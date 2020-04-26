Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images

Core of 2008 Celtics team still has group text going

By Kurt HelinApr 26, 2020, 7:59 AM EDT
Players say that winning a championship forms an unbreakable bond with teammates. Those people are like family.

It also can form an unbreakable group text.

At least it did for the core of the 2008 Boston Celtics. Jackie MacMullan tells the story at ESPN.

Twelve years after Boston captured banner No. 17, there remains a regular group-text chain of basketball banter (and other choice topics) between Kevin Garnett, Paul Pierce, Rajon Rondo, Tony Allen, Doc Rivers, and yes, Kendrick Perkins.

The text chain has survived trades, free-agent signings, reunions gone sour and reunions that never materialized. Consider that at the start of the 2014-15 season, the participants on the chain represented six NBA clubs: Washington (Pierce), Brooklyn (Garnett), Memphis (Allen), Boston (Rondo), Oklahoma City (Perkins) and the LA Clippers (Rivers). Through the years, the chain has endured hurt feelings and periods of silence between individuals who had beef with one another. But, as Pierce said recently, “There hasn’t been a grudge between any of us worth holding on to.”

“The guys won’t allow it,” Perkins added.

It’s a great story, it’s worth going and reading the entire thing.

The text chain is about friends both celebrating each others’ successes and checking in on them after setbacks. There are insults and locker room banter in and amongst the genuine of friends checking in on one another. The text chain has survived trades and free agency decisions, and moments of tension between the players.

Time heals all wounds, and while guys got frustrated with one another, they never broke the chain. It’s a story worth reading, and a reminder that championships do form unbreakable bonds.

NBA’s challenge: keeping level playing field as different states start to reopen

Scott Strazzante/The San Francisco Chronicle via Getty Images
By Kurt HelinApr 26, 2020, 10:00 AM EDT
As NBA teams start to re-open their practice facilities to players so they can workout, the league faces a real challenge to one of its core principles:

What if the Dallas Mavericks players, living in a state that re-opens relatively early, get to work out in their team facilities in early May, a full three weeks before the players from the Los Angeles Clippers (in a more restrictive state) can get into theirs? As the standings are set right now, these two teams would face off in the first round of the playoffs — would Dallas have an unfair advantage because of the earlier start?

How does the NBA keep its competition fair during rolling re-openings across the nation?

It’s a topic among players and others around the league.

The league has told teams in states that are slower to re-open it will “help find alternative arrangements” for players, the original report from Adrian Wojnarowski said. Which sounds good but is a logistical nightmare.

Teams want to get players back into facilities to workout — it’s an environment they can control, with social distancing (one player, one coach, one basket) and a lot of sanitization of equipment. It’s also fair to question if even that will be safe enough, especially in some areas that have been hotspots for the disease. And what happens if (or really, when) one NBA city becomes a new hotspot for COVID-19 after re-opening the city or state leads to a spike in cases of the disease?

In the offseason, there is a policy where players from another team can workout at another team’s facilities — a lot of players have second homes in Los Angeles and workout at the Clippers and Lakers facilities, for example — and the NBA could allow that again. However, due to travel restrictions, that’s also not going to be fair right now.

Could the Clippers find a workout facility in Georgia or Oklahoma and have their players move there for a couple of weeks to start getting up shots. Would every team be able to follow that pattern?

There are no easy answers here, just like the re-opening of the nation in general.

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver has said consistently from the start that player health and safety will be the top priority and will guide decisions. As it should be. But there are other factors as well and competitive balance is one of them, especially if the NBA is going to play out the postseason in a “bubble” somewhere.

Pacers’ Malcolm Brogdon announces he is 100 percent healthy

Andy Lyons/Getty Images
By Kurt HelinApr 25, 2020, 11:00 PM EDT
When Malcolm Brogdon tore his quadriceps muscle back in March, the question was would he be ready for the playoffs. Because that was back in the blissful days of ignorance when we thought the playoffs would start on schedule.

Now we don’t know when or if the playoffs will take place. What we do know from Brogdon himself is that he is healthy and ready to go.

With a healthy Brogdon and Victor Oladipowho was just starting to round into form when the shutdown happened — the Pacers become a difficult postseason out. If the league were to restart and jump straight to the playoffs (still an unknown), the Pacers would have a first-round series against Jimmy Butler and the Heat that would be interesting.

Brogdon, acquired from the Bucks in a sign-and-trade last summer, had to fill the role of ball handler and shot creator for the Pacers while Oladipo was out the first half of the season. He did that and kept his efficiency up enough, averaging 16.3 points and 7.1 assists a game, keeping the Pacers as a playoff team until they could get healthy.

 

Draymond Green: Steve Kerr wrote me four-page letter. I barely read it, threw it away, appreciated it

By Dan FeldmanApr 25, 2020, 9:00 PM EDT
Warriors coach Steve Kerr got caught on television last season appearing to say, “I’m so f—ing tired of Draymond’s s—.” Green said he was unbothered.

They had been through too much to have their relationship become undone by such a trivial incident.

Green on “All The Smoke:”

Me and Steve used to bump heads a whole lot at first. And it took us a while to realize we’re so similar in a lot of ways. We’ve both got the f—ing fiery passion. We’re both going to do whatever we got to do for the team but can lose it in a f—ing instant.

I was at a point where I’m like, yo, if he say one more thing to me, I’m about to f—ing lose it on him. He didn’t say nothing. I’m dying for him to say something.

He didn’t say a word. He wrote me a four-page letter, bro. To this day, I can’t tell you what the letter said. I read the first f—ing line, and it said, “Draymond, I wanted to write you this letter. I know things are rough right now, and we’re kind of bumping heads right now, and we’re at a standstill, and you’re frustrated, and it’s starting to boil over.” I closed the letter up and threw it away. I said, yo, he know me. He got me figured out, and he took his time to figure me out. I don’t need to see anything else. And we were in Philly. I’ll never forget.

I had the letter for a few days. I didn’t open it.

I opened the letter. I read the first line. I just threw it away. I can’t tell you what the rest of it said. But it was just cool, because I’m like, damn, he figured me out, and he knew I was ready to f—ing lose it. He didn’t say a f—ing word. F—ing chess move, bro. He f—ing wrote me a letter. I can’t argue with a letter.

Golden State was in Philadelphia on Jan. 30, 2016. Green even accurately described that game against the 76ers. He was “selfishly unselfish” in trying to get enough assists for a triple-double (on Kerr’s recommendation). So, it seems Green’s recollection there is accurate.

Nearly a month later, Green had his infamous blowup at Kerr in Oklahoma City. So, apparently this letter didn’t fix everything.

But it might have helped Green and Kerr get past the Oklahoma City incident.

Kerr is so great at the interpersonal aspects of coaching. A former player and intense competitor, Kerr commands respect from and relates to his players. But it goes beyond that. He has such an advanced understanding of his team’s emotional pulse.

That said, I doubt he thought his letter would work if he knew Green would read just a couple lines then pitch it. That’s wild! But I guess Green wanted only his dismay to be acknowledged, and that was enough.

Report: NBA to allow teams to open facilities for individual workouts

Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young
Michael LeBrecht /NBAE via Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanApr 25, 2020, 7:00 PM EDT
More than a month ago, the NBA ordered the closing of team facilities for players and staff due to the coronavirus pandemic.

But with Georgia lifting some social-distancing restrictions, the NBA will also ease its rules.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:

Everything that can safely be open should be allowed to be open. That might not be much. Coronavirus remains a major problem.

But it’s important to keep that perspective. People – including NBA players – want to resume normal life. Unnecessary restrictions breed contempt and restlessness. That makes it more difficult to get people to follow the sensible rules.

If players can safely travel to and use a team facility, they should be allowed to do so. That will be at different points in different places.

NBA teams have the resources to keep players separated from each other, frequently disinfect, etc. Especially players who’ve been isolating for at least two weeks should be at minimal risk of carrying coronavirus.

 