Tulane guard Teshaun Hightower
David Stacy/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

NBA draft entrant charged with murder

By Dan FeldmanApr 26, 2020, 7:00 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Tulane guard Teshaun Hightower declared for the NBA draft about a week ago.

He has since been charged with murder.

Rob Dauster of NBC Sports:

Teshaun Hightower has been charged with murder, aggravated assault, battery and possession of a firearm during commission of a felony in connection with a homicide that occurred on April 8th in Stockbridge, Georgia.

No bond is listed for Hightower, who is currently an inmate at Henry County Jail, according to jail records.

Hightower is obviously not the first high-level basketball player charged with murder. But this is a jaw-dropping development.

Texas Tech guard Jahmi’us Ramsey declares for NBA draft

John E. Moore III/Getty Images
By Kurt HelinApr 26, 2020, 5:00 PM EDT
Leave a comment

A potential late first found pick, Texas Tech guard Jahmi'us Ramsey declared for NBA draft over the weekend. While he did not select an agent, he is not expected to reverse his decision and return to college.

Ramsey, a 6’4″ guard, was the Big 12 Freshman of the Year averaging 15 points, 4 rebounds, and 2.2 assists a game for Texas Tech, and he shot 43 percent from three.

He is a score-first guard who plays an attacking, aggressive style and has the skill to either get the rim and score or knock down the three. He’s also an aggressive defender, and he’s a solid enough athlete to hang at the NBA level. Teams see potential, but he’s more of a combo-guard, not a ball-distributing point guard, and he’s not tall enough to defend the two at the NBA level. Ramsey shot 64.1 percent from the free throw line, which is a little concerning about his shot. To stick in the NBA, Ramsey has to prove he can do more than just score.

Ramsey is projected as a late first/early second-round pick according to sources.

George Hill on NBA’s return: ‘Life itself is bigger than the money aspect of the game’

Michael Reaves/Getty Images
By Kurt HelinApr 26, 2020, 3:00 PM EDT
Leave a comment

With some NBA teams to soon open their practice facilities to players, hope for a resumption of the NBA season — or at least the playoffs — springs eternal. Even if the reality is nobody knows if this is all going to come together.

Milwaukee and its fans are at the front of the line wanting to see the NBA return — for the first time in decades the Bucks, led by Giannis Antetokounmpo, are legitimate title contenders.

However, their Sixth Man of the Year candidate guard George Hill cautioned against moving too fast. Hill took part in a conference call with the media and said there are things more important than basketball to be considered (hat tip Sacha Pisani of The Sporting News).

“I’m a little 50-50… life itself is bigger than the money aspect of the game. Yes, as competitors and athletes we want to play this season. But if more lives are in jeopardy, I couldn’t care less about the season. Life is way more precious than this ball that we play in. If they cancel the season, as an athlete I would be upset, but we can’t do anything about it. If we play, I’m excited to play again and get back on the court. We had something special going on and I’d love to finish it.”…

“The world is bigger than just NBA fans. To our fans, it will be exciting to get the season back, to get it up and going and get something to watch on TV. But if this is the cost for safety and health, what we have to ask is, ‘Is it worth it? Is it worth putting yourself on the line, putting your family and kids on the line to make a couple more dollars?’ For me, personally, no.”

There is an eagerness on the part of all of us to start moving back to normalcy — or what will be a “new normal” — but experts warn too fast a push will lead to a second wave of the virus. And we’re not entirely on top of the first wave, yet.

Hill is pumping the breaks on that eagerness with a reminder of the larger reality.

If the NBA returns this season — and that remains a big “if” — it will be without fans in a “bubble” setting in Las Vegas or Orlando or wherever. The idea is simple: Bring all the players, coaches, trainers, equipment managers, referees, broadcasters, etc. into one location, test everyone regularly to make sure they don’t have the virus, have everyone live/eat/play games inside this bubble and finish out the season and playoffs. The logistics and challenges make this idea anything but simple (China has tried to do it and twice had to push back the start of their basketball league). Still, it’s more likely than arenas full of fans watching games, followed by players on cross-country flights for the next game.

Adam Silver has said the health and safety of NBA players and staff will be the top priority in any plan. Most people around the league believe that’s what he will do. Hill wants to hold him to that standard.

The only question is, can that standard be met?

The time Eminem nearly blew up a shoe deal with Michael Jordan with trash talk

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images
By Kurt HelinApr 26, 2020, 12:59 PM EDT
Leave a comment

In case you needed a reminder of Michael Jordan’s otherworldly competitive fire, ESPN has a 10-hour documentary to remind you. Episodes 3 and 4 will air Sunday night (1 and 2 were last week).

Or, you could listen to the story rapper Eminem told about working with Jordan on a shoe collaboration. Eminem dropped in for an interview with Sway on SiriusXM Shade 45 and told the story of a phone call he had with MJ about the project (hat tip Clutch Points).

“We were talking, and everything was cool — and he’s super cool — and everything was good. Until we got the end of the phone call, and I said, ‘Yo, man, when are you gonna come to Detroit so I can dunk on you?’ And it was crickets… And I remember getting off the phone going, ‘Oh my god I think I might have just blew it.’…

“To me, in my head, it was a total joke, right? It’s so ridiculous for me to think I could dunk on Jordan. It was one of those things in my head that was so ridiculous, he has to know I’m joking. But when I got off the phone I remember thinking, ‘I don’t think he knew I was joking.’ Because he’s very — I mean, watching this documentary — he’s very competitive.”

It all worked out, Eminem has done some collaborations with Air Jordan — shoes that are rare and hard to find — but there were moments when, even over the phone, Jordan put some fear in Eminem.

NBA’s challenge: Keeping level playing field as different states start to reopen

Getty Images
By Kurt HelinApr 26, 2020, 10:00 AM EDT
Leave a comment

As NBA teams start to re-open their practice facilities to players so they can work out, the league faces a real challenge to one of its core principles:

What if the Dallas Mavericks players, living in a state that re-opens relatively early, get to work out in their team facilities in early May, a full three weeks before the players from the Los Angeles Clippers (in a more restrictive state) can get into theirs? As the standings are set right now, these two teams would face off in the first round of the playoffs — would Dallas have an unfair advantage because of the earlier start?

How does the NBA keep its competition fair during rolling re-openings across the nation?

It’s a topic among players and others around the league.

The league has told teams in states that are slower to re-open it will “help find alternative arrangements” for players, the original report from Adrian Wojnarowski said. Which sounds good but is a logistical nightmare.

Teams want to get players back into facilities to workout — it’s an environment they can control, with social distancing (one player, one coach, one basket) and a lot of sanitization of equipment. It’s also fair to question if even that will be safe enough, especially in some areas that have been hotspots for the disease. And what happens if (or really, when) one NBA city becomes a new hotspot for COVID-19 after re-opening the city or state leads to a spike in cases of the disease?

In the offseason, there is a policy where players from another team can workout at another team’s facilities — a lot of players have second homes in Los Angeles and workout at the Clippers and Lakers facilities, for example — and the NBA could allow that again. However, due to travel restrictions, that’s also not going to be fair right now.

Could the Clippers find a workout facility in Georgia or Oklahoma and have their players move there for a couple of weeks to start getting up shots. Would every team be able to follow that pattern?

There are no easy answers here, just like the re-opening of the nation in general.

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver has said consistently from the start that player health and safety will be the top priority and will guide decisions. As it should be. But there are other factors as well and competitive balance is one of them, especially if the NBA is going to play out the postseason in a “bubble” somewhere.