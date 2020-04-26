Michael Reaves/Getty Images

George Hill on NBA’s return: ‘Life itself is bigger than the money aspect of the game’

By Kurt HelinApr 26, 2020, 3:00 PM EDT
With some NBA teams to soon open their practice facilities to players, hope for a resumption of the NBA season — or at least the playoffs — springs eternal. Even if the reality is nobody knows if this is all going to come together.

Milwaukee and its fans are at the front of the line wanting to see the NBA return — for the first time in decades the Bucks, led by Giannis Antetokounmpo, are legitimate title contenders.

However, their Sixth Man of the Year candidate guard George Hill cautioned against moving too fast. Hill took part in a conference call with the media and said there are things more important than basketball to be considered (hat tip Sacha Pisani of The Sporting News).

“I’m a little 50-50… life itself is bigger than the money aspect of the game. Yes, as competitors and athletes we want to play this season. But if more lives are in jeopardy, I couldn’t care less about the season. Life is way more precious than this ball that we play in. If they cancel the season, as an athlete I would be upset, but we can’t do anything about it. If we play, I’m excited to play again and get back on the court. We had something special going on and I’d love to finish it.”…

“The world is bigger than just NBA fans. To our fans, it will be exciting to get the season back, to get it up and going and get something to watch on TV. But if this is the cost for safety and health, what we have to ask is, ‘Is it worth it? Is it worth putting yourself on the line, putting your family and kids on the line to make a couple more dollars?’ For me, personally, no.”

There is an eagerness on the part of all of us to start moving back to normalcy — or what will be a “new normal” — but experts warn too fast a push will lead to a second wave of the virus. And we’re not entirely on top of the first wave, yet.

Hill is pumping the breaks on that eagerness with a reminder of the larger reality.

If the NBA returns this season — and that remains a big “if” — it will be without fans in a “bubble” setting in Las Vegas or Orlando or wherever. The idea is simple: Bring all the players, coaches, trainers, equipment managers, referees, broadcasters, etc. into one location, test everyone regularly to make sure they don’t have the virus, have everyone live/eat/play games inside this bubble and finish out the season and playoffs. The logistics and challenges make this idea anything but simple (China has tried to do it and twice had to push back the start of their basketball league). Still, it’s more likely than arenas full of fans watching games, followed by players on cross-country flights for the next game.

Adam Silver has said the health and safety of NBA players and staff will be the top priority in any plan. Most people around the league believe that’s what he will do. Hill wants to hold him to that standard.

The only question is, can that standard be met?

The time Eminem nearly blew up a shoe deal with Michael Jordan with trash talk

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images
By Kurt HelinApr 26, 2020, 12:59 PM EDT
In case you needed a reminder of Michael Jordan’s otherworldly competitive fire, ESPN has a 10-hour documentary to remind you. Episodes 3 and 4 will air Sunday night (1 and 2 were last week).

Or, you could listen to the story rapper Eminem told about working with Jordan on a shoe collaboration. Eminem dropped in for an interview with Sway on SiriusXM Shade 45 and told the story of a phone call he had with MJ about the project (hat tip Clutch Points).

“We were talking, and everything was cool — and he’s super cool — and everything was good. Until we got the end of the phone call, and I said, ‘Yo, man, when are you gonna come to Detroit so I can dunk on you?’ And it was crickets… And I remember getting off the phone going, ‘Oh my god I think I might have just blew it.’…

“To me, in my head, it was a total joke, right? It’s so ridiculous for me to think I could dunk on Jordan. It was one of those things in my head that was so ridiculous, he has to know I’m joking. But when I got off the phone I remember thinking, ‘I don’t think he knew I was joking.’ Because he’s very — I mean, watching this documentary — he’s very competitive.”

It all worked out, Eminem has done some collaborations with Air Jordan — shoes that are rare and hard to find — but there were moments when, even over the phone, Jordan put some fear in Eminem.

NBA’s challenge: Keeping level playing field as different states start to reopen

Getty Images
By Kurt HelinApr 26, 2020, 10:00 AM EDT
As NBA teams start to re-open their practice facilities to players so they can work out, the league faces a real challenge to one of its core principles:

What if the Dallas Mavericks players, living in a state that re-opens relatively early, get to work out in their team facilities in early May, a full three weeks before the players from the Los Angeles Clippers (in a more restrictive state) can get into theirs? As the standings are set right now, these two teams would face off in the first round of the playoffs — would Dallas have an unfair advantage because of the earlier start?

How does the NBA keep its competition fair during rolling re-openings across the nation?

It’s a topic among players and others around the league.

The league has told teams in states that are slower to re-open it will “help find alternative arrangements” for players, the original report from Adrian Wojnarowski said. Which sounds good but is a logistical nightmare.

Teams want to get players back into facilities to workout — it’s an environment they can control, with social distancing (one player, one coach, one basket) and a lot of sanitization of equipment. It’s also fair to question if even that will be safe enough, especially in some areas that have been hotspots for the disease. And what happens if (or really, when) one NBA city becomes a new hotspot for COVID-19 after re-opening the city or state leads to a spike in cases of the disease?

In the offseason, there is a policy where players from another team can workout at another team’s facilities — a lot of players have second homes in Los Angeles and workout at the Clippers and Lakers facilities, for example — and the NBA could allow that again. However, due to travel restrictions, that’s also not going to be fair right now.

Could the Clippers find a workout facility in Georgia or Oklahoma and have their players move there for a couple of weeks to start getting up shots. Would every team be able to follow that pattern?

There are no easy answers here, just like the re-opening of the nation in general.

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver has said consistently from the start that player health and safety will be the top priority and will guide decisions. As it should be. But there are other factors as well and competitive balance is one of them, especially if the NBA is going to play out the postseason in a “bubble” somewhere.

Core of 2008 Celtics team still has group text going

Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images
By Kurt HelinApr 26, 2020, 7:59 AM EDT
Players say that winning a championship forms an unbreakable bond with teammates. Those people are like family.

It also can form an unbreakable group text.

At least it did for the core of the 2008 Boston Celtics. Jackie MacMullan tells the story at ESPN.

Twelve years after Boston captured banner No. 17, there remains a regular group-text chain of basketball banter (and other choice topics) between Kevin Garnett, Paul Pierce, Rajon Rondo, Tony Allen, Doc Rivers, and yes, Kendrick Perkins.

The text chain has survived trades, free-agent signings, reunions gone sour and reunions that never materialized. Consider that at the start of the 2014-15 season, the participants on the chain represented six NBA clubs: Washington (Pierce), Brooklyn (Garnett), Memphis (Allen), Boston (Rondo), Oklahoma City (Perkins) and the LA Clippers (Rivers). Through the years, the chain has endured hurt feelings and periods of silence between individuals who had beef with one another. But, as Pierce said recently, “There hasn’t been a grudge between any of us worth holding on to.”

“The guys won’t allow it,” Perkins added.

It’s a great story, it’s worth going and reading the entire thing.

The text chain is about friends both celebrating each others’ successes and checking in on them after setbacks. There are insults and locker room banter in and amongst the genuine of friends checking in on one another. The text chain has survived trades and free agency decisions, and moments of tension between the players.

Time heals all wounds, and while guys got frustrated with one another, they never broke the chain. It’s a story worth reading, and a reminder that championships do form unbreakable bonds.

Pacers’ Malcolm Brogdon announces he is 100 percent healthy

Andy Lyons/Getty Images
By Kurt HelinApr 25, 2020, 11:00 PM EDT
When Malcolm Brogdon tore his quadriceps muscle back in March, the question was would he be ready for the playoffs. Because that was back in the blissful days of ignorance when we thought the playoffs would start on schedule.

Now we don’t know when or if the playoffs will take place. What we do know from Brogdon himself is that he is healthy and ready to go.

With a healthy Brogdon and Victor Oladipowho was just starting to round into form when the shutdown happened — the Pacers become a difficult postseason out. If the league were to restart and jump straight to the playoffs (still an unknown), the Pacers would have a first-round series against Jimmy Butler and the Heat that would be interesting.

Brogdon, acquired from the Bucks in a sign-and-trade last summer, had to fill the role of ball handler and shot creator for the Pacers while Oladipo was out the first half of the season. He did that and kept his efficiency up enough, averaging 16.3 points and 7.1 assists a game, keeping the Pacers as a playoff team until they could get healthy.

 