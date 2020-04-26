The time Eminem nearly blew up a shoe deal with Michael Jordan with trash talk

In case you needed a reminder of Michael Jordan’s otherworldly competitive fire, ESPN has a 10-hour documentary to remind you. Episodes 3 and 4 will air Sunday night (1 and 2 were last week).
Or, you could listen to the story rapper Eminem told about working with Jordan on a shoe collaboration. Eminem dropped in for an interview with Sway on SiriusXM Shade 45 and told the story of a phone call he had with MJ about the project (hat tip Clutch Points).
“We were talking, and everything was cool — and he’s super cool — and everything was good. Until we got the end of the phone call, and I said, ‘Yo, man, when are you gonna come to Detroit so I can dunk on you?’ And it was crickets… And I remember getting off the phone going, ‘Oh my god I think I might have just blew it.’…
“To me, in my head, it was a total joke, right? It’s so ridiculous for me to think I could dunk on Jordan. It was one of those things in my head that was so ridiculous, he has to know I’m joking. But when I got off the phone I remember thinking, ‘I don’t think he knew I was joking.’ Because he’s very — I mean, watching this documentary — he’s very competitive.”
It all worked out, Eminem has done some collaborations with Air Jordan — shoes that are rare and hard to find — but there were moments when, even over the phone, Jordan put some fear in Eminem.