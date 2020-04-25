Report: Scott Perry to remain Knicks GM, at least for now

Scott Perry is hard at work preparing the Knicks for the upcoming NBA Draft — whenever it happens — and that comes with pressure because, again, the Knicks will have a high pick.

Prepping for the draft is what every NBA general manager is doing right now, but Perry’s role became a question when the Knicks hired Leon Rose as the new team president of basketball operations — Perry’s boss. A new POBO often wants his own guy as GM.

However, for now, Perry is safe as he is evaluated, reports Marc Berman at the New York Post.

However, Perry’s long-term future as GM still is not guaranteed with his contract up June 30. The draft is scheduled for June 25 and could remain there if the NBA cancels its season in May. Though Rose is considering keeping Perry, one NBA source told The Post, “The impression is Leon will do his due diligence.” “The shutdown may have helped everyone — at least temporarily,” one NBA source connected to the Knicks said.

The Knicks have made one hire since rose took over, pulling Brock Aller out of Cleveland to become New York’s vice president of strategy. Aller is seen as a cap specialist, someone who can work with Perry or whomever ultimately is the GM.

Perry is well respected around the league and a guy with good connections. Maybe he is not Rose’s guy long term, but he deserves consideration.

Perry continues to grind through an unusual draft process, and it is expected by most around the league the draft itself will be pushed back until August or later as the NBA tries to salvage some part of the season. However, that’s not official yet and the June draft is not off the table, so teams are getting ready. Including the Knicks.