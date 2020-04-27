Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young
Michael LeBrecht /NBAE via Getty Images

NBA keeping team facilities closed at least another week-and-a-half

By Dan FeldmanApr 27, 2020, 3:51 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Several states – including Georgia (home of the Atlanta Hawks), Colorado (Denver Nuggets), Minnesota (Minnesota Timberwolves) and Tennessee (Memphis Grizzlies) – are allowing some businesses to re-open after being ordered closed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In turn, the NBA planned to allow teams – where local governments permitted – to re-open facilities Friday.

But that’s getting delayed by at least a week.

NBA release:

The NBA informed its teams today that, as numerous state and local governments have announced modifications of stay-at-home orders and other restrictions on non-essential business activity beginning this week, the league is planning to modify its guidance regarding the use of team practice facilities and player training.  The purpose of these changes is to allow for safe and controlled environments for players to train in states that allow them to do so, and to create a process for identifying safe training options for players located in other states.

The league advised teams that it is targeting no earlier than Friday, May 8, as the commencement date for the new rules, and that it may push this timing back if developments warrant.

The potential rules changes would allow teams to make their practice facilities available for use by the team’s players for workouts or treatment on a voluntary, individual basis if the team’s facility is in a city that is no longer subject to a government restriction.  For any team that, due to a government restriction, is prohibited from making its facility available for use by the team’s players, the league will work with the team to identify alternatives.

The following restrictions would apply:

  • No more than four players would be permitted at a facility at any one time.
  • No head or assistant coaches could participate.
  • Group activity remains prohibited, including practices or scrimmages.
  • Players remain prohibited from using non-team facilities such as public health clubs, fitness centers, or gyms.

Shams Charania of The Athletic:

Players want to play. The NBA should allow them to do so as soon as safely possible.

When will that be? That’s a difficult question, and the league should take proper precautions. Waiting until May 8 might be prudent.

But it’s good the NBA is also already formulating a plan for how facilities should operate once they can open.

Jerry Krause: Bulls’ strength, conditioning team one reason he said organizations win championships

By Kurt HelinApr 27, 2020, 7:00 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Michael Jordan took zero games off during the Bulls’ second three-peat — 82 games every season, plus playoffs. All while carrying an insane load on both ends of the floor.

That happened in part because Jordan was a physical freak of nature. In part it was his work ethic to be in top shape. Part of it was luck (no sprained ankles because he landed on someone’s foot).

Jerry Krause also believes the health of Jordan and other Bulls through that run was due to Al Vermeil, the Bulls’ longtime strength and conditioning coach. Which is one of the things Krause said he meant when he said, “Players and coaches alone don’t win championships, organizations do.”

K.C. Johnson at NBC Sports Chicago got access to and can publish select excerpts of Krause’s unpublished and unfinished memoir. This is the one where he credits Al Vermeil (he was the brother of NFL coach Dick Vermeil):

He was able to help veteran players stretch their careers—among them Dave Corzine, Bill Cartwright, John Paxson, Steve Kerr and others. He helped skinny draftees like Scottie Pippen and Horace Grant and, with their work ethics, made them stronger and quicker. He got players to believe that strength and conditioning work could win championships and make them a lot of money, helped to convince players to stay in Chicago most of the offseason and work as a unit to get better and stronger.

From the 1986-87 season to our last title run in 1998, we had few major injuries. Phil (Jackson) was a factor in that too because he had an uncanny ability to see a guy needed a day or two off or his minutes reduced at times during the season. And I’m not going to tell you that MJ (Michael Jordan) was among Al’s wonders because he was not. The greatest athlete in the world, with more stamina than any athlete I’ve ever seen, worked in his own way privately to gain bulk. Later he hired a personal trainer [Tim Grover] to help guide him…

Al was extremely introspective, a great family man, a guy who a player could confide in and who I could throw ideas at and get sound answers. He was much more than a strength and conditioning coach. When I got ripped for saying, ‘Players and coaches alone don’t win championships, organizations do ‘—–he was one of the people I was talking about.

This is Krause’s spin, and his memoir was written in part to set the record straight from his perspective. Krause had plenty of bitterness. As he told “Michael Jordan: The Life” author Roland Lazenby, in a story relayed on our recent PBT Podcast with the author about those Bulls, Krause had the videotapes of all the old Bulls championships but he refused to go back and watch them.

Of course, with Jordan having the right to greenlight The Last Dance, the takes in it are his perspective and spin.

Krause seemed to believe that if you have a strong organization — in terms of training staff, scouting, coaching — that would bring wins and rings. Organization matters, however, that alone can only get a team so far. In the end, to win big and consistently in the NBA — to win a ring — takes at least one Top 10 (give or take) NBA talent had a few in the top 25. Talent wins out in the NBA. As good as the Bulls organization may have been, they lucked into Jordan and without him this is a nice team, nothing more. There are plenty of well run NBA organizations that have been consistently good but not able to luck into that elite player who takes them to another level.

That shouldn’t diminish the work Vermeil did in Chicago.

 

Carmen Electra: Dennis Rodman and I had sex on Bulls’ practice court

Carmen Electra and Dennis Rodman
Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanApr 27, 2020, 5:30 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Michael Jordan refused to divulge the intimate details of Dennis Rodman’s and Carmen Electra’s sex life.

Electra is doing the opposite.

Electra, via Greg Braxton of the Los Angeles Times:

“One day when the Bulls had an off day from practicing, Dennis said he had a surprise for me,” she said. “He blindfolds me and we get on his motorcycle. When he finally takes my blindfold off, we’re standing at the Bulls practice facility, center court. It was crazy, like two kids in a candy store. We were eating Popsicles from the fridge and pretty much having sex all over the damn place — in the physical therapy room, in the weight room. Obviously on the court.”

She bursts out laughing. “To be honest, I don’t think he’s ever worked out so hard in his life.”

Dennis Rodman went from airport janitor to NAIA star to Basketball Hall of Famer. He made himself into one of the NBA’s best athletes. His energy on the court was relentless.

Don’t disrespect his work ethic!

Lakers return $4.6M received from small-business program

Lakers owner Jeanie Buss
Jevone Moore/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanApr 27, 2020, 2:00 PM EDT
Leave a comment

The Lakers are estimated to be worth $4.4 billion. They are among the NBA’s highest-revenue teams. They have access to the league’s $1.2 billion credit line.

They also received $4.6 million from a program ostensibly meant to help small businesses during the coronavirus pandemic.

Kevin Arnovitz of ESPN:

The Los Angeles Lakers have returned approximately $4.6 million that they received from a federal government program intended to help small businesses weather the economic burden caused by the coronavirus pandemic, the team said in a statement to ESPN on Monday.

“The Lakers qualified for and received a loan under the Payroll Protection Program,” the Lakers said in a statement to ESPN. “Once we found out the funds from the program had been depleted, we repaid the loan so that financial support would be directed to those most in need. The Lakers remain completely committed to supporting both our employees and our community.”

Are the Lakers – owned by Jeannie Buss – benevolent for returning the money or conniving for applying in the first place? That’s in the eye of the beholder. The Lakers are a business. They’re also a business built on developing a strong connection with fans, something seen as deeper than transactional.

But it’s clear the Payroll Protection Program is rife with issues.

Timberwolves guard Malik Beasley loses relative to coronavirus

Timberwolves guard Malik Beasley
David Sherman/NBAE via Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanApr 27, 2020, 12:01 PM EDT
Leave a comment

The Timberwolves have been hit especially hard by coronavirus.

Karl-Anthony Towns‘ mother, Jacqueline Towns, died due to COVID-19.

Malik Beasley is also grieving the loss of a relative.

Jon Krawczynski of The Athletic:

Beasley said a family member on his mother’s side, whom he did not specify, died as well. Like Jackie, Beasley said his relative started with a simple cough, but eventually had to be put on a ventilator and was never able to recover.

“It’s been tough for all of us as a family,” Beasley said. “The best thing we can do is prevent that and communicate with each other. Phone calls, I try to call my grandma every day. I don’t know what can happen. I try to just do little things and give them my love.”

Our sympathy to Beasley and his family.