than a year – are negotiable. Both sides are in it together, sharing nearly equally in revenue.

If the NBA finishes this season, it’d need an offseason for free agency and for players to rest. Odds are against that perfectly coinciding with the typical June-September break.

The league could permanently shift its calendar. Otherwise, the NBA could also gradually shift back toward an October start as necessary over several years. Perhaps, the season could begin a few weeks earlier each year until back to normal. Temporarily reducing the season from 82 games could also be part of that process.

Fans will return when fans return. The NBA can probably resume play before fans can safely attend (and maybe even longer before they want to). The league can’t wait around for that. There’s too much money to be made through television.

And there’s the most TV money to be made in the playoffs.

When the NBA can return, it should be with a lead-up then the postseason. Whatever that means for future seasons, so be it.

Sebastian Telfair’s mother, brother die after contracting coronavirus

Sebastian Telfair
By Dan FeldmanApr 28, 2020, 12:00 PM EDT
Sebastian Telfair was on the cover of Sports Illustrated as an 18-year-old in 2004. Chris Ballard:

It’s hard to believe, too, that Telfair is, in many ways, still a kid. True, he might be miked during a basketball game and have his every move followed by a documentary film crew, but he still lives with his mother, Erica; his father, Otis; and three siblings in an apartment at the Surfside Gardens housing project in Brooklyn’s Coney Island. He’s still poor by most definitions (Otis is on veterans’ disability) and still uses the buy-one-ticket-and-pass-it-back ruse to get into movies with his friends. At school he goes to classes like the other kids, still waits eagerly for the bell to ring.

A few months later, Telfair became the first point guard to jump straight from high school to the NBA. Though he never became a star, he still stuck 11 years in the league (primarily with the Timberwolves, Trail Blazers and Suns).

The story has turned tragic since.

Last year, Telfair was convicted on a gun charge. This year, his mother and brother died after contracting coronavirus.

Joseph Staszewski of the New York Post:

Erica Telfair, the mother of former NBA and Abraham Lincoln High School star Sebastian Telfair, died early Monday after battling the virus, although her official cause of death is unknown. She was 64.

Her passing comes after her son and Sebastian’s older brother, Dan Turner, died March 28 from COVID-19.

Our sympathies to Telfair and his family.

Report: Lakers were only NBA team to apply for Paycheck Protection Plan loan

Lakers owner Jeanie Buss
By Dan FeldmanApr 28, 2020, 10:35 AM EDT
The Lakers returned a $4.6 million forgivable loan they received under a federal program ostensibly designed to help small businesses through the coronavirus pandemic.

But should the Lakers have applied through the Payroll Protection Program in the first place?

The mounting evidence sure looks unfavorable for Jeanie Buss’ franchise.

Darren Rovell of The Action Network:

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, via Fred Imbert of CNBC:

“I’m not a big fan of the fact that they took a $4.6 million,” Mnuchin told CNBC’s “Squawk Box.” “I think that’s outrageous.”

Mnuchin added he “would have never expected in a million years that the Los Angeles Lakers” would take such a loan. He also said he was glad the team returned the money, “or they would have had liability.”

The Lakers are a business. Buss has a fiduciary duty to the team’s minority owners. That means exploring potential sources of revenue.

But this incident harms the Lakers’ brand, which is built on forging a deeper connection with fans. It’s in their financial best interest to be viewed as a basketball team, not a coldly transactional company.

That’s on the Lakers’ side.

The bigger issue: Why were they approved for this loan if it shouldn’t have been for them? This entire program is plagued with problems.

What will workouts look like when NBA facilities re-open? Temperature checks, rebounders with gloves, more

By Kurt HelinApr 28, 2020, 9:00 AM EDT
Just like society as a whole, when the NBA starts to re-open facilities to players things are not instantly going to go back to normal.

While some local jurisdictions are moving faster, the NBA has said facilities have to remain closed until at least May 8 as the NBA works to keep some competitive balance.  When team training facilities do open, at first it will only be for individual workouts, not team practices or scrimmages. Only four players at a time will be allowed in the facilities.

What will those workouts even look like? A Laker team conference call with players gave some hints, as reported by Dave McMenamin at ESPN.

Some of the Lakers’ planned precautionary measures include players having their temperatures taken while they are in their cars when they arrive at the facility and answering questions to a designated medical professional before being granted access to the building…

Anyone the Lakers players will encounter at the practice facility will be required to wear a mask and gloves, and the designated rebounder for each player will wear gloves and sterilized sneakers, sources said…

Hand-washing stations will be put in place. The weight room will be rearranged to allow for more space between equipment. Food service in the players’ lounge will be revamped to provide meals in individual containers, rather than through a buffet presentation.

And that is just part of the list. Of course, everyone in the facility will be wearing a mask and gloves, save for the players while working out.

Does that seem extreme? Maybe, but teams are smart to error on the side of caution — bring in one player with the disease who works out and the balls or weight room isn’t properly sterilized and soon other players are fighting the disease.

Not mentioned in that scenario is testing, which the Lakers will not require to workout, according to the report.

However, if the NBA is going to restart the season — or, more likely, just the playoffs — in a bubble in Las Vegas or Orlando or wherever, extensive testing of players, coaches, trainers, and everyone around the team will be required. The ability to have that kind of testing — and not be taking tests or medical personnel away from where they are needed — will be one of the core criteria for restarting play, even without fans.