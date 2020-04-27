Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

All three Ball brothers make move to Roc Nation for new agent

By Kurt HelinApr 27, 2020, 11:00 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Lonzo Ball entered the NBA with family friend Harrison Gaines as his agent, but when that blew up — as did many things Ball family — he switched to CAA.

Now he, plus his brothers LaMelo Ball — a likely top-five pick in the upcoming draft — and LiAngelo have all moved to Jay-Z’s Roc Nation, with Raymond Brothers as the primary agent. Jonathan Givony broke the story at ESPN.

“This was a family decision,” [LaMelo’s manager Jermaine] Jackson told ESPN. “This is now an extended family. They put together a beautiful game plan with Jay-Z. The basketball game is about to change. They are going to create something totally new…

“We talked to several agents, but the family had good vibes with Roc Nation,” Jackson told ESPN. “I’ve known Jay-Z since I played for the Knicks, but this is what the kids wanted to do. Jay-Z is a master at what he does. He’s global. It’s power beyond power.

“This is something that they are building from the ground up together. They are brothers and they love each other and that’s how they roll. It’s all love. They don’t separate from each other.”

We will see about all the family love; money and different agendas can tear at those bonds. Hopefully, for them, it doesn’t in this case. Of interest, there was no mention of father LaVar Ball in the ESPN story. He generated a lot of press when Lonzo signed with the Lakers, but he was a far bigger issue outside the locker room than distraction in it (NBA players are used to tuning out loud or overbearing parents, both teammates and their own).

Lonzo has developed into a solid NBA rotational guard, one who may have found a good fit in New Orleans throwing lobs to Zion Williamson. Lonzo has one more year on his current contract, at $11 million, before he hits restricted free agency (unless he and the Pelicans come to terms on an extension, which is a bit of a longshot but not impossible).

LaMelo Ball will be a high pick in this year’s underwhelming draft. He’s a player scouts see has having a wide variance: his handles and feel for the game (especially as a pick-and-roll ball handler) could make him an All-Star level player, but his shooting issues and lingering questions about his work ethic have some teams concerned about a low floor for him as well. LiAngelo Ball had just jumped to the Oklahoma City Blue of the G-League when the coronavirus shut everything down.

Roc Nation also represents Kyrie Irving, Spencer Dinwiddie, Markelle Fultz, and other NBA players.

 

Isiah Thomas regrets it, Laimbeer does not: Pistons refusal to shake hands sparks 30-year-old controversy

Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images
By Kurt HelinApr 27, 2020, 9:30 PM EDT
Leave a comment

In today’s NBA, the vibe is different. There is a “we’re all in a fraternity” feel among players, many of whom have known each other since AAU and other high school events. Guys don’t make plays that could injure another player, and after the game everybody shakes hands and moves on.

The Bad Boy Pistons were not that way.

The two-time champions were eliminated from the playoffs by Jordan’s Bulls in the 1991 playoffs, and they walked off the court without shaking hands. It sparked controversy then and, thanks to The Last Dance documentary, that controversy sparked again on Monday.

Isiah Thomas, the Pistons’ leading scorer, said in the documentary he looked back with regret.

“We were coming down, Michael Jordan was coming up, and in coming up, you have certain emotions; and in coming down as champions, you have certain emotions… Looking back, over the years, had we had the opportunity to do it all over again, I think all of us would make a different decision.”

Thirty years later, Jordan was having none of it.

“Whatever [Thomas] says now, you know it wasn’t his true actions then. He’s had time to think about it. Or, the reaction of the public, that’s kind of changed his perspective of it. You can show me anything you want. There’s no way you can convince me he wasn’t an a******.”

Bill Laimbeer has no such regrets. The Pistons big man called the Bulls “whiners” and said this to Rachel Nichols on ESPN’s The Jump.

“Why would I regret it now today? I don’t care what the media says about me. I never did. If I did, I’d be a basket case, especially back then. I was about winning basketball games and winning championships and did whatever I had to do to get the most out of my ability and our team — and we did. At the end of the day, we’re called world champions.”

Being all about winning championships, being about getting the most out of yourself, is not mutually exclusive with handling losses with some grace and dignity. You can play all out, be frustrated with a loss, and still shake the winner’s hand. To not do so speaks more about the person than the situation.

The Pistons then — and clearly some of them now — felt walking off the court was in line with the “bad boy” nature of the team. If so, it’s good the game and players have evolved from that.

 

Director: Michael Jordan pulled Dennis Rodman from Chicago apartment, not Las Vegas hotel

By Dan FeldmanApr 27, 2020, 8:00 PM EDT
Leave a comment

The Bulls allowed Dennis Rodman to take a 48-hour “vacation” during the 1997-98 season. He remained away from the team even longer.

As chronicled in “The Last Dance,” Rodman flew to Las Vegas and partied. In the next scene of the ESPN documentary, Michael Jordan – corroborated by Rodman’s then-girlfriend, Carmen Electra – detailed retrieving Rodman.

Jordan:

We had to go get his ass out of bed. And I’m not going to say what’s in his bed and where he was and blah, blah, blah.

Electra:

There’s a knock on the door. It’s Michael Jordan, and I hid. I don’t want him to see me like that. So, I’m just hiding behind the couch with covers over me. “C’mon. We’ve got to get to practice.”

It was easy to get the impression Jordan went to Las Vegas. But Rodman had already returned to Chicago. He just hadn’t reported to the team.

ESPN (hat tip: Rob Schaefer of NBC Sports Chicago):

“The Last Dance” director Jason Hehir:

I think that’s misconstrued, because I’ve seen it written a couple places that he got him out of a hotel room. He got him out of his his apartment.

He lived across the street from the United Center. He got back. His vacation – part of it happened in Vegas, of course. But he got back and still felt like he was going to do a staycation for a little bit in Chicago. So, that’s when Michael said, “Alright, I’m going to walk across the street.” It literally was across the street. So he went with the athletic trainer. They banged on his door. And Michael, I think he said off camera, grabbed him by his nose ring and just took him out.

That’s not quite as entertaining as Jordan running a covert operation in Las Vegas.

But Jordan dragging Rodman out of bed by his nose ring is still fun to imagine.

Jerry Krause: Bulls’ strength, conditioning team one reason he said organizations win championships

By Kurt HelinApr 27, 2020, 7:00 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Michael Jordan took zero games off during the Bulls’ second three-peat — 82 games every season, plus playoffs. All while carrying an insane load on both ends of the floor.

That happened in part because Jordan was a physical freak of nature. In part it was his work ethic to be in top shape. Part of it was luck (no sprained ankles because he landed on someone’s foot).

Jerry Krause also believes the health of Jordan and other Bulls through that run was due to Al Vermeil, the Bulls’ longtime strength and conditioning coach. Which is one of the things Krause said he meant when he said, “Players and coaches alone don’t win championships, organizations do.”

K.C. Johnson at NBC Sports Chicago got access to and can publish select excerpts of Krause’s unpublished and unfinished memoir. This is the one where he credits Al Vermeil (he was the brother of NFL coach Dick Vermeil):

He was able to help veteran players stretch their careers—among them Dave Corzine, Bill Cartwright, John Paxson, Steve Kerr and others. He helped skinny draftees like Scottie Pippen and Horace Grant and, with their work ethics, made them stronger and quicker. He got players to believe that strength and conditioning work could win championships and make them a lot of money, helped to convince players to stay in Chicago most of the offseason and work as a unit to get better and stronger.

From the 1986-87 season to our last title run in 1998, we had few major injuries. Phil (Jackson) was a factor in that too because he had an uncanny ability to see a guy needed a day or two off or his minutes reduced at times during the season. And I’m not going to tell you that MJ (Michael Jordan) was among Al’s wonders because he was not. The greatest athlete in the world, with more stamina than any athlete I’ve ever seen, worked in his own way privately to gain bulk. Later he hired a personal trainer [Tim Grover] to help guide him…

Al was extremely introspective, a great family man, a guy who a player could confide in and who I could throw ideas at and get sound answers. He was much more than a strength and conditioning coach. When I got ripped for saying, ‘Players and coaches alone don’t win championships, organizations do ‘—–he was one of the people I was talking about.

This is Krause’s spin, and his memoir was written in part to set the record straight from his perspective. Krause had plenty of bitterness. As he told “Michael Jordan: The Life” author Roland Lazenby, in a story relayed on our recent PBT Podcast with the author about those Bulls, Krause had the videotapes of all the old Bulls championships but he refused to go back and watch them.

Of course, with Jordan having the right to greenlight The Last Dance, the takes in it are his perspective and spin.

Krause seemed to believe that if you have a strong organization — in terms of training staff, scouting, coaching — that would bring wins and rings. Organization matters, however, that alone can only get a team so far. In the end, to win big and consistently in the NBA — to win a ring — takes at least one Top 10 (give or take) NBA talent had a few in the top 25. Talent wins out in the NBA. As good as the Bulls organization may have been, they lucked into Jordan and without him this is a nice team, nothing more. There are plenty of well run NBA organizations that have been consistently good but not able to luck into that elite player who takes them to another level.

That shouldn’t diminish the work Vermeil did in Chicago.

 

Carmen Electra: Dennis Rodman and I had sex on Bulls’ practice court

Carmen Electra and Dennis Rodman
Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanApr 27, 2020, 5:30 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Michael Jordan refused to divulge the intimate details of Dennis Rodman’s and Carmen Electra’s sex life.

Electra is doing the opposite.

Electra, via Greg Braxton of the Los Angeles Times:

“One day when the Bulls had an off day from practicing, Dennis said he had a surprise for me,” she said. “He blindfolds me and we get on his motorcycle. When he finally takes my blindfold off, we’re standing at the Bulls practice facility, center court. It was crazy, like two kids in a candy store. We were eating Popsicles from the fridge and pretty much having sex all over the damn place — in the physical therapy room, in the weight room. Obviously on the court.”

She bursts out laughing. “To be honest, I don’t think he’s ever worked out so hard in his life.”

Dennis Rodman went from airport janitor to NAIA star to Basketball Hall of Famer. He made himself into one of the NBA’s best athletes. His energy on the court was relentless.

Don’t disrespect his work ethic!