Report: NBA to allow teams to open facilities for individual workouts

Sources: Teams will be allowed to make facilities open to players on a voluntary basis for individual work, but larger group workouts will still be prohibited. In NBA markets that aren't loosening restrictions, league plans to work w/ teams on other arrangements for players. https://t.co/yZSKsXedW1
As Georgia moves toward opening certain businesses — including gymasiums — some players were asking their teams if they should consider traveling there to find a way to play. Organizations wants players in safe/clean team environments, not a fitness center in suburban Atlanta.
NBA's decision on opening practice facilities to players in markets where governments may be loosening stay-at-home orders doesn't mean a resumption of season is imminent. The NBA is still unsure on if/when it can play again. But getting players safely into gyms was a priority.
Everything that can safely be open should be allowed to be open. That might not be much. Coronavirus remains a major problem.
But it’s important to keep that perspective. People – including NBA players – want to resume normal life. Unnecessary restrictions breed contempt and restlessness. That makes it more difficult to get people to follow the sensible rules.
If players can safely travel to and use a team facility, they should be allowed to do so. That will be at different points in different places.
NBA teams have the resources to keep players separated from each other, frequently disinfect, etc. Especially players who’ve been isolating for at least two weeks should be at minimal risk of carrying coronavirus.
Draymond Green: Warriors were going to play music (picked by me) throughout fan-less game
I actually got Shabazz – one of my homeboys DJ – to make a dope-ass playlist. A dope-ass hip hop playlist and then a dope-ass top-40 playlist – we’ve got to incorporate everybody into it – to play during the game. Because it was going to be like open gym. You’re out there hooping with tunes going.
They told me to get the playlist and submit it.
Green didn’t say who “they” were, but I presume the Warriors.
The internal politics of playlists could be fascinating. Which players get to pick? Does one leader get full control? Do players rotate? Who gets say and doesn’t? This could reveal plenty about team’s hierarchies.
Teams frequently play music during games already. But it’ll be something else without crowd noise. Will that translate well to television? Golden State apparently thought yes.
Happy birthday Hall of Famer Tim Duncan. Here are some career highlights (VIDEO)
A 15-time NBA All-Star. Eight-time NBA All-Defensive First Team member. Rookie of the Year. The only player in NBA history with 1,000 or more wins with one team.
Tim Duncan’s resume can stand next to anyone who has ever played the game; he is the greatest power forward the NBA has ever seen. Yet nobody talks about him, in large part because Duncan doesn’t talk about himself. He does not care about promoting his brand. Duncan just wanted to play the game.
It’s happening again with the Hall of Fame. Duncan is in a class with the legend that is Kobe Bryant and the never-too-shy-to-talk Kevin Garnett — those two will grab the spotlight. Duncan will be fine with that. He’ll just keep doing what he always does.
So on his 44th birthday, it seemed a good time to spotlight one of the all-time greats and remind ourselves that he wasn’t flashy, he wasn’t a self-promoter, but he was as good a forward as this game has ever seen.
Isiah Thomas: Today’s players like LeBron, Durant do not get enough credit
The 1960s Celtics led by Bill Russell is one of the greatest — and by far most dominant — teams in NBA history. The lineup is deep with Hall of Fame players who owned a generation of the game.
And any team in today’s NBA would blow them out.
It’s a simple truth: The players of today are bigger, stronger, and faster than they used to be. Today’s NFL linemen would destroy their 1960s counterparts, and that is true of every sport. Genetic evolution, improved diet and training techniques have led to superior athletes. It doesn’t diminish the accomplishments of generations gone by, but the players have evolved to a new level.
Hall of Famer Isiah Thomas said we are forgetting that when talking about Michael Jordan.
Here is Thomas speaking to Chris Broussard of Fox Sports Radio about the modern player.
“I think this generation is not getting enough credit for what they’re doing because the athletes that are in this generation are so far superior than what was in my generation. Jordan was the best athlete that we had ever seen, from an athletic standpoint, there are like 10 or 11 guys in the NBA right now with Jordan’s athleticism. We didn’t have that back then. With what KD and LeBron are doing, if you put them back in the era of the ’80s, with their talent, their athleticism and their skill, who’s the GOAT?”
“It’s always been my dream to play in the NBA and going without an agent allows me to see where I stand,″ Kispert wrote. “”If the evaluations tell me I need to elevate my game further, I would be thrilled to return to Gonzaga and play for Zag Nation.”
Kispert was a finalist for the Julius Erving small forward of the year award. He averaged 13.9 points per game last season and led the team with 78 three-pointers, while shooting 43.8 percent from long range.
Kispert is projected as a mid-second-round pick in this draft.
The Zags were 31-2 last season and are ranked first in some preseason polls.